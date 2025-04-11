Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New York Helicopter Crash Victims Identified As Tech Boss, His Wife, And Their Three Children
News, US

New York Helicopter Crash Victims Identified As Tech Boss, His Wife, And Their Three Children

The six people whose lives were tragically cut short in a helicopter crash have been identified.

The helicopter was carrying a family of five from Spain when it “split in half” mid-air and spiraled down into the Hudson River off New York City on Thursday afternoon.

The victims included the head of the Spanish branch of technology company Siemens and his family.

Highlights
  • A family of five Spanish tourists tragically lost their lives in the latest US aviation disaster.
  • Agustín Escobar, president and CEO of Siemens in Spain, arrived in New York City the same day of the crash.
  • All six, including the pilot, Agustín’s wife Merce Camprubi Montal and their three kids lost their lives.
RELATED:

    A family of Spanish tourists tragically lost their lives in the latest US aviation disaster 

    Helicopter flying over New York City skyline related to a tragic incident involving tech boss and family.

    Image credits: theaxalam

    Helicopter flying over New York skyline, related to crash involving tech boss family.

    Image credits: xpertcommander

    Agustín Escobar, president and CEO of Siemens Spain, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, a global manager at an energy technology company, and their three children lost their lives along with the pilot in the latest US aviation disaster.

    The children were aged 4, 5 and 11.

    Agustín Escobar, president and CEO of Siemens Spain, and his family were aboard the doomed chopper

    Smiling man in a suit, associated with New York helicopter crash victims news.

    Image credits: Siemens Press

    The five Spanish tourists took off in the Bell 206 aircraft at 2:59 p.m. from the downtown Manhattan heliport and flew south before turning to fly north up the Manhattan shoreline, officials said.

    The ill-fated helicopter was in the air for about 15 minutes before the crash.

    Aerial view of New York helicopter crash in water near bridge, involving tech boss and family.

    Image credits: Turbinetraveler

    The family of Spanish tourists reportedly arrived in New York City the very same day of the crash.

    They were d—d as soon as whatever happened happened,” said Justin Green, an aviation lawyer who was a helicopter pilot in the Marine Corps.

    The helicopter was in the air for about 15 minutes before it “split” into two halves mid-air

    New York helicopter crash site with emergency responders on scene.

    Image credits: xpertcommander

    Justin believes a “catastrophic mechanical failure” may have taken place, leaving the pilot helpless with no way of saving his passengers.

    “There’s no indication they had any control over the craft. No pilot could have prevented that accident once they lost the lifts,” he told the Associated Press. “It’s like a rock falling to the ground. It’s heartbreaking.”

    Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez acknowledged the “unimaginable tragedy” on social media.

    “I share in the grief of the victims’ loved ones at this heartbreaking time,” he said.

    Harrowing videos captured the moment the doomed chopper came tumbling down and crashed into the river at around 3:15 p.m.

    Harrowing videos captured the helicopter tumbling down and crashing into the river 

    Wreckage of a helicopter in New York water after crash involving tech boss and family, showing debris partially submerged.

    Image credits: theaxalam

    “I’m absolutely devastated,” Michael Roth, the CEO of the New York helicopter company that operated the crashed helicopter, told the New York Post.

    “The only thing I know by watching a video of the helicopter falling down, that the main rotor blades weren’t on the helicopter,” he continued, adding that he hadn’t seen anything like this in his three decades of being in the helicopter business.

    Helicopter submerged in New York river as rescue team responds to accident scene.

    Image credits: CBS New York

    “I’m a father, a grandfather and my wife hasn’t stopped crying since this afternoon,” he told CNN.

    When asked about the helicopter’s maintenance, he said it was his “director of maintenance who deals with that.”

    Witnesses said they saw the moment the helicopter split into two mid-air.

    “It sounded like a sonic boom,” one witness said 

    Image credits: NBC News

    Tweet by Pedro Sánchez expressing sympathy for victims of New York helicopter crash; tech boss and family lost.

    Image credits: sanchezcastejon

    Describing the sound “like a sonic boom,” one witness recalled to WABC, “I looked up and literally just see a helicopter splitting in two with the rotor flying off into the sky.”

    The helicopter was plunging so fast and “just went straight into the water,” the witness said.

    “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” they added.

    The wreckage was pulled out of the Hudson River late Thursday night 

    Rescue operation lifting crashed helicopter from New York water at night, against a background of city lights.

    Image credits: Thomas Hengge/Anadolu

    Responders load a stretcher into an SUV following a New York helicopter crash involving tech boss's family.

    Image credits: Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu

    Emergency responders were captured removing parts of the crashed helicopter from the Hudson River late Thursday night.

    The wreckage, including the heavily damaged cockpit, was seen being lifted by a crane.

    Image credits: ABC7

    Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop claimed the airspace around New York City and New Jersey had become overcrowded and blamed the federal government.

    “This is not the first crash that has happened, and the reality is that the airspace here is too crowded above a densely populated area to allow this,” Fulop wrote on social media.

    “These tourist helicopters should not be allowed and hopefully this terrible tragedy brings some change so that it will never happen again to any other family,” he added.

    Tweet expressing condolences for New York helicopter crash victims, including a tech boss, wife, and their three children.

    Image credits: DreamerJeri

    Tweet expressing condolences for the New York helicopter crash victims' families.

    Image credits: Realityvibezz

    Tweet by Arturas expressing gratitude for the emergency response to the New York helicopter crash incident.

    Image credits: epiclad

    Tweet expressing concern over helicopter flights after New York crash victims identified.

    Image credits: Forgivens

    Tweet about New York helicopter crash victims, discussing helicopter maintenance and reliability.

    Image credits: StevenKerwin

    Tweet about New York helicopter crash with tech boss and family, questioning how it split in half.

    Image credits: LundThomad

    Tweet expressing sadness over New York helicopter crash victims: tech boss, wife, and children.

    Image credits: AGP_Neo

    Tweet expressing condolences for New York helicopter crash victims, featuring a sad emoji.

    Image credits: BTDTlol

    Tweet mentioning New York helicopter crash, expressing shock over detached rotor blades with surprised emojis.

    Image credits: LikeChrisss

    Tweet discussing helicopter safety techniques and expressing concern following a New York helicopter crash.

    Image credits: weezilla

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

