our comprehensive collection of Santa jokes is just a teensy scroll down below

Now, what should you expect from these Santa Claus jokes, you might be wondering. Well, for starters, a good chunk of wits about his ungodly addiction to cookies and milk. However, we all know that he secretly does prefer a slice of pizza and a cold refreshing beverage. From that stems another good chunk of funny Santa jokes, and those are the ones on the improbable ratio of our beloved Father Christmas’ waist to the circumference of a regular-sized chimney. And what if there’s no chimney at all? A question unanswered yet often pondered on. And lastly, these jokes about Santa touch on the subject of him traveling at the speed of light (or even faster?) in his reindeer sleigh, visiting all the children around the globe and surveilling you all year round while you’re asleep. Lots of things to think and laugh about!

You know, when we made our fancy little list of Christmas jokes, we noticed that one person (entity? deity?) wasn’t getting as much attention as he deserved. After all, he’s the main character in the festivities (sorry, Baby Jesus), and he should be getting his own list full of cool jokes. In addition to the one that he has on good/bad children, that is. So, to correct our shoddy faux pas, we’ve created another list, one that is rightfully dedicated to Santa jokes.

#1 What nationality is Santa Claus?



North Polish.

#2 Why does Santa go through the chimney?



Because it soots him.

#3 Where does Santa cash his checks?



At the snow bank.

#4 What's red and green and flies?



A sleigh-sick Santa.

#5 Why does Santa feel indebted to the elves?



Because he's an elf-made man.

#6 What do you call a crab that eats mince pies?



Santa Claws.

#7 Who forgets to put on his underpants, then goes out to deliver presents?



Saint Knicker-less!

#8 How much did Santa's sleigh cost?



It was on the house.

#9 How does Santa take pictures?



With his Pole-aroid camera.

#10 What kind of motorcycle does Santa ride?



A "Holly" Davidson.

#11 Who is Santa's least favorite reindeer?



Rude-olph.

#12 Why don't you ever see Santa Claus in the hospital?



Because he has private elf care.

#13 What's big and jolly and says, "Oh, oh, oh"?



Santa Claus walking backwards.

#14 How does Santa get his sleigh to fly?



"I have no eye deer."

#15 What was wrong with the Grinch on Christmas?



He was feeling claus-trophobic.

#16 What’s the difference between a knight and Santa Claus?



One slays a dragon, the other drags a sleigh.

#17 Why did Santa's helper see the doctor?



Because he had low elf esteem!

#18 Why are elves such great motivational speakers?



They have plenty of elf-confidence.

#19 When someone delivers a package to Santa, what do they do?



Ring the (jingle) bell.

#20 What does Santa say on the night of Christmas?



"Time to hit the sack!"

#21 What’s Santa’s go-to doughnut order?



A jolly-filled doughnut.

#22 What kind of weather is Santa’s favorite?



Sweater weather.

#23 What do you call an elf who sings?



A wrapper.

#24 Why was Santa forced to shut his grotto?



He was being investigated by the Elf and Safety Executive!

#25 How much does it cost Santa to park his sleigh and reindeer?



Nothing, it's on the house!

#26 What did Santa do when he went speed dating?



He pulled a cracker.

#27 What secret society would Santa never be a part of?



The Illuminaughty!

#28 Why did Santa put a clock on the sleigh?



He wanted to see time fly.

#29 What do you call Santa on a break?



Santa pause.

#30 What is Santa's favorite breakfast?



Frosted flakes.

#31 What would you get if Santa was crossed with Sherlock?



Santa clues.

#32 What is the best Christmas present in the whole world that you can receive?



That would be a broken drum - you can't beat it!

#33 Why is Christmas just like your job?



You do all the work and the fat guy with the suit gets the credit.

#34 What's Santa's favorite type of music?



Wrap.

#35 Why was Santa's little helper so sad?



He had low elf-esteem.

#36 Why did Santa go to the liquor store?



He was looking for holiday spirits.

#37 What do you call Santa when he's wearing earmuffs?



Anything, he can't hear you.

#38 What's Santa's favorite candy?



Jolly Ranchers.

#39 Who delivers Christmas presents to cats and dogs?



Santa Paws.

#40 Why does Santa have trouble spelling?



He thinks the alphabet has Noel.

#41 What did Santa name his pet frog?



Mistletoad.

#42 What's Santa's favorite potato chip?



Kringles.

#43 What do you call a cat who works for Santa?



Santa Claws.

#44 Which of Santa’s friends is the most chill?



Jack Frost.

#45 Who’s Santa’s favorite singer?



Elfish Presley.

#46 What is Santa’s dog’s name?



Santa Paws.

#47 Why couldn’t Santa have cereal in the morning?



All of his bowls were filled with jelly.

#48 How do elves respond when Santa takes attendance?



“Present!”

#49 Why is the alphabet in the North Pole different than the normal alphabet?



The North Pole’s alphabet has Noel.

#50 Why was Santa having money problems?



He was nickel-less.

#51 What does Mrs. Claus sing to Santa on his birthday?



“Freeze a jolly good fellow!”

#52 Why wouldn’t you want to get into a fight with Santa?



He has a black belt.

#53 What smells the most in Santa’s sleigh?



Santa’s nose.

#54 Anytime something happens that Santa can’t believe, what does he say?



“That’s (chest)nuts!”

#55 Why does Mrs. Claus love the Christmas season?



It makes her feel so santa-mental.

#56 What’s Santa’s go-to fast food order?



A frosty.

#57 What did the elves call Santa when he accidentally stepped on a bag of cashews?



A nutcracker.

#58 Who automatically gets added to the nice list?



Anyone who cleans their chimney.

#59 What kind of bread did Santa make during quarantine?



Gingerbread.

#60 How do you wash your hands at Christmas?



With hand Santa-tizer!

#61 Why does Santa like his reindeer to have antlers?



So he can get better TV reception in the sleigh!

#62 Can you name all of Santa's reindeer?



No, they already have names!

#63 What do you call Santa Clause's reindeer wranglers?



Jolly Ranchers!

#64 What do you call Santa’s little helpers?



Subordinate Clauses!

#65 Which one of Santa’s reindeer has the best moves?



Dancer!

#66 What does Santa spend his wages on?



Jingle Bills!

#67 Why doesn’t Santa eat junk food?



Because it’s bad for your elf!

#68 Who delivers Christmas presents to baby sharks?



Santa Jaws.

#69 What did the sea say to Santa?



Nothing! It just waved!

#70 Who is Santa's all-time favourite pop singer?



Elfish Presley!

#71 What do you call Santa when he's on a tea break?



Santa Pause!

#72 What does Santa use to bake cakes?



Elf-raising flour!

#73 What's red and white, red and white, red and white?



Santa rolling down a hill!

#74 What is Santa's sister called?



Mary Christmas!

#75 What does Santa do when his elves misbehave?



He gives them the sack!

#76 Who do Santa’s helpers call when they’re ill?



The National Elf Service!

#77 What do you get if you cross Santa with a duck?



A Christmas quacker!

#78 What did Santa say to the smoker?



"Please don’t smoke, it’s bad for my elf!"

#79 Where do Santa and his reindeer go to get hot chocolate while flying in the sky?



Star-bucks!

#80 Why does Santa Claus always carry that big bag of gifts?



That’s just how he presents himself!

#81 How does Santa lift a frozen car?



With the help of Jack Frost.

#82 Where do you find reindeers?



It depends on where Santa leaves them.

#83 How does Santa measure on the metric system?



With a Santameter.

#84 Why does Santa have a white beard?



So that he can hide at the north pole.

#85 What's as big as Santa on a Christmas tree but weighs nothing?



The shadow.

#86 Where does Father Christmas go to vote?



The north poll-ing station.

#87 Who will bring teeth gifts during Christmas?



Santa Floss.

#88 Which of Santa's reindeer are dinosaurs afraid of?



