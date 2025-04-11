Eerie Detail In Photo Of Helicopter Before It Crashed Might Explain What Happened, Claims Pilot

ADVERTISEMENT

A retired pilot noticed something unusual about the tail of the helicopter that crashed in New York City on Thursday (April 10), claiming six lives.

User @4SakenGhost, who, according to his bio, used to pilot the US Army’s Black Hawk helicopter, took to social media to share a detail that “didn’t look right” to him.

“I’ve been seeing the photos and footage of the tragic helicopter crash today in NYC,” he began. “I hate this cr*p. Breaks my heart. Saw the video and a picture of the family before they took off. So sad.

“But witnesses said the helicopter broke apart in flight. I noticed something.”

@4SakenGhost shared a photo of the aircraft on the ground before the fatal accident.

Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

“That doesn’t look right to me where the tail joins the main fuselage,” he noted.

“Paint doesn’t match. Looks like a repair or something and the tail right at that point I circled was gone from the fuselage clearly in the crash footage. That is where the tail attaches to the main fuselage on that type of aircraft.”

He concluded: “Aviation is so dangerous. It’s unforgiving. I’ve lost friends to it when I was serving and seeing stuff like this and what I pointed out just k*lls me inside.”

Image credits: New York Helicopter

Image credits: Mercè Camprubí Montal/Facebook

As of Friday, the cause of the crash remains unknown. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation.

The helicopter was flying within New York’s Special Flight Rules Area in New York, where air traffic control support is limited, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy wrote on social media.

Witnesses described the helicopter, operated by the tour company New York Helicopter, flipping and spiraling before plunging into the Hudson River.

The helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, claiming six lives, including a family of five and the pilot



Dr. Dan Bubb, an expert in commercial aviation and former pilot, said it’s too early to draw conclusions about the crash.

“Unless the helicopter collided with an object, it seems that there was some sort of catastrophic mechanical failure,” Dr. Bubb told Bored Panda via email.

“At this point, I don’t think it is helpful to speculate about the place where the tail attaches to the fuselage,” he said when asked about @4SakenGhost’s theory.

Image credits: theaxalam

“The helicopter was a little bit like nose down, slightly, and I saw the propeller separating from the helicopter. It kept spinning in the air alone. Nothing was attached to it,” Sarah Jane Raymond Ryer, who saw the crash, told WCBS.

Jersey City resident Jenn Lynk said “it sounded like an engine came out.”

Other witnesses described seeing the helicopter “split in half” before it went down near Pier 40.

Footage of the accident shows the rotor blades detached from the aircraft and flying through the air.

The former pilot observed what appeared to be a mismatch at the point where the tail connected to the main fuselage

Image credits: 4SakenGhost

Analyzing the video, aviation experts have suggested the accident likely occurred because the main rotor blades separated from the helicopter and cut off the tail.

Such a scenario would have been unrecoverable, said aviation expert JP Tristani.

“If that articulating head actually separated from the aircraft, the aircraft was doomed. There’s no possibility of that aircraft ever having made a normal type of landing. It was going to crash.

“When you throw a blade, one blade or the entire head, no, you’re just a falling brick.”

Image credits: 4SakenGhost

Michael Roth, who owns the New York Helicopter company, claimed that the aircraft was running out of fuel before it crashed.

“He [the pilot] called in that he was landing and that he needed fuel, and it should have taken him about three minutes to arrive, but 20 minutes later, he didn’t arrive.

“The only thing I know by watching a video of the helicopter falling down, that the main rotor blades weren’t on the helicopter,” he told the New York Post.

The helicopter was flying in NYC’s Special Flight Rules Area, where air traffic control is limited

The main rotor and tail boom separated mid-air. Rotor blades were fully detached from the fuselage but continued spinning as they fell.#HudsonRiver#HelicopterCrash#Breakingpic.twitter.com/xrMUQ5SMRr — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) April 10, 2025

Image credits: mmpadellan

The 71-year-old CEO said he had never “seen anything like that” in his 30 years being in the business.

“The only thing I could guess – I got no clue – is that it either had a bird strike or the main rotor blades failed. I have no clue. I don’t know.”

Roth said he was “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy.

“But you gotta remember something, these are machines and they break,” he added.

The Bell 206 helicopter was operated by tour company New York Helicopter

Image credits: Lokman Vural Elibol/Getty Images

The Bell 206 helicopter flew for about 16 minutes before going down into the water. After circling the Statue of Liberty, it flew along the Hudson River, reaching the George Washington Bridge. It later turned south along the New Jersey shoreline, where it lost control, as per CNN.

The victims include Agustín Escobar, a Siemens executive from Spain, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, a global manager at the same company, and their three children, aged four, five, and eleven, along with the 36-year-old unidentified pilot.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash

I’ve been seeing the photos and footage of the tragic helicopter crash today in NYC. I hate this crap. Breaks my heart. Saw the video and a picture of the family before they took off. So sad. But witnesses said the helicopter broke apart in flight. I noticed something.… pic.twitter.com/0HJuVc5xR1 — 4Saken (@4SakenGhost) April 11, 2025



Over the years, there have been multiple helicopter crashes in New York City. In 2018, a charter helicopter offering “open door” flights, went down into the East River. All five passengers drowned.

The helicopter reportedly crashed when the tail got caught on the fuel shutoff lever.

“I want to see the maintenance records,” one reader commented

