Eerie Detail In Photo Of Helicopter Before It Crashed Might Explain What Happened, Claims Pilot
News, US

Eerie Detail In Photo Of Helicopter Before It Crashed Might Explain What Happened, Claims Pilot

Interview With Expert
A retired pilot noticed something unusual about the tail of the helicopter that crashed in New York City on Thursday (April 10), claiming six lives.

User @4SakenGhost, who, according to his bio, used to pilot the US Army’s Black Hawk helicopter, took to social media to share a detail that “didn’t look right” to him.

“I’ve been seeing the photos and footage of the tragic helicopter crash today in NYC,” he began. “I hate this cr*p. Breaks my heart. Saw the video and a picture of the family before they took off.  So sad.

Highlights
  • A retired pilot spotted a detail he found unusual about the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River in New York City.
  • He noted what appeared to be a mismatch where the helicopter’s tail met the main fuselage.
  • The tragedy claimed six lives on Thursday (April 10), including a family of five and the 36-year-old pilot.

“But witnesses said the helicopter broke apart in flight. I noticed something.”

@4SakenGhost shared a photo of the aircraft on the ground before the fatal accident.

    A retired pilot noticed a detail on the tail of the helicopter that crashed in NYC that “didn’t look right” to him
    Helicopter wreckage on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat at night, possibly explaining the crash.

    Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

    “That doesn’t look right to me where the tail joins the main fuselage,” he noted.

    “Paint doesn’t match. Looks like a repair or something and the tail right at that point I circled was gone from the fuselage clearly in the crash footage. That is where the tail attaches to the main fuselage on that type of aircraft.”

    He concluded: “Aviation is so dangerous. It’s unforgiving. I’ve lost friends to it when I was serving and seeing stuff like this and what I pointed out just k*lls me inside.”

    Helicopter on runway with pre-flight inspection by pilot under cloudy sky.

    Image credits: New York Helicopter

    Image credits: Mercè Camprubí Montal/Facebook

    As of Friday, the cause of the crash remains unknown. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation.

    The helicopter was flying within New York’s Special Flight Rules Area in New York, where air traffic control support is limited, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy wrote on social media.

    Witnesses described the helicopter, operated by the tour company New York Helicopter, flipping and spiraling before plunging into the Hudson River.

    The helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, claiming six lives, including a family of five and the pilot


    Dr. Dan Bubb, an expert in commercial aviation and former pilot, said it’s too early to draw conclusions about the crash.

    “Unless the helicopter collided with an object, it seems that there was some sort of catastrophic mechanical failure,” Dr. Bubb told Bored Panda via email.

    “At this point, I don’t think it is helpful to speculate about the place where the tail attaches to the fuselage,” he said when asked about @4SakenGhost’s theory.

    Helicopter flying over city skyline, an eerie detail might explain crash, says pilot.

    Image credits: theaxalam

    “The helicopter was a little bit like nose down, slightly, and I saw the propeller separating from the helicopter. It kept spinning in the air alone. Nothing was attached to it,” Sarah Jane Raymond Ryer, who saw the crash, told WCBS.

    Jersey City resident Jenn Lynk said “it sounded like an engine came out.”

    Other witnesses described seeing the helicopter “split in half” before it went down near Pier 40.

    Footage of the accident shows the rotor blades detached from the aircraft and flying through the air.

    The former pilot observed what appeared to be a mismatch at the point where the tail connected to the main fuselage

    Helicopter detail with red circle before crash over water, suggesting possible cause.

    Image credits: 4SakenGhost

    Analyzing the video, aviation experts have suggested the accident likely occurred because the main rotor blades separated from the helicopter and cut off the tail.

    Such a scenario would have been unrecoverable, said aviation expert JP Tristani.

    “If that articulating head actually separated from the aircraft, the aircraft was doomed. There’s no possibility of that aircraft ever having made a normal type of landing. It was going to crash.

    “When you throw a blade, one blade or the entire head, no, you’re just a falling brick.”

    Helicopter in mid-flight before crash, circled area highlighted, potential clue to incident cause.

    Image credits: 4SakenGhost

    Michael Roth, who owns the New York Helicopter company, claimed that the aircraft was running out of fuel before it crashed.

    “He [the pilot] called in that he was landing and that he needed fuel, and it should have taken him about three minutes to arrive, but 20 minutes later, he didn’t arrive.

    “The only thing I know by watching a video of the helicopter falling down, that the main rotor blades weren’t on the helicopter,” he told the New York Post.

    The helicopter was flying in NYC’s Special Flight Rules Area, where air traffic control is limited

    Helicopter crash aftermath in water near bridge, calm sea surrounds.

    Image credits: mmpadellan

    The 71-year-old CEO said he had never “seen anything like that” in his 30 years being in the business.

    “The only thing I could guess – I got no clue – is that it either had a bird strike or the main rotor blades failed. I have no clue. I don’t know.”

    Roth said he was “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy.

    “But you gotta remember something, these are machines and they break,” he added.

    The Bell 206  helicopter was operated by tour company New York Helicopter

    Helicopter crash scene with rescuers and onlookers by the water, highlighting eerie detail that may explain the crash.

    Image credits: Lokman Vural Elibol/Getty Images

    The Bell 206 helicopter flew for about 16 minutes before going down into the water. After circling the Statue of Liberty, it flew along the Hudson River, reaching the George Washington Bridge. It later turned south along the New Jersey shoreline, where it lost control, as per CNN.

    The victims include Agustín Escobar, a Siemens executive from Spain, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, a global manager at the same company, and their three children, aged four, five, and eleven, along with the 36-year-old unidentified pilot.

    The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash


    Over the years, there have been multiple helicopter crashes in New York City. In 2018, a charter helicopter offering “open door” flights, went down into the East River. All five passengers drowned.

    The helicopter reportedly crashed when the tail got caught on the fuel shutoff lever.

    “I want to see the maintenance records,” one reader commented

    Text message discussing helicopter crash and lack of repairs as possible cause.

    Comment questioning helicopter detail with a surprised emoji.

    Comment questioning helicopter safety checks before crash, expressing concern over the mishap.

    Comment discussing eerie detail related to helicopter crash and possible cause.

    Comment questioning helicopter crash details, suggesting maintenance or fuel issues.

    Comment discusses possible causes of helicopter crash, mentioning low fuel and unexpected split before impact.

    Comment discussing potential metal fatigue before helicopter crash.

    LaRahn Guthrie comment on helicopter crash maintenance records, emphasizing eerie detail investigation.

    Comment mentioning helicopter crash and questioning structural integrity.

    Text detail reveals helicopter mechanic's cautionary advice on aircraft safety.

    Text about helicopter mechanics and debris, highlighting potential crash explanation.

    Text comment expressing surprise and concern about a helicopter crash, questioning how it fell apart.

    Text from a forum discussing a helicopter crash and maintenance concerns.

    Text from a helicopter mechanic expressing concern over potential mechanical failure.

    Professional pilot shares insights on helicopter accidents and safety concerns in tourism industry.

    Text discussing potential causes of helicopter crash, mentioning mayday calls and mechanical failure.

    Text comment discussing helicopter crash mechanical failure theory.

    Comment discussing helicopter crash due to potential gearbox failure and rotor blade detachment.

    Text highlighting possible reasons for helicopter crash, focusing on impact or maintenance issues.

    Eerie detail in photo suggests helicopter dismantling itself, user comment.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
