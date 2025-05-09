Sydney Sweeney Seen “Making Out” With ‘Housemaid’ Co-Star Brandon Sklenar At Music Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney was reportedly seen kissing Brandon Sklenar at the Stagecoach country music festival following her breakup from Jonathan Davino.

The actress and her Housemaid co-star were filmed dancing together in the crowd at the California festival.

Now, a witness has claimed they saw Sydney “making out” with Brandon, who, by all accounts, is dating personal trainer Courtney Salviolo.

Sydney ended her engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino in March.

Brandon allegedly considered leaving his girlfriend, Courtney Salviolo, for Sydney during filming.

“My friend was at Stagecoach this past weekend and saw Sydney with Brandon making out during the Creed set! He was also holding her waist the entire time,” she said, as per Perez Hilton.

Share icon Sources claim that Sydney Sweeney recently got romantic with her Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar



Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The co-stars were “really PDA,” the witness described.

“He was holding on to her the entire time, and she was basically a** against him,” she continued. “And sometimes she would turn around and give him pecks here and there.”

The witness claimed she saw them “kissing a few times” and “he held her basically the whole set.”

A separate eyewitness said the actor was “very attentive” toward Sydney and there was “flirtatious chemistry with her and Brandon. People around them noticed.”

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Fans suspected a romantic connection as soon as they saw the TikTok video of the stars getting cozy at the festival. “Why is she with Brandon Skelnar????? I thought he had a gf?” one person wrote.

“I really hope this is some kind of PR bc him and his girlfriend are so adorable 😫,” another said.

A third added: “I thought he was Glen Powell 🤣 definitely she has a type.”

The actors were reportedly “making out” at the Stagecoach music festival

Image credits: lelaniivette

Sydney and Brandon recently wrapped up filming The Housemaid, a thriller based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel of the same name.

In March, Sydney included him in one of her Instagram posts, which showed the actor picking her up and putting her on his shoulder. Another photo captured the two having fun at an arcade.

Image credits: lelaniivette

According to one insider, Brandon developed romantic feelings for Sydney while they were working together and was prepared to leave his girlfriend for her.

“Brandon Sklenar was fully prepared to leave his girlfriend, Courtney, for Sydney during filming of The Housemaid,” Perez Hilton reported.

However, they didn’t date at the time because Sydney allegedly did not want a relationship. “They got cozy, but then she told him she wasn’t interested. Now he’s still with Courtney.”

Brandon referred to personal trainer Courtney Salviolo as his “partner” in March

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

It’s not clear if Brandon and Courtney are still together. As recently as mid-March, he referred to her as his “partner.”

As for Sydney, she and businessman and producer Jonathan Davino called off their wedding in March, ending their three-year engagement.

Sources told People that their relationship had been “rocky for a long time.” The Euphoria alum reportedly wanted to focus on her career and did not feel understood by her fiancé.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Some have compared Sydney’s situation with Brandon to the seemingly romantic chemistry she shared with her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell.

A few months after the rom-com was released, Sydney addressed the cheating rumors and admitted that she had played into fans’ hopes of seeing them together as a marketing strategy to promote the film.

“They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em,” she told Variety.

“I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”

“I thought he was Glen Powell 🤣 definitely she has a type,” one person wrote

Image credits: sydglenx

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Similarly, Glen admitted last year that his co-star had come up with the marketing move. “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen. And it worked — Sydney is very smart.”

In January, Sydney and Brandon were pictured attending a Cult of Love Broadway performance.

But she did not include her co-star in her photo dump of the Stagecoach festival on April 29.



Share icon The White Lotus actress called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March, with sources claiming that things “had been rocky for a long time”



Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Sources told Us Weekly that not everything is what it seems, and that the Housemaid co-stars are just great friends.

“Sydney is living her best life right now,” they said, adding that she and Brandon may seem like a couple because the 27-year-old actress has “a flirtatious personality.”

TheHousemaid is set to premiere on Christmas Day.

The film follows Millie (Sydney), a struggling woman who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon), an affluent, elite couple. As she settles into her role, she begins to notice strange and unsettling things about the household.

Fans reacted to the rumors of Sydney dating her Housemaid co-star

