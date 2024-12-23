Bored Panda gathered a whole list of these instances that prove even Santa can’t sometimes do it all. Scroll down to find them and be sure to upvote the ones that have a high chance of summoning Christmas nightmares.

Each year during the festive season, kids around the world hurry to take a picture with Santa Claus and whisper their wishes into his ear. Who they anticipate meeting is a charming old fella with a long white beard and fun-sized spectacles squeezed into a bright red suit and black boots. Unfortunately, not all kids are lucky to meet the real deal and instead are stuck sitting on the lap of a creepy guy who looks like he stepped right out of the Nightmare Before Christmas movie.

#1 Creepy Vintage Santa Claus Share icon

#2 Me And Creepy Santa, Communist Poland, Mid 80's Share icon

#3 Scary Santa, Wales, 1947 Share icon

Santa Claus has had quite a few look changes throughout history before he became the jolly, chubby guy with the red suit and white beard that we all are familiar with today. His name originated from a 4th-century saint, St. Nicholas, who was known for secret gift-giving.

#4 Growing Up I Couldn’t Understand Why My Brother Was So Afraid Of Santa. After Looking Through Old Albums, I Get It Now Bro Share icon

#5 Holiday Favorite Share icon

#6 Creepy Vintage Santa Claus Share icon

He would put coins in shoes and give dowries to poor girls so they could marry instead of having a miserable life. He was also imagined to ride above rooftops on a white horse and had helpers who would listen if children were bad or good. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Spooky Santa Share icon

#8 My Mom's Uncle And Aunts With A Creepy Santa. Circa 1925 Share icon

#9 Old Photo Of A Scary Encounter With Santa Share icon

Around the 15th century, the figure of Father Christmas emerged in England’s folklore. But he typically brought the spirit of good cheer to the festivities and wasn’t known to bring gifts to children.

#10 Creepy Vintage Santa Claus Share icon

#11 Great Vintage Santa Share icon

#12 Guess What Time Of Year It Is, Boys And Girls! Share icon

It was only in the 19th century when this idea reached America, where the guy became Santa Claus. However, he was still shown as a religious figure—thin, bald, barefoot, dressed with a robe and halo above his head. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Never Realized How Horrifying Our Family Santa Mask Was Until I Found This Picture Of Me As A Baby And Still Feel The Urge To Cry In Terror To This Day Share icon

#14 Santa Shaking Hands With Mickey And Minnie Mouse On Roller Skates Share icon

#15 It’s The Happiest Season Of All Share icon

As the years went by, more was added to the Santa Claus legend. In 1863, cartoonist Thomas Nast defined the current Santa Claus look in a Harper's Weekly issue. His illustrations became so popular that he is now credited as the person who created the modern image of Santa. Nast continued drawing him for the next 30 years, changing his coat colors from green, blue and tan to the classic red Santa sports today.

#16 Creepy Santa Claus Share icon

#17 Make-Up Horror Show Share icon

#18 Merry Christmas. Now Get Off My Lap And Go Fetch Santa His Bourbon Share icon

From there on, Coca-Cola greatly contributed to the popularization of Santa Claus. “People loved the Coca-Cola Santa images and paid such close attention to them that when anything changed, they sent letters to The Coca-Cola Company. One year, Santa's large belt was backwards (perhaps because Sundblom was painting via a mirror). Another year, Santa Claus appeared without a wedding ring, causing fans to write asking what happened to Mrs. Claus,” the company writes on their official website.

#19 Alert The Authorities! Killer Santa On The Loose! Share icon

#20 Santa Looks Like A Professional Wrestler... "Whatcha Gonna Dooo When Santa-Mania Runs Wild On Youuu?!?! Share icon

#21 My Mom With This Creepy Santa! 1946 Share icon

Nowadays, Santa Clause brings joy and happiness to children during the festive season. Well, at least to 85% of those who believe in him. The children who think to be Santa Claus real experience magic and wonder and learn values of generosity, kindness, and selflessness. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Hellish Holidays Share icon

#23 This Is A Picture Of The Day I Discovered Santa Was Not Real In 2004 (My Uncle Had To Take Off The Mask Off Or I Wouldn't Stop Crying). Give Me A Credit, Thas Mask Was Terrifying! Share icon

#24 My Dad And Uncle, Their Cousins And An Absolutely Terrifying Santa Claus (Late 60's) Share icon

“Believing in Santa offers children hope, and many stories about Santa teach positive messages about kindness, acceptance and giving. Believing can also motivate children to continue to improve behaviors,” says Dr. Bethany Cook, a licensed clinical psychologist.

#25 31 Days Of Creepy Santa Day 14 Share icon

#26 Santa Is Coming To Town Share icon

#27 Creepy Vintage Santa Picture Share icon

#28 Chicago Santa Claus 1902 Share icon

#29 Vintage Santa Nightmare Fuel Share icon

#30 Creepy Santa Claus Share icon

#31 Scary Santa Share icon At Hides Department store, Bexleyheath. What's the blue eyeshadow about?

I'm the one on the left with the wistful expression. Scared rigid most likely.

I uploaded this to share with someone from church who is organising some kind of 'baby photo' competition.



#32 Here's One To Share With Your Friends... Creepy Santa, The Tickle Monster. Gross! Share icon

#33 Creepy Santa Sneaks Up On Baby Share icon

#34 Creepy Santa Share icon

#35 Creepy Santa Share icon

#36 On The 11th Day Of X-Mas, Creepy Santa Gave To Me... A Beard Without A Face. *shutter* Share icon

#37 Duck Dinasty Santa! Share icon

#38 Thanks To Everyone Who Made This Holiday Season The Creepiest Yet! Please Remember That All The Creepy Mall Santas Will Be Roaming The Streets Tonight, Flasks In Hand. Drive Safe And Don't Let Any Of Your Friends Go Home With A Creep! Share icon

#39 Looks Like Santa Just Got Released From The Penitentiary. Is Anyone Else Going To Have Nightmares Over Those Hands? Share icon

#40 A Creepy Santa Claus Picture I Found In A Stack Of Old Family Photos Share icon

#41 My Mom Around Christmas 1967 With A Santa Who Was Over The Holiday Season Share icon

#42 Little Barky (Left) And Littler Brother Jim Once Braved This Rather Creepy Looking Santa In A Racine, Wi Department Store. Oh What Fun Share icon

#43 Creepy Vintage Santa Picture Share icon

#44 Creepy Vintage Santa Claus Share icon

#45 "Down In Front!" Share icon

#46 I Think We Found Our Creepy Santa Of The Year, 2011!!! Share icon

#48 More Bad Santa Share icon

#49 Grandfather And His Brother With A Creepy Santa 1910's Share icon

#50 My Father And Uncle With Creepy Santa 1960's Share icon

#51 My Mom And Her Sisters With Scary Santa Claus, Christmas 1969 Share icon

#52 19th Century "Mall Santas" Share icon

#53 Aunties With Santa, Kansas City 1984 Share icon

#54 In The 80's, Our Parents Let Nothing Get In The Way Of The Santa Photo. Not My Self Imposed Hair Cut Or The Terrified Screams Of My Sister Deterred The Yearly Event Share icon

#55 And My Parents Always Wondered Why I Was Terrified Of Santa Share icon

#56 I’ve Put Off Posting This Christmas Classic, But Now I Have People Asking Where It Is! #creepysanta Share icon

#57 Polish Santa Commands You To Obey! Share icon

#58 More Bad Santa Share icon

#59 On The 12th Day Of X-Mas, Creepy Santa Gave To Me... No Escape, Ever! Share icon

#60 My Terrified Mother And Unimpressed Uncle Meeting Santa 1955 Share icon

#61 I Don’t Know Who’s More Terrified Of Santa, Me Or This Child Share icon

#62 Photo Of My Father, His Brother And Cousin At Xmas - 1950ish Share icon

#63 On Hte 10th Day Of X-Mas, Creepy Santa Gave To Me... Terrifying Texture. From The Yak And Velvet Sleeves To The Horrible Hair Piece.... Bleh! Forget How He Looks, This Santa Feels Wrong! Share icon

#64 Got A Pic With Santa... He Said I Was Too Big... We Compromised Share icon

#65 My Dad Is The Scary Santa, My Grandfather Is Sitting On His Lap. 1965 ( Give Or Take A Year) Share icon

#66 Scary Santa Share icon

#67 #tbt Things You Find At The Ivy! #scarysanta Share icon

#68 Picture Of My Dad And A Terrifying Santa - Christmas 1961 Share icon

#69 My Brother Was Absolutely Terrified Of Santa Share icon 11/23/2014



#70 Can You Tell I Was Terrified Of Santa Claus As A Kid? Stranger Danger. [1994] Share icon

#71 Mooooooooooooooooooooooom Share icon