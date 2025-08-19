Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Writer Who Trashed Sydney Sweeney Hit With 'Karma' After Anti-White Posts Resurface
Woman speaking into a microphone during an iHeart radio interview about writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Writer Who Trashed Sydney Sweeney Hit With ‘Karma’ After Anti-White Posts Resurface

New Yorker staff writer Doreen St. Félix is facing intense criticism after her own past words came back to bite her. 

Old tweets in which she expressed overtly racist views toward white people resurfaced shortly after she published a scathing article about actress Sydney Sweeney, whom she described as an “Aryan Princess.”

The writer deleted her social media accounts in a panic after tweets resurfaced in which she admitted to being “filled with hate” toward White people.

Highlights
  • Writer faced backlash after old racist tweets targeting White people resurfaced post her critique of Sydney Sweeney.
  • Critics saw St. Félix's article as anti-white racism disguised as activism, while supporters viewed it as a valid cultural critique.
  • In her tweets, the writer spoke about hating White people, and argued they were genetically predisposed to spreading illnesses.

St. Félix had also claimed that White people were “genetically predisposed” to spreading infectious diseases, once again targeting genetic aspects of race, the very theme she used to criticize Sweeney’s campaign.

    New Yorker writer deletes social media after racist tweets resurface following scathing critique of Sidney Sweeney ad

    Woman speaking into iHeart microphone during podcast discussing writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney and karma after posts resurface

    Image credits: StraightioLab

    In the article that sparked it all, St. Félix zeroed in on American Eagle’s “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign, taking aim at the tagline’s double meaning: “genes” versus “jeans.” 

    The writer argued that the ad’s play on words was loaded with racial and intimate implications, writing, “Genes, referring to Sweeney’s famously large breasts; genes, referring to her whiteness.”

    Young woman in a pink dress sitting gracefully indoors, related to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney karma controversy

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    “The American Eagle campaign, its presentation of Americana as a zombie slop of mustangs, denim, and good genes, is lowest-common-denominator stuff,” St. Félix wrote, before accusing fans of seeing Sweeney as an “Aryan princess” ready for cultural recruitment.

    The piece quickly went viral, dividing audiences in the process.

    Young woman in denim outfit sitting barefoot against dark backdrop, related to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney karma topic

    Image credits: American Eagle

    One side agreed with St. Félix’s take, particularly the clothing company’s decision to emphasize the actress’ genetic features. For them, the move was considered tone-deaf and exclusionary of other races and body types.

    Young woman in denim jacket and jeans standing barefoot in a studio, related to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney karma news.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    On the other hand, St. Félix’s critics saw her piece as nothing more than an unhinged rant aimed at shaming a woman for the “crime” of being white and beautiful.

    In reality, they argued, the backlash was simply racism disguised as activism.

    Critics pointed out that, in this day and age, diversity is widespread across both fashion and entertainment.

    They argued that the phrase “great jeans” wasn’t necessarily a nod to Sweeney’s whiteness, but rather a playful reference to her beauty. Something that could’ve been applied to any model, regardless of race.

    The writer confessed to being filled with hate towards White people, whom she blames for a variety of problems

    Screenshot of a tweet containing controversial anti-white remarks linked to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney and faced karma backlash.

    Image credits: realchrisrufo

    Shortly after the article dropped, past tweets from St. Félix resurfaced, casting her arguments in a new light.

    “I hate white men,” she wrote. “You all are the worst. Go nurse your Oedipal complexes and leave the earth to the browns and the women.”

    “[White people] fill me with a lot of hate,” she added.

    “White capitalism is the reason the earth is in peril.”

    Screenshot of a tweet by a writer involved in controversy after anti-white posts resurface, related to karma backlash.

    Image credits: realchrisrufo

    The tweets were then collected and spread on social media, with one account writing, “Shocker, the author of the insane New Yorker article about Sydney Sweeney is an outright anti-white racist.”

    Soon after that, St. Félix deleted her account. Neither The New Yorker nor her have addressed the controversy, limiting themselves only to blocking those who spread the inflammatory tweets.

    Tweet screenshot showing anti-white comments by writer, highlighting backlash and karma after posts resurface online.

    Image credits: realchrisrufo

    For many, the controversy shed light on the increasingly hostile nature of cultural discourse in the United States, which in recent years has become consumed by identity politics and ideological agendas.

    Many were blindsided by the backlash, seeing it less as a political critique and more as a cultural hit job on a successful woman known for staying neutral, professional, and largely silent on political matters.

    PR experts believe the chaos has ultimately benefited Sweeney, putting her at the center of a national conversation

    Close-up of a woman with long dark hair and a chain necklace, related to writer hit with karma after posts resurface.

    Image credits: doreenstfelix

    The actress has kept quiet amid the chaos, simply posting an Instagram carousel on August 16 with friends during a night out. Dressed in oversized blue jeans and a crop top, she captioned it “duval diaries,” making no mention of the ad.

    According to PR experts, the uproar, while noisy, is unlikely to translate into real damage for Sweeney’s career. 

    “The ads have undeniably gotten the actress, and the company, more attention and publicity than they have ever had,” said Steve Honig, suggesting the campaign may end up strengthening her brand.

    Smiling woman with long blonde hair wearing a black deep V-neck dress against a beige curtain background.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    “People are talking about her, and in entertainment, that’s almost always a win,” Honig added.

    Online, both fans and detractors of Sweeney managed to put aside their differences to find common ground in one thing in particular:

    As one commenter put it, “Racism should not be tolerated by anyone no matter your skin color.”

    “It’s called Karma.” St. Félix’s words brought her more trouble than she bargained for

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney after controversial posts resurface.

    Screenshot of an online comment by Cecil Colgin reacting humorously, related to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment related to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney and faced backlash over anti-white posts.

    Comment from Stacey Lynne reacting to controversy involving a writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney and faced karma after posts resurfaced.

    Comment by Athena Rozowicz expressing disbelief over upset about a writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney and faced karma.

    Comment by Cearan Caffrey saying they forget the internet is forever, related to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney hit with karma post.

    Alt text: Social media comment about karma responding to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney amid controversy.

    Comment by Eric Glass, top fan, saying Oh how the pendulum swings, eh, reacting to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney hit with karma.

    Comment by Brad Shuman stating irony meters have never been more molten and calling it an everyday phenomena related to writer karma.

    Comment from PJ Playz about digital footprints reflecting past behavior, related to writer hit with karma after anti-white posts resurface.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney discussing sensitivity and feelings.

    Screenshot of social media post from writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney with anti-white comments causing backlash and karma response

    Comment by Michelle Lowe stating those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, related to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney.

    Comment by John Juniet reacting to a statement about Brooke Shields and Calvin Klein, related to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney.

    Comment from Jeff Gilbert reacting humorously to a writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney facing karma for anti-white posts.

    Screenshot of a social media post with a comment by Ken Brown about tolerance, related to a writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney.

    Comment from Pir Hamid Shah defending Sydney Sweeney’s jeans amid backlash, highlighting opinions on insecurities and personal choice.

    Commenter James Raulerson defends Sydney Sweeney amid controversy involving anti-white posts resurfacing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a marketing idea, related to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney hit with karma.

    Comment by Wayne Samples with sunglasses profile picture, discussing Brooke Shields old jean commercials, related to writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney.

    heather_84 avatar
    Heather
    Heather
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the racism script has been flipped and now it's completely fine to be racist against whites. White people didn't capture slaves from Africa-other Africans did (blacks). So, in the rants against slavery, we somehow forget to mention the human traffikers who sold their brethren. Not excusing buying them, but lets talk about the WHOLE truth. Only 2% of Americans had slaves, and plenty of black people had black slaves too.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are we all not brethren? And if not then why are all black people brethren? Be specific. You seem very racist.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP quotes Christopher Rufo while covering up who he is - he is the guy who claimed migrants were eating cats and pushed the Trump administration to move forward with their white supremecist actions. So BP is now using a man who pushes white supremacy to support their story - BP is normalizing the views of white supremecists.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Citing a study by Charol Shakeshaft, Rufo has claimed that public school teachers are responsible for 100 times more child sexual abuse than Catholic priests. Shakeshaft termed this a misuse of her data, calling it "completely invalid". After Disney criticized the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, Rufo suggested that Disney was involved in sexualizing children and that the company was rife with child sexual abuse.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
