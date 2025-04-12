Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pilot In Fatal Hudson River Crash ID’d As Former Navy SEAL Who Posted Eerie Video A Month Before
News, US

Pilot In Fatal Hudson River Crash ID’d As Former Navy SEAL Who Posted Eerie Video A Month Before

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The identity of the pilot involved in the tragic crash of a helicopter into New York City’s Hudson River last Thursday (April 10) has been revealed.

36-year-old Sean Johnson—a Navy SEAL veteran and celebrity bodyguard—was taking Agustín Escobar, the president of Siemens Spain, along with his wife and their three children on a sightseeing trip when the incident occurred.

Highlights
  • Pilot Sean Johnson, a Navy SEAL and bodyguard, involved in Hudson River crash.
  • Helicopter crash caused by suspected catastrophic rotor component failure.
  • Helicopter was carrying Siemens Spain president and his family.
  • Johnson left a career in the military to become a commercial pilot.

Preliminary findings suggest a catastrophic mechanical failure, possibly involving the main or tail rotor, leading to the midair breakup of the Bell 206L-4 helicopter and ending the lives of everyone aboard.

According to Sean’s wife, Kathryn, the former Navy SEAL had recently moved to New York City to pursue his dream of a career in commercial aviation.

RELATED:

    The pilot involved in the crash of a helicopter into the Hudson River was Navy SEAL Sean Johnson

    Former Navy SEAL in helicopter cockpit, wearing a helmet, with co-pilot in background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sean Johnson

    “I’m just at a loss for words. I don’t even know what happened,” Kathryn told reporters.

    The Bell 206L-4 helicopter, tail number N216MH, had taken off from the Wall Street Heliport and conducted a brief sightseeing loop past the Statue of Liberty before heading north up the Hudson River.

    Man in front of cityscape backdrop under "Helicopter Tours" sign, wearing a black jacket and cap.

    Image credits: Sean Johnson

    The aircraft was last seen flying at around 1,000 feet toward the George Washington Bridge before witnesses reported a loud “sonic boom” and shared dramatic images of the helicopter breaking apart midair on social media.

    A video of Johnson recorded weeks earlier from the cockpit of a flight above Manhattan is now being revisited as an eerie reminder of what would become one of the city’s deadliest helicopter crashes in recent memory.

    Johnson left a life in the military and as a celebrity bodyguard to become a commercial pilot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Family posing with helicopter near Hudson River, New York.

    Image credits: New York Helicopter Tours LLC

    Before becoming a commercial pilot, Johnson served in the Navy as a gunner’s mate, a role that involved weapons maintenance and support. After leaving the military, he worked briefly in television and as a celebrity bodyguard.

    Helicopter over Hudson River with New York City skyline in background.

    Image credits: theaxalam

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His professional journey later led him to study aviation at Southern Utah University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

    Described as a resilient and humble man, Johnson gained the respect of his co-workers at Heli-1 Corporation, where he had a stint as a UH-60 co-pilot.

    Hudson River crash site with bridge visible, linked to a Navy SEAL pilot incident.

    Image credits: vani_mehrotra

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Sean came from very humble beginnings—but he never let that define or limit him. If anything, it fueled him,” said fellow Navy veteran Remi Adeleke. “He had a quiet determination, a spirit of resilience, and a heart that always looked out for others.”

    Preliminary investigations point to the critical failure of a rotor component as the cause of the tragic incident

    The aircraft was operated by New York Helicopter, a tourism flight company. Its owner, Michael Roth, said in an interview that Johnson had radioed in requesting fuel shortly before the crash, and was expected to land within three minutes.

    Speaking with The Telegraph, Roth recounted the moments prior to the accident happening from his perspective. 

    “One of our other pilots flew over and saw the helicopter upside down in the river,” he said. “We’re all devastated. My wife hasn’t stopped crying.”

    Former Navy SEAL in tactical gear holding a bottle, standing in front of a vehicle.

    Image credits: Sean Johnson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Federal investigators are currently looking into the cause of the crash, with early reports suggesting a mechanical failure. Concerns have been raised over a critical component that secures the rotor of the helicopter, referred to as the “Jesus nut.”

    As investigations continue, friends and family are mourning the loss of Sean Johnson, a man who lost his life while trying to start a new life in the skies.

    “Gone too soon.” Netizens extended their condolences to the families of everyone aboard the helicopter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Memorial message for former Navy SEAL pilot in Hudson River crash.

    Comment on Hudson River crash mentioning mechanical failure and expressing condolences to families involved.

    Text message from Jennifer Baldwin saying, 'Well then... it was mechanical,' related to Hudson River crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Katie Roach shares condolences for the families of the Hudson River crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Hudson River crash, expressing sympathy for pilot and families.

    Comment expressing sympathy and fear of helicopters in Hudson River crash context.

    Comment expressing sympathy related to Hudson River crash tragedy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Amy Husmann discussing the pilot and helicopter in Hudson River crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Daniel Harty asks about last maintenance and safety check after Hudson River crash involving former Navy SEAL pilot.

    Facebook comment discussing Hudson River crash and mechanical issues.

    Pilot error dismissed in Hudson River crash comment, discussing sudden helicopter malfunction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Marian Fick comments on Facebook about helicopter company's fault in Hudson River crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda