Naomi Campbell’s Bikini Pics Have Fans Asking, “What The Hell Is In Her Bathing Suit?”

Naomi Campbell flaunted her admirable physique while enjoying a lavish yacht trip in Ibiza alongside actresses Eiza González and Michelle Rodriguez.

The 54-year-old fashion icon was a vision in a shimmering metallic gold bikini, perfectly complementing the luxurious backdrop of the high-end vessel on Monday, July 15.

Captured in photos, the catwalk queen exuded glamour as she soaked up the sun on the serene Mediterranean Sea.

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID UK via Vidapress

Adding to her chic look, Naomi accessorized with gold jewelry and stylish brown-and-gold sunglasses, completing her ensemble with a sleek black hair wrap.

Her companions, Michelle, 46, and Eiza, 34, also showcased their beach-ready outfits, with the former wearing a pristine white bikini and the latter donning a classic black two-piece.

What’s going on there, Naomi Campbell? 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/rdAU1FNvCF — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) July 17, 2024

Supermodel Naomi Campbell stole the show in a stunning golden bikini while celebrating actress Michelle Rodriguez’s birthday aboard a luxurious yacht in Ibiza. Joining the festivities were fellow actress Eiza Gonzalez and Saudi film producer Mohamed Al Turk. 📷: @BackgridUS pic.twitter.com/9EtxvLjOLc — backgridus (@BackgridUS) July 17, 2024

Fans on social media were mesmerized by Naomi’s physique and called it “goals.”

“MAGNIFICENT!! FABULOUS,” one fan said, while another said she was “slaying.”

Others couldn’t stop discussing another element in the picture and asked: “What is up with her lady area protruding?”

“What the hell is in her bathing suit?” another asked.

One asked on X, “What could possibly be in Naomi Campbell’s pants???”

Fans showered her with praise, saying she was “slaying” and looked “MAGNIFICENT!! FABULOUS”

“I had to zooooooom in to realize it’s her belly chain down there,” one explained, while another noted, “It’s one of the pendants from her ‘hip necklace.’”

Naomi was also pictured enjoying another yacht trip last week. She was pictured relaxing on deck in a brown and white patterned strapless bikini in the company of film producer Mohammed Al Turki, 38.

The sun-soaked getaway comes on the heels of Naomi opening up about her childhood insecurities and lack of confidence when she was young.

In a candid interview on the Cambon Podcast, the supermodel reflected on the teasing she endured due to her tall and slender frame. She said she would often be called Olive Oyl, the character from Popeye, for her figure.

“I wasn’t at ease with myself because I was very skinny and quite tall for my age. And they used to call me Olive Oyl,” she recalled during the interview.

The fashion icon revealed that she had insecurities about her body in the past and recalled people calling her Olive Oyl for her tall, skinny stature

“And, you know, kids call each other names. My neck’s quite long, so I used to try to shrug my neck down so it wouldn’t be so long. I felt awkward,” she added.

The trailblazing model said it was through dance that she learned to love her body.

“I just would pose the movements and the poses that I did for dance, and that got me through,” she said. “And creativity, too. It’s something that I loved, and, yeah, that will never change with me. I feel that’s something that’s really part of my DNA.”

“My mother gave me a few pointers in the hallway of our home when I was a teenager, and I remember even the music we were walking to was Lionel Richie and to listen to the rhythm,” she continued.