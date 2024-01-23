“Barbie” And “Oppenheimer” Lead Oscar Nominations But Margot Robbie Stiffed

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced today (January 23) with Cristopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” leading the list with 13 nominations, closely followed by “Poor Things” with 11.

The 96th annual Academy Awards follow an incredibly successful year for cinemas worldwide, as “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” together grossed more than $2 billion globally, a remarkable achievement considering the pandemic crisis and the growing competition of online streaming platforms.

While America Ferrera received a surprising nomination for playing Gloria in “Barbie,” the film’s protagonist, Margot Robbie, and its director, Greta Gerwig, were surprisingly absent from the Best Actress and Best Director lists, respectively.

The ceremony comes with a few history-making moments for the entertainment industry: at 81, Martin Scorsese became the oldest directing nominee.

Additionally, three best picture contenders — “Barbie,” “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Past Lives” — were directed by women for the first time.

Jimmy Kimmel will be in charge of hosting the ceremony for the fourth time on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Among his goals, of course, will be to avoid stand-up comedian Jo Koy‘s fate, and not become the target of thousands of online memes.

Here is the list of this year’s Oscar nominees:

Image credits: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Image credits: Oscars

Image credits: Oscars

Image credits: Movie Trailers Source

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Image credits: SearchlightPictures

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best director

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Image credits: Netflix

International feature film

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Image credits: Apple TV

Adapted screenplay

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Image credits: A24

Visual effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Image credits: NEON

Original song

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Documentary feature film

“20 Days in Mariupol”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

Documentary short film

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

And the nominees for Best Picture are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UFNHnQBZsE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Watch the announcement below:

Cinematography

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Costume design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Film editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Production design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

