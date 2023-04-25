One of the biggest highlights of my day are meal times. Not my meal times, mind you, but when my guinea pig decides to partake in his daily portion of veggies. The amount of cuteness that fills the air during this process is beyond anything a normal person can handle. If you have ever seen how animals eat their food, especially when they clearly enjoy it, you will undoubtedly agree. 

Photographing eating animals is a whole genre of its own that you can’t really go wrong with. And thank goodness, the world wide web (aka the internet) is full of the most adorable pics of animals eating their regular meals or, as it sometimes happens, food they stole from humans. From animals eating berries to chewing the bacon that was on your plate a moment ago, any of these pictures will put a smile on your face.  

For this article, we collected a bunch of the cutest animals munching away. Share this article with your friends and come back to it every time you need an instant mood boost. We are also curious to see your cute pet or just a random animal whose lunchtime you have witnessed, so share some photos in the comments.  

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Good Boy Got The Photo 10/10

Good Boy Got The Photo 10/10

YourWebcam , dash.dog Report

15points
POST
#2

Mistakes Were Made

Mistakes Were Made

orodruinx Report

14points
POST
#3

Best Day Ever

Best Day Ever

Idhanirem Report

14points
POST
#4

Thank You For Your Hard Work Today

Thank You For Your Hard Work Today

shiba_uni_20190107 Report

14points
POST
#5

The First Selfie My Grandpa Took With His New Phone

The First Selfie My Grandpa Took With His New Phone

bosvert234 Report

12points
POST
#6

Unit

Unit

laurahaytack Report

12points
POST
#7

Red Panda Eating

Red Panda Eating

zookeeper_ashlee Report

12points
POST
#8

Look At This Photo Of My Rat After I Gave Him Pasta

Look At This Photo Of My Rat After I Gave Him Pasta

Carli_Elaine Report

12points
POST
#9

Bunni Having Apple Slice

Bunni Having Apple Slice

Heymerry2100 Report

12points
POST
#10

My Pippin When I Told Him He Was Fat And Needed Fat Dogs Food And When I Told Him Sorry And He Was A Very Good Boy

My Pippin When I Told Him He Was Fat And Needed Fat Dogs Food And When I Told Him Sorry And He Was A Very Good Boy

patrickmitchellphoto Report

12points
POST
#11

Feeding The Rescue Kitty

Feeding The Rescue Kitty

Mnemophobic Report

12points
POST
#12

My Pet Rat Strawberry, Eating A Strawberry

My Pet Rat Strawberry, Eating A Strawberry

Jolly_Ad8315 Report

12points
POST
#13

Blimpy Loves Gyoza

Blimpy Loves Gyoza

blimpyblog , blimpyblog Report

12points
POST
#14

My Dog Looooooves Broccoli

My Dog Looooooves Broccoli

krogs Report

11points
POST
#15

Breakfast In The Sun

Breakfast In The Sun

pottersbunnybarnuk Report

11points
POST
#16

First Time My Cat Has Seen A Watermelon

First Time My Cat Has Seen A Watermelon

CamelMilk Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#17

Hedgehog Loves Avocados

Hedgehog Loves Avocados

Report

11points
POST
#18

More Food! Please!?

More Food! Please!?

yeIIowish Report

11points
POST
#19

The Great Hipster Dog

The Great Hipster Dog

raccoon_uuu Report

11points
POST
#20

Princess Gaettong

Princess Gaettong

raccoon_uuu Report

11points
POST
#21

Remember To Eat Your Veggies! My Dog Is Obsessed With Carrots

Remember To Eat Your Veggies! My Dog Is Obsessed With Carrots

CoralineBinks Report

11points
POST
#22

Trying To Prove To My Puppy She Didn't Want My Banana Resulted In My Puppy Eating My Banana

Trying To Prove To My Puppy She Didn't Want My Banana Resulted In My Puppy Eating My Banana

TobyTobesters Report

11points
POST
#23

I Gave My Dog A Blueberry To Eat, And She Just Stared At Me With It Hanging Out Of Her Mouth. Never Ate It

I Gave My Dog A Blueberry To Eat, And She Just Stared At Me With It Hanging Out Of Her Mouth. Never Ate It

siahbabedblsiah Report

11points
POST
#24

This Is The Dog Equivalent Of Eating An Ice Cream Cone. How Cute Is This?!

This Is The Dog Equivalent Of Eating An Ice Cream Cone. How Cute Is This?!

BrownieTurd Report

11points
POST
#25

Sometimes Noodle Prefers To Have His Existential Crisis In The Fridge

Sometimes Noodle Prefers To Have His Existential Crisis In The Fridge

friendlynoodless Report

10points
POST
#26

Their Dog Hasn’t Eaten Well Since They Brought Their Baby Home

Their Dog Hasn’t Eaten Well Since They Brought Their Baby Home

Dog kept taking food into the living room and leaving it there. Someone suggested the dog might be worried the baby isn’t visibly eating, so is “feeding” the baby. They tried giving the baby a bowl of food at the same time. It worked!

