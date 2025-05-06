Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Her Stylist Did Her Dirty”: Sydney Sweeney Brutally Mocked Over Her Met Gala 2025 Dress
Sydney Sweeney in a black beaded outfit at the Met Gala, posing with a floral backdrop and photographers in the background
“Her Stylist Did Her Dirty”: Sydney Sweeney Brutally Mocked Over Her Met Gala 2025 Dress

Sydney Sweeney made a dramatic entrance at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night (May 5), but her red carpet moment elicited mixed reactions across social media, with many fans accusing her stylist of missing the mark.

The Euphoria star turned heads in a dark, form-fitting gown inspired by Kim Novak’s costume in the 1968 film The Legend of Lylah Clare

  • Sydney Sweeney’s 2025 Met Gala gown drew mixed reviews, with many calling it lazy and theme-inappropriate.
  • Her dress was inspired by inspired by Kim Novak’s costume in the 1968 film The Legend of Lylah Clare.
  • Critics argued the outfit missed the theme, particularly due to the race of both the actress and designer being referenced.

Originally designed by legendary costume designer Gilbert Adrian for Joan Crawford in the 1930s and later adapted for Novak, the gown carries decades of Old Hollywood history, fitting for the night’s focus on early twentieth-century fashion.

“It’s giving vintage elegance,” one user wrote. “But where’s the drama? Where’s the theme?”

“I feel like her stylist let her down,” another said.

    Some netizens believe Sidney Sweeney’s stylist “did her dirty” with her 2025 Met Gala look

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a black sequined dress at the Met Gala criticized for a lazy and boring outfit choice.

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, this year’s Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, was drawn from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion, a book that celebrates a movement known as “Black dandyism” and its historical ties to emancipation-era tailoring and Harlem Renaissance aesthetics.

    Sydney Sweeney at the Met Gala wearing a black sequined gown, with critics calling her outfit lazy and boring.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    The theme emphasized sharp silhouettes, and reimagined historical outfits with a distinctly Black cultural lens, while at the same time emphasizing fluidity between masculine and feminine fashion.

    Many attendees leaned into more extravagant, androgynous interpretations of tailoring, opting for sharply structured suits and voluminous layers.

    At the same time, others surprised viewers with sharp color-contrasting ensembles and getups that would not look out of place in a futuristic or modern fantasy movie.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a Met Gala outfit criticized as lazy and boring by social media users.

    Image credits: Jayy__122

    Tweet screenshot showing a user replying with the comment she stopped reading after black, discussing Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala outfit criticism.

    Image credits: luckygrl0101

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala outfit for looking lazy and boring in black attire.

    Image credits: wtfwantwar

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala outfit and its comparison to classic black tailoring style.

    Image credits: sunnynacia

    In contrast, Sweeney’s look, while labeled by some netizens as “undeniably beautiful,” was seen by some as disconnected from the night’s deeper narrative, particularly due to the race of both the actress being referenced, and the outfit’s original designer.

    “Not theme-appropriate,” one critic posted. “Her stylist did her dirty,” another said.

    Despite the creative and intricate outfits on display, the event has drawn criticism from all sides

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a sleek black gown, holding a glass, with a vintage Hollywood glamour style at the Met Gala.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Beyond Sweeney’s dress, criticism of the event as a whole was swift and unrelenting. Many online declared the 2025 Met Gala “the most boring one ever,” despite the extravagance on display.

    “This year just lacked the ‘wow’ factor,” one user wrote, an opinion that stood in contrast to some of the more creative looks unveiled this year, such as Demi Moore’s now infamous business tie-inspired dress.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a black beaded gown at the Met Gala, with photographers and floral decor in the background

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    Some political voices even weighed in. Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly criticized the event’s planning and theme, accusing the organizers of “black tokenism” and “hyper-pandering,” calling the gala “more performative than celebratory.”

    Guest curator Monica L. Miller, on the other hand, described the event as an exploration of “dandyism as both a pronouncement and a provocation” and said that the focus was on exploring the complex link between fashion, race, class, sexuality, and power.

    “Where’s the Black excellence?” Netizens labeled Sweeney’s dress as not being “theme-appropriate.”

    Tweet text criticizing Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala outfit as lazy and boring, questioning its fit with the theme.

    Image credits: str4wberryfeels

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala outfit as lazy and boring, highlighting negative public reaction.

    Image credits: Cherrishzu

    Tweet from Into Archive commenting on Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala outfit as lazy and boring with short text I don’t get the look.

    Image credits: into_archive

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala outfit as lazy and boring.

    Image credits: _babybearr

    Social media comment criticizing Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala outfit as lazy and boring, sparking stylist debate.

    Image credits: JDNEngland

    Tweet from Bring Back Subway Sliders criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala outfit as lazy and boring.

    Image credits: SlidersComeBack

    Sydney Sweeney in a simple white outfit at the Met Gala, criticized for a lazy and boring stylist look.

    Image credits: ArzJaguar

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
