"You Will Change Your Mind": Naomi Campbell Worries About Youngsters Not Wanting Kids

Naomi Campbell said she believes young girls who say they do not want to be a mum will eventually change their minds because motherhood is “so amazing.”

The 54-year-old supermodel gushed about being a parent to her two children as she spoke about surrogacy for the first time, according to People.

When asked whether she sought the involvement of a surrogate for her two children, the runway queen told The Times: “I did.”

The self-titled “single mother” welcomed her daughter in 2021 and her son in June 2023, but she has not revealed their names yet.

Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

“My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” she told the outlet. “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

The English model also spoke about how many young girls today say that they do not want children.

Image credits: Naomi Campbell / Instagram

“I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, ‘You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,'” she said. “I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”

“We have to depend on the younger generation to change this world. I trust my children more than us to do the right thing,” she added.

Often hailed as a supermodel icon, Naomi began her illustrious career when she was young and was on the cover of Elle by the age of 15. But when it comes to her own children, she said: “I’m not sure I would let her start working at 15. It’s a ruthless world.”

Naomi Campbell poses with baby girl on British Vogue cover https://t.co/KNW1O8a2tX pic.twitter.com/nD5tQJOzN4 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 14, 2022

Years before she became a mother, the modeling superstar said she loved children and always will.

“I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will,” she told Vogue Arabia in 2018. “When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”