“Aging Backwards”: Eva Longoria Rings In Christmas Season With “Out Of Office” Bikini Photos

Eva Longoria spent the holiday season with a bit of sunshine and some family time.

The 49-year-old actress shared a glimpse of her sun-soaked festivities for Christmas with the caption: “Out of office.”

The Instagram carousel began with a picture of her walking outside a property in a navy blue bathing suit, followed by pictures with her husband, José “Pepe” Bastón, and their 6-year-old son, Santiago.

She’s “aging backwards,” said one fan while another said, “ENJOY- gf! You deserve it!!!”

The Desperate Housewives alum appeared to be enjoying her downtime with a boat ride, eating chilaquiles, and making cherished memories by the coast.

Fans were delighted to watch the actress smiling away in front of an idyllic backdrop with her loved ones.

“Aging backwards,” said one praise while another said, “ENJOY- gf! You deserve it!!!”

“Beautiful as always,” read another compliment. Another wrote, “Such a beautiful family.”

The actress posted stunning vacation snaps, including a picture of her in a navy blue bathing suit

The actress revealed last month that her family no longer lives in the US and has been splitting their time between Spain and Mexico because of America’s “changing vibe.”

Citing the aftermath of the pandemic and the high taxation in California, she said she no longer wanted to call Los Angeles her home and, hence, decided to move abroad.

“Even before [the pandemic], it was changing,” she told Marie Claire in November about her decision.

“The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to sh– on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now,” she continued.

The Golden Globe nominee said most Americans aren’t as “lucky” as her to be able to move abroad.

“I’m privileged,” she told the outlet. “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Longoria and her TV executive husband began dating in 2013 and tied the knot in Mexico in 2016. She walked down the aisle in a dress designed by Victoria Beckham, who was on the guest list with her husband, David Beckham, and other stars like Ricky Martin and Melanie Griffith.

The Desperate Housewives star said she decided to leave the US and move abroad because of the country’s changing “vibe”

In a 2017 Instagram post, she called her husband her “partner in crime” and admitted he wasn’t a fan of her posting pictures of him.

“He hates when I post pics of him, but my husband is the best human being I know,” she said in her caption. “We travel the world together, we laugh together, we love each moment together in pure joy. You are my angel, Pepe Baston, put on this earth to fill my heart with love and happiness. Te amo vida mía!”

Longoria gave birth to their son Santiago in 2018 and is also a stepmom to Bastón’s three children from his first marriage, Natalia and twins Mariana and Jose Antonio.

Longoria and Bastón tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their son in 2018

The famous mother was previously married to actor Tyler Christopher from 2002-2004 and NBA star Tony Parker from 2007-2011.

“I learned to be content on my own,” she told Today about finding love after two marriages. “I think I needed that to be ready for what I have with Pepe.”

“He’s amazing, he’s gorgeous and really the kindest human being I’ve ever met,” she said and added, “He’s really private, so I never talk about him!”

Fans praised her for looking “happy, healthy, and fabulous”

