“This is NOT Tom Cruise”: Fans Stunned By The 62YO Actor’s Dramatic New Look

The internet had heated discussions over Tom Cruise’s face after he was awarded the U.S. Navy’s highest civilian award.

The action hero, 62, was presented with the Distinguished Public Service Award for making “outstanding contributions” to the military through his onscreen roles.

After US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro handed him his certificate and medal, the Oscar nominated star expressed gratitude to the people serving the nation.

People speculated whether Tom Cruise had undergone a cosmetic procedure after he received special recognition from the U.S. Navy



Image credits: Gage Skidmore

“I admire all of the servicemen and women,” said the Hollywood veteran when he received the accolade on December 17.

“I know in life, something that is very true to me, is that is to lead is to serve. And I know that to my core. And I see that in the servicemen and women,” he added.

As photos of the Mission: Impossible star went viral, netizens fixated on his facial appearance and claimed he looked different. His face continues to remain the topic of discussion even weeks later.

Cruise was presented with the Distinguished Public Service Award for making “outstanding contributions” to the military through his films

Image credits: Ian West/Getty Images

“What happened to him?” one asked, while another said, “This is not Tom Cruise.”

“Why does his face look so puffy lately?” questioned another.

“Looks like he saved one of the old Mission Impossible masks and threw it in the microwave before awards ceremony,” another said.

One wrote, “He looks like he had surgery to look like Jason Bateman but the Temu version.”

“Why did he suddenly age 30yrs overnight in these pics?” one questioned.

Several people speculated whether he had some kind of cosmetic procedure done.

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

“Yikes! botched fillers & tox [sic],” one quipped, while another wrote, “He has a ton of filler in his face.”

“Tom Cruise got attacked by fillers!” speculated another.

While being presented with the award, Cruise was acknowledged for making a “wide range of contributions” to the US Navy from 1986 to 2023, according to an official statement.

“He has spent nearly four decades as an unwavering supporter of the men, women, and families of the Navy and Marine Corps,” the statement said.

Social media users commented that his face appeared “puffy” compared to previous decades

Image credits: Alan Light

The US Navy praised Cruise’s onscreen roles for leading to an increase in the recruitment of Navy pilots in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“His dedicated efforts in the film industry have significantly increased public awareness and appreciation for Navy personnel and their sacrifices,” the statement continued. “As a result, recruitment for Navy pilots surged in the late 1980s and early 1990s.”

Cruise starred in 1986’s Top Gun, which saw him play his iconic role of naval aviator Maverick. The film was the highest grossing movie of that year, according to IMDB.

He also produced and starred in Top Gun: Maverick, released in 2022, which remains his highest-grossing film to date. The movie received six Oscar nominations and picked up the Academy Award for Sound.

Image credits: Dick Thomas Johnson

“Top Gun: Maverick brought nostalgia to older audiences and reinvigorated younger viewers’ interest in the skill sets and opportunities the Navy provides. The success of this portrayal led to Cruise being named the U.S. Navy’s 36th Honorary Naval Aviator,” read the statement released by the US Navy.

Secretary Del Toro called it an “honor” to present the award to the star.

“It was an honor to present Tom Cruise with a Defense Public Service award for his decades of naval advocacy through many movies,” he said. “His work has inspired generations to serve in our Navy and Marine Corps.”

One user said the Mission: Impossible star got “attacked by fillers”

Image credits: tomcruise

Cruise was quoted as saying: “I’m happy I have been able to be a source of inspiration to many of the sailors who serve today or have served in the past. The effort was not just on my end, but the cast and crew I get to work with on all our sets. They are what really bring the work to life.”

The Eyes Wide Shut star reportedly has plans of making Top Gun 3.

He is also slated to appear in the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, titled The Final Reckoning.

“What happened to him?” another netizen asked

