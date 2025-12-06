Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Too Late”: Sydney Sweeney Finally “Apologizes” For American Eagle Ad, Sparking Heated Reactions
Sydney Sweeney posing in denim outfit for American Eagle ad, sparking heated reactions and late apology.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Too Late”: Sydney Sweeney Finally “Apologizes” For American Eagle Ad, Sparking Heated Reactions

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Sydney Sweeney has issued her first public comments on the controversy surrounding her American Eagle campaign, and the reaction online has once again placed her at the center of a culture war considered by some as “exhausting.”

In a December 5 interview with People Magazine, the 28-year-old actress addressed the backlash to the ad, which playfully swapped “genes” for “jeans” in the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has good genes.” 

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney responded to the American Eagle “Good Jeans” backlash for the first time.
  • Critics call her explanation “too late,” while supporters say the outrage was manufactured.
  • Her comment lands days after a separate debate over her red dress and blonde bob on Fallon.

What the brand intended as a simple pun turned into a nationwide debate about race, privilege, beauty standards and political identity.

“I was honestly surprised by the reaction,” Sweeney said. “I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.”

The post sharing her statement quickly shot past sixteen million views.

    Sidney Sweeney broke her silence concerning the much-debated American Eagle “Good Jeans” campaign

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a white tank top and ripped jeans for American Eagle ad campaign photo shoot.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a white tank top and ripped jeans for American Eagle ad campaign photo shoot.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    “Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness,” she said. 

    “In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it.

    So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us.”

    Sydney Sweeney posing in relaxed denim outfit for American Eagle ad styled in casual fashion setting.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in relaxed denim outfit for American Eagle ad styled in casual fashion setting.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    For many users, Sweeney’s words read as a belated attempt to address what they insist was a racially loaded and exclusionary campaign. 

    “Too late boo,” one viral post with three and a half million views read.

    Others went after the people fueling the backlash, arguing they were simply looking for an excuse to attack the actress and vent about their personal issues. 

    “They were literally just jeans,” one user wrote. “People have been finding a way to cancel her for a long time and they really tried to use her wearing jeans to do it.”

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a denim jacket with arms raised, related to American Eagle ad apology and heated reactions.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a denim jacket with arms raised, related to American Eagle ad apology and heated reactions.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    Another joked, “Sydney Sweeney: ‘I just liked the jeans.’ Internet: ‘So anyway, here’s a conspiracy theory.’ Bro she can’t even wear denim without triggering a lore dump.”

    A third added, “This diva did nothing but be hired for an ad and got all the heat for it instead of the company that directed it and gave it the green light.”

    Sweeney’s words came days after she attended Jimmy Fallon wearing a red dress and a blonde bob

    The People interview arrived only days after another wave of controversy hit the actress. The moment she stepped onto The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a crimson dress and a clean blonde bob, critics online began calling the look a “MAGA makeover.” 

    Influencer Blakely Thornton claimed the gown and hairstyle channeled conservative symbolism. He also mocked Sweeney’s team before sneering at her hair, calling them “self-hating gays.”

    The criticism spiraled until Sweeney’s longtime hairstylist, Glen Oropeza, publicly fired back. 

    “You can’t get my girl’s name out of your mouth,” Oropeza wrote. “You’re obsessed.”

    Sydney Sweeney close-up portrait with styled hair and makeup sparking heated reactions over American Eagle ad apology.

    Sydney Sweeney close-up portrait with styled hair and makeup sparking heated reactions over American Eagle ad apology.

    Image credits: Instagram/melissa.hernandez

    Thornton had targeted Sweeney for months. In September, he even mocked her birthday party with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, claiming it “looked like the third circle of hell.”

    Yet the idea that Sweeney’s Fallon look was coded political messaging collapsed almost immediately. The red gown and structured bob resembled outfits long embraced by women across the political spectrum.

    Tweet from Utopic Futbol reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s apology for American Eagle ad causing heated reactions online.

    Tweet from Utopic Futbol reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s apology for American Eagle ad causing heated reactions online.

    Image credits: utopicposts

    Sydney Sweeney wearing denim in a styled photoshoot, related to American Eagle ad apology and reactions.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing denim in a styled photoshoot, related to American Eagle ad apology and reactions.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    Michelle Obama repeatedly wore similar silhouettes during her time in the White House. Melania Trump favored red evening gowns throughout her tenure. Hillary Clinton built a large part of her public aesthetic around deep red formalwear.

    “I don’t know why they pick on this girl,” one viewer wrote. “I think she looks great.”

    A New Yorker writer who had publicly criticized Sweeney said she was “filled with hate” toward White people

    Sydney Sweeney in an interview refusing to comment on American Eagle ad, sparking heated reactions online.

    Sydney Sweeney in an interview refusing to comment on American Eagle ad, sparking heated reactions online.

    Image credits: Gideonofthenew

    The conversation about Sweeney’s personal politics intensified after her American Eagle campaign became the target of a blistering New Yorker piece written by Doreen St. Félix. 

    The writer described Sweeney as an “Aryan princess” and claimed the jeans campaign was encoded with “racial and intimate implications.” 

    She wrote, “Genes, referring to Sweeney’s famously large breasts; genes, referring to her whiteness.” She also argued that the ad presented “Americana as a zombie slop of mustangs, denim, and good genes.”

    The piece went viral and divided audiences. Some agreed that the campaign was tone deaf and excluded other races and body types. Others said the article read like an unhinged attack on a woman who had done nothing but model jeans.

    Within hours, old tweets from St. Félix resurfaced in which she admitted to being “filled with hate” toward White people.

