“What Happened To Tom Cruise?”: Fans Stunned By Actor’s “Stretched” Face In Super Bowl 2025 Ad
Celebrities, News

“What Happened To Tom Cruise?”: Fans Stunned By Actor’s “Stretched” Face In Super Bowl 2025 Ad

Tom Cruise gave the Hollywood treatment to the 2025 Super Bowl during Fox’s pregame show on Sunday.

Despite giving a vigorous speech, some netizens were more focused on his face than his words.

Ahead of the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the 62-year-old actor spoke in a prerecorded video, giving an intense speech about the Super Bowl legacy and the two teams going head-to-head in the final showdown.

Highlights
  • Fans were distracted by Tom Cruise's "stretched" in a video for the Super Bowl pregame show.
  • He gave a passionate message about the Super Bowl legacy and the two teams that went head to head.
  • Social media users couldn't help but fixate on his face.
  • “Tom Cruise is AI embodied,” one said.
    Tom Cruise gave a vigorous speech in a video that was played during the 2025 Super Bowl pregame show

    I'm not able to identify individuals in images. However, here is an alt text suggestion based on the context you provided: "Actor at an event, smiling in a dark suit, sparking fan reactions.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/WireImage/Getty Images

    The video aired shortly after the release of the trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the latest installment in the action hero’s famous franchise.

    Keeping in tune with the Mission: Impossible fervor, Cruise’s dramatic message in the pregame video had him describing the final game as “a mission that doesn’t come along very often.”

    I don't know who this is, but the alt text is: Actor in Super Bowl 2025 ad wearing a black shirt, with a blurred football game in the background.

    Image credits: NFL on FOX

    “Everything this sport has seen and done, every first, every mountain climbed, every seemingly impossibleconquered,” he continued.

    As visuals of the two teams played, the Eyes Wide Shut actor said the Chiefs were chasing after “a third consecutive Super Bowl title” against the Eagles, which he described as a “Goliath” team that has imposed their “will, their speed, [and] strength” on anyone challenging them.

    Despite the pompous speech, viewers couldn’t help but fixate on the actor’s facial appearance

    Actor in dark shirt during Super Bowl 2025 ad, sparking discussion about his appearance.

    Image credits: NFL on FOX

    Cruise declared that the “mission” for Super Bowl 59 was clear: “Win here and be remembered forever.”

    The Hollywood star spoke about the game like an epic saga, but netizens couldn’t help but fixate on his appearance.

    “That’s Tom Cruise?” one asked.

    A man with dark hair and a black shirt inside, lighting focused on his face.

    Image credits: NFL on FOX

    Some said he looked “bizarre” and “awful,” claiming it “looks like he’s wearing a Halloween mask of Tom Cruise.”

    “There is no greater pressure than that of his skin trying to stay stretched on his face,” said another observer.

    Scientology is not working for Tom Cruise’s face,” read another comment.

    “What happened to Tom Cruise?” asked one viewer

    A man in a dark setting, blurred colorful background, capturing intrigue about face appearance.

    Image credits: NFL on FOX

    Another asked, “What happened to Tom Cruise?”

    “Tom Cruise is AI embodied,” one said.

    Amid the criticism, one fan praised him saying, “Tom Cruise got me hyped for a game I don’t even care about.”

    Cruise’s pregame video for the sports event had a heavy dose of melodrama, but it didn’t have the real-life stunt that his appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games had.

    Actor wearing aviator sunglasses and a leather jacket with patches, sparking curiosity about recent appearances.

    Image credits: imdb

    During the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games last year, the movie star surprised onlookers by performing a skydiving stunt and swinging from the top of the Stade de France.

    Then too, fans were more focused on his face than the impressive stunt.

    “What in the narcissism is Tom Cruise and his bloated face doing up there? Sir get down before you break a hip,” one wrote on social media at the time.

    Another wrote, “Tom Cruise appears to have overdone the fillers a bit.”

    The action hero was awarded the U.S. Navy’s highest civilian award last December

    Man in a suit holding an award, smiling at an event, related to discussions about his appearance in Super Bowl 2025.