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
#27

Enjoying Some Dandelions About To Head Outside Nice And Warm Today

Enjoying Some Dandelions About To Head Outside Nice And Warm Today

atortoisecalledturbo Report

10points
POST
#28

So My Sister Sent Me This Pic Of Her Cat Eating Breakfast

So My Sister Sent Me This Pic Of Her Cat Eating Breakfast

allieruns Report

10points
POST
#29

Five Little Puppies Eating

Five Little Puppies Eating

Report

10points
POST
#30

Dinner Thief

Dinner Thief

morekalemoretail Report

10points
POST
#31

Somehow They Always Get To Eat Dinner Before Me

Somehow They Always Get To Eat Dinner Before Me

pintoandpenelope Report

10points
POST
#32

Spinach Hats

Spinach Hats

virtuallyxking Report

10points
POST
#33

This Baby Otter Drinking Milk

This Baby Otter Drinking Milk

Report

10points
POST
#34

On The Weekend, I Had Lunch At Black Terrace For The First Time In A While (It Was My First Time With Okara-Chan)

On The Weekend, I Had Lunch At Black Terrace For The First Time In A While (It Was My First Time With Okara-Chan)

shiba_uni_20190107 Report

10points
POST
#35

Massive Thank You To Tia The Rottie For Donating Blood To Our Blood Bank, She Was So Brave And Is Such A Sweetheart

Massive Thank You To Tia The Rottie For Donating Blood To Our Blood Bank, She Was So Brave And Is Such A Sweetheart

Because of her generous donation, she got a free bag of dog food from Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Raheny Veterinary Hospital Report

10points
POST
#36

Remember It's My Food Time So I Can Grow Big And Strong

Remember It's My Food Time So I Can Grow Big And Strong

rhiancatrin Report

10points
POST
#37

First Time Eating Wet Food

First Time Eating Wet Food

hammadurb Report

10points
POST
#38

I Make My Own Raw Cat Food. After Making A Batch, I Let Her Lick The Spoon

I Make My Own Raw Cat Food. After Making A Batch, I Let Her Lick The Spoon

lionclues Report

10points
POST
#39

This Squirrel Feeding Perch

This Squirrel Feeding Perch

GallowBoob Report

10points
POST
#40

Landowner Has A Baby Coon That He Tamed. I Decided To Feed Him A Carrot And This Is The Picture I Got

Landowner Has A Baby Coon That He Tamed. I Decided To Feed Him A Carrot And This Is The Picture I Got

Jrowe_7 Report

10points
POST
#41

After Eating, Calla Asks For More Food

After Eating, Calla Asks For More Food

calla_hams27 Report

10points
POST
#42

My Gsd Couldn't Figure Out Why I Was Laughing So Hard After She Finished Eating Rice!

My Gsd Couldn't Figure Out Why I Was Laughing So Hard After She Finished Eating Rice!

imgur.com Report

10points
POST
#43

As Requested, Here Is Monkey Eating A Banana

As Requested, Here Is Monkey Eating A Banana

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My cat absolutely hates bananas. I can even use them to deter her from climbing up where she shouldn't.

0
0points
reply
#44

Here's A Picture Of My Friends Cat Freddy Eating A Chicken Nugget

Here's A Picture Of My Friends Cat Freddy Eating A Chicken Nugget

TerramonXD Report

10points
POST
#45

My Cat Licking Parmesan Cheese Looks Like A Junkie

My Cat Licking Parmesan Cheese Looks Like A Junkie

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
#46

After A Long, Hetic Workweek, I Had A Nice Dinner Date With My Cat, Sota. Japanese Fried Chicken And Eggplant Curry With Tomatoes

After A Long, Hetic Workweek, I Had A Nice Dinner Date With My Cat, Sota. Japanese Fried Chicken And Eggplant Curry With Tomatoes

CypressBreeze Report

10points
POST
#47

Cat's Eating My Leftovers. I Should Have Tossed The Food In The Rubbish Bin, But Nope. Too Lazy. Cat Is Caught

Cat's Eating My Leftovers. I Should Have Tossed The Food In The Rubbish Bin, But Nope. Too Lazy. Cat Is Caught

_tinkwietax Report

10points
POST
#48

Nap Is Life

Nap Is Life

Lalbrown Report

9points
POST
HelmGrass
HelmGrass
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and best friends with an orange I see :)