Comet.

#89 Why is Santa scared of chimneys?



Because he's claus-trophobic.

#90 Why did Mrs. Claus get mad at Santa?



Because her husband was a flake.

#91 Why is Santa so good at karate?



He has a black belt.

#92 What do you call a kid who doesn’t believe in Santa?



A rebel without a Claus.

#93 How does Santa take care of sick people?



He nurses them back to elf.

#94 How did Santa's little helper stop eating cookies?



He used elf control.

#95 What does Santa eat for breakfast?



Frosted Flakes.

#96 Where does Santa stay on vacation?



At a ho-ho-hotel.

#97 What do Santa's elves learn in school?



The elf-abet.

#98 What you get when you cross a duck with Santa?



A Christmas quacker.

#99 How did Santa respond when Mrs. Claus told him he forgot something from the store?



“But I checked the shopping list twice!”

#100 What did Mrs. Claus say to Santa as she looked up at the sky?



“Looks like rain, dear.”

#101 How do Santa’s clothes stay so clean?



He washes them with (Yule)Tide.

#102 What kind of drink does Santa give to naughty girls and boys?



Coal-a.

#103 When Santa doesn’t want to do something, what does he say?



“Snow thanks!”

#104 What breakfast do Santa and his wife like to eat together?



Mistle-toast.

#105 What do Santa’s elves use to help them walk in the slippery snow?



Candy canes.

#106 Does Santa believe in fate?



Yep, he thinks whatever happens is (orna)meant to be.

#107 What would Santa be called if he went down a chimney with the fire going?



Crisp Kringle.

#108 Why did Santa and Mrs. Claus extend their garden?



They love to hoe hoe hoe.

#109 What does Santa pack when he goes on a tropical getaway?



A red suit.

#110 What’s Santa's favorite kind of roll?



Carols.

#111 What’s Santa’s favorite track and field event?



(North) pole-vaulting.

#112 What name does Santa use to check in at hotels on beach vacations?



Sandy Claus.

#113 Whenever someone asks Santa for help with their Christmas tree, what does he say?



“Fir sure!”

#114 What was one of Santa’s helpers called who kept making toys for himself?



S-elf-ish.

#115 Why does Santa use the chimney?



Because it soots him.

#116 What do Santa and Mrs. Claus play on game night?



Reindeer games.

#117 What’s Santa’s favorite cereal?



Corn (snow)Flakes.

#118 What does Santa say when he has a hard decision to make?



"I'm between a jingle bell rock and a hard place!"

#119 Why doesn't Santa use reindeer milk in his coffee?



He's on a deery-free diet!

#120 What do call Father Christmas after he's ran a marathon?



Panta Claus!

#121 What do you call a man who claps at Christmas?



Sant Applause!

#122 What do you call Santa's toasted marshmallow and melted chocolate treats?



Santa S'mores!

#123 How many presents can Santa fit into an empty sack?



Only one - after that, it isn't empty!

#124 How do you know if Santa's in your house?



You can sense his presents!

#125 Who solves crimes at Christmas?



Santa Clues!

#126 What do you call a broke Santa?



Saint Nickel-less!

#127 What do you call Santa living at the South Pole?



A lost clause!

#128 What is Santa’s drag name?



Sleigh Queen!

#129 What is Santa’s favourite US state to deliver presents?



Idaho-ho-ho!

#130 What does Santa do with out of shape elves?



Sends them to an elf clinic!

#131 What is it called when Santa claps his hands?



A Santapplause.

#132 What is a reindeer's opening line before telling a joke?



"This joke will surely sleigh you."

#133 What would an elf who won a Santa lottery be called?



A welfy.

#134 Why did Santa's little helper stand in the corner?



Because he had low elf esteem.

#135 What would you say Christmas time is?



A time when everyone gets Santamental.

#136 Where does Santa keep his suit when Christmas is over?



He keeps it in the Claus-et.

#137 What’s Santa’s favorite fruit?



(Sugar)plums.