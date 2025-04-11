Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
NYC Helicopter Pilot's Radio Message To Base Moments Before Fatal Crash Baffles Netizens
News, US

NYC Helicopter Pilot’s Radio Message To Base Moments Before Fatal Crash Baffles Netizens

25

2

The pilot, who flew the doomed helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River, made a call before all six aboard tragically lost their lives.

Videos captured the helicopter splitting into two parts mid-air and tumbling down into the water, just off the tip of Lower Manhattan. The exact cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

After information about the pilot’s message to dispatch was released, netizens said it “sounds fishy” and felt there’s “more to this than what we’re being told.”

Highlights
  • The NYC helicopter's pilot made a call to base before the crash on April 10.
  • After 15 to 20 minutes in the air, the Bell 206 helicopter plunged into the Hudson river, claiming six lives in total.
  • Social media users said the details about the pilot's last call sounded “fishy.”
  • “There’s more to this story,” one said, adding to widespread speculation.
    The pilot made a call before the ill-fated helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on April 10

    Aerial view of New York City waterfront, highlighting helicopter flight paths over the East River.

    Image credits: Michael Paetzold / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

    The family of five Spanish tourists had arrived in New York City on Thursday, April 10, and lost their lives together on the very same day.

    Agustín Escobar, president and CEO of Siemens Spain, and his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, a global manager at an energy technology company, were among the victims.

    Their children, aged 4, 5 and 11, and the pilot also did not survive the latest US aviation disaster.

    The sightseeing helicopter crashed the very same day the family of five Spanish tourists arrived in New York City

    Rescue boats near NYC harbor after helicopter crash, with city skyline in background.

    Image credits: Thomas Hengge / Getty Images

    The family had climbed aboard the sightseeing helicopter and took off around 2:59 p.m. from the downtown Manhattan heliport.

    The Bell 206 helicopter was operated by New York Helicopter Tours and was in the air for about 15 to 20 minutes before it crashed.

    At 3:17 p.m., the pilot had made a call saying they were returning for fuel, according to Michael Roth, 71, the owner of the company that operated the ill-fated chopper.

    Michael Roth, the owner of New York Helicopter Tours, said the pilot called saying they needed more fuel

    Wreckage of NYC helicopter in water under bridge following fatal crash.

    Image credits: Mostafa Bassim / Getty Images

    “He called in that he was landing and that he needed fuel, and it should have taken him about three minutes to arrive,” the owner told The Telegraph.

    “But 20 minutes later, he didn’t arrive,” he added.

    After Roth received a flood of phone messages, one of his company’s other pilots flew over the Hudson River and “saw the helicopter upside down.”

    “The d**th of the child, of any human being, is a monumental disaster,” Michael said 

    Helicopter over NYC skyline, linked to pilot's unexpected radio message before fatal crash.

    Image credits: theaxalam / X

    “We’re all devastated,” he told the outlet. “Every employee in our company is devastated. My wife has not stopped crying.”

    “The d**th of the child, of any human being, is a monumental disaster,” he continued.

    When asked about the helicopter’s maintenance, Roth told CNN that it was his “director of maintenance who deals with that.”

    Helicopter over NYC skyline before crash; pilot's radio message baffles netizens.

    Image credits: xpertcommander / X

    Netizens felt Roth’s narration of the call seemed odd.

    Some questioned why lack of fuel would cause the helicopter to “split into two.”

    “They ran out of fuel, just 16 minutes into the flight?” one asked.

    “Surely there’s more to this story,” one said. “I’m not a pilot, but we all know having enough fuel before taking off in an aircraft is crucial.”

    Social media users said the details about the last call sounded “fishy” 

    Tweet questioning NYC helicopter pilot's fuel issue during fatal crash sparks confusion.

    Image credits: sadie_lexie / x

    Tweet discussing NYC helicopter pilot's radio message and confusion over fuel status before the Hudson River crash.

    Image credits: loritexgal58 / x

    “No fuel doesn’t explain the helicopter falling apart / the rotor come off mid-air,” one commented. “I hope the families can get the answers they need.”

    “It looks like the company has had its share of issues,” another said. “I don’t understand why the pilot made a radio call that he was out of fuel a short while after taking off. Wouldn’t they have filled up while there?”

    Witnesses recalled seeing parts of the aircraft coming apart mid-air 

    Debris of NYC helicopter crash floating in water.

    Image credits: theaxalam / X

    In the moments before the helicopter plunged into the river, witnesses saw parts of the aircraft coming apart mid-air.

    “The helicopter was a little bit like nose down, slightly, and I saw the propeller separating from the helicopter,” witness Sarah Jane Raymond Ryer told CBS News.

