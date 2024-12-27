Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
“Why Is Harper Barefoot?”: Harper Beckham Steals Spotlight In Glamorous Family Holiday Photos
Celebrities, News

“Why Is Harper Barefoot?”: Harper Beckham Steals Spotlight In Glamorous Family Holiday Photos

Harper Beckham put her best foot forward by going barefoot in the Beckham family Christmas photos.

The 13-year-old daughter stole the spotlight while posing next to her parents, Victoria and David Beckham, and her three older brothers, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19.

Daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, who is married to Brooklyn, was also pictured in one of the snaps.

Highlights
  • Harper Beckham stole the spotlight in the Beckham family Christmas photos.
  • Fans noticed that the 13-year-old teenager was the only one in the family not wearing any footwear.
  • “Why is Harper barefoot and everyone else is wearing shoes?” one asked.
  • Victoria and David Beckham also shared pictures of themselves in matching pajamas for the holiday season.
    Harper Beckham stole the spotlight in the Beckham family Christmas photos

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    “Being together for the holidays makes me so happy xxxx I love you all so much,” the former Spice Girls member said in the caption.

    The theme of the night appeared to be black as the glamorous family posed together in front of a brightly-lit Christmas tree.

    However, Harper slightly went off-theme as she was the only one who appeared to ditch footwear altogether for the evening.

    “Why is Harper barefoot and everyone else is wearing shoes?” one social media user asked while another wrote, “I think it’s cute that Harper’s barefoot.”

    “Why is Harper barefoot and everyone else is wearing shoes?” asked one eagle-eyed social media user

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    “Baby girl couldn’t get her slippers,” another said.

    Nevertheless, fans were delighted to see Harper grown up and called her “David’s twin.”

    “No way Harper is the best of the family,” one said while another wrote, “Merry Christmas to you all…. Harper is really growing into a beautiful and elegant young lady…..”

    “Harper is so beautiful,” read one comment while another Instagrammer chimed in with: “Harper steal the show!! Beautiful family.”

    As part of the holiday festivities, Victoria and David shared a snap of themselves dressed in matching striped green and white pajamas.

    The teenage daughter was showered with praises as she posed next to her towering brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    The 50-year-old singer also shared a video on her Instagram featuring the family welcoming Santa Claus into their home and singing with the soccer legend.

    Previously, Victoria described her teenage daughter as a “tomboy” even though she’s been wearing silk slip maxi dresses lately.

    “They suit her and they’re appropriate,” she said about the dresses while speaking with The Telegraph last month. “But she’s a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun.”

    A few days before Christmas rolled in, Victoria spoke about how she doesn’t do the cooking and leaves it to her husband.

    “I do not do the cooking, I prepare the drinks,” the fashion designer told Today’s Hoda & Jenna on December 16. “I’ll be the bartender — someone’s got to do it.”

    “Hope everyone had a wonderful day!! Kisses from all of us,” Victoria wrote as she shared a picture with her husband in matching pajamas

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    “David will be doing the cooking, he’s actually a really good cook,” she added. “He loves the whole prep.”

    She also told The Telegraph that she avoids stress “by not taking on anything I genuinely don’t think I can do. Oh and by not cooking.”

    The singer, nicknamed Posh Spice, said she used to cook when the family lived in Spain.

    “But Harper says I can burn water, so it’s probably better for everyone that I don’t,” she added.

    However, this holiday season, she appears to have spent some time in the kitchen, going by the video of a delicious-looking turkey that the former sports star shared.

    The Beckham family welcomed Santa Claus into their home, and the soccer icon was captured singing along with the red-suited character

    “Traditional cutting of the turkey that mums been cooking all day !!👩‍🍳 love you all so so much Happy Christmas , good job,” he wrote in the caption.

    David was captured cutting the turkey into slices and saying, “That’s a good turkey darling.”

    “Did i do a good job?” said the voice behind the camera.

    “You did,” said the proud husband. “You did a great job.”

    “All I want for Christmas is…a Beckham Netflix series,” one fan said

