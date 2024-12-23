ADVERTISEMENT

Each year during the festive season, kids around the world hurry to take a picture with Santa Claus and whisper their wishes into his ear. Who they anticipate meeting is a charming old fella with a long white beard and fun-sized spectacles squeezed into a bright red suit and black boots. Unfortunately, not all kids are lucky to meet the real deal and instead are stuck sitting on the lap of a creepy guy who looks like he stepped right out of the Nightmare Before Christmas movie. 

Bored Panda gathered a whole list of these instances that prove even Santa can’t sometimes do it all. Scroll down to find them and be sure to upvote the ones that have a high chance of summoning Christmas nightmares.

#1

Creepy Vintage Santa Claus

Creepy-Santas: Eerie Santa with a baby in festive attire, sitting on his lap in front of a Christmas tree.

Vintage Everyday Report

    #2

    Me And Creepy Santa, Communist Poland, Mid 80's

    Child standing beside a creepy Santa in a dimly lit room.

    underfrykte Report

    #3

    Scary Santa, Wales, 1947

    Group of children gathered around a creepy Santa figure, posing for a vintage holiday photo.

    pubwithnobeer Report

    Santa Claus has had quite a few look changes throughout history before he became the jolly, chubby guy with the red suit and white beard that we all are familiar with today. His name originated from a 4th-century saint, St. Nicholas, who was known for secret gift-giving.

    #4

    Growing Up I Couldn’t Understand Why My Brother Was So Afraid Of Santa. After Looking Through Old Albums, I Get It Now Bro

    Child sitting on a person's lap dressed as creepy Santa with a red hood and mask.

    Imbendixen85 Report

    #5

    Holiday Favorite

    Child held by a creepy Santa with a red face and exaggerated features indoors.

    gambrill Report

    #6

    Creepy Vintage Santa Claus

    Vintage photo of a creepy Santa with a long beard, standing beside a smiling child on a horse.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    He would put coins in shoes and give dowries to poor girls so they could marry instead of having a miserable life. He was also imagined to ride above rooftops on a white horse and had helpers who would listen if children were bad or good.

    #7

    Spooky Santa

    A creepy Santa with a young girl, both in vintage attire, inside a dimly lit room.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #8

    My Mom's Uncle And Aunts With A Creepy Santa. Circa 1925

    Vintage photo of creepy Santa with children on a donkey in a snowy setting.

    z0mb1eCupcake Report

    #9

    Old Photo Of A Scary Encounter With Santa

    Vintage photo of a creepy Santa with a child and a dog, capturing an unsettling holiday scene.

    earthmoonsun Report

    Around the 15th century, the figure of Father Christmas emerged in England’s folklore. But he typically brought the spirit of good cheer to the festivities and wasn’t known to bring gifts to children.

    #10

    Creepy Vintage Santa Claus

    Child on the lap of a vintage Santa Claus, conveying a spooky atmosphere.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #11

    Great Vintage Santa

    A child sitting on a creepy Santa's lap, wearing a plaid dress, with a cautious expression.

    imgur.com Report

    #12

    Guess What Time Of Year It Is, Boys And Girls!

    A child posing with a creepy Santa in a snowy backdrop.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    It was only in the 19th century when this idea reached America, where the guy became Santa Claus. However, he was still shown as a religious figure—thin, bald, barefoot, dressed with a robe and halo above his head.

    #13

    Never Realized How Horrifying Our Family Santa Mask Was Until I Found This Picture Of Me As A Baby And Still Feel The Urge To Cry In Terror To This Day

    Creepy-Santas: Child looks uneasy sitting with a Santa wearing a mask.

    Cadence42336 Report

    #14

    Santa Shaking Hands With Mickey And Minnie Mouse On Roller Skates

    Creepy Santas with two figures in costumes, shaking hands, vintage black and white photo.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #15

    It’s The Happiest Season Of All

    Children sitting with a creepy Santa in a vintage photo.

    reddit.com Report

    As the years went by, more was added to the Santa Claus legend. In 1863, cartoonist Thomas Nast defined the current Santa Claus look in a Harper's Weekly issue. His illustrations became so popular that he is now credited as the person who created the modern image of Santa. Nast continued drawing him for the next 30 years, changing his coat colors from green, blue and tan to the classic red Santa sports today.

    #16

    Creepy Santa Claus

    Children sitting with a creepy Santa, looking uneasy, during a holiday photo session.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #17

    Make-Up Horror Show

    Creepy Santa with a smiling child and a crying toddler on his lap, capturing an unsettling holiday moment.

    imgur.com Report

    #18

    Merry Christmas. Now Get Off My Lap And Go Fetch Santa His Bourbon

    Two kids sitting with a Santa in a festive setting, capturing a theme of Creepy-Santas with holiday decor in the background.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    From there on, Coca-Cola greatly contributed to the popularization of Santa Claus. “People loved the Coca-Cola Santa images and paid such close attention to them that when anything changed, they sent letters to The Coca-Cola Company. One year, Santa's large belt was backwards (perhaps because Sundblom was painting via a mirror). Another year, Santa Claus appeared without a wedding ring, causing fans to write asking what happened to Mrs. Claus,” the company writes on their official website. 
    #19

    Alert The Authorities! Killer Santa On The Loose!

    Creepy Santa holding a crying child in an unsettling holiday scene.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #20

    Santa Looks Like A Professional Wrestler... "Whatcha Gonna Dooo When Santa-Mania Runs Wild On Youuu?!?!

    Child sitting with creepy Santa, looking surprised in vintage holiday photo.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #21

    My Mom With This Creepy Santa! 1946

    Vintage photo of a child smiling next to a Creepy-Santa by a Christmas tree.

    TheMidnightBarberr Report

    Nowadays, Santa Clause brings joy and happiness to children during the festive season. Well, at least to 85% of those who believe in him. The children who think to be Santa Claus real experience magic and wonder and learn values of generosity, kindness, and selflessness.

    #22

    Hellish Holidays

    Creepy Santa in red suit with a child on his lap next to a vintage TV and Christmas tree.

    Swiggy1957 Report

    #23

    This Is A Picture Of The Day I Discovered Santa Was Not Real In 2004 (My Uncle Had To Take Off The Mask Off Or I Wouldn't Stop Crying). Give Me A Credit, Thas Mask Was Terrifying!

    A child crying while sitting on the lap of a figure dressed as a Santa, exemplifying a creepy Santa encounter.

    arthurorir Report

    #24

    My Dad And Uncle, Their Cousins And An Absolutely Terrifying Santa Claus (Late 60's)

    Children with a creepy Santa Claus in a vintage black and white photo.

    BubbleNine Report

    “Believing in Santa offers children hope, and many stories about Santa teach positive messages about kindness, acceptance and giving. Believing can also motivate children to continue to improve behaviors,” says Dr. Bethany Cook, a licensed clinical psychologist.
    #25

    31 Days Of Creepy Santa Day 14

    Vintage photo of a child sitting next to a Santa with an eerie expression, capturing a classic Creepy-Santas moment.

    HorrorNHaunted Report

    #26

    Santa Is Coming To Town

    A creepy Santa with a scary mask posing alongside a child and an adult in a vintage setting.

    imgur.com Report

    #27

    Creepy Vintage Santa Picture

    Child looking uneasy while sitting on a creepy Santa's lap in an old black-and-white photo.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #28

    Chicago Santa Claus 1902

    Creepy Santa holding a sign about sending Santa down chimneys, standing next to a collection box on a city street.

    Chicago Daily News Report

    #29

    Vintage Santa Nightmare Fuel

    Children with a creepy Santa holding gifts beside a Christmas tree.

    valeriesghost Report

    #30

    Creepy Santa Claus

    A child looking at a person in a creepy Santa costume beside a bookshelf.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #31

    Scary Santa

    Kids posing with a Creepy-Santa, holding gifts, with a whimsical backdrop.

    At Hides Department store, Bexleyheath. What's the blue eyeshadow about?
    I'm the one on the left with the wistful expression. Scared rigid most likely.
    I uploaded this to share with someone from church who is organising some kind of 'baby photo' competition.

    Dean Ayres Report

    #32

    Here's One To Share With Your Friends... Creepy Santa, The Tickle Monster. Gross!

    A crying child on the lap of a Santa in a red suit, embodying creepy Santas.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #33

    Creepy Santa Sneaks Up On Baby

    Baby sitting indoors with a creepy Santa peering through the window in the background.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #34

    Creepy Santa

    Child crying with a creepy Santa in a festive setting.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #35

    Creepy Santa

    Young girl crying next to creepy Santa, with her brother smiling beside her.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #36

    On The 11th Day Of X-Mas, Creepy Santa Gave To Me... A Beard Without A Face. *shutter*

    Child sitting next to a creepy Santa with a worried expression, Santa in red suit and white gloves.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #37

    Duck Dinasty Santa!

    Creepy Santa with a wide-eyed expression and a young boy sitting on his lap in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #38

    Thanks To Everyone Who Made This Holiday Season The Creepiest Yet! Please Remember That All The Creepy Mall Santas Will Be Roaming The Streets Tonight, Flasks In Hand. Drive Safe And Don't Let Any Of Your Friends Go Home With A Creep!

    Two kids with a creepy Santa in a festive setting, sitting on his lap, looking uneasy.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #39

    Looks Like Santa Just Got Released From The Penitentiary. Is Anyone Else Going To Have Nightmares Over Those Hands?

    A child nervously sits on a creepy Santa's lap, with a "Merry Christmas" sign in the background.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #40

    A Creepy Santa Claus Picture I Found In A Stack Of Old Family Photos

    Vintage photo of a creepy Santa with a boy on a pony in a winter scene.

    icouldbuildacastle Report

    #41

    My Mom Around Christmas 1967 With A Santa Who Was Over The Holiday Season

    A creepy Santa holding a child in a red coat against a gold tinsel backdrop.

    TrooperScoops Report

    #42

    Little Barky (Left) And Littler Brother Jim Once Braved This Rather Creepy Looking Santa In A Racine, Wi Department Store. Oh What Fun

    Vintage photo of children posing with a creepy Santa beside a Christmas tree.

    unclebarkycom Report

    #43

    Creepy Vintage Santa Picture

    Child sitting on a Creepy-Santa's lap, holding a wrapped gift.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #44

    Creepy Vintage Santa Claus

    Two kids crying next to a creepy Santa holding a balloon.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #45

    "Down In Front!"

    Three children on a creepy Santa's lap with a wreath in the background.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #46

    I Think We Found Our Creepy Santa Of The Year, 2011!!!

    Child sitting with a smiling Santa in festive attire. Creepy-Santas theme.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #47

    Rrrrraawwrrrr!

    A creepy Santa with a wide grin posing with an unamused child in festive attire on his lap.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #48

    More Bad Santa

    Creepy Santa holding a young child beside a Christmas tree.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #49

    Grandfather And His Brother With A Creepy Santa 1910's

    Creepy Santa from 1859 with two children on a goat in a vintage sepia photograph.

    Zed_Life64 Report

    My Father And Uncle With Creepy Santa 1960's

    A vintage creepy Santa with two smiling children in an old black-and-white photo.

    skrrtdrt Report

    #51

    My Mom And Her Sisters With Scary Santa Claus, Christmas 1969

    Three children posing with a creepy Santa in the background.

    jkingme Report

    #52

    19th Century "Mall Santas"

    A child looking uneasy next to a creepy Santa in a vintage photo.

    CameronWhites Report

    #53

    Aunties With Santa, Kansas City 1984

    Creepy Santa surrounded by three women in sparkling outfits, posing joyfully with Christmas decorations in the background.

