You know, when we made our fancy little list of Christmas jokes, we noticed that one person (entity? deity?) wasn’t getting as much attention as he deserved. After all, he’s the main character in the festivities (sorry, Baby Jesus), and he should be getting his own list full of cool jokes. In addition to the one that he has on good/bad children, that is. So, to correct our shoddy faux pas, we’ve created another list, one that is rightfully dedicated to Santa jokes.

Now, what should you expect from these Santa Claus jokes, you might be wondering. Well, for starters, a good chunk of wits about his ungodly addiction to cookies and milk. However, we all know that he secretly does prefer a slice of pizza and a cold refreshing beverage. From that stems another good chunk of funny Santa jokes, and those are the ones on the improbable ratio of our beloved Father Christmas’ waist to the circumference of a regular-sized chimney. And what if there’s no chimney at all? A question unanswered yet often pondered on. And lastly, these jokes about Santa touch on the subject of him traveling at the speed of light (or even faster?) in his reindeer sleigh, visiting all the children around the globe and surveilling you all year round while you’re asleep. Lots of things to think and laugh about!

Right-o, our comprehensive collection of Santa jokes is just a teensy scroll down below, and you should absolutely check them out. Once you do, be sure to give the best jokes your vote so they’ll find their way to the top ranks of this list. And lastly, share this article with your family and friends! That is, if you’d like to!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What nationality is Santa Claus?

North Polish.

Report

9points
POST
#2

Why does Santa go through the chimney?

Because it soots him.

Report

9points
POST
#3

Where does Santa cash his checks?

At the snow bank.

Report

9points
POST
#4

What's red and green and flies?

A sleigh-sick Santa.

Report

9points
POST
#5

Why does Santa feel indebted to the elves?

Because he's an elf-made man.

Report

9points
POST
#6

What do you call a crab that eats mince pies?

Santa Claws.

Report

9points
POST
#7

Who forgets to put on his underpants, then goes out to deliver presents?

Saint Knicker-less!

Report

9points
POST
#8

How much did Santa's sleigh cost?

It was on the house.

Report

8points
POST
#9

How does Santa take pictures?

With his Pole-aroid camera.

Report

8points
POST
#10

What kind of motorcycle does Santa ride?

A "Holly" Davidson.

Report

8points
POST
#11

Who is Santa's least favorite reindeer?

Rude-olph.

Report

8points
POST
#12

Why don't you ever see Santa Claus in the hospital?

Because he has private elf care.

Report

8points
POST
#13

What's big and jolly and says, "Oh, oh, oh"?

Santa Claus walking backwards.

Report

8points
POST
#14

How does Santa get his sleigh to fly?

"I have no eye deer."

Report

8points
POST
#15

What was wrong with the Grinch on Christmas?

He was feeling claus-trophobic.

Report

8points
POST
#16

What’s the difference between a knight and Santa Claus?

One slays a dragon, the other drags a sleigh.

Report

8points
POST
#17

Why did Santa's helper see the doctor?

Because he had low elf esteem!

Report

8points
POST
#18

Why are elves such great motivational speakers?

They have plenty of elf-confidence.

Report

7points
POST
#19

When someone delivers a package to Santa, what do they do?

Ring the (jingle) bell.

Report

7points
POST
#20

What does Santa say on the night of Christmas?

"Time to hit the sack!"

Report

7points
POST
#21

What’s Santa’s go-to doughnut order?

A jolly-filled doughnut.

Report

7points
POST
#22

What kind of weather is Santa’s favorite?

Sweater weather.

Report

7points
POST
#23

What do you call an elf who sings?

A wrapper.

Report

7points
POST
#24

Why was Santa forced to shut his grotto?

He was being investigated by the Elf and Safety Executive!

Report

7points
POST
#25

How much does it cost Santa to park his sleigh and reindeer?

Nothing, it's on the house!

Report

7points
POST
#26

What did Santa do when he went speed dating?

He pulled a cracker.

Report

7points
POST
#27

What secret society would Santa never be a part of?

The Illuminaughty!

Report

7points
POST
#28

Why did Santa put a clock on the sleigh?

He wanted to see time fly.

Report

7points
POST
#29

What do you call Santa on a break?

Santa pause.

Report

7points
POST
#30

What is Santa's favorite breakfast?

Frosted flakes.

Report

7points
POST
#31

What would you get if Santa was crossed with Sherlock?

Santa clues.

Report

7points
POST
#32

What is the best Christmas present in the whole world that you can receive?

That would be a broken drum - you can't beat it!

Report

7points
POST
#33

Why is Christmas just like your job?

You do all the work and the fat guy with the suit gets the credit.

Report

7points
POST
#34

What's Santa's favorite type of music?

Wrap.

Report

6points
POST
#35

Why was Santa's little helper so sad?

He had low elf-esteem.

Report

6points
POST
#36

Why did Santa go to the liquor store?

He was looking for holiday spirits.

Report

6points
POST
#37

What do you call Santa when he's wearing earmuffs?

Anything, he can't hear you.

Report

6points
POST
#38

What's Santa's favorite candy?

Jolly Ranchers.

Report

6points
POST
#39

Who delivers Christmas presents to cats and dogs?

Santa Paws.

Report

6points
POST
#40

Why does Santa have trouble spelling?

He thinks the alphabet has Noel.

Report

6points
POST
#41

What did Santa name his pet frog?

Mistletoad.

Report

6points
POST
#42

What's Santa's favorite potato chip?

Kringles.

Report

6points
POST
#43

What do you call a cat who works for Santa?

Santa Claws.

Report

6points
POST
#44

Which of Santa’s friends is the most chill?

Jack Frost.

Report

6points
POST
#45

Who’s Santa’s favorite singer?

Elfish Presley.

Report

6points
POST
#46

What is Santa’s dog’s name?

Santa Paws.

Report

6points
POST
#47

Why couldn’t Santa have cereal in the morning?

All of his bowls were filled with jelly.

Report

6points
POST
#48

How do elves respond when Santa takes attendance?

“Present!”

Report

6points
POST
#49

Why is the alphabet in the North Pole different than the normal alphabet?

The North Pole’s alphabet has Noel.

Report

6points
POST
#50

Why was Santa having money problems?

He was nickel-less.

Report

6points
POST
#51

What does Mrs. Claus sing to Santa on his birthday?

“Freeze a jolly good fellow!”

Report

6points
POST
#52

Why wouldn’t you want to get into a fight with Santa?

He has a black belt.

Report

6points
POST
#53

What smells the most in Santa’s sleigh?

Santa’s nose.

Report

6points
POST
#54

Anytime something happens that Santa can’t believe, what does he say?

“That’s (chest)nuts!”

Report

6points
POST
#55

Why does Mrs. Claus love the Christmas season?

It makes her feel so santa-mental.

Report

6points
POST
#56

What’s Santa’s go-to fast food order?

A frosty.

Report

6points
POST
#57

What did the elves call Santa when he accidentally stepped on a bag of cashews?

A nutcracker.

Report

6points
POST
#58

Who automatically gets added to the nice list?

Anyone who cleans their chimney.

Report

6points
POST
#59

What kind of bread did Santa make during quarantine?

Gingerbread.

Report

6points
POST
#60

How do you wash your hands at Christmas?

With hand Santa-tizer!

Report

6points
POST
#61

Why does Santa like his reindeer to have antlers?

So he can get better TV reception in the sleigh!

Report

6points
POST
#62

Can you name all of Santa's reindeer?

No, they already have names!

Report

6points
POST
#63

What do you call Santa Clause's reindeer wranglers?

Jolly Ranchers!

Report

6points
POST
#64

What do you call Santa’s little helpers?

Subordinate Clauses!

Report

6points
POST
#65

Which one of Santa’s reindeer has the best moves?

Dancer!

Report

6points
POST
#66

What does Santa spend his wages on?

Jingle Bills!

Report

6points
POST
#67

Why doesn’t Santa eat junk food?

Because it’s bad for your elf!

Report

6points
POST
#68

Who delivers Christmas presents to baby sharks?

Santa Jaws.

Report

6points
POST
#69

What did the sea say to Santa?

Nothing! It just waved!

Report

6points
POST
#70

Who is Santa's all-time favourite pop singer?

Elfish Presley!

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

What do you call Santa when he's on a tea break?

Santa Pause!

Report

6points
POST
#72

What does Santa use to bake cakes?

Elf-raising flour!

Report

6points
POST
#73

What's red and white, red and white, red and white?

Santa rolling down a hill!

Report

6points
POST
#74

What is Santa's sister called?

Mary Christmas!

Report

6points
POST
#75

What does Santa do when his elves misbehave?

He gives them the sack!

Report

6points
POST
#76

Who do Santa’s helpers call when they’re ill?

The National Elf Service!

Report

6points
POST
#77

What do you get if you cross Santa with a duck?

A Christmas quacker!

Report

6points
POST
#78

What did Santa say to the smoker?

"Please don’t smoke, it’s bad for my elf!"

Report

6points
POST
#79

Where do Santa and his reindeer go to get hot chocolate while flying in the sky?

Star-bucks!

Report

6points
POST
#80

Why does Santa Claus always carry that big bag of gifts?

That’s just how he presents himself!

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

How does Santa lift a frozen car?

With the help of Jack Frost.

Report

6points
POST
#82

Where do you find reindeers?

It depends on where Santa leaves them.

Report

6points
POST
#83

How does Santa measure on the metric system?

With a Santameter.

Report

6points
POST
#84

Why does Santa have a white beard?

So that he can hide at the north pole.

Report

6points
POST
#85

What's as big as Santa on a Christmas tree but weighs nothing?

The shadow.

Report

6points
POST
#86

Where does Father Christmas go to vote?

The north poll-ing station.

Report

6points
POST
#87

Who will bring teeth gifts during Christmas?

Santa Floss.

Report

6points
POST
#88

Which of Santa's reindeer are dinosaurs afraid of?

Comet.