    “It kept spinning in the air alone,” she added. “Nothing was attached to it.”

    “I saw the propeller separating from the helicopter,” one witness said

    Rescue crew assists after NYC helicopter crash, baffling netizens.

    Image credits: vuralelibol / X

    CBS News New York’s Dan Rice, who frequently flies the same helicopter model, said it appeared as though the aircraft experienced a “catastrophic failure.”

    “There’s one video in particular where you see the main component of the helicopter, the fuselage, upside down. And what struck me, what scared me, is the main rotor system was gone,” he said.

    “There’s no main rotor on the helicopter,” he continued. “And the tail boom was also gone, and it’s just a vessel at that point with no direction.”

    Justin Green, an aviation lawyer who was a helicopter pilot in the Marine Corps, also believes a “catastrophic mechanical failure” may have led to the accident, leaving the pilot helpless with no way of saving his passengers.

    Debris of helicopter crash aftermath in NYC waters with scattered wreckage.

    Image credits: ml_buckley / X

    “There’s no indication they had any control over the craft. No pilot could have prevented that accident once they lost the lifts,” he told the Associated Press. “It’s like a rock falling to the ground. It’s heartbreaking.”

    The victims “were d*ad as soon as whatever happened happened,” he added.

    As numerous theories came about, former combat helicopter pilot Jesse Matchey speculated “mast bumping seems plausible/likely.”

    “In which case, the pilot error could be another potential contributing factor,” he added in a tweet.

    Mast bumping occurs in helicopters with teetering rotor systems, like the Bell 206, when excessive cyclic control movements lead to the rotor hub tilting too far. This can cause the rotor blades to strike the tail boom or even break the helicopter apart mid-air.

    In cases of engine failure, helicopters are designed to perform a maneuver called autorotation, which allows pilots to control their descent and land safely.

    Even if the engine is no longer supplying power to the main rotor, the rotor blades continue to spin due to the upward flow of air as the helicopter descends.

    “Sad, at least they all went to heaven together,” one social media user said

    Comment discussing NYC helicopter pilot's mysterious radio message before a crash.

    Comment questioning helicopter's disintegration and pilot’s pre-flight check after NYC crash.

    Comment questioning NYC helicopter crash involving pilot's fuel status.

    Comment on NYC helicopter pilot's crash sparks baffling discussions.

    Comment on NYC helicopter pilot’s message before crash, expressing condolences to family with a sad emoji.

    Comment expressing sorrow over NYC helicopter crash tragedy with heart emojis.

    Matthew Davis comments on NYC helicopter pilot's mysterious radio message before crash, highlighting fuel importance.

    Comment questioning NYC helicopter pilot’s decision before fatal crash, expressing sadness.

    Comment discusses NYC helicopter pilot's radio message before crash causing confusion.

    User comment on NYC helicopter pilot's radio message causing online confusion.

    Text comment about NYC helicopter pilot crash speculating sabotage.

    Comment discussing NYC helicopter pilot crash, questioning fuel check.

    A Facebook comment speculating on a helicopter pilot's radio message before a fatal crash in NYC.

    Comment about NYC helicopter pilot's baffling message and crash.

    Comment on NYC helicopter pilot's fatal crash message, questioning pre-flight checks.

    Comment about NYC helicopter pilot radio message, questioning fuel outage 17 minutes into flight.

    Speculation on NYC helicopter crash cause raises questions, comment with emoji reactions discussing pilot's final message.

    People Also Ask

    • What happens when a helicopter runs out of fuel?

      When a helicopter runs out of fuel, the engine stops supplying power, but the rotor blades can still spin freely due to autorotation. This allows the pilot to control the descent and make an emergency landing. However, if key parts of the helicopter, like the main rotor or tail boom, fail or suffer damage, autorotation may not be possible. This could lead to a catastrophic crash.

    • How common are sightseeing helicopter crashes?

      Sightseeing helicopter crashes are rare but not unheard of. Factors like mechanical failure, pilot error, and weather conditions can contribute to accidents. In major cities like New York, tour helicopters operate under strict regulations. However, as with any form of aviation, risks exit and accidents have occurred. 
    Poll Question

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    25

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    ggus44 avatar
    ggus44
    ggus44
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People on the internet: Step 1: read one headline. Step 2: watch one or two videos. Step 3: instantly become an expert at that subject ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of stupid in the OP comments is ridiculous. I mean, 'Looking at the film, he didn't run out of fuel or maybe he did..' Nobody seems to understand that helicopters often need to re-fuel so they're assuming the pilot took of with an empty tank. And already the owner is being accused of a cover-up!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
