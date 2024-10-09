Heinz Sparks Outrage With “Blackface” Ad Just Days After “Erasing Black Fathers”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heinz sparked backlash for perpetuating racial bias against Black people after releasing two different controversial ads. After facing significant criticism for seemingly erasing Black fathers during the UK’s Black History Month, the beloved ketchup brand issued an apology. Days later, Heinz released a new advertisement, this time reminiscent of blackface.

Highlights Heinz apologized for an ad accused of erasing Black fathers during the UK's Black History Month.

Heinz's new ad with a Black bride sparked backlash for lacking depiction of Black fathers.

The CDC found Black fathers are often involved in their children's lives if not more so than others.

Last Friday (October 4), author Nels Abbey experienced an unpleasant journey taking the London tube after coming face to face with Heinz’s new “ridiculously good family size” ketchup bottle poster.

The banner showcased a wedding scene where a group of five people, dressed in formal attire, is seated at a long table.

In the center, a Black bride in a white wedding dress joyfully indulges in a forkful of spaghetti topped with ketchup.

The bride is surrounded by older white guests, possibly her in-laws, and a younger white groom on her right, along with an older Black woman, perhaps a relative.

Heinz sparked backlash for perpetuating racial bias against Black people after releasing two different controversial ads

Share icon

Image credits: Erik Mclean

Nels subsequently took to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) to share a snap of the ad with a quote from Nas’ 2012 song Daughters: “‘For my brothers with daughters’ Because, believe it or not, Black girls have Dads too.”

A slew of people echoed Nels’ disappointment as an X user commented: “Total erasure of Black fathers by such a mainstream brand is shocking. How did this get approved?”

ADVERTISEMENT

A person wrote: “This is real sad pic. Black girls indeed have dads, but the sad part is that most of them are not around.”

A separate individual chimed in: “It’s subliminal messaging. It’s a ‘subtle’ way of perpetuating myths. The media have been doing this for years.”

Share icon

In response to growing and widespread criticism, Heinz issued an apology, telling The Independent on Sunday (October 6): “We always appreciate members of the public’s perspective on our campaigns.

“We understand how this ad could have unintentionally perpetuated negative stereotypes.

“We extend our deepest apologies and will continue to listen, learn, and improve to avoid this happening again in the future.”

However, amid the UK currently observing Black History Month, the insensitive advertisement continued to ignite negative reactions.

Heinz faced significant criticism for seemingly erasing Black fathers during the UK’s Black History Month

Share icon

Image credits: nelsabbey

ADVERTISEMENT

“Admittedly I had to look a few times to ensure I wasn’t seeing things,” Nels wrote of his experience seeing the ad in The Guardian on Tuesday (October 8). “I wasn’t.”

“Where was her father, whom the average person – looking at her – would assume to be Black? Nowhere to be seen. Not at the top table. Not anywhere.”

The stereotype that Black fathers are largely absent and “deadbeat” is not supported by real data.

In fact, studies, including one from the Centers for Disease Control, show that Black fathers are as involved—if not more so—in their children’s lives compared to fathers from other racial groups.

Share icon

Image credits: Thunder 104.5 WGRX

Black fathers, whether living with or apart from their children, are active in daily caregiving, such as helping with meals, bathing, and reading to their kids.

Although a higher percentage of Black fathers live apart from their children, this is often due to structural inequalities rather than a lack of involvement.

Studies also show Black fathers place a strong emphasis on providing both emotional and financial support to their children​, The Washington Informer reported in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The stereotypes we inherited from yesteryear are yet to be updated and are crowded out by statistics that don’t paint a full picture,” Nels explained.

Heinz also released a new advertisement, this time reminiscent of blackface

Share icon

Image credits: Thunder 104.5 WGRX

The author concluded: “But let this be a lesson. From advertising to TV to reality, what must always be remembered is that Black girls, like Black boys, have fathers too. Keeping Black men off the table does no one any good.”

Nevertheless, just days after issuing an apology for the family-size ketchup ad, Heinz seemingly carried another faux pas, this time drawing comparisons with blackface.

Released over the weekend, “Heinz Smiles” features three portraits of individuals eating fast food with ketchup smeared on their mouths.

The individuals – a white man, a white woman, and a Black man – appear to replicate the Joker’s clown eerie make-up, accentuating big lips and an exaggerated smile.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Thunder 104.5 WGRX

“It’s all about amplifying people’s irrational love for Heinz within this moment in pop culture,” Gut New York chief creative officer Lucas Bongioanni said in a statement. “That messy experience of having ketchup smeared across your face was the perfect way to connect with global consumers and spark conversation.”

While it has been reported that Heinz’s advertisement is meant to highlight the Halloween season, drawing references from the Joker and the horror movie Smile, many people saw a resemblance to historically racist practices.

“Are we going to talk about the history of BIG RED LIPS…. Or just act like Blackface doesn’t exist. And wasn’t established way before Joker ffs,” an Instagram user commented.

Blackface is a historical practice that dates back around 200 years. It’s seen as racist and many people find it deeply offensive, the BBC reported in 2020.

After facing significant criticism the beloved ketchup brand issued an apology

Share icon

Image credits: Jacob Rice

ADVERTISEMENT

It commonly refers to when someone (typically with white skin) paints their face darker to resemble a Black person, but it isn’t just about painting skin a different color.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackface was a practice in which Black people were mocked for the entertainment of white people, and negative stereotypes were promoted across the US and Europe, as per the BBC.

“I woke up to this new Heinz campaign on of my group chats asking “Is it me, or is that borderline Blackface? HOW? IN THE NAME OF 2024, HOW?” Andre Gray, chief creative officer at Annex88 wrote in a viral LinkedIn post on Monday (October 7).

Andre continued: “How are we still lacking the diverse teams and cultural competency to have the semiotics of our imagery properly scrutinized BEFORE it gets out in the world?

“From agency to client, to production, to media…. no one said, maybe we should move this away from minstrel show and Blackface connotations????”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanaïssa (@tanita.dee)

A minstrel show was a type of American theater that featured white performers in blackface makeup who used caricatures of African Americans to entertain audiences.

The shows were popular in the mid-19th century and included song, dance, tall tales, and stand-up comedy.

Andre’s posts sparked divided reactions as a LinkedIn user commented: “My unpopular opinion in this case, is that I think the Heinz ad lacks the critical implications to be considered Blackface.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the UK currently observing Black History Month, the insensitive ads continued to ignite negative reactions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Equity Organisation (@blackequityorg)

Someone else penned: “Disgusting. I hope every single layer of people involved acknowledges their bias and takes accountability.”

Others pointed to Gut New York, the creative agency behind “Heinz Smiles,” sharing photographs of their visibly diverse team of employees.

Black Americans expressed broad concerns about how they are depicted in the news media, with majorities saying they see racist or negative depictions and a lack of effort to cover broad segments of their community, a 2023 Pew Research Center study found.

Four in five Black adults say they see racist or racially insensitive depictions of their race in the news either often or sometimes.

Bored Panda has contacted Heinz, Nels Abbey, and Gut for comment.

“They do it thinking we won’t notice,” a reader commented

Share icon

Image credits: HornChronicles

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RaicillaU

Share icon

Image credits: HumaneDataID

Share icon

Image credits: ElchiBola

Share icon

Image credits: txteyy

Share icon

Image credits: DesOnlyWon

Share icon

Image credits: AshleyTheophane

Share icon

Image credits: poplasny

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: what_the_hammer

Share icon

Image credits: ralfie1111

Share icon

Image credits: cw_dex