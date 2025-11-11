Leaked PR Emails Expose Sydney Sweeney’s Reps Doing “Damage Control” After ‘Christy’ Tanks At Box Office

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney’s team is allegedly working to defend her latest film Christy amid its disappointing box office performance.

In the biographical drama, Sydney portrays trailblazing boxer Christy Martin, including her rise to fame and the attempt on her life by her coach and husband.

Eric Italiano, a senior culture writer at BroBible, shared what he claims is a PR email he received in response to a comment he had written about the movie.

Boxing athlete celebrating victory inside ring under bright lights with leaked PR emails sparking damage control efforts.

Sydney Sweeney's team is reportedly conducting damage control after her new sports drama Christy flopped at the box office



Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

“Got this PR email today, never got one like it before — her team’s down BAD,” he wrote in a post that has received over 6 million views and 70,000 likes.

The message read, “Hi Eric. Would you please mind updating the headline for us to say that despite low box office, the audience has spoken!

“We are 99% positive on the Popcornmeter!

It concluded, “Box office aside, this one’s a win in all the ways that matter. We’re so proud to bring back independent cinema and share a story that genuinely deserves to be seen!”

Image credits: sydney_sweeney



Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Eric has interviewed stars such as Ana de Armas, Pedro Pascal, and Nicolas Cage on the BroBible YouTube channel.

Similarly, a filmmaker who goes by @BrianLongFilms on X/Twitter shared an email he allegedly received from Sydney’s team after a negative post about the movie.

On Sunday (November 9), Brian posted a meme that read, “White sup******sts when they realize they have to watch white women in movies,” alongside an image of an unimpressed Sean Penn.

“Sydney Sweeney PR IS trying to do damage control for this tweet I’m crying,” Brian wrote two days later with a screenshot of the message.

The film, in which Sydney plays boxer Christy Martin, earned only $1.3 million domestically during its opening weekend

Image credits: Black Bear Pictures



Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

The email read, “Hi Brian. Reaching out on behalf of Sydney Sweeney and the Christy team. Your derogatory tweet unfairly paints our film in a negative light, even though it has a 99% audience score on Popcorn Meter and strong rave reviews for Sydney’s performance.

“It’s disappointing to see a genuine, original project reduced to such cheap shot online. We’d appreciate more balanced thought next time, especially towards original cinema.”

The email was signed by “Paradigm Talent Agency.”

Image credits: ericitaIiano



Image credits: ericitaIiano

Image credits: hun_amna



Image credits: hun_amna

According to Variety, Christy made only $1.3 million at the domestic box office after opening in more than 2,000 theaters across the United States on November 7. The film reportedly ranked 11th among all movies over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Sydney defended the David Michôd-directed film, calling it “the most impactful project” of her life.

Sweeney defended the project, describing it as “impactful” and raising awareness about domestic violence

Image credits: Black Bear Pictures



Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

She wrote, “We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact.

“This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives.”

The actress thanked those who saw the film in theaters, adding, “If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded.”

Image credits: Black Bear Pictures



Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

She emphasized that she is “proud” of the project and honored to have portrayed someone as “strong and resilient” as Christy Martin.

Christy competed professionally between 1989 and 2011 and is a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The sports drama depicts the domestic violence she endured from her husband and trainer, James Martin, played by Ben Foster.

“We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact,” the actress wrote

Image credits: Black Bear Pictures



Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Last month, Sydney shared that the domestic violence storyline was “very personal” to her, and that she related to Christy using her performances as a way to escape a difficult situation.

“It’s almost like you’re a caged animal inside this ring, but it’s a place where she feels the most free,” she said. “I am definitely a caged animal in a sense. Acting is my ring. It’s where I feel freedom. The set is where everything else goes quiet.”

At the time of writing, the film has a 97% Popcornmeter score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and a 66% Tomatometer score based on 148 film critic reviews.

On IMDb, where anyone can share a review, Christy currently holds a 6.1/10 score.

Image credits: Black Bear Pictures



Image credits: Black Bear Pictures

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Kenneth Cortez about jeans and a negative reaction, related to Sydney Sweeney PR damage control.

Meanwhile, The Guardian’s review reads, “Christy Martin’s life was filled with devastating blows but in her biopic, we barely feel the impact.”

The movie depicts Christy Martin’s rise in boxing and her relationship with her husband/trainer

Image credits: sydney_sweeney



Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Image credits: sydney_sweeney



Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Christy joins the list of film festival darlings, including Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s drama Die My Love, the biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine, that have struggled to draw audiences to theaters.

Bored Panda has contacted Sydney Sweeney’s representatives for comment.



