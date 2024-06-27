Mom Confesses That She Doesn't Teach Her Kids Anything Until They Ask, People Beg Her Not To Do So

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinions vary wildly on what constitutes a proper approach to learning. Even politicians weigh in on what should and shouldn’t be taught in schools. But what about parents who want to avoid traditional education? Well, for that, there’s homeschooling, and there’s no shortage of literature on what is at times a controversial topic.

Of course, if you do choose to go that route, it may make sense to have a solid curriculum and predefined school hours to teach your kids the value of discipline and routine. For one TikTok mom, though, she’s decided to fly in the face of these concepts and released a video explaining her unorthodox approach to homeschooling, leaving netizens stunned.

“So we don’t teach our children anything. Everything that they learn is in response to either their interests or their questions”

Image credits: mami.onami

Homeschooling mom wows netizens with her laid-back approach to her kids’ education

Image credits: mami.onami

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

The mom went on to brag about her 6YO son’s progress, taking viewers through the scrawled words in his notebook

Meet @mami.onami, a mom who turned to TikTok to spill the tea about how she homeschools her kids. In her one-and-a-half minute long post, she explains, “So we don’t teach our children anything. Everything that they learn is in response to either their interests or their questions.”

In the clip that has since gone viral, the woman boasts that they have no curriculum and no school hours. According to her, “We really just respond whenever they want to know something and do our best to make sure they really get it.”



The woman goes on to say that her biggest fear about free schooling was that if her kids only went towards what they were interested in, would they still be interested in things like reading, writing and math? According to the mom of two, “It will come at the right time.”

She added that if parents don’t like this idea of sending their kids away for 40 hours a week and then wondering why they have no energy to do anything else, if they’re not into their kids conforming, they should trust that they can follow their interests and their kids will learn everything they need to learn, not what other people need them to learn. She ends the video with a pithy, “You’re welcome.”

Image credits: Jessica Lewis 🦋 thepaintedsquare (not the actual photo)

Watch the full video here

@mami.onami The best part is that my son LOVES learning, LOVES beginning something new, and is experienced with practicing things until he improves. They do this school because they want to, and when you want to know something; your retention is 💯. Learn more about what we teach our kids at the story highlight “we teach them” #freeschool #unschool @Your Natural Learner ♬ original sound – Mami Onami

The mom says her kids will learn everything they need to learn, not what other people need them to learn

According to a post on CalvertEducation.com, homeschooling in the United States has been growing at a fast rate over the last decade. Some estimates have the number of homeschoolers at over 2 million.

It’s not a system that’s confined to the USA, either; in Europe, virtually every country, except for Germany, allows homeschooling, with the United Kingdom and France very popular for homeschoolers.

Research tells us that homeschooling is also exploding in the Middle East, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and even India, Brazil, and China.

According to an article on EvolveOnline.co.za, homeschooling can be an attractive option for many parents for a variety of reasons. For example, homeschooling provides a more flexible schedule, which can be especially helpful for families with busy schedules or unique circumstances.

Additionally, homeschooling allows for a more controlled learning environment, free from negative peer pressure or distractions. However, homeschooling does have its downsides.

Image credits: Sarah Dietz (not the actual photo)

One major disadvantage is the lack of socialization opportunities for children. Homeschooled children may miss out on the social interactions and experiences that public school provides, which can be important for their development.

Besides the obvious harms of homeschooling, there are somewhat more insidious aspects of choosing this path, as detailed by some Redditors.

One commented, “Lack of guidance when planning options after high school. My parents both dropped out of high school and they had no idea how to help me figure out college. I scheduled my own SATs and my parents didn’t even know they were a thing. If I’d been enrolled in public school I would have had more support for sure.”

Another Redditor added that while she got a pretty good history/English/literature education due to her mother’s education and passion, her math and science education was pretty much self-taught after 8th grade, which definitely limited her options after graduation.

Viewers of the video didn’t hold back, with many saying her 6YO son was obviously well behind where he should be, and that his future was in jeopardy unless some things changed, parenting-wise.

What do you think of this mom’s approach to her children’s education? Let us know in the comments!

Reactions to the viral video followed a common theme – this is a disservice to the kids