0
0points
reply
#49

Baby Deer... So Tiny

Baby Deer... So Tiny

Lil_Jazzy Report

9points
POST
#50

Hope Says Good Morning

Hope Says Good Morning

hopeandbubaguinea Report

9points
POST
#51

Elsa Was On This Butternut Squash That I Got Her Today. Look At That Tongue

Elsa Was On This Butternut Squash That I Got Her Today. Look At That Tongue

theweirdobeardos Report

9points
POST
#52

I Loveeeee Carrotsss

I Loveeeee Carrotsss

pippa_the_elo Report

9points
POST
#53

A Tiny Chocolate Bun Having A Snack

A Tiny Chocolate Bun Having A Snack

tinysteveo Report

9points
POST
#54

Cute Dog Eating Ice Cream

Cute Dog Eating Ice Cream

a_random_girl0_o Report

9points
POST
#55

Cebu Gots A Strawberry

Cebu Gots A Strawberry

cebu_and_wrinn.thewrinkle Report

9points
POST
#56

Toffu Looks Like His Drunk…But His Not I Swear (He Is Just Shoving His Cheeks With Nuts)

Toffu Looks Like His Drunk…But His Not I Swear (He Is Just Shoving His Cheeks With Nuts)

stinky.toffu Report

9points
POST
#57

Hamster Eating A Banana

Hamster Eating A Banana

Report

9points
POST
#58

Awww Yes Apples

Awww Yes Apples

pootsytoots Report

9points
POST
#59

This Is Lunch Time

This Is Lunch Time

our_pets_company Report

9points
POST
#60

He's 5 Months But Still Grabs His Feeding Bottle And Lays Down To Relax While Chewing The Rubber End. He Remembers How We Used To Fed Him

He's 5 Months But Still Grabs His Feeding Bottle And Lays Down To Relax While Chewing The Rubber End. He Remembers How We Used To Fed Him

orfacu Report

9points
POST
#61

Happy 5th Birthday The Best Boy

Happy 5th Birthday The Best Boy

yoshi_the_minibernedoodle Report

9points
POST
#62

Hercules Enjoying His Fruit Salad

Hercules Enjoying His Fruit Salad

wildbabyraccoonrescue Report

9points
POST
#63

My Dog And Cat Definitely Not Trying To Eat My Food

My Dog And Cat Definitely Not Trying To Eat My Food

steplis13 Report

9points
POST
#64

Is This How Your Cat Eats Sushi Too?

Is This How Your Cat Eats Sushi Too?

l0velygh0st Report

9points
POST
#65

My Valentine's Day Date A Couple Years Ago

My Valentine's Day Date A Couple Years Ago

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
#66

Caught In The Act Of Eating The Newspapers

Caught In The Act Of Eating The Newspapers

willandwinnie Report

9points
POST
#67

Sleep Tight

Sleep Tight

Report

8points
POST
#68

We Start Our Easter Countdown! This Year We Will Celebrate With Our Families On Our Farm

We Start Our Easter Countdown! This Year We Will Celebrate With Our Families On Our Farm

lafermebio_diverse Report

8points
POST
#69

I Like Carrots

I Like Carrots

sesame_and_snowball Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

What’s Your Favourite Fruits To Treat Your Hammy?

What’s Your Favourite Fruits To Treat Your Hammy?

hamster_hunnies Report

8points
POST
#71

We All Scream For Ice Cream

We All Scream For Ice Cream

pirate_parrots Report

8points
POST
#72

My Auntie's Parrot, Cat, And Dog Eating Breakfast Together

My Auntie's Parrot, Cat, And Dog Eating Breakfast Together

blingboyduck Report

8points
POST
#73

Please Don't Eat Me

Please Don't Eat Me

Report

8points
POST
#74

Guinea Piggin' Out

Guinea Piggin' Out

artsy_aderyn_designs Report

8points
POST
#75

If Pom Could Choose What We All Should Eat For A Day It Old Be: Parsley, Crispbread And Mango

If Pom Could Choose What We All Should Eat For A Day It Old Be: Parsley, Crispbread And Mango

pomtherabbit Report

8points
POST
#76

Food Game And Fresh Water

Food Game And Fresh Water

kasper.thewhitecat Report

8points
POST
#77

I Just Got The Cutest Trick Or Treater

I Just Got The Cutest Trick Or Treater

thesquirrelzone Report

8points
POST
#78

This Very Small Bunny That Moved Into Our Yard During Quarantine

This Very Small Bunny That Moved Into Our Yard During Quarantine

badgerprof Report

8points
POST
#79

I Made My Hamster A Market Stall!

I Made My Hamster A Market Stall!

u/atinylemon Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Forgot To Give Him His "Go" Command For Food. Poor Wee Pudding Sat There For About Ten Minutes And Didn’t Make A Peep

Forgot To Give Him His "Go" Command For Food. Poor Wee Pudding Sat There For About Ten Minutes And Didn’t Make A Peep

Herwiththetwodogs Report

8points
POST
#81

Otis Taking His Food With Him While He Walk Around Sinton

Otis Taking His Food With Him While He Walk Around Sinton

tieledockens Report

8points
POST
#82

Nothing To Look At Over Here, That's Just My Baby Carrot

Nothing To Look At Over Here, That's Just My Baby Carrot

missbonniemcsquirrely Report

8points
POST
#83

Can’t Talk Now I’ve Got A Bird On My Head

Can’t Talk Now I’ve Got A Bird On My Head