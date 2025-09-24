ADVERTISEMENT

In many situations, being woke can be a great thing. You should definitely call out your uncle for making the same offensive jokes that he could barely get away with thirty years ago. And it’s a good idea to gently explain to your grandmother that she misgendered your partner, even if it’s hard for her to grasp the nuances of gender identity.

But we all know that it’s possible to have too much of a good thing, and apparently, that includes being woke. Leftists on TikTok have recently been sharing the most extreme progressive takes they’ve ever heard, so we’ve gathered the wildest ones down below. We are certainly all for diversity, inclusion and equity, but maybe we don’t need to overthink every single thing we say and do for fear of being canceled. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the responses that you agree were a bit too woke!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Abolish The Police" like they got problems sure.... but we still need police

xdinorockx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    A person gently holding a baby wrapped in a knitted cream sweater, showing a warm and tender moment. Wanting a healthy child is ableist. God forbid I don't want them to struggle

    iwtkmssfb2n , Toa Heftiba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yeah I just want my child to be born without their legs because I’m cool like that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Person in a black sweater covering their face with hands while sitting on a patterned chair indoors, expressing emotion. People excusing every single bad behavior as a "trauma response"

    danielaforerowo21 , Ivan Aleksic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man in sunglasses and a yellow shirt standing outdoors by the water, illustrating opinions on kaomojis and cultural appropriation. "Walkable cities are fatphobic"

    replies.to.emails , Yunus Tuğ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    got called ableist because i said constantly being late to everything was disrespectful to other people

    tisdlr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're not ablest, you're just pi**ed off because they're holding up the event.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Someone once said that wanting to lose weight is fatphobic. No im not joking.

    rihsuhh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i was a 169kg i had back problems knee problems high blood pressure i lost over 40kg and i feel much better if wanting to be healthier and wanting to be able to walk more than a few steps without being exhausted or my back killing me is fatphobic then i guess i am

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Young woman smiling while getting her hair blow-dried at a salon, illustrating opinions on kaomojis cultural appropriation. hairdressers asking for consent to touch their clients hair…

    webpotion , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you booked the appointment you gave consent then? 🤷‍♂️

    Vote comment up
    17
    17points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Two men in orange prison uniforms inside a jail cell with bunk beds and metal bars in the foreground. "we shouldn't have prisons" is a bit too woke for me

    jepjepoul , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it "prisons", or is it "American for profit prisons"? There's a difference.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    That telling people to not drink alcohol while pregnant was ableist bc you should love your child regardless if they’re disabled. That’s true but you shouldn’t put your child at risk for a completely preventable disability

    koneill468 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Pregnant woman in casual blue shirt standing outdoors near wooden door and window with flowers. A girl yelled at me for “shaming teen moms” because I said it was weird that someone I knew was PLANNING to have their SECOND kid at 17

    meoowlittlepony , Camylla Battani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing denim, sitting confidently on a chair, illustrating kaomojis cultural appropriation debate. The Sydney Sweeney ad. It was a play on words genes vs jeans. I truly don’t think it was ever meant to be harmful or advertising eugenics

    austinmlines , American Eagle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That whole business was just stupid, and blown completely out of proportion.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Person holding a phone displaying the TikTok app, illustrating discussions about kaomojis and cultural appropriation. Dont know if its "too woke" but someone told 15 y/o me that i was racist because i didnt like rap music in a comment section. i uninstalled tiktok for 3 years after that.

    velvet_noctule , Solen Feyissa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    constantstranger17 avatar
    No thankyou
    No thankyou
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try not to mistake immaturity and ignorance for a cultural trait. They are ubiquitous.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Performer wearing a black sweatshirt and cap singing passionately into a microphone on stage with warm lighting. “Not liking/listening to rap is racist”

    trini_ex3 , Harry Swales Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why? I don't like rap, it's better than it was, but it's still not appealing to me. Younger generations like it fine. It's sort of like my parents liking big band and musical theater music and I'm into the Beatles and Rolling Stones. There's really no way to compare the music.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Pixelated cat kaomoji with whiskers and ears in a simple black and white text art style. I got called racist for saying that kaomojis aren't cultural appropriation

    dan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Young woman wrapped in towel shaving her armpit in front of a bathroom mirror, reflecting a casual grooming moment. That shaving is automatically male centric and can't be entirely for personal reasons

    the.library.sloth , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    r_oksanen avatar
    Ronja Oksanen
    Ronja Oksanen
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This! I can't understand how shaving my armpits could possibly be about men. Or in my case about looking good. If I don't shave the smell of swetting is worse and if I do my deodorant works better. That's it, just a hygiene thing.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Close-up of a pregnant woman gently holding her belly, symbolizing care and anticipation. that parents choosing to do genetic testing before having a child is eugenics

    animus_trapezoid_ , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have a history in your family of horrible, pain-filled disablement, or such, yes, get tested. Then get sterilized so you won't pass along those genetics.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Person with tattoos and piercings sitting in a car, holding their head, reflecting on kaomojis cultural appropriation debate. Raising the age of consent to 25. It will NOT deter creeps, 25 would just become the new “barely legal” and it would open the doors for people in their 20’s to get with teenagers. Not to mention you’d extend the time that people are trapped in abusive situations, especially for child marriage victims considering you have to be a legal adult to obtain a divorce and domestic violence shelters can’t house minors. The list of faults go on and on.

    dexxxter.moggin , Blake Cheek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    constantstranger17 avatar
    No thankyou
    No thankyou
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hadn't heard of that particular stoopid talking point. Thanks.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    I still don’t get why are we cancelling people over tweets made DECADES aho(especially when they were teenagers). never heard of maturation?

    viorocchi3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Doctor showing a pregnant woman ultrasound images on a tablet, illustrating prenatal care and medical examination. that aborting a fetus who has a fatal birth defect and therefore will only live a few hours in absolute agony is eugenics and ableist. i’m not talking about things like down syndrome, but conditions like anencephaly.

    cyberfl0wer.docx , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yah because being born to only have your lungs collapse with your first breath awhile putting your mother's life at risk is better than a abortion/s

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    I got called a colonizer for being Jewish. (No member of my family has ever lived in Israel, and I've never travelled there.) By a white girl. In CANADA. She looked so proud of herself. Babe, the call is coming from inside the house.

    jabberwocky.mtl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This call is coming from inside the house. I'm stealing that.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Black and white portrait of a young girl smiling gently, capturing a timeless and candid moment. That Anne Frank had white privilege

    leabruriah , Unknown photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A 15 year old German-born Jewish girl that perished in the h*******t at the age of 15. Please explain to me where the white privilege stems from?

    Vote comment up
    16
    16points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Woman shaving legs in bubble bath, relaxing and practicing self-care, illustrating personal grooming and comfort. that a woman wanting to shave is anti-feminism... like what?

    carmelaspiiterii , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Close-up of a person squeezing their belly through a turquoise shirt, illustrating a casual, everyday moment. The body positivity trend shifted from saying people could be comfortable in their bodies to actively encouraging obesity just because we don't want to hurt someone's feelings.

    bi_for_the_vi , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was about accepting people for who they are despite their appearance.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Close-up of a woman making a confused face, illustrating reactions to kaomojis and cultural appropriation debates. The people who say misandry isn't real

    bri.wii_ , larisikstefania Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The problem is, the people who are often complaining about misandry are being misogynistic both before and