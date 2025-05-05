Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Naomi Campbell Allegedly Banned From Met Gala 2025 Amid Major Feud With Anna Wintour
Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour posing together at a formal event with elegant attire and styled hair.
Celebrities, News

Naomi Campbell Allegedly Banned From Met Gala 2025 Amid Major Feud With Anna Wintour

Fashion’s biggest night out may be missing one of its most iconic faces this year. Naomi Campbell, who ruled the Met Gala red carpet for over two decades, appears to have lost her reign with an abrupt and pretty icy halt.

The supermodel has reportedly been banned from fashion’s biggest night out after throwing shade at none other than Anna Wintour herself. And it looks like the Queen of Vogue neither forgives, nor forgets. 

Highlights
  • Naomi Campbell is reportedly banned from the 2025 Met Gala after a public fallout with Anna Wintour.
  • The feud stems from a tense NYFW moment where Campbell threw shade at the Vogue editor.
  • Despite claims she chose not to go, insiders say Wintour made the final call to cut her over the feud.
    Naomi Campbell is reportedly banned from this year’s Met Gala after a feud with Anna Wintour

    Naomi Campbell smiling in a white dress with a statement necklace, linked to Met Gala 2025 ban rumors.

    Image credits: Naomi

    The Met Gala is set to take place on May 5, the first Monday in May, at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and this year’s theme is: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. So, who’s in attendance? We know who isn’t, and that’s Naomi Campbell.

    According to reports, the British supermodel and the Vogue editor-in-chief have had bad blood ever since Campbell’s stunning jab at Wintour at a New York Fashion Week event on September 2024. And the queen is now excluding her 66-time cover star from the most-anticipated fashion highlights of the year. 

    An insider said, “You don’t throw shade at the queen of fashion and still expect to walk her red carpet”

    Woman with blonde bob haircut and sunglasses wearing floral blouse, symbolizing Anna Wintour amid Met Gala 2025 feud news.

    Image credits: Vogue

    A source speaking to The Sun in a since-removed report said Campbell’s absence is no coincidence, but the result of the feud between the two fashion icons. They explained, “Naomi’s been a Met staple for decades, so her absence from the list hasn’t gone unnoticed. Everyone’s whispering – and it’s Anna’s way of reminding who runs the show.”

    “Naomi shot herself in the stiletto with that comment. You don’t throw shade at the queen of fashion and still expect to walk her red carpet,” they added.

    Saying that Wintour “doesn’t forget – or forgive,” they added that, “It’s no coincidence. If Anna wants you out, you’re out. Simple as that.”

    Campbell shared a YouTube video signaling she wasn’t going to attend the Met this year anyway

    Naomi Campbell posing in an embellished black outfit at a high-profile event amid Met Gala 2025 feud rumors.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    While several news outlets have reported that Naomi Campbell has been banned from this year’s Met Gala, the supermodel appeared to do some damage control of her own, claiming she had already bowed out for good.

    In a YouTube video she posted last week, Campbell reflected on her outfit at the 2024 Met Gala, saying: “It is my last. I can’t… I’m too old. It’s too much for me, the anxiety.”

    “I don’t know what number this is, I think it could be either 20 or 21. Can you imagine?” she added.

    The fashion icons first clashed at an NYFW event over punctuality

    Image credits: Naomi

    Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour posing together at a high-profile event amid Met Gala 2025 ban rumors.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Wintour 75, and Campbell, 54, first clashed at the NYFW ceremony for Harlem’s Fashion Row in September 2024, where the latter’s infamous lateness caused issues in the program. 

    Footage from the event shows the artistic director teasing Naomi for arriving late to the party, and it went viral at the time. “I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” Wintour said in reference to Campbell. Reportedly, the model was so late that Wintour eventually left the event.

    Campbell took a jab at Wintour, saying, “It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady, but I’d much rather have this,” during her award acceptance speech

    Naomi Campbell taking a selfie outdoors wearing layered necklaces and bracelets, linked to Met Gala ban rumors.

    Image credits: bmw

    Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr ended up presenting her with the Fashion Icon Award instead. While accepting the statue, Campbell hit back at Wintour, saying, “Yes, ‘Naomi’s always late,’ but I believe in my high power, and I want to thank my higher power for having me be here. 

    “Everything’s going to work out the way it’s meant to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady, but I’d much rather have this, so thank you,” she added, sparking gasps from the crowd. 

    The supermodel’s representatives said she wasn’t late, but instead was set up by Wintour herself

    Anna Wintour wearing sunglasses and a statement necklace sitting at a table, linked to Met Gala 2025 news.

    Image credits: Vogue

    Following the incident, TMZ reported that the supermodel wasn’t late. According to Campbell’s representatives, it was in fact Anna Wintour who moved up the time of an event, leaving Naomi Campbell to show up late. 

    According to the news outlet, Wintour bumped up the presentation time to catch the US Open, where she was later spotted enjoying the match. Campbell, unaware of the real reason, reportedly noticed Anna’s early exit and threw shade in response during her onstage speech.

    @heyyyitsanika#naomicampbell definitely decided to speak her truth!!! she kicked off #nyfw by accepting the @harlemsfashionrow Fashion Icon Award and had some *choice words* for #annawintour♬ original sound – Anika Reed

    The representative said, “We’re told the model clocked the fashion guru’s exit and was disappointed by it — prompting her to make her own shady remark onstage.”

    New reports suggest the guest list for the 2025 Met Gala has been leaked

    Naomi Campbell wearing a blue fringe dress at a white-carpet event, linked to Met Gala 2025 ban rumors.

    Image credits: Naomi

    Often called fashion’s equivalent of the Oscars, the Met Gala is where history meets haute couture with stars going all out to make a statement. Every guest is hand-picked by Anna Wintour, who curates a mix of names across music, fashion, film, sports, and beyond.

    The official co-chairs for the 2025 Gala include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, with LeBron James serving as honorary co-chair. The host committee also features bold names like Doechii, Tyla, Usher, Janelle Monáe, and Ayo Edebiri.

    Naomi Campbell with braided hair and layered gold necklaces, posing against a tiled wall related to Met Gala 2025 news.

    Image credits: naomi

    But the real tea? A reportedly leaked guest list, shared by Page Six. The alleged guest list is packed with star power, featuring music legends like Madonna, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Lauryn Hill, and Mary J. Blige, alongside chart-toppers Lorde, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey, and Shakira.

    Hollywood is also well-represented with appearances from Angela Bassett, Demi Moore, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, and Nick Jonas. Rising stars and fashion-forward figures like Adrienne Warren, Ego Nwodim, Amelia Gray, Ashley Graham, Paige Bueckers, and Miles Chamley-Watson round out the list, along with Tracee Ellis Ross, making it a perfect blend of talent.

    Online users commented on the sensational exclusion of Naomi Campbell from the Met Gala

    Comment from Ronnie Folkes saying she had no intention of going to Met Gala, implying Naomi Campbell banned amid feud with Anna Wintour.

    Comment about Naomi Campbell allegedly banned from Met Gala 2025 amid feud with Anna Wintour, showing a user’s text response.

    Comment about Naomi Campbell mentioning drama, related to alleged Met Gala 2025 ban amid feud with Anna Wintour.

    Comment criticizing the Met Gala for ignoring top models and film stars, calling it a circus of influencers.

    Comment by Bryan Thomas criticizing Anna Wintour during a discussion on Naomi Campbell banned from Met Gala 2025.

    Comment on social media about Naomi Campbell Met Gala 2025 feud, discussing opinions with emojis visible.

    Comment discussing a speech related to Anne Wintour amid the Naomi Campbell Met Gala 2025 feud controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Naomi Campbell amid Met Gala 2025 ban rumors and feud with Anna Wintour.

    Comment by Sadiq Javed discussing a feud involving Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour related to the Met Gala.

    Comment on Naomi Campbell allegedly banned from Met Gala 2025, describing her as a great model but not polite.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying You got to know when to leave the party related to Naomi Campbell Met Gala 2025 ban.

    Comment highlighting opinions on the Met Gala and Anna Wintour amid Naomi Campbell’s alleged ban from the event.

    Comment from Charles Tucker RN saying it's turned into a spectacle, related to Naomi Campbell banned from Met Gala 2025 feud.

    Social media comment speculating on Naomi Campbell banned from Met Gala 2025 amid feud with Anna Wintour.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anna Wintour is a toxic nasty mean girl who’s way too full of herself and does mean s**t because someone didn’t kowtow to her. Or she’s in a bad mood. Or some imagined slight she heard bout fourth-hand. Or she just doesn’t like someone (usually from jealousy, tbh). Or some other flimsy reason. I’m not saying Naomi Campbell is an angel, but she’s not a fraction as bad in comparison. Yes, Wintour needs to vacate her position, and the magazine needs to bring in someone smart, talented, capable, experienced, and reasonable, rational, and most of all, kind—-which one can only hope will have a positive influence on an industry already toxic enough, and way too full of ridiculously overinflated and nasty egos like hers.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who gives a cr@p? Utterly vacuous 'celebrities' who have never done a day's graft between them.

