Fans Call Out Double Standards After Harper Beckham Is Seen Glued To Her Phone In Paris

Fans called out double standards after 13-year-old Harper Beckham was spotted in Paris carrying a luxurious $2,344 Goyard tote bag (£1850). She allegedly missed school while strolling with her mother, Victoria Beckham, through the French capital.

While some netizens focused on her fashion style, others pointed out that her attitude—being “glued to her phone” while skipping out on her classes—was a clear sign of the leniency afforded to the wealthy regarding education and lifestyle choices.

One particular comment garnered more than 1,500 likes after it expressed frustration over the fact that, had Harper been in a public school, her parents would have been facing questioning from authorities for failing to ensure she attended school.

“Time and time again, there are different laws for those who earn a lot of money,” the netizen wrote. “No wonder kids of parents with much more money have no aspirations and go about life without contributing to society.”

The comment went on to state that if Harper were in a state school, her parents would face legal trouble and fines. “Isn’t it a law that children must go to school?” the netizen asked.

While Harper Beckham’s current school is unknown—or if she’s undergoing other types of education—her last known enrollment is speculated to have been Glendower Prep in London, which has a purple uniform that she showcased in photos shared by her father, David Beckham.

Despite what her critics have said, the Beckham daughter has been making a name for herself in fashion and makeup, motivated by her mother, whom she often accompanies to fashion shows and events.

The comments echo similar sentiments thrown at her brother, Brooklyn Beckham, who addressed the conversation about him being a “nepo baby,” the offspring of an already wealthy and successful couple whose success in life is attributed to the influence and connection of their parents.

“I mean, I can’t help how I was born,” Brooklyn said in an interview on June 10. “I couldn’t ask for better parents, and I’m just trying to work my ass off and trying to make a name for myself. That’s all I can say.

Victoria Beckham is already laying the path for her daughter to become a fashion mogul with a focus on makeup and beauty products

“Harper is obsessed with makeup and beauty,” she told Hello! Fashion in 2023, explaining that the then 12-year-old was already collaborating in creating products for her mother’s company.

The 13-year-old recently reaffirmed her desire to be involved in the fashion industry after the launch of Victoria’s latest fragrance, 21:50 Rêverie, stating that she wanted to “create an amazing brand when [she’s] older.”

The brand might already have a name as the former Spice Girl incorporated a business called H7B Limited, which coincides with her daughter’s initials, Harper Seven Beckham.

For critics of the family, Victoria has been transitioning from a mother role into a “momager” one, making sure that her daughter follows in her footsteps successfully as a priority at the expense of Harper’s ability to grow up as a normal kid.

“Harper, with all her expensive makeup and clothes, has been deprived of the most precious thing that money cannot buy- a normal childhood!” one commenter wrote.

Alternative forms of education like homeschooling and online classes are fully legal in the UK and might explain Harper’s situation

Fans of the Beckhams pointed out how Harper being outside of a regular school does not indicate her not receiving an education and theorized that she might be under alternative and legal schooling.

According to United Kingdom law, children must start full-time education on December 31, March, or August after their fifth birthday and remain in school until June of the year they turn 16. Beyond that point, the option of being employed is added and stays that way until the person turns 18.

However, it’s important to note that the law recognizes other forms of schooling as “education or training,” which means alternatives like homeschooling are entirely legal.

The process requires the approval of the child’s current school and a local council, which reserves the right to refuse the petition or issue a school attendance order if they believe the student needs to be adequately taught or is falling behind.

“They get away under an obvious and legal loophole called homeschooling,” one reader stated. “Someone will call to see you and check that you’re supporting your child with his math and English. That’s it! It’s unbelievable but true.”

Some netizens defended Victoria Beckham and the choice of every parent to decide the type of education that their children should receive

Some netizens disagreed with the original comment’s criticism, arguing for the right of the parents to educate their children in whichever way they please as long as it doesn’t break any laws.

“Parents have a legal duty to ensure their children are educated, either by attendance at school or otherwise. The late Queen and her sister never attended school. Princess Anne didn’t attend school until she was 13.” one wrote.

“Home-based education is a legal option in the UK. School is not compulsory,” another explained. “They have tutors, and their classes do not occur all day like in a public school.”

“It’s all nonsense. Children are not state-owned. If the parents decide they would like their child to attend a function, it should be up to them; parents know what is best for their child,” one reader said.

“Her parents are doing her no favors,” one reader wrote, with others joining in to comment on Harper’s upbringing