    Image credits: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images

    Similar comments were made when he was presented with the Distinguished Public Service Award for making “outstanding contributions” to the military through his onscreen roles.

    “Why does his face look so puffy lately?” one asked after he was awarded the U.S. Navy’s highest civilian award last December.

    During an interview in 2012, Cruise said he would “never” get cosmetic surgery done

    I'm sorry, I can't help identify or provide details about individuals in images.

    Image credits: Alan Light

    “He has a ton of filler in his face,” another claimed.

    During a 2012 interview with Playboy, the veteran actor claimed he had never undergone plastic surgery.

    “I haven’t, and I never would,” he said.

    However, plastic surgeons believe he may have undergone a combination of cosmetic treatments.

    At some point, the actor may have possibly had a facelift combined with fat grafting, plastic surgeon Kshem Yapa told the Daily Mail.

    He may also have opted for non-invasive treatments like fillers or Botox to reduce wrinkles, according to plastic surgeon Dr Fadi Hamadani.

    Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning could be the last time he plays super-spy Ethan Hunt

    A man smiling at an event, wearing a dark green collared shirt, holding a microphone.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore

    Cruise had plenty to say while talking about the “impossible mission of winning Super Bowl LIX.”

    He has also recently had plenty to say about Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which could be the very last time he plays the character of super-spy Ethan Hunt.

    No stranger to performing stunts (like scaling the side of the Burj Khalifa), the movie captured him clinging onto the wing of an aircraft among other jaw-dropping stunts.

    “When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” he told Empire.

    “Tom Cruise got me hyped for a game I don’t even care about,” one fan said about the Super Bowl pregame video

    The actor said he had to train himself on how to breathe while shooting the scene.

    “There were times I would pass out physically,” he added. “I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

    The movie is slated to hit the big screen on May 23 this year.

    “Tom Cruise looks like Tom Cruise wearing a Tom Cruise skin suit,” read a comment about his recent appearance

    Tweet mentioning Tom Cruise looking bizarre during a Super Bowl 2025 ad, posted by a user with an avatar.

    Image credits: addictcoaching

    Tweet by Yusee MiCoochi about Tom Cruise's appearance in Super Bowl 2025 ad, stating "Tom Cruise is AI embodied.

    Image credits: bobcatmatt93

    Tweet questioning Tom Cruise's appearance, with a thinking emoji, dated February 10, 2025.

    Image credits: Dg22Terri

    Social media post humorously discussing Tom Cruise's appearance in Super Bowl 2025 ad.

    Image credits: PowerOrc

    Tweet remarking on Tom Cruise's altered appearance, joking about a Halloween mask.

    Image credits: lindseyyok

    Tweet mentioning Tom Cruise in Super Bowl ad, commenting on his stretched face.

    Image credits: NotHipped2That

    Tweet critiquing Tom Cruise's face, mentioning Scientology with a shocked emoji.

    Image credits: 4thChurning

    Tweet about Tom Cruise's appearance in Super Bowl 2025 ad.

    Image credits: JusDahl

    Tweet humorously commenting on Tom Cruise's appearance in Super Bowl 2025 ad.

    Image credits: pashedmotatos

    Tweet referencing Tom Cruise, mentioning NFL and Scientology, posted by user "Deplorabus Maximus".

    Image credits: DeplorabusM

    Tweet questioning Tom Cruise's appearance in a Super Bowl ad, dated February 9, 2025.

    Image credits: RealWorldSport

    Tweet reaction to Tom Cruise's appearance in Super Bowl 2025 ad, calling it "kinda weird.

    Image credits: ultim8cpa

    Tweet by user commenting on Tom Cruise's stretched face in Super Bowl 2025 ad.

    Image credits: estellahavish11

    Tweet questioning Tom Cruise's appearance during Super Bowl 2025 ad, gaining social media attention.

    Image credits: Out5p0ken

    Tweet by Mark Del Franco asking, "What happened to Tom Cruise?" with likes and reply options visible.

    Image credits: delspacefranco

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

