“What A Relief”: Fans Thrilled Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Are Leaving The US

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi relocated to England, selling their Montecito, California home following the US’ polarizing presidential election. The couple settled in the Cotswolds, UK, a celebrity hotspot, where they were recently spotted enjoying local entertainment with friends.

Someone “close to the former TV host,” told The Wrap that the 2024 US presidential election was the primary motivator for the move and that Ellen and Portia may never come back to the country.

Just a few months before the elections took place on November 5, Ellen sold a separate home near Santa Barbara for a whopping $96 million, The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday (November 20).

Meanwhile, another source told TMZ that the wives purchased their new home in the Cotswolds region in rural England before the election, but were “very disillusioned” by the results and decided to “get the hell out.”

Image credits: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

A slew of people expressed their content with the news, as a Facebook user commented: “Bon Voyage!”

A person wrote: “Praise god they are leaving.”

Someone else penned: “Oh wow – this honestly IS a good news year for the US!!!!”

“My condolences to the U.K.,” a netizen quipped.

A commentator shared: “Ellen, you could run but you can’t hide! It’s all going to catch up to you.”

A separate individual chimed in: “For all of you who think Ellen is a good person.. educate yourself.

Image credits: ellendegeneres

“I used to LOVE HER. Then I found out how poorly she treated all of her employees as well as her guests.”

The couple was spotted last week visiting British host Jeremy Clarkson’s pub The Farmer’s Dog, located in Burford, England, E! Online reported on Wednesday.

The Cotswolds, a favorite retreat for London’s elite and aristocracy, is also home to celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham.

Image credits: ellendegeneres

Ellen and Portia began dating in 2004 and quickly became one of Hollywood‘s most prominent couples.

They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in August 2008, shortly after California legalized same-sex marriage.

The 66-year-old media star previously reflected on her fall from grace and career conclusion in her recently released Netflix special For Your Approval.

They settled in the Cotswolds, UK, a celebrity hotspot

Image credits: thetallirish

In the stand-up comedy special, Ellen addressed allegations that she perpetuated workplace toxicity that led to the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022 after 19 seasons.

While the Emmy Awards winner mixed humor with self-deprecating commentary on being “canceled,” critics noted her attempts at accountability often deflected blame and lacked introspection.

“Her attempt to address the controversy lacks the depth and self-reflection the moment demands, with the parallels she draws between her public fall from grace in 2020 and the homophobic blowback she faced after coming out as a lesbian earlier in her career coming across as particularly out of touch,” journalist Abigail Covington wrote for The Daily Beast on September 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Hogan (@thetallirish)

“The end result is a special that feels more like an attempt to reclaim likability than a true reflection on her career—missteps and all.”

Some of For Your Approval’s jokes include Ellen exclaiming: “They kicked me out of show business because I was mean. Can’t be mean in show business. They’ll kick you out.”

The comedy special received mixed reviews, earning a 5.4/10 rating on IMDb and a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ellen and Portia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in August 2008

Image credits: ellendegeneres

An IMDb user criticized: “Instead of finalizing her career as a comic with something irreverent or groundbreaking, she chose a stale recounting of the last 2 year’s headlines.

“Nothing special & no way to end your groundbreaking career. Ellen has always leaned into her dry approach to comedy but I don’t think it suited her here.

Image credits: ellendegeneres

“Yes, we know people called you mean, and if that’s not true, that’s terrible. One retelling would have sufficed.

“Ellen carved her own path & she doesn’t technically need comedy like most standups, but I sure wish she had gone out with a bang since this is her last special.

“It seems she needed this adoration more than she needed the laughs.”

“I was worried they were gonna stay again this time after promising to leave last time,” a reader commented

