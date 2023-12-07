ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift, who has just been named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year, dished on her Kanye West dispute in her interview, dragging Kim Kardashian as well.

The 33-year-old singer shed light on the feud with Kim’s then-husband Kanye West, who wrote a song at the time which included vulgar lyrics about her.

The lyrics in question, from the 2016 song Famous, saw Kanye rap: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b*tch famous (Goddamn). I made that b*tch famous.”

The rapper, now known as Ye, claimed Taylor had consented to the reference; however, the musician had denied it. The situation prompted Kim to weigh in and release what Taylor had described as “an illegally recorded phone call” between her and Ye which she claimed proved otherwise.

Subsequently, Taylor slammed Kim in her interview with Time for “taking her down psychologically” and forcing her into hiding during their long-running brawl – while alluding to the former couple being “trash”.

The songstress went on to reveal that the public fallout felt like “a career death”, as she said: “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me.”

The Cruel Summer singer further explained how the feud had had an impact on her well-being, as she told Time: “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

She continued: “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls.”

Taylor and Ye’s beef dates all the way back to the 2009 VMAs

Taylor didn’t fully disclose the location she had moved to, but the music star was dating British actor Joe Alwyn in late 2016. Therefore, it was commonly believed that she had rented a home in London to spend more time with him.

Taylor recalled vanishing from the public eye: “I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

She went on to shed light on the reignited feud following the repeated use of snake imagery shading the singer: “I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”

You can watch the infamous VMA moment below:

As Ye’s career took a controversial turn of its own, Taylor said: “Nothing is permanent. So I’m very careful to be grateful every second that I get to be doing this at this level because I’ve had it taken away from me before.

“There is one thing I’ve learned: My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art.”



Kim went as far as to call Taylor a “snake”

Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

The Shake It Off hitmaker didn’t conclude the topic before taking a hit at Kim, Ye, and whoever she believed tried to mess with her career, as she told the publication: “Trash takes itself out every single time. But I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote unquote ‘defeat your enemies.’ Trash takes itself out every single time.”

Taylor and Ye’s beef dates all the way back to the 2009 VMAs, when the singer had won the Best Female Video category for “You Belong With Me,” which beat out Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It).”



“Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story is character assassination,” the singer wrote at the time



As Rolling Stone reported at the time, just moments after Taylor accepted the Moonman and began her acceptance speech, the rapper stormed the stage, taking the microphone from Taylor to announce Beyoncé deserved the award.

“Thank you so much!” Taylor began. “I always dreamed about what it would be like to maybe win one of these someday, but I never actually thought it would have happened. I sing country music so thank you so much for giving me a chance to win a VMA award.”



Fans of the 12-time Grammy winner labeled Kim Kardashian and Kanye West “the most manipulative people in the industry”

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — anu 🩵 (@redligion) March 21, 2020

So y’all bullied Taylor Swift, called her a snake, a liar & tried to end her career which led to her disappearing for a year and her questioning whether she even wanted to continue making music FOR WHAT? FOR TELLING US THE FUCKING TRUTH#KanyeWestIsOverParty #TaylorToldTheTruth pic.twitter.com/1V3OeOlAMv — benjy (@redfolklore) March 21, 2020

Taylor referred to the whole scandal as a “fully manufactured frame job”

Before she could continue, Ye broke in, prompting one of the most infamous moments in VMA history. “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!” the Gold Digger rapper shouted to a mortified Taylor and the speechless audience, the publication reported.

As quickly as he ran onstage, MTV cut away to show Pink applauding Taylor, and when they flashed back to the accoladed singer, Ye already had the mic in his hand.