    No_Bowler_59 Report

    #54

    In The 80's, Our Parents Let Nothing Get In The Way Of The Santa Photo. Not My Self Imposed Hair Cut Or The Terrified Screams Of My Sister Deterred The Yearly Event

    Two children sitting with a creepy Santa, one looking uneasy and the other crying.

    Bovine_Doughnuts Report

    #55

    And My Parents Always Wondered Why I Was Terrified Of Santa

    Two kids sitting with a serious-looking Santa, capturing the essence of Creepy-Santas holiday photos.

    Jaimealexa Report

    #56

    I’ve Put Off Posting This Christmas Classic, But Now I Have People Asking Where It Is! #creepysanta

    Vintage photo of Santa with two kids, featuring Creepy-Santas elements.

    HamertonSally Report

    #57

    Polish Santa Commands You To Obey!

    Child stands next to a creepy Santa in vintage attire with a decorated Christmas tree in the background.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #58

    More Bad Santa

    Creepy Santa posing with two crying children against a festive background.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #59

    On The 12th Day Of X-Mas, Creepy Santa Gave To Me... No Escape, Ever!

    A crying child sitting on a Creepy Santa's lap, set against a red backdrop.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    #60

    My Terrified Mother And Unimpressed Uncle Meeting Santa 1955

    Vintage photo of a child crying on Santa's lap, capturing the eerie charm of Creepy-Santas with a festive Christmas tree behind.

    reddit.com Report

    #61

    I Don’t Know Who’s More Terrified Of Santa, Me Or This Child

    Man dressed as creepy Santa with a young girl and her father sitting on a holiday-themed backdrop.

    FettucciniGenie Report

    #62

    Photo Of My Father, His Brother And Cousin At Xmas - 1950ish

    Vintage photo of a creepy Santa with three children holding a book.

    hammondrory Report

    #63

    On Hte 10th Day Of X-Mas, Creepy Santa Gave To Me... Terrifying Texture. From The Yak And Velvet Sleeves To The Horrible Hair Piece.... Bleh! Forget How He Looks, This Santa Feels Wrong!

    A child crying while sitting on a Creepy-Santa's lap, wearing a red outfit.

    CreepySantaPhotos.com Report

    Got A Pic With Santa... He Said I Was Too Big... We Compromised

    Man in a Santa hat sits awkwardly next to a Creepy-Santas figure on a golden throne.

    IbisVox Report

    #65

    My Dad Is The Scary Santa, My Grandfather Is Sitting On His Lap. 1965 ( Give Or Take A Year)

    Vintage scene featuring a creepy Santa with children and an adult in a dimly lit room.

    jaimmster Report

    #66

    Scary Santa

    Creepy Santa with a child sitting on his lap, vintage black and white photo.

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    #tbt Things You Find At The Ivy! #scarysanta

    Creepy-Santas with glasses posing with two smiling children in festive setting.

    maurisem Report

    #68

    Picture Of My Dad And A Terrifying Santa - Christmas 1961

    Creepy Santa with a child in an old black-and-white photo under a "Merry Christmas" sign.

    numbas Report

    #69

    My Brother Was Absolutely Terrified Of Santa

    A frightened child sits on a scary-looking Santa's lap, embodying the theme of Creepy Santas.

    11/23/2014

    peerpressure_mademe Report

    #70

    Can You Tell I Was Terrified Of Santa Claus As A Kid? Stranger Danger. [1994]

    Creepy Santas with distressed kids on his lap in a vintage holiday photo.

    vector78 Report

    Mooooooooooooooooooooooom

    Crying child held by Santa in a classic "Creepy-Santas" photo setting.

    imgur.com Report

    #72

    @theellenshow My Poor Baby's Bad Santa Pic… I Can Still Hear Her Pitiful "Mamaaaaa" Ringing In My Ears! 🎅👎 #12daysofgiveaways #sketchysanta

    Creepy-Santas scene with a costumed Santa holding a crying child on a snowy backdrop.

    todaywithmammak Report

