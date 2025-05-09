Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sydney Sweeney Seen “Making Out” With ‘Housemaid’ Co-Star Brandon Sklenar At Music Festival
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar posing together at a music festival with warm lighting and palm trees in the background
Celebrities, News

Sydney Sweeney Seen “Making Out” With ‘Housemaid’ Co-Star Brandon Sklenar At Music Festival

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney was reportedly seen kissing Brandon Sklenar at the Stagecoach country music festival following her breakup from Jonathan Davino.

The actress and her Housemaid co-star were filmed dancing together in the crowd at the California festival.

Now, a witness has claimed they saw Sydney “making out” with Brandon, who, by all accounts, is dating personal trainer Courtney Salviolo.

Highlights
  • Witnesses claimed they saw Sydney Sweeney packing on the PDA with her Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar at Stagecoach festival.
  • Sydney ended her engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino in March.
  • Brandon allegedly considered leaving his girlfriend, Courtney Salviolo, for Sydney during filming.

“My friend was at Stagecoach this past weekend and saw Sydney with Brandon making out during the Creed set! He was also holding her waist the entire time,” she said, as per Perez Hilton.

RELATED:

    Sources claim that Sydney Sweeney recently got romantic with her Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar
    Sydney Sweeney in a black sequined dress at a public event, with an elegant hairstyle and makeup.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    The co-stars were “really PDA,” the witness described.

    “He was holding on to her the entire time, and she was basically a** against him,” she continued. “And sometimes she would turn around and give him pecks here and there.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The witness claimed she saw them “kissing a few times” and “he held her basically the whole set.”

    A separate eyewitness said the actor was “very attentive” toward Sydney and there was “flirtatious chemistry with her and Brandon. People around them noticed.”

    Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar posing together at a music festival with warm ambient lighting and palm trees.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    Fans suspected a romantic connection as soon as they saw the TikTok video of the stars getting cozy at the festival. “Why is she with Brandon Skelnar????? I thought he had a gf?” one person wrote.

    “I really hope this is some kind of PR bc him and his girlfriend are so adorable 😫,” another said.

    A third added: “I thought he was Glen Powell 🤣 definitely she has a type.”

    The actors were reportedly “making out” at the Stagecoach music festival

    Crowd scene at music festival with people including Sydney Sweeney seen making out with Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar.

    Image credits: lelaniivette

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney and Brandon recently wrapped up filming The Housemaid, a thriller based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel of the same name. 

    In March, Sydney included him in one of her Instagram posts, which showed the actor picking her up and putting her on his shoulder. Another photo captured the two having fun at an arcade.

    Sydney Sweeney and Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar at music festival captured in candid video moment.

    Image credits: lelaniivette

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to one insider, Brandon developed romantic feelings for Sydney while they were working together and was prepared to leave his girlfriend for her.

    “Brandon Sklenar was fully prepared to leave his girlfriend, Courtney, for Sydney during filming of The Housemaid,” Perez Hilton reported.

    However, they didn’t date at the time because Sydney allegedly did not want a relationship. “They got cozy, but then she told him she wasn’t interested. Now he’s still with Courtney.”

    Brandon referred to personal trainer Courtney Salviolo as his “partner” in March

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar posing together at a Paramount event for Housemaid music festival appearance

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    It’s not clear if Brandon and Courtney are still together. As recently as mid-March, he referred to her as his “partner.”

    As for Sydney, she and businessman and producer Jonathan Davino called off their wedding in March, ending their three-year engagement.

    Sources told People that their relationship had been “rocky for a long time.” The Euphoria alum reportedly wanted to focus on her career and did not feel understood by her fiancé.

    Sydney Sweeney and Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar smiling indoors in casual clothes at a music festival setting.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Some have compared Sydney’s situation with Brandon to the seemingly romantic chemistry she shared with her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few months after the rom-com was released, Sydney addressed the cheating rumors and admitted that she had played into fans’ hopes of seeing them together as a marketing strategy to promote the film.

    “They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em,” she told Variety.

    “I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”

    “I thought he was Glen Powell 🤣 definitely she has a type,” one person wrote

    Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar posing together at music festival as Housemaid co-stars, smiling indoors.

    Image credits: sydglenx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar smiling together outdoors at a music festival, co-stars from Housemaid series.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Similarly, Glen admitted last year that his co-star had come up with the marketing move. “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen. And it worked — Sydney is very smart.”

    In January, Sydney and Brandon were pictured attending a Cult of Love Broadway performance.

    But she did not include her co-star in her photo dump of the Stagecoach festival on April 29.

    The White Lotus actress called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March, with sources claiming that things “had been rocky for a long time”
    Sydney Sweeney posing in a red dress with long blonde hair, preparing backstage at a music festival event.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    @lelaniivette#stagecoach#sydneysweeney#creed#foryoupage#fyp♬ GO KYLIE GO – xkqliex

    Sources told Us Weekly that not everything is what it seems, and that the Housemaid co-stars are just great friends.

    “Sydney is living her best life right now,” they said, adding that she and Brandon may seem like a couple because the 27-year-old actress has “a flirtatious personality.”

    TheHousemaid is set to premiere on Christmas Day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The film follows Millie (Sydney), a struggling woman who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon), an affluent, elite couple. As she settles into her role, she begins to notice strange and unsettling things about the household.

    Fans reacted to the rumors of Sydney dating her Housemaid co-star

    Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar seen making out at a music festival, starring in Housemaid together.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar seen together at a music festival, discussing relationship rumors.

    Comment on social media questioning Brandon Sklenar's relationship status amid Sydney Sweeney making out rumors at music festival.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media from user montanojulie questioning relationship status with 120 likes visible below text.

    Comment on social media post expressing surprise about someone's engagement status, with 3117 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Brandon Sklenar and Sydney Sweeney seen making out at a music festival, discussing their co-star relationship.

    Comment reading I’m team Brandon Sklenar’s significant other on a social media post about Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar at a music festival.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney seen making out with Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar at an outdoor music festival event.

    Comment by Silver Skyla stating she was cheating the whole time, with 6 likes on a social media platform.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar seen making out and enjoying a music festival crowd interaction.

    Comment mentioning Glen Powell, comparing two people in a casual social media reply.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying she should be with Glen Powell instead of someone else, expressing a change of opinion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Rachel expressing a wish for Sydney Sweeney to star in a movie with Aaron Taylor Johnson.

    Comment by Linda discussing the hope for Aaron Taylor Johnson's release from granny shackles in a movie context.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar seen making out at a music festival.

    Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar seen making out at music festival, co-stars from Housemaid in casual festival attire.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar seen making out at a music festival, co-stars of Housemaid spotted together.

    Comment praising Sydney Sweeney’s desirability posted under a social media username with a small profile picture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar seen making out at a music festival, co-stars from Housemaid sharing a candid moment.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda