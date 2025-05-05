Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
David Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party Turns Sour Amid Major Family Feud As Photos Hit Social Media
David Beckham and family dressed elegantly at his 50th birthday party amid a reported major family feud.
Celebrities, News

David Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party Turns Sour Amid Major Family Feud As Photos Hit Social Media

The Beckham family showed up with their signature style to celebrate David Beckham’s milestone birthday, but the absence of his oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, has become a sour point.

“He didn’t even call to say happy birthday,” a source said about a seemingly growing rift between Brooklyn, 26, and his family.

Nevertheless, the celebrations continued on, with David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, hosting several big stars like Tom Cruise for the soccer legend’s lavish 50th birthday party.

Highlights
  • David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations turned sour amid a major family feud.
  • The family jetted off to France and then returned for a big birthday dinner, attended by Tom Cruise and other stars.
  • Sources said David and Victoria were “utterly heartbroken” over Brooklyn’s absence.
  • Some compared Brooklyn to Prince Harry amid rumored tensions.

Photos from the festivities sparked a flurry of negative reactions online.

RELATED:

    The Beckham family celebrated David Beckham’s 50th birthday amid rumors of an ongoing feud with son Brooklyn Beckham

    David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at a dinner table with wine and fruit, amid birthday party family feud rumors.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    David and Victoria packed their bags and jetted off to the French capital for a luxury trip with their family last week.

    As the sports icon turned 50 on May 2, sons Romeo Beckham, 22, and Cruz Beckham, 20, and daughter Harper Beckham, 13, were captured beaming away.

    David Beckham and family dressed elegantly at his 50th birthday party amid major family feud photos.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing David Beckham's 50th birthday party family feud photos.

    “Victoria went all out” for the family’s quick birthday trip to France, a source told The Sun.

    “It was pretty much a perfect day, although sadly Brooklyn was unable to make it,” they added.

    Sources said David and Victoria were “utterly heartbroken” over Brooklyn’s absence

    Guests seated at a long dining table with candles during David Beckham's 50th birthday party amid family tension.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Victoria shared a series of birthday snaps on Instagram, with the caption, “Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all ❤️ @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx.”

    Unlike previous occasions, there was no “missing you @brooklynbeckham” or any similar sentiment in Victoria’s caption this time.

    David Beckham and family dressed elegantly outdoors by vintage car at birthday party amid major family feud photos on social media.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Facebook birthday message mentioning David Beckham's family photos missing Brooklyn and his wife amid a family feud.

    Brooklyn also raised eyebrows by not posting the much-anticipated birthday tribute to his dad on social media.

    After the birthday festivities in Paris, the Beckhams threw a lavish birthday bash in London on May 3—attended by celebrity pals like Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay.

    Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay attended David’s lavish birthday bash in London

    Romeo was accompanied by his girlfriend, model Kim Turnball, 24, while Cruz was with his girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 29, at the party.

    Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were reportedly invited to the party but wound up being a no-show.

    Reports claimed Brooklyn may be feuding with his younger brother Romeo over the latter’s current girlfriend, Kim.

    Sources claimed Brooklyn wasn’t happy with Romeo dating his former flame, model Kim Turnball

    Young man in tuxedo holding birthday cupcakes with lit candles at David Beckham 50th birthday party family event.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Sources told TMZ last month that the brothers were not on speaking terms because Brooklyn did not approve of Kim dating him and questioned her motives.

    However, the report said David and Victoria were supportive of Kim dating Romeo.

    Brooklyn’s absence at all of David’s 50th birthday events left the power couple heartbroken.

    “David and Victoria are utterly heartbroken by the breakdown of communications,” a source told The Sun, saying that he didn’t even wish his father a happy birthday over the phone.

    David is “pretty shocked by the level of disrespect and fears for how much Nicola’s behavior is affecting him,” the source added.

    The famous father-of-four was shocked by his firstborn son’s “level of disrespect”

    David Beckham in tuxedo with daughter in satin dress at 50th birthday party amid major family feud and social media photos.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing family dynamics at David Beckham's 50th birthday party amid major feud.

    Nevertheless, David had an “amazing week” and feels “super-loved and blessed” after the celebrations.

    “Victoria and the family pulled out all the stops but, of course, it’s hard not to think about the one person missing,” the source went on to say.

    “It’s not just the disrespectful way he and Nicola are behaving, it also impacts the whole family.”

    Young woman in black dress hugging man in tuxedo at David Beckham's 50th birthday party amid family feud photos.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Text message screenshot mentioning Harper, related to David Beckham's 50th birthday party family feud on social media.

    Amid rampant rumors, the source claimed Nicola drove a “huge wedge” between them and is “very headstrong.”

    Another friend of the family was quoted saying, “The family can’t believe Brooklyn wouldn’t stand up for himself and make sure he saw his dad.”

    A third source told the outlet that the family has a feeling Brooklyn “isn’t playing any part in the family and there’s nothing more they can do to change that.”

    “Absolutely disgraceful that Brooklyn hurt his Father…” one social media user said

    Fans took notice of the eldest Beckham son’s absence during David’s birthday and asked, “Where’s Brooklyn?”

    “Absolutely disgraceful that Brooklyn hurt his Father after all the love and encouragement given to him,” one said.

    Some compared Brooklyn to Prince Harry, who distanced himself from the traditions and expectations of the British royal family and moved to the US.

    Couple wearing caps and casual clothes, smiling and sitting closely, reflecting a moment at David Beckham's birthday party feud.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    “OMG! Brooklyn is turning into Prince Harry & needs to grow up!” one said.

    Another wrote, “Nicola has done to Brooklyn what Megan did to Harry. So sad. I really hope he comes to his senses.”

    “Love how people blame megan and Nicole for family problems with harry and broklyn…they’re grown men with minds of their own,” said another.

    Netizens compared Brooklyn to Prince Harry after the apparent birthday snub

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

    As David celebrated 50 years around the sun, he took a moment to reflect on the many things he is “grateful” for in life.

    He said his “biggest accomplishment is and will always be” his family.

    David Beckham posing with family members at an outdoor event amid major family feud during 50th birthday party.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    “My mum and dad who sacrificed so much for me to live my dream of becoming a footballer.”

    He also expressed his gratitude to his sisters and grandparents before moving on to his long-time wife and kids.

    David shared a touching tribute to his family in honor of his 50th birthday

    David Beckham and Victoria Beckham dressed formally posing by a vintage car at a 50th birthday party event.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    “My wife and best friend of 28 years and my beautiful children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz & Harper,” he continued, “you are the reason I get out of bed each day.”

    He thanked them for making him smile and turning him into a “better man.”

    “I love you all so much and thank you for making today so special for me… You are my world,” he added.

    Netizens had plenty to say after the Beckham family’s extravagant birthday celebrations

    Comment by Clare Mcnama defending a mother amid David Beckham's 50th birthday family feud on social media.

    Comment by Jacqueline Slater criticizing Brooklyn's move and comparing feelings to Prince Harry amid David Beckham's family feud.

    Comment praising David Beckham’s 50th birthday photos and family, shared by Victoria on social media.

    Comment on social media expressing appreciation for hard work, dedication, and mutual respect related to David Beckham's family feud.

    Facebook comment praising a family celebration, relating to David Beckham's 50th birthday party family feud photos.

    Comment by Sharron Wilkins expressing sadness over Brooklyn missing David Beckham's 50th birthday party amidst family feud photos.

    Comments on social media about David Beckham's 50th birthday party amid major family feud.

    Screenshot of a social media comment amid David Beckham's 50th birthday party family feud photos trending online.

    Comment from Yvonne Ward questioning why men are not in pajamas while women wear night dresses at a party, linked to Beckham birthday party feud.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing David Beckham's 50th birthday party during family feud controversy.

    Comment on social media mentioning women's nightdresses amid David Beckham's 50th birthday party family feud photos.

    Comment on social media discussing David Beckham's 50th birthday party amid family feud drama.

    Comment on David Beckham's 50th birthday party with a negative remark about his daughter's outfit.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing David Beckham's 50th birthday party family feud photos.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a family feud at David Beckham's 50th birthday party.

    Family members at David Beckham's 50th birthday party caught in a major feud as photos circulate on social media.

    Comment from Amanda Jane Sweeney about family drama and social media during David Beckham's 50th birthday party feud.

    Comment on social media expressing jealousy and well wishes for David Beckham's family amid birthday party feud.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

