72 Creepy Santa Pictures That Might Give You Nightmares
Each year during the festive season, kids around the world hurry to take a picture with Santa Claus and whisper their wishes into his ear. Who they anticipate meeting is a charming old fella with a long white beard and fun-sized spectacles squeezed into a bright red suit and black boots. Unfortunately, not all kids are lucky to meet the real deal and instead are stuck sitting on the lap of a creepy guy who looks like he stepped right out of the Nightmare Before Christmas movie.
Bored Panda gathered a whole list of these instances that prove even Santa can’t sometimes do it all. Scroll down to find them and be sure to upvote the ones that have a high chance of summoning Christmas nightmares.
Creepy Vintage Santa Claus
Me And Creepy Santa, Communist Poland, Mid 80's
Scary Santa, Wales, 1947
Santa Claus has had quite a few look changes throughout history before he became the jolly, chubby guy with the red suit and white beard that we all are familiar with today. His name originated from a 4th-century saint, St. Nicholas, who was known for secret gift-giving.
Growing Up I Couldn’t Understand Why My Brother Was So Afraid Of Santa. After Looking Through Old Albums, I Get It Now Bro
Holiday Favorite
Creepy Vintage Santa Claus
He would put coins in shoes and give dowries to poor girls so they could marry instead of having a miserable life. He was also imagined to ride above rooftops on a white horse and had helpers who would listen if children were bad or good.
Spooky Santa
My Mom's Uncle And Aunts With A Creepy Santa. Circa 1925
Old Photo Of A Scary Encounter With Santa
Around the 15th century, the figure of Father Christmas emerged in England’s folklore. But he typically brought the spirit of good cheer to the festivities and wasn’t known to bring gifts to children.
Great Vintage Santa
Guess What Time Of Year It Is, Boys And Girls!
It was only in the 19th century when this idea reached America, where the guy became Santa Claus. However, he was still shown as a religious figure—thin, bald, barefoot, dressed with a robe and halo above his head.
Never Realized How Horrifying Our Family Santa Mask Was Until I Found This Picture Of Me As A Baby And Still Feel The Urge To Cry In Terror To This Day
Santa Shaking Hands With Mickey And Minnie Mouse On Roller Skates
It’s The Happiest Season Of All
As the years went by, more was added to the Santa Claus legend. In 1863, cartoonist Thomas Nast defined the current Santa Claus look in a Harper's Weekly issue. His illustrations became so popular that he is now credited as the person who created the modern image of Santa. Nast continued drawing him for the next 30 years, changing his coat colors from green, blue and tan to the classic red Santa sports today.
Creepy Santa Claus
Make-Up Horror Show
Merry Christmas. Now Get Off My Lap And Go Fetch Santa His Bourbon
From there on, Coca-Cola greatly contributed to the popularization of Santa Claus. “People loved the Coca-Cola Santa images and paid such close attention to them that when anything changed, they sent letters to The Coca-Cola Company. One year, Santa's large belt was backwards (perhaps because Sundblom was painting via a mirror). Another year, Santa Claus appeared without a wedding ring, causing fans to write asking what happened to Mrs. Claus,” the company writes on their official website.
Alert The Authorities! Killer Santa On The Loose!
Santa Looks Like A Professional Wrestler... "Whatcha Gonna Dooo When Santa-Mania Runs Wild On Youuu?!?!
My Mom With This Creepy Santa! 1946
Nowadays, Santa Clause brings joy and happiness to children during the festive season. Well, at least to 85% of those who believe in him. The children who think to be Santa Claus real experience magic and wonder and learn values of generosity, kindness, and selflessness.
Hellish Holidays
This Is A Picture Of The Day I Discovered Santa Was Not Real In 2004 (My Uncle Had To Take Off The Mask Off Or I Wouldn't Stop Crying). Give Me A Credit, Thas Mask Was Terrifying!
My Dad And Uncle, Their Cousins And An Absolutely Terrifying Santa Claus (Late 60's)
“Believing in Santa offers children hope, and many stories about Santa teach positive messages about kindness, acceptance and giving. Believing can also motivate children to continue to improve behaviors,” says Dr. Bethany Cook, a licensed clinical psychologist.
31 Days Of Creepy Santa Day 14
Santa Is Coming To Town
Creepy Vintage Santa Picture
Chicago Santa Claus 1902
Vintage Santa Nightmare Fuel
Creepy Santa Claus
Scary Santa
At Hides Department store, Bexleyheath. What's the blue eyeshadow about?
I'm the one on the left with the wistful expression. Scared rigid most likely.
I uploaded this to share with someone from church who is organising some kind of 'baby photo' competition.
Here's One To Share With Your Friends... Creepy Santa, The Tickle Monster. Gross!
Creepy Santa Sneaks Up On Baby
Creepy Santa
Creepy Santa
On The 11th Day Of X-Mas, Creepy Santa Gave To Me... A Beard Without A Face. *shutter*
Duck Dinasty Santa!
Thanks To Everyone Who Made This Holiday Season The Creepiest Yet! Please Remember That All The Creepy Mall Santas Will Be Roaming The Streets Tonight, Flasks In Hand. Drive Safe And Don't Let Any Of Your Friends Go Home With A Creep!
Looks Like Santa Just Got Released From The Penitentiary. Is Anyone Else Going To Have Nightmares Over Those Hands?
A Creepy Santa Claus Picture I Found In A Stack Of Old Family Photos
My Mom Around Christmas 1967 With A Santa Who Was Over The Holiday Season
Little Barky (Left) And Littler Brother Jim Once Braved This Rather Creepy Looking Santa In A Racine, Wi Department Store. Oh What Fun
Creepy Vintage Santa Picture
Creepy Vintage Santa Claus
"Down In Front!"
I Think We Found Our Creepy Santa Of The Year, 2011!!!
Rrrrraawwrrrr!
More Bad Santa
Grandfather And His Brother With A Creepy Santa 1910's
My Father And Uncle With Creepy Santa 1960's
My Mom And Her Sisters With Scary Santa Claus, Christmas 1969
19th Century "Mall Santas"
Aunties With Santa, Kansas City 1984
In The 80's, Our Parents Let Nothing Get In The Way Of The Santa Photo. Not My Self Imposed Hair Cut Or The Terrified Screams Of My Sister Deterred The Yearly Event
And My Parents Always Wondered Why I Was Terrified Of Santa
I’ve Put Off Posting This Christmas Classic, But Now I Have People Asking Where It Is! #creepysanta
Polish Santa Commands You To Obey!
More Bad Santa
On The 12th Day Of X-Mas, Creepy Santa Gave To Me... No Escape, Ever!
My Terrified Mother And Unimpressed Uncle Meeting Santa 1955
I Don’t Know Who’s More Terrified Of Santa, Me Or This Child
Photo Of My Father, His Brother And Cousin At Xmas - 1950ish
On Hte 10th Day Of X-Mas, Creepy Santa Gave To Me... Terrifying Texture. From The Yak And Velvet Sleeves To The Horrible Hair Piece.... Bleh! Forget How He Looks, This Santa Feels Wrong!
Got A Pic With Santa... He Said I Was Too Big... We Compromised
My Dad Is The Scary Santa, My Grandfather Is Sitting On His Lap. 1965 ( Give Or Take A Year)
Scary Santa
#tbt Things You Find At The Ivy! #scarysanta
Picture Of My Dad And A Terrifying Santa - Christmas 1961
My Brother Was Absolutely Terrified Of Santa