    Sydney Sweeney in American Eagle denim outfit, posing confidently in a casual fashion photoshoot.

    Sydney Sweeney in American Eagle denim outfit, posing confidently in a casual fashion photoshoot.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    She wrote, “I hate white men. You all are the worst. Go nurse your Oedipal complexes and leave the earth to the browns and the women.” In another tweet she wrote, “[White people] fill me with a lot of hate.” She also blamed “white capitalism” for environmental destruction.

    Tweet by Shea Jordan Smith discussing backlash affecting earnings and scenes in Euphoria amid Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad controversy.

    Tweet by Shea Jordan Smith discussing backlash affecting earnings and scenes in Euphoria amid Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad controversy.

    Image credits: X/shea_jordan

    One viral account wrote, “Shocker, the author of the insane New Yorker article about Sydney Sweeney is an outright anti-white racist.”

    St. Félix deleted her social media accounts shortly afterward.

    Sydney Sweeney standing in doorway wearing a blue dress holding books, related to American Eagle ad apology reactions.

    Sydney Sweeney standing in doorway wearing a blue dress holding books, related to American Eagle ad apology reactions.

    Image credits: HBO

    The discovery fueled claims that the backlash against Sweeney was more of a cultural hit job than a good-faith critique. Critics argued the outrage was rooted in resentment disguised as activism. 

    Racism should not be tolerated by anyone no matter your skin color,” a reader wrote.

    American Eagle addressed the controversy, insisting the campaign was only about the jeans

    Sydney Sweeney attending an event in a light blue dress, sparking heated reactions after American Eagle ad apology.

    Sydney Sweeney attending an event in a light blue dress, sparking heated reactions after American Eagle ad apology.

    Image credits: Andreas Rentz

    American Eagle tried to deescalate the situation on August 1, insisting the campaign was “always about the jeans.” 

    The company wrote, “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

    At the time, PR specialists argued the uproar benefited the actress.

    “The ads have undeniably gotten the actress, and the company, more attention and publicity than they have ever had,” said public relations expert Steve Honig. “People are talking about her, and in entertainment, that’s almost always a win.”

    SpongeBob SquarePants looking alarmed and sitting on a mat, illustrating reactions to Sydney Sweeney apology American Eagle ad.

    SpongeBob SquarePants looking alarmed and sitting on a mat, illustrating reactions to Sydney Sweeney apology American Eagle ad.

    Image credits: Vinod_r108

    Still, Sweeney appears tired of serving as a blank canvas for strangers projecting their ideologies. Her comments to People mark the first time she has directly addressed the tension.

    “Propaganda.” The debate is just as alive now as it was the day the campaign premiered

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Sydney Sweeney’s apology for American Eagle ad, highlighting public reactions and inclusivity.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Sydney Sweeney’s apology for American Eagle ad, highlighting public reactions and inclusivity.

    Image credits: Victori06190611

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad apology, sparking heated online discussions.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad apology, sparking heated online discussions.

    Image credits: free_agent

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Sydney Sweeney’s apology for the American Eagle ad and the heated reactions it sparked.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Sydney Sweeney’s apology for the American Eagle ad and the heated reactions it sparked.

    Image credits: azzurrochurro

    Tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad apology and public reactions to her delayed response.

    Tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad apology and public reactions to her delayed response.

    Image credits: MagniDjurhuus

    Tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney’s late apology for American Eagle ad and the mixed public reactions it sparked.

    Tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney’s late apology for American Eagle ad and the mixed public reactions it sparked.

    Image credits: JacCooper1

    Tweet about Sydney Sweeney's delayed apology for American Eagle ad sparking heated reactions across social media.

    Tweet about Sydney Sweeney's delayed apology for American Eagle ad sparking heated reactions across social media.

    Image credits: sfali789

    Tweet debate on Sydney Sweeney apology for American Eagle ad causing heated social media reactions.

    Tweet debate on Sydney Sweeney apology for American Eagle ad causing heated social media reactions.

    Image credits: emmamurabito

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad and public reactions to her apology.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad and public reactions to her apology.

    Image credits: iJaadee

    Tweet by Denise K Shull discussing a wordplay related to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad apology reactions.

    Tweet by Denise K Shull discussing a wordplay related to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad apology reactions.

    Image credits: DeniseKShull

    Tweet about Sydney Sweeney apologizing for American Eagle ad amid cancel culture and heated reactions online.

    Tweet about Sydney Sweeney apologizing for American Eagle ad amid cancel culture and heated reactions online.

    Image credits: openthefridge

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's delayed apology for the American Eagle ad controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's delayed apology for the American Eagle ad controversy.

    Image credits: hotmesmediia

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's apology and reactions to the American Eagle ad controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's apology and reactions to the American Eagle ad controversy.

    Image credits: qweed

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Sydney Sweeney's apology for American Eagle ad sparking heated reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Sydney Sweeney's apology for American Eagle ad sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: sol_roi

    Screenshot of a social media reply reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad apology online.

    Screenshot of a social media reply reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad apology online.

    Image credits: VonnDaStark

    Tweet from Muad’Dib D. Ashy criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s late apology for American Eagle ad, sparking heated reactions.

    Tweet from Muad’Dib D. Ashy criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s late apology for American Eagle ad, sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: Thee_ashy_larry

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She had nothing to apologise for. All she needed to say was "Don't be so ridiculous!"

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She had nothing to apologise for. All she needed to say was "Don't be so ridiculous!"

    -1
    -1point
    reply
