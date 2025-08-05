Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Genes With Bad Taste”: Sydney Sweeney’s Red Carpet Premiere Look Brutally Mocked
Sydney Sweeney with long wavy hair and headband posing at a red carpet event, genes with bad taste controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Genes With Bad Taste”: Sydney Sweeney’s Red Carpet Premiere Look Brutally Mocked

Sydney Sweeney was criticized and heckled during her new film’s premiere as backlash over her American Eagle ad campaign continued to boil. 

The actress arrived for the Americanared carpet premiere in Los Angeles wearing a custom yellow gown, but her outfit was met with strong reactions. 

Online, some users mocked her style and referenced American Eagle’s controversial “jeans” ad, while others defended her fashion choice.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney was heckled at her Americana premiere amidst controversy over her American Eagle ad.
  • Critics roasted her yellow gown and headband, blaming her stylist and mocking the ad’s controversial pun.
  • American Eagle issued a statement denying claims of racial undertones in its prolific ad campaign.
    Sydney Sweeney critics took aim at her red carpet look and styling

    Young woman with long wavy hair in a pink dress posing against a sandy background, reflecting genes with bad taste theme.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    Sweeney’s butter-yellow Danielle Frankel gown at the Americana premiere at Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood sparked mixed reactions the moment the photos hit social media. 

    Styled by Molly Dickson, a creative who also worked on the American Eaglead campaign, Sweeney’s look featured a corset-style bodice, a tulle skirt, and a thick headband, according toPage Six.

    Sydney Sweeney in a denim outfit posing for a photoshoot, highlighting genes with bad taste discussion on fashion.

    Image credits: americaneagle / Instagram

    Fashion account@checkthetag posted the look, prompting an avalanche of sarcastic comments, many of which criticized Sweeney’s appearance and outfit.

    Some mocked American Eagle’s controversial tagline, writing things like, “Who’s responsible for her bad fashion genes” and “genes with a bad taste.”

    Sydney Sweeney in a cream corset dress and headband posing at a red carpet premiere event with styled wavy hair.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

    “Are you auditioning for Oklahoma?” another commenter joked, referencing a scene in Euphoria Season 2 when Sweeney’s character wore a country bumpkin getup.

    Others also joked that her stylist probably did not agree with Sweeney’s political leanings, considering that the actress was recently revealed to be a registered Republican.

    Sydney Sweeney poses in a light yellow gown on the red carpet, showcasing a bold fashion choice criticized for bad taste.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty Images

    “Whoever styled her found out she’s a Republican lol,” the commenter wrote.

    Some netizens, however, defended Sweeney, stating that while the headband used in her outfit could be questionable, it was not worth the outrage.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment saying Genes with a bad taste, related to Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet premiere look criticism.

    “The dress is pretty, not sure about the headband. We wore ones like that to school in the sixties,” one commenter wrote.

    “Nothing wrong with her outfit,” another stated.

    Sydney Sweeney getting makeup touch-up, highlighting genes with bad taste in her controversial red carpet look.

    Image credits: glencocoforhair / Instagram

    “As a man, I think she looks stunning!! Better than these i**ots that get around seeing how little they can wear just to get attention!!” another commenter wrote.

    Sweeney also encountered a heckler during the Americana premiere

    Sydney Sweeney in an elegant cream corset gown with loose waves, posing indoors near a director’s chair labeled Sydney.

    Image credits: glencocoforhair / Instagram

    Sydney Sweeney did not just receive criticism from netizens during the premiere of Americana

    As she stepped out of her car, an unidentified woman in the crowd yelled, “Stop the ad, that is being racist!”

    Comment on social media mocking Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet premiere look with genes and bad taste reference.

    Sweeney didn’t react. She walked towards the movie house without responding to the heckler as security quickly ushered her inside without incident, according toTMZ

    She later posed for photos with co-stars Halsey and Simon Rex, as well as director Tony Tost, appearing calm and composed despite her encounter with the heckler.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

    Netizens have shared their support for Sweeney, with some stating that the actress, or American Eagle for that matter, did not do anything wrong.

    “You have to be a special kind of loser to follow a celebrity to a premier just to heckle them,” one commenter wrote.

    Sydney Sweeney posing barefoot in denim jacket and jeans, showcasing a bold fashion choice amid genes with bad taste discussions.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    “Imagine heckling someone because they have better jeans than you do,” another joked.

    “It’s funny how people get mad over another’s views then feel it’s ok to be a bully about it. As though they are superior because of their views,” another commenter stated.

    Woman in denim outfit painting over jeans advertisement, highlighting genes with bad taste on a city sidewalk.

    Image credits: americaneagle / Instagram

    Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad was accused of having racist undertones

    American Eagle’s controversial Sydney Sweeney ad campaign is prettystraightforward.

    In the video, she calmly narrated that “genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

    The play on words was likely meant to be cheeky, playing on the homophone of “jeans” and “genes” and the fact that Sweeney has a very strong male following. 

    Text on a navy background discussing celebrating how everyone wears their jeans with confidence, highlighting genes with bad taste.

    Image credits: americaneagle / Instagram

    Critics, however, quickly accused the brand of alluding to white supremacy.

    Some criticsalleged that the ad campaign was “modern day N*zi propaganda.”

    Sydney Sweeney seated with long blonde hair wearing a denim outfit, linked to genes with bad taste keyword for SEO.

    Image credits: American Eagle / YouTube

    Some reacted even more strongly, claiming that Sydney Sweeney’s initials (S.S.) were a reference to “ethnic cleansing.”

    Though the backlash was strong, the brand later doubled down on its messaging. 

    Sydney Sweeney on red carpet wearing jeans, highlighting genes with bad taste controversy in fashion comments.

    Image credits: sweeneydailyx / X

    “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. 

    “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” the brand noted.

    Social media users shared their reactions to Sydney Sweeney’s attire at the Americana premiere

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Sydney Sweeney’s fashion choices, mentioning bad taste genes.

    A social media comment asking Are you auditioning for Oklahoma, posted by user dale_erin with 351 likes.

    Comment criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet premiere look, mentioning headband, dress shape, and stylist advice.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet look with the phrase genes with bad taste.

    Comment questioning the style of Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet look, relating to genes with bad taste.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a red carpet premiere look, mentioning genes with bad taste.

    Comment on Instagram post saying "Doesn't match her genes" in a discussion about bad taste and fashion critiques.

    Social media comment criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet premiere look, mentioning bad taste in fashion.

    Comment on social media criticizing a statement, mentioning eugenics and calling it really bad with 27 likes.

    Screenshot of an online comment mocking Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet premiere look for bad taste in fashion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Sydney Sweeney's red carpet premiere look with harsh words directed at her style.

    Instagram comment reading The color. The headband. The horror., reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet premiere look.

    Comment on Instagram post questioning good genes, related to genes with bad taste and Sydney Sweeney’s red carpet look.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    zebra2337 avatar
    Rhino
    Rhino
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone offended by the American Eagle ad, or thinks it has anything to do with Nazis, is a fúcking idiot.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    zebra2337 avatar
    Rhino
    Rhino
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone offended by the American Eagle ad, or thinks it has anything to do with Nazis, is a fúcking idiot.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
