Leaked PR Emails Expose Sydney Sweeney’s Reps Doing “Damage Control” After ‘Christy’ Tanks At Box Office
Actress applying lipstick in a scene related to leaked PR emails about Sydney Sweeney damage control after Christy flops.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Leaked PR Emails Expose Sydney Sweeney’s Reps Doing “Damage Control” After ‘Christy’ Tanks At Box Office

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Sydney Sweeney’s team is allegedly working to defend her latest film Christy amid its disappointing box office performance.

In the biographical drama, Sydney portrays trailblazing boxer Christy Martin, including her rise to fame and the attempt on her life by her coach and husband.

Eric Italiano, a senior culture writer at BroBible, shared what he claims is a PR email he received in response to a comment he had written about the movie.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney’s film Christy flopped at the box office, earning only $1.3 million domestically in its opening weekend.
  • Sydney’s PR team allegedly sent emails defending the sports drama film against critical tweets and reviews.
  • The film depicts boxer Christy Martin’s rise and her survival of domestic violence from her husband and coach.
RELATED:

    Boxing athlete celebrating victory inside ring under bright lights with leaked PR emails sparking damage control efforts.

    Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

    “Got this PR email today, never got one like it before — her team’s down BAD,” he wrote in a post that has received over 6 million views and 70,000 likes.

    The message read, “Hi Eric. Would you please mind updating the headline for us to say that despite low box office, the audience has spoken!

    “We are 99% positive on the Popcornmeter!

    It concluded, “Box office aside, this one’s a win in all the ways that matter. We’re so proud to bring back independent cinema and share a story that genuinely deserves to be seen!”

    Sydney Sweeney on set with stage lighting, representing leaked PR emails and damage control after Christy box office disappointment.

    Sydney Sweeney on set with stage lighting, representing leaked PR emails and damage control after Christy box office disappointment.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Eric has interviewed stars such as Ana de Armas, Pedro Pascal, and Nicolas Cage on the BroBible YouTube channel.

    Similarly, a filmmaker who goes by @BrianLongFilms on X/Twitter shared an email he allegedly received from Sydney’s team after a negative post about the movie.

    On Sunday (November 9), Brian posted a meme that read, “White sup******sts when they realize they have to watch white women in movies,” alongside an image of an unimpressed Sean Penn.

    “Sydney Sweeney PR IS trying to do damage control for this tweet I’m crying,” Brian wrote two days later with a screenshot of the message.

    The film, in which Sydney plays boxer Christy Martin, earned only $1.3 million domestically during its opening weekend

    Sydney Sweeney boxing in motion, promotional image for Christy movie with focus on performance and PR damage control.

    Sydney Sweeney boxing in motion, promotional image for Christy movie with focus on performance and PR damage control.

    Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

    The email read, “Hi Brian. Reaching out on behalf of Sydney Sweeney and the Christy team. Your derogatory tweet unfairly paints our film in a negative light, even though it has a 99% audience score on Popcorn Meter and strong rave reviews for Sydney’s performance.

    The email was signed by “Paradigm Talent Agency.”

    Leaked PR email showing Sydney Sweeney's reps managing damage control after Christy flops at box office.

    Image credits: ericitaIiano

    Tweet discussing leaked PR emails revealing Sydney Sweeney's reps attempting damage control after Christy’s box office failure.

    Tweet discussing leaked PR emails revealing Sydney Sweeney's reps attempting damage control after Christy’s box office failure.

    Image credits: hun_amna

    According to Variety, Christy made only $1.3 million at the domestic box office after opening in more than 2,000 theaters across the United States on November 7. The film reportedly ranked 11th among all movies over the weekend.

    In an Instagram post, Sydney defended the David Michôd-directed film, calling it “the most impactful project” of her life.

    Sweeney defended the project, describing it as “impactful” and raising awareness about domestic violence

    Sydney Sweeney's reps in leaked PR emails managing damage control after Christy movie underperforms at box office.

    Sydney Sweeney's reps in leaked PR emails managing damage control after Christy movie underperforms at box office.

    Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

    She wrote, “We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact.

    “This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives.”

    The actress thanked those who saw the film in theaters, adding, “If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded.”

    Sydney Sweeney applying makeup in a floral top, related to leaked PR emails and damage control after Christy box office results.

    Sydney Sweeney applying makeup in a floral top, related to leaked PR emails and damage control after Christy box office results.

    Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

    She emphasized that she is “proud” of the project and honored to have portrayed someone as “strong and resilient” as Christy Martin.

    Christy competed professionally between 1989 and 2011 and is a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

    The sports drama depicts the domestic violence she endured from her husband and trainer, James Martin, played by Ben Foster.

    “We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact,” the actress wrote

    Sydney Sweeney looking exhausted with braided hair and sweat after intense boxing scene, related to Christy box office damage control.

    Sydney Sweeney looking exhausted with braided hair and sweat after intense boxing scene, related to Christy box office damage control.

    Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

    Last month, Sydney shared that the domestic violence storyline was “very personal” to her, and that she related to Christy using her performances as a way to escape a difficult situation.

    “It’s almost like you’re a caged animal inside this ring, but it’s a place where she feels the most free,” she said. “I am definitely a caged animal in a sense. Acting is my ring. It’s where I feel freedom. The set is where everything else goes quiet.”

    At the time of writing, the film has a 97% Popcornmeter score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and a 66% Tomatometer score based on 148 film critic reviews.

    On IMDb, where anyone can share a review, Christy currently holds a 6.1/10 score.

    Sydney Sweeney in a boxing ring scene with curly hair, wearing a white tank top, highlighting PR damage control after Christy flops.

    Sydney Sweeney in a boxing ring scene with curly hair, wearing a white tank top, highlighting PR damage control after Christy flops.

    Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Kenneth Cortez about jeans and a negative reaction, related to Sydney Sweeney PR damage control.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Kenneth Cortez about jeans and a negative reaction, related to Sydney Sweeney PR damage control.
    In its review, Variety praised Sydney’s performance and described the film as a “wrenching portrait of ab*se, enabling, gaslighting, and just how far domestic violence can go.”

    Meanwhile, The Guardian’s review reads, “Christy Martin’s life was filled with devastating blows but in her biopic, we barely feel the impact.”

    The movie depicts Christy Martin’s rise in boxing and her relationship with her husband/trainer

    A man tends to a female boxer wearing red gloves ringside, illustrating leaked PR emails about Sydney Sweeney reps damage control.

    A man tends to a female boxer wearing red gloves ringside, illustrating leaked PR emails about Sydney Sweeney reps damage control.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Two women in a kitchen, one with face in a bowl of water, illustrating leaked PR emails about damage control after Christy tanks.

    Two women in a kitchen, one with face in a bowl of water, illustrating leaked PR emails about damage control after Christy tanks.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Christy joins the list of film festival darlings, including Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s drama Die My Love, the biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine, that have struggled to draw audiences to theaters.

    Bored Panda has contacted Sydney Sweeney’s representatives for comment.

    People shared their thoughts on Christy and the “damage control” emails allegedly sent by Sydney’s team

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney’s reps handling damage control after Christy’s box office failure.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney’s reps handling damage control after Christy’s box office failure.

    Image credits: fartbuttjr

    Screenshot of tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s involvement in the movie, relevant to leaked PR emails and damage control.

    Screenshot of tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s involvement in the movie, relevant to leaked PR emails and damage control.

    Image credits: Ada_Garr

    Tweet from Zoey criticizing the flop of Christy, relating to leaked PR emails and Sydney Sweeney’s damage control efforts.

    Tweet from Zoey criticizing the flop of Christy, relating to leaked PR emails and Sydney Sweeney’s damage control efforts.

    Image credits: zoeycyberkitty

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing PR emails and damage control by Sydney Sweeney's reps after Christy struggles at box office.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing PR emails and damage control by Sydney Sweeney's reps after Christy struggles at box office.

    Image credits: Link01T

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney and PR reps doing damage control after Christy tanks at box office.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney and PR reps doing damage control after Christy tanks at box office.

    Image credits: dust_pirate

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Sydney Sweeney's PR reps doing damage control after Christy’s box office failure.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Sydney Sweeney's PR reps doing damage control after Christy’s box office failure.

    Image credits: Anyaof7890

    Tweet by user membayangkeun replying to BrianLongFilms, discussing leaked PR emails about Sydney Sweeney's reps doing damage control.

    Tweet by user membayangkeun replying to BrianLongFilms, discussing leaked PR emails about Sydney Sweeney's reps doing damage control.

    Image credits: membayangkeun

    Tweet from Adech Global Enterprises replying to a comment, mentioning no PR team involved, related to leaked PR emails.

    Tweet from Adech Global Enterprises replying to a comment, mentioning no PR team involved, related to leaked PR emails.

    Image credits: Beloved2026

    Tweet discussing leaked PR emails showing Sydney Sweeney's reps handling damage control after Christy box office failure.

    Tweet discussing leaked PR emails showing Sydney Sweeney's reps handling damage control after Christy box office failure.

    Image credits: Maximillio96994

    Tweet discussing the need for clearer distinctions between PR marketing, journalism, and criticism amid Sydney Sweeney damage control debate.

    Tweet discussing the need for clearer distinctions between PR marketing, journalism, and criticism amid Sydney Sweeney damage control debate.

    Image credits: blkgirlonline

    Tweet from Mel Gibson’s former PR team asking for help amid Sydney Sweeney damage control after Christy tanks at box office.

    Tweet from Mel Gibson’s former PR team asking for help amid Sydney Sweeney damage control after Christy tanks at box office.

    Image credits: dionrs94

    Comment by Lisa Hall-Robbins discussing films that failed at the box office, related to Sydney Sweeney PR damage control.

    Comment by Lisa Hall-Robbins discussing films that failed at the box office, related to Sydney Sweeney PR damage control.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing PR damage control after Sydney Sweeney's film tanks at box office.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing PR damage control after Sydney Sweeney's film tanks at box office.

    Screenshot of a social media comment quoting Sydney Sweeney about art and bad reviews amid PR emails leak controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment quoting Sydney Sweeney about art and bad reviews amid PR emails leak controversy.

    Leaked PR emails reveal Sydney Sweeney's reps managing damage control after Christy film fails at box office.

    Leaked PR emails reveal Sydney Sweeney's reps managing damage control after Christy film fails at box office.

    Comment discussing box office failure related to Sydney Sweeney’s project and PR damage control efforts.

    Comment discussing box office failure related to Sydney Sweeney’s project and PR damage control efforts.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    6.1 isn't the best score on iMDb, but it's a long way from being the worst. It would be interesting to know whether women view it differently from men.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

