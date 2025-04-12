Pilot In Fatal Hudson River Crash ID’d As Former Navy SEAL Who Posted Eerie Video A Month Before

ADVERTISEMENT

The identity of the pilot involved in the tragic crash of a helicopter into New York City’s Hudson River last Thursday (April 10) has been revealed.

36-year-old Sean Johnson—a Navy SEAL veteran and celebrity bodyguard—was taking Agustín Escobar, the president of Siemens Spain, along with his wife and their three children on a sightseeing trip when the incident occurred.

Highlights Pilot Sean Johnson, a Navy SEAL and bodyguard, involved in Hudson River crash.

Helicopter crash caused by suspected catastrophic rotor component failure.

Helicopter was carrying Siemens Spain president and his family.

Johnson left a career in the military to become a commercial pilot.

Preliminary findings suggest a catastrophic mechanical failure, possibly involving the main or tail rotor, leading to the midair breakup of the Bell 206L-4 helicopter and ending the lives of everyone aboard.

According to Sean’s wife, Kathryn, the former Navy SEAL had recently moved to New York City to pursue his dream of a career in commercial aviation.

“I’m just at a loss for words. I don’t even know what happened,” Kathryn told reporters.

The Bell 206L-4 helicopter, tail number N216MH, had taken off from the Wall Street Heliport and conducted a brief sightseeing loop past the Statue of Liberty before heading north up the Hudson River.

The aircraft was last seen flying at around 1,000 feet toward the George Washington Bridge before witnesses reported a loud “sonic boom” and shared dramatic images of the helicopter breaking apart midair on social media.

A video of Johnson recorded weeks earlier from the cockpit of a flight above Manhattan is now being revisited as an eerie reminder of what would become one of the city’s deadliest helicopter crashes in recent memory. Johnson left a life in the military and as a celebrity bodyguard to become a commercial pilot

Before becoming a commercial pilot, Johnson served in the Navy as a gunner’s mate, a role that involved weapons maintenance and support. After leaving the military, he worked briefly in television and as a celebrity bodyguard.

His professional journey later led him to study aviation at Southern Utah University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Described as a resilient and humble man, Johnson gained the respect of his co-workers at Heli-1 Corporation, where he had a stint as a UH-60 co-pilot.

“Sean came from very humble beginnings—but he never let that define or limit him. If anything, it fueled him,” said fellow Navy veteran Remi Adeleke. “He had a quiet determination, a spirit of resilience, and a heart that always looked out for others.”

Preliminary investigations point to the critical failure of a rotor component as the cause of the tragic incident

The aircraft was operated by New York Helicopter, a tourism flight company. Its owner, Michael Roth, said in an interview that Johnson had radioed in requesting fuel shortly before the crash, and was expected to land within three minutes.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Roth recounted the moments prior to the accident happening from his perspective.

“One of our other pilots flew over and saw the helicopter upside down in the river,” he said. “We’re all devastated. My wife hasn’t stopped crying.”

Federal investigators are currently looking into the cause of the crash, with early reports suggesting a mechanical failure. Concerns have been raised over a critical component that secures the rotor of the helicopter, referred to as the “Jesus nut.”

As investigations continue, friends and family are mourning the loss of Sean Johnson, a man who lost his life while trying to start a new life in the skies.

“Gone too soon.” Netizens extended their condolences to the families of everyone aboard the helicopter

