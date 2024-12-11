Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Black Contestant Loses Model Of The Year To White Trans Woman, Asks To Never Be Nominated Again
Celebrities, News

Black Contestant Loses Model Of The Year To White Trans Woman, Asks To Never Be Nominated Again

Open list comments 17
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

17

ADVERTISEMENT

Supermodel Anok Yai was left frustrated after losing the 2024 “Model of the Year” title to Alex Consani, the first transgender model to ever win the title. Anok subsequently requested not to be nominated for future British Fashion Awards and seemingly criticized industry biases in a now-deleted social media post that stirred controversy.

Highlights
  • Anok Yai frustrated after Alex Consani wins 2024 Model of the Year.
  • Anok requests not to be nominated again, critiquing industry biases.
  • Alex Consani is the first transgender woman to win this title.

Anok, who was born in Egypt and raised in New Hampshire, USA, was nominated for “Model of the Year” at the British Fashion Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK every year.

The title, which Anok also did not win in 2023, has previously been claimed by fashion icons like Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, and Cara Delevingne.

This year, Anok was up against Alva Claire, Amelia Gray, Liu Wen, Mona Tougaard, and Alex Consani, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday (December 10).

RELATED:

    Supermodel Anok Yai was left frustrated

    Anok Yai, black model in elegant attire at a British Fashion Awards event, competing for Model of the Year award.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Upon not winning the title, once again, Anok posted an un-captioned photo of Kanye West famously interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs, which fans interpreted as the model saying she had been snubbed by the British Fashion Council, as per The Mail.

    The 26-year-old took to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) to slam the British Fashion Council directly.

    In the since-deleted post, Anok wrote: “Alex [Consani], I love you and I’m proud of you. British Fashion Council, thank you but I don’t want it anymore.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trans woman Alex Consani in a stylish dress holding a microphone on stage during an award ceremony, winning Model of the Year award.

    Image credits: British Fashion Council

    “If you have seen the effort that I’ve seen Alex put in; you would understand how proud I am of her. 

    “But Alex can be proud and I can be exhausted at the same time. It doesn’t take away how much love we have for each other.”

    Anok’s statement sparked divided reactions, as a Threads user wrote: “Oh no what a hit to the modeling world.”

    Anok lost the 2024 “Model of the Year” title to Alex Consani

    Trans woman holding trophy in backstage area, wearing a designer outfit. Model of the Year at British Fashion Awards.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    “No wait no one cares if Anok Yai wants to be a petulant child because she didn’t win an award.”

    A person commented: “She even thanks Alex, but rightly calls out the institution for the fight that Black and brown models have to put in even to get nominated.”

    Someone else penned: “Her comments regarding not wanting the award have NOTHING to do with Alex winning, and DEFINITELY nothing to do with Alex being trans.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anok Yai response to Alex Consani winning 'Model of the year' nomination at British Fashion Awards.

    Image credits: anokyai

    “Anok Yai is my model of the year every year,” a netizen exclaimed. “Period. FULL STOP.”

    A commentator added: “Anok Yai deserved to win more than anyone…”

    An observer shared: “Hot take: Anok was not being ‘shady’ towards Alex; she basically said ‘it is what it is’ bc she’s been getting ROBBED of [the] model of the year for YEARS now and she’s accepted it.”

    Anok subsequently requested not to be nominated for future British Fashion Awards

    Anok Yai, a black contestant speaking at a British Fashion Awards, holding a Vogue microphone, wearing elegant jewelry and a fur stole.

    Image credits: britishvogue

    “But bc you guys like to read into everything a Black [woman] does and act as if we can’t be upset, yall are making her seem problematic.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “I can understand her frustration. As much as it’s good to see trans visibility Alex Consani still falls into the stereotype of white, blonde beauty.”

    Anok is the first model of South Sudanese descent and the second Black supermodel after Naomi Campbell to open a Prada show, Vogue reported in 2018.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anok Yai, a black contestant in leopard print dress, seated, expressing surprise.

    Image credits: Sherri

    Additionally, Models.com ranked Anok as one of the “New Supers” of this generation. She has walked runways for the industry’s biggest brands, including Versace, Max Mara, Fendi, Burberry, and Louis Vuitton.

    Following Anok’s viral post, Teen Vogue‘s associate editor, Aiynaha Ishmael, wrote an article arguing that Anok voicing her frustration with the result “isn’t an attack” on Alex’s win.

    She countered: “[Anok] rightfully should be frustrated. This is now her second year being nominated.”

    “Alex [Consani], I love you and I’m proud of you,” Anok wrote

    Anok Yai and white trans woman Alex Consani posing together.

    Image credits: pradapearll

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She lost the award in 2023 to model Paloma Elsesser — another deserving model and activist

    “[Anok] has made an impact in the fashion industry, especially in the last three years. She’s become synonymous with what it means to be a high-fashion model. 

    “Some on the internet, though, believe she hasn’t handled her loss the right way, arguing that her vocal advocacy for herself takes away from [Alex]’s win. But that is not true.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Alex Consani wearing angel wings on a Victoria Secret fashion runway, spotlight highlighting the performance.

    Image credits: Masato Onoda/WWD/Getty Images

    Aiyanaha continued: “[Anok] can be upset at the institution, honoring her emotions while still being excited for [Alex]. 

    “The dismissal of her feelings serves no one. For so long Black and brown women have been told to just be grateful to be in the room, especially when it comes to fashion. 

    “But broadly, we can acknowledge that minorities are often expected to accept defeat with humility and grace, while white people get to be whole versions of themselves.”

    Anok is the first model of South Sudanese descent and the second Black supermodel after Naomi Campbell to open a Prada show

    Anok Yai, on Victoria Secret runway in vibrant pink dress with wings, showcasing fashion design.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

    “Because isn’t it enough that you were nominated? You shouldn’t expect to win.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The writer went on to argue that the discourse around Anok’s reaction highlighted societal expectations for Black women to suppress vulnerability, tied to stereotypes of resilience and strength. 

    While celebrating Alex’s groundbreaking win, Aiyanaha said it was equally valid to acknowledge Anok’s deservedness and frustration, pointing to a broader conversation about representation in fashion.

    Alex Consani became the first transgender woman to win Model of the Year at the 2024 British Fashion Awards in London on December 2.

    Anok Yai, elegant model in a sparkling gown at Met Gala event, showcasing style and grace in the fashion industry.

    Image credits: britishvogue

    In her acceptance speech, the 21-year-old highlighted her hope for the future of the industry and how her accomplishment was a “big step in the right direction,” Bored Panda previously reported.

    “I’m the first trans woman to win this award,” she said. “But I can’t accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I’m in today — Domonique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    “Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant,” Alex continued. “Because change is more than possible — it’s needed.” 

    Bored Panda has contacted Alex Consani’s representatives for comment.

    “What difference does it make to have an award,” a reader commented

    Tweet discussing a model's award loss, reflecting on deserving recognition and questioning the value of awards.

    Image credits: ilenialit

    Tweet discusses black models and industry recognition issues.

    Image credits: tearymermaid

    Tweet supporting contestant after modeling event decision, emphasizing pride and encouragement.

    Image credits: onlinegirlie

    Tweet expressing support and understanding regarding Model of the Year contest results.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sainteamelie

    Tweet discussing model of the year contest result and fairness in awards recognition.

    Image credits: BarlianaFou

    Tweet by Shawn responding to @xlovegalore about a contest outcome, mentioning a "great year" despite not winning.

    Image credits: sxrolites

    Tweet from Ali Qaisrani discussing competition and support in a modeling context.

    Image credits: AQaisrani_

    Tweet questioning repetitive patterns in competitions.

    Image credits: 1alusiola

    Tweet questioning the meaning of "Model of the Year" amid recent controversy.

    Image credits: jimheskel

    Tweet from John expressing support for Anok Yai as the model of the year winner.

    Image credits: JohnnyBeeGoodD

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    What People Think

    • Advocate for Diversity: Believes Anok's frustration highlights systemic biases in fashion, advocating for racial equity.

    • Traditionalist: Criticizes Anok’s response as ungracious, believing awards should be accepted respectfully.

    • Champion of Trans Rights: Celebrates Alex's win as a monumental victory for trans visibility, crucial for industry progress.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    9

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    17
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    9

    Open list comments

    17

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    monicakanellis avatar
    roddy
    roddy
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No problem with the transgender issue, but Alex has that pale, anorexic, waif look that can hardly be considered healthy. She looks like a heroin addict. A bit sinister. Whereas Anok glows. We need more models like her.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is the BP headline trying to push this as model is upset because a trans person won. At no point does she complain that she lost to a trans person, in fact she repeatedly congratulates them and the work they do. The issue she is upset about is that the awards nearly always go to people with the same look, pale white and blonde. She is upset about successful models who do not fall into that category not being recognised

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except they don't. Last year a plus sized model won, and she was not pale white and blonde. The year before was Bella Hadid, also not pale white and blonde. 2019 winner was Adut Akech, who is not at all pale white or blonde. Naomi Campbell in 2017. 2015 Jourdan Dunn. Happy to help by providing context.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I admire the way she threw a tantrum when a trans woman won and then shared a picture of West, a famous neo nazi. Nice set of values on display.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    monicakanellis avatar
    roddy
    roddy
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No problem with the transgender issue, but Alex has that pale, anorexic, waif look that can hardly be considered healthy. She looks like a heroin addict. A bit sinister. Whereas Anok glows. We need more models like her.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is the BP headline trying to push this as model is upset because a trans person won. At no point does she complain that she lost to a trans person, in fact she repeatedly congratulates them and the work they do. The issue she is upset about is that the awards nearly always go to people with the same look, pale white and blonde. She is upset about successful models who do not fall into that category not being recognised

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except they don't. Last year a plus sized model won, and she was not pale white and blonde. The year before was Bella Hadid, also not pale white and blonde. 2019 winner was Adut Akech, who is not at all pale white or blonde. Naomi Campbell in 2017. 2015 Jourdan Dunn. Happy to help by providing context.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I admire the way she threw a tantrum when a trans woman won and then shared a picture of West, a famous neo nazi. Nice set of values on display.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda