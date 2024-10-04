Mean Girls Fans Around The World And Cast Members Celebrate “October Third” On 20th Anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

And on October 3, 2004, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what day it was, to which she replied *drum rolls* “October third.” 20 years later, and Mean Girls fans around the world are still celebrating the iconic date made famous by the film’s unforgettable line.

A handful of the cast from the 2004 teen comedy just celebrated the two-decade anniversary of what has come to become the official “Mean Girls Day,” inspired by a scene that was made famous by actor Jonathan and Lindsay and their on-screen romance.

Lindsay and Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners, celebrated October 3 by promoting their respective upcoming Christmas movies.

As Netflix shared in an Instagram post on Thursday (October 3) featuring two portraits of the two actresses: “*Two* Mean Girls have their own Netflix holiday movies this year?? happy October 3 to us! OUR LITTLE SECRET and HOT FROSTY are coming this November.”

Image credits: imdb

Image credits: meangirls

Despite “The Plastics”’ rules of wearing pink on “Wednesdays,” Mean Girls alumni Amanda Seyfried, who played Karen Smith, sported the color in honor of the special day.

In a Reel shared by Lancôme on Thursday, Amanda wore a pastel pink sweater to promote her lip gloss collaboration with the beauty brand.

“Juicy Tubes in 05 Marshmallow Electro shade? So fetch,” the Reel’s caption read as a reference to Gretchen Wieners’ most famous line in the movie.

Image credits: thereallacey

Jonathan reprised his Aaron character by recreating the “October Third” scene for a Reel shared by People on Thursday.

“We’ve got 40 days until our Sexiest Man Alive is revealed, and what better way to kick it off than to celebrate Mean Girls Day with the Hallmark star whose hair looks so sexy pushed back…,” the magazine wrote in the caption.

20 years later, and Mean Girls fans and cast members are still celebrating the iconic date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lancôme Official (@lancomeofficial)

In honor of Mean Girls Day, Daniel Franzese, who portrayed Damian – Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan)’s “too gay to function” best friend – went all outperforming Christina Aguilera’s Beautiful hit.

The 46-year-old actor famously sang the 2002 song in Mean Girls as Damian during the North Shore High School’s talent show.

Jonathan reprised his Aaron character by recreating the “October Third” scene

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divatronic (@divatronic_)

Meanwhile, Tim Meadows, also known as North Shore High School’s Principal Ron Duvall, shared a snap of himself sitting behind his office desk reading the Plastics’ legendary “Burn Book” on Instagram.

“It’s October 3rd,” Tim informed his 25,000 followers, prompting many to share their favorite Principal Duvall quotes, as an Instagram user commented: “…I’m not going do that because we’ve already paid the DJ.”

Tim Meadows embodied North Shore High School’s Principal Ron Duvall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Meadows (@real_timmeadows)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Surendra (@rajivsurendra)

Rajiv Surendra also joined his castmates in celebrating Mean Girls Day. The actor, who portrayed Kevin Gnapoor AKA “Kevin G,” the mathlete in the movie, appeared in an OceanSpray cranberry juice ad on Thursday, which was themed around the cult classic.

Die-hard Mean Girls fans will remember Regina George’s (Rachel McAdams) obsession with cranberry juice prompted by her “all-carb diet.”

Nicole Crimi played Regina’s little sister, Kylie George

Image credits: nicolecrimi

Image credits: Showroom Cinema

Speaking of Regina George, Nicole Crimi, who played Regina’s little sister, Kylie George, took to her Instagram page on October 3 to post a story of her iconic Mean Girls scene dancing to Kelis’ Milkshake music video.

Mean Girls was also celebrated by the movie’s fans. The Bookhouse Brewing, located in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, organized a special themed trivia night where customers could sip on “Go Glenn Coco” cosmos and take selfies in front of the bar’s Burn Book wall.

“We’re celebrating Mean Girls because it’s iconic,” a fan told Bored Panda

Image credits: Bookhouse

Image credits: Showroom Cinema

At the Showroom Cinema & Café Bar in Sheffield, UK, a special screening of Mean Girls was organized on October 3.

“We’re celebrating Mean Girls because it’s iconic, timeless, and fetch,” Isobel Harrop, Assistant Programmer for Young Audiences told Bored Panda in an email. “A great film, just as important to girls 20 years after its release.”

“I can’t believe it’s 20 years old,” a social media user commented.

