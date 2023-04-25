One of the biggest highlights of my day are meal times. Not my meal times, mind you, but when my guinea pig decides to partake in his daily portion of veggies. The amount of cuteness that fills the air during this process is beyond anything a normal person can handle. If you have ever seen how animals eat their food, especially when they clearly enjoy it, you will undoubtedly agree.

Photographing eating animals is a whole genre of its own that you can’t really go wrong with. And thank goodness, the world wide web (aka the internet) is full of the most adorable pics of animals eating their regular meals or, as it sometimes happens, food they stole from humans. From animals eating berries to chewing the bacon that was on your plate a moment ago, any of these pictures will put a smile on your face.

For this article, we collected a bunch of the cutest animals munching away. Share this article with your friends and come back to it every time you need an instant mood boost. We are also curious to see your cute pet or just a random animal whose lunchtime you have witnessed, so share some photos in the comments.