Black Contestant Loses Model Of The Year To White Trans Woman, Asks To Never Be Nominated Again

Supermodel Anok Yai was left frustrated after losing the 2024 “Model of the Year” title to Alex Consani, the first transgender model to ever win the title. Anok subsequently requested not to be nominated for future British Fashion Awards and seemingly criticized industry biases in a now-deleted social media post that stirred controversy.

Anok, who was born in Egypt and raised in New Hampshire, USA, was nominated for “Model of the Year” at the British Fashion Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK every year.

The title, which Anok also did not win in 2023, has previously been claimed by fashion icons like Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, and Cara Delevingne.

This year, Anok was up against Alva Claire, Amelia Gray, Liu Wen, Mona Tougaard, and Alex Consani, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday (December 10).

Supermodel Anok Yai was left frustrated

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Upon not winning the title, once again, Anok posted an un-captioned photo of Kanye West famously interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs, which fans interpreted as the model saying she had been snubbed by the British Fashion Council, as per The Mail.

The 26-year-old took to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) to slam the British Fashion Council directly.

In the since-deleted post, Anok wrote: “Alex [Consani], I love you and I’m proud of you. British Fashion Council, thank you but I don’t want it anymore.”

Image credits: British Fashion Council

“If you have seen the effort that I’ve seen Alex put in; you would understand how proud I am of her.

“But Alex can be proud and I can be exhausted at the same time. It doesn’t take away how much love we have for each other.”

Anok’s statement sparked divided reactions, as a Threads user wrote: “Oh no what a hit to the modeling world.”

Anok lost the 2024 “Model of the Year” title to Alex Consani

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

“No wait no one cares if Anok Yai wants to be a petulant child because she didn’t win an award.”

A person commented: “She even thanks Alex, but rightly calls out the institution for the fight that Black and brown models have to put in even to get nominated.”

Someone else penned: “Her comments regarding not wanting the award have NOTHING to do with Alex winning, and DEFINITELY nothing to do with Alex being trans.”

Image credits: anokyai

“Anok Yai is my model of the year every year,” a netizen exclaimed. “Period. FULL STOP.”

A commentator added: “Anok Yai deserved to win more than anyone…”

An observer shared: “Hot take: Anok was not being ‘shady’ towards Alex; she basically said ‘it is what it is’ bc she’s been getting ROBBED of [the] model of the year for YEARS now and she’s accepted it.”

Anok subsequently requested not to be nominated for future British Fashion Awards

Image credits: britishvogue

“But bc you guys like to read into everything a Black [woman] does and act as if we can’t be upset, yall are making her seem problematic.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I can understand her frustration. As much as it’s good to see trans visibility Alex Consani still falls into the stereotype of white, blonde beauty.”

Anok is the first model of South Sudanese descent and the second Black supermodel after Naomi Campbell to open a Prada show, Vogue reported in 2018.

Image credits: Sherri

Additionally, Models.com ranked Anok as one of the “New Supers” of this generation. She has walked runways for the industry’s biggest brands, including Versace, Max Mara, Fendi, Burberry, and Louis Vuitton.

Following Anok’s viral post, Teen Vogue‘s associate editor, Aiynaha Ishmael, wrote an article arguing that Anok voicing her frustration with the result “isn’t an attack” on Alex’s win.

She countered: “[Anok] rightfully should be frustrated. This is now her second year being nominated.”

“Alex [Consani], I love you and I’m proud of you,” Anok wrote

Image credits: pradapearll

“She lost the award in 2023 to model Paloma Elsesser — another deserving model and activist.

“[Anok] has made an impact in the fashion industry, especially in the last three years. She’s become synonymous with what it means to be a high-fashion model.

“Some on the internet, though, believe she hasn’t handled her loss the right way, arguing that her vocal advocacy for herself takes away from [Alex]’s win. But that is not true.”

Image credits: Masato Onoda/WWD/Getty Images

Aiyanaha continued: “[Anok] can be upset at the institution, honoring her emotions while still being excited for [Alex].

“The dismissal of her feelings serves no one. For so long Black and brown women have been told to just be grateful to be in the room, especially when it comes to fashion.

“But broadly, we can acknowledge that minorities are often expected to accept defeat with humility and grace, while white people get to be whole versions of themselves.”

Anok is the first model of South Sudanese descent and the second Black supermodel after Naomi Campbell to open a Prada show

Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

“Because isn’t it enough that you were nominated? You shouldn’t expect to win.”

The writer went on to argue that the discourse around Anok’s reaction highlighted societal expectations for Black women to suppress vulnerability, tied to stereotypes of resilience and strength.

While celebrating Alex’s groundbreaking win, Aiyanaha said it was equally valid to acknowledge Anok’s deservedness and frustration, pointing to a broader conversation about representation in fashion.

Alex Consani became the first transgender woman to win Model of the Year at the 2024 British Fashion Awards in London on December 2.

Image credits: britishvogue

In her acceptance speech, the 21-year-old highlighted her hope for the future of the industry and how her accomplishment was a “big step in the right direction,” Bored Panda previously reported.

“I’m the first trans woman to win this award,” she said. “But I can’t accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I’m in today — Domonique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today.”

“Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant,” Alex continued. “Because change is more than possible — it’s needed.”

Bored Panda has contacted Alex Consani’s representatives for comment.

“What difference does it make to have an award,” a reader commented

Image credits: ilenialit

Image credits: tearymermaid

Image credits: onlinegirlie

Image credits: sainteamelie

Image credits: BarlianaFou

Image credits: sxrolites

Image credits: AQaisrani_

Image credits: 1alusiola

Image credits: jimheskel

Image credits: JohnnyBeeGoodD

