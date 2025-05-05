David Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party Turns Sour Amid Major Family Feud As Photos Hit Social Media

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beckham family showed up with their signature style to celebrate David Beckham’s milestone birthday, but the absence of his oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, has become a sour point.

“He didn’t even call to say happy birthday,” a source said about a seemingly growing rift between Brooklyn, 26, and his family.

Nevertheless, the celebrations continued on, with David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, hosting several big stars like Tom Cruise for the soccer legend’s lavish 50th birthday party.

David and Victoria packed their bags and jetted off to the French capital for a luxury trip with their family last week.

As the sports icon turned 50 on May 2, sons Romeo Beckham, 22, and Cruz Beckham, 20, and daughter Harper Beckham, 13, were captured beaming away.

“Victoria went all out” for the family’s quick birthday trip to France, a source told The Sun.

“It was pretty much a perfect day, although sadly Brooklyn was unable to make it,” they added.

Sources said David and Victoria were “utterly heartbroken” over Brooklyn’s absence

Victoria shared a series of birthday snaps on Instagram, with the caption, “Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all ❤️ @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx.”

Unlike previous occasions, there was no “missing you @brooklynbeckham” or any similar sentiment in Victoria’s caption this time.

Brooklyn also raised eyebrows by not posting the much-anticipated birthday tribute to his dad on social media.

After the birthday festivities in Paris, the Beckhams threw a lavish birthday bash in London on May 3—attended by celebrity pals like Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay.

Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay attended David’s lavish birthday bash in London

Romeo was accompanied by his girlfriend, model Kim Turnball, 24, while Cruz was with his girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 29, at the party.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were reportedly invited to the party but wound up being a no-show.

Reports claimed Brooklyn may be feuding with his younger brother Romeo over the latter’s current girlfriend, Kim.

Sources claimed Brooklyn wasn’t happy with Romeo dating his former flame, model Kim Turnball

Sources told TMZ last month that the brothers were not on speaking terms because Brooklyn did not approve of Kim dating him and questioned her motives.

However, the report said David and Victoria were supportive of Kim dating Romeo.

Brooklyn’s absence at all of David’s 50th birthday events left the power couple heartbroken.

“David and Victoria are utterly heartbroken by the breakdown of communications,” a source told The Sun, saying that he didn’t even wish his father a happy birthday over the phone.

David is “pretty shocked by the level of disrespect and fears for how much Nicola’s behavior is affecting him,” the source added.

The famous father-of-four was shocked by his firstborn son’s “level of disrespect”

Nevertheless, David had an “amazing week” and feels “super-loved and blessed” after the celebrations.

“Victoria and the family pulled out all the stops but, of course, it’s hard not to think about the one person missing,” the source went on to say.

“It’s not just the disrespectful way he and Nicola are behaving, it also impacts the whole family.”

Amid rampant rumors, the source claimed Nicola drove a “huge wedge” between them and is “very headstrong.”

Another friend of the family was quoted saying, “The family can’t believe Brooklyn wouldn’t stand up for himself and make sure he saw his dad.”

A third source told the outlet that the family has a feeling Brooklyn “isn’t playing any part in the family and there’s nothing more they can do to change that.”

“Absolutely disgraceful that Brooklyn hurt his Father…” one social media user said

Fans took notice of the eldest Beckham son’s absence during David’s birthday and asked, “Where’s Brooklyn?”

“Absolutely disgraceful that Brooklyn hurt his Father after all the love and encouragement given to him,” one said.

Some compared Brooklyn to Prince Harry, who distanced himself from the traditions and expectations of the British royal family and moved to the US.

“OMG! Brooklyn is turning into Prince Harry & needs to grow up!” one said.

Another wrote, “Nicola has done to Brooklyn what Megan did to Harry. So sad. I really hope he comes to his senses.”

“Love how people blame megan and Nicole for family problems with harry and broklyn…they’re grown men with minds of their own,” said another.

Netizens compared Brooklyn to Prince Harry after the apparent birthday snub

As David celebrated 50 years around the sun, he took a moment to reflect on the many things he is “grateful” for in life.

He said his “biggest accomplishment is and will always be” his family.

“My mum and dad who sacrificed so much for me to live my dream of becoming a footballer.”

He also expressed his gratitude to his sisters and grandparents before moving on to his long-time wife and kids.

David shared a touching tribute to his family in honor of his 50th birthday

“My wife and best friend of 28 years and my beautiful children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz & Harper,” he continued, “you are the reason I get out of bed each day.”

He thanked them for making him smile and turning him into a “better man.”

“I love you all so much and thank you for making today so special for me… You are my world,” he added.

Netizens had plenty to say after the Beckham family’s extravagant birthday celebrations