Report

5points
POST
#89

Why is Santa scared of chimneys?

Because he's claus-trophobic.

Report

5points
POST
#90

Why did Mrs. Claus get mad at Santa?

Because her husband was a flake.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#91

Why is Santa so good at karate?

He has a black belt.

Report

5points
POST
#92

What do you call a kid who doesn’t believe in Santa?

A rebel without a Claus.

Report

5points
POST
#93

How does Santa take care of sick people?

He nurses them back to elf.

Report

5points
POST
#94

How did Santa's little helper stop eating cookies?

He used elf control.

Report

5points
POST
#95

What does Santa eat for breakfast?

Frosted Flakes.

Report

5points
POST
#96

Where does Santa stay on vacation?

At a ho-ho-hotel.

Report

5points
POST
#97

What do Santa's elves learn in school?

The elf-abet.

Report

5points
POST
#98

What you get when you cross a duck with Santa?

A Christmas quacker.

Report

5points
POST
#99

How did Santa respond when Mrs. Claus told him he forgot something from the store?

“But I checked the shopping list twice!”

Report

5points
POST
#100

What did Mrs. Claus say to Santa as she looked up at the sky?

“Looks like rain, dear.”

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#101

How do Santa’s clothes stay so clean?

He washes them with (Yule)Tide.

Report

5points
POST
#102

What kind of drink does Santa give to naughty girls and boys?

Coal-a.

Report

5points
POST
#103

When Santa doesn’t want to do something, what does he say?

“Snow thanks!”

Report

5points
POST
#104

What breakfast do Santa and his wife like to eat together?

Mistle-toast.

Report

5points
POST
#105

What do Santa’s elves use to help them walk in the slippery snow?

Candy canes.

Report

5points
POST
#106

Does Santa believe in fate?

Yep, he thinks whatever happens is (orna)meant to be.

Report

5points
POST
#107

What would Santa be called if he went down a chimney with the fire going?

Crisp Kringle.

Report

5points
POST
#108

Why did Santa and Mrs. Claus extend their garden?

They love to hoe hoe hoe.

Report

5points
POST
#109

What does Santa pack when he goes on a tropical getaway?

A red suit.

Report

5points
POST
#110

What’s Santa's favorite kind of roll?

Carols.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#111

What’s Santa’s favorite track and field event?

(North) pole-vaulting.

Report

5points
POST
#112

What name does Santa use to check in at hotels on beach vacations?

Sandy Claus.

Report

5points
POST
#113

Whenever someone asks Santa for help with their Christmas tree, what does he say?

“Fir sure!”

Report

5points
POST
#114

What was one of Santa’s helpers called who kept making toys for himself?

S-elf-ish.

Report

5points
POST
#115

Why does Santa use the chimney?

Because it soots him.

Report

5points
POST
#116

What do Santa and Mrs. Claus play on game night?

Reindeer games.

Report

5points
POST
#117

What’s Santa’s favorite cereal?

Corn (snow)Flakes.

Report

5points
POST
#118

What does Santa say when he has a hard decision to make?

"I'm between a jingle bell rock and a hard place!"

Report

5points
POST
#119

Why doesn't Santa use reindeer milk in his coffee?

He's on a deery-free diet!

Report

5points
POST
#120

What do call Father Christmas after he's ran a marathon?

Panta Claus!

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#121

What do you call a man who claps at Christmas?

Sant Applause!

Report

5points
POST
#122

What do you call Santa's toasted marshmallow and melted chocolate treats?

Santa S'mores!

Report

5points
POST
#123

How many presents can Santa fit into an empty sack?

Only one - after that, it isn't empty!

Report

5points
POST
#124

How do you know if Santa's in your house?

You can sense his presents!

Report

5points
POST
#125

Who solves crimes at Christmas?

Santa Clues!

Report

5points
POST
#126

What do you call a broke Santa?

Saint Nickel-less!

Report

5points
POST
#127

What do you call Santa living at the South Pole?

A lost clause!

Report

5points
POST
#128

What is Santa’s drag name?

Sleigh Queen!

Report

5points
POST
#129

What is Santa’s favourite US state to deliver presents?

Idaho-ho-ho!

Report

5points
POST
#130

What does Santa do with out of shape elves?

Sends them to an elf clinic!

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#131

What is it called when Santa claps his hands?

A Santapplause.

Report

5points
POST
#132

What is a reindeer's opening line before telling a joke?

"This joke will surely sleigh you."

Report

5points
POST
#133

What would an elf who won a Santa lottery be called?

A welfy.

Report

5points
POST
#134

Why did Santa's little helper stand in the corner?

Because he had low elf esteem.

Report

5points
POST
#135

What would you say Christmas time is?

A time when everyone gets Santamental.

Report

5points
POST
#136

Where does Santa keep his suit when Christmas is over?

He keeps it in the Claus-et.

Report

5points
POST
#137

What’s Santa’s favorite fruit?

(Sugar)plums.

Report

4points
POST
#138

What do you sing at Santa's birthday party?

Freeze a jolly good fellow!

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!