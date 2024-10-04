Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary
Celebrities, Entertainment

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Interview
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

15

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

And on October 3, 2004, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what day it was, to which she replied *drum rolls* “October third.” 20 years later, and Mean Girls fans around the world are still celebrating the iconic date made famous by the film’s unforgettable line.

A handful of the cast from the 2004 teen comedy just celebrated the two-decade anniversary of what has come to become the official “Mean Girls Day,” inspired by a scene that was made famous by actor Jonathan and Lindsay and their on-screen romance.

Highlights
  • The iconic 'October 3rd' line from Mean Girls is still celebrated worldwide 20 years later.
  • Netflix announced new holiday movies featuring Mean Girls stars Lindsay and Lacey.
  • Amanda Seyfried wore pink to celebrate Mean Girls Day, referencing Gretchen's famous line.

Lindsay and Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners, celebrated October 3 by promoting their respective upcoming Christmas movies.

As Netflix shared in an Instagram post on Thursday (October 3) featuring two portraits of the two actresses: “*Two* Mean Girls have their own Netflix holiday movies this year?? happy October 3 to us! OUR LITTLE SECRET and HOT FROSTY are coming this November.”

And on October 3, 2004, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what day it was

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Image credits: imdb

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Image credits: meangirls

Despite “The Plastics”’ rules of wearing pink on “Wednesdays,” Mean Girls alumni Amanda Seyfried, who played Karen Smith, sported the color in honor of the special day.

In a Reel shared by Lancôme on Thursday, Amanda wore a pastel pink sweater to promote her lip gloss collaboration with the beauty brand.

“Juicy Tubes in 05 Marshmallow Electro shade? So fetch,” the Reel’s caption read as a reference to Gretchen Wieners’ most famous line in the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

To which she replied *drum rolls* “October third” 

@meangirls It’s #October3rd. #MeanGirlsDay ♬ Mean Girls is available on Digital – Mean Girls

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Image credits: thereallacey

Jonathan reprised his Aaron character by recreating the “October Third” scene for a Reel shared by People on Thursday.

“We’ve got 40 days until our Sexiest Man Alive is revealed, and what better way to kick it off than to celebrate Mean Girls Day with the Hallmark star whose hair looks so sexy pushed back…,” the magazine wrote in the caption.

20 years later, and Mean Girls fans and cast members are still celebrating the iconic date 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

In honor of Mean Girls Day, Daniel Franzese, who portrayed Damian – Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan)’s “too gay to function” best friend – went all outperforming Christina Aguilera’s Beautiful hit.

The 46-year-old actor famously sang the 2002 song in Mean Girls as Damian during the North Shore High School’s talent show.

Jonathan reprised his Aaron character by recreating the “October Third” scene

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divatronic (@divatronic_)

Meanwhile, Tim Meadows, also known as North Shore High School’s Principal Ron Duvall, shared a snap of himself sitting behind his office desk reading the Plastics’ legendary “Burn Book” on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s October 3rd,” Tim informed his 25,000 followers, prompting many to share their favorite Principal Duvall quotes, as an Instagram user commented: “…I’m not going do that because we’ve already paid the DJ.”

Tim Meadows embodied North Shore High School’s Principal Ron Duvall

Rajiv Surendra also joined his castmates in celebrating Mean Girls Day. The actor, who portrayed Kevin Gnapoor AKA “Kevin G,” the mathlete in the movie, appeared in an OceanSpray cranberry juice ad on Thursday, which was themed around the cult classic.

Die-hard Mean Girls fans will remember Regina George’s (Rachel McAdams) obsession with cranberry juice prompted by her “all-carb diet.” 

Nicole Crimi played Regina’s little sister, Kylie George

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Image credits: nicolecrimi

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Image credits: Showroom Cinema

Speaking of Regina George, Nicole Crimi, who played Regina’s little sister, Kylie George, took to her Instagram page on October 3 to post a story of her iconic Mean Girls scene dancing to Kelis’ Milkshake music video.

Mean Girls was also celebrated by the movie’s fans. The Bookhouse Brewing, located in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, organized a special themed trivia night where customers could sip on “Go Glenn Coco” cosmos and take selfies in front of the bar’s Burn Book wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re celebrating Mean Girls because it’s iconic,” a fan told Bored Panda

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Image credits: Bookhouse

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Image credits: Showroom Cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Showroom Cinema & Café Bar in Sheffield, UK, a special screening of Mean Girls was organized on October 3.

“We’re celebrating Mean Girls because it’s iconic, timeless, and fetch,” Isobel Harrop, Assistant Programmer for Young Audiences told Bored Panda in an email. “A great film, just as important to girls 20 years after its release.”

“I can’t believe it’s 20 years old,” a social media user commented.

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

15

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

15

Open list comments

1

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On telly last night here in UK and yes I did watch it. Love this film and I'm 72.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On telly last night here in UK and yes I did watch it. Love this film and I'm 72.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda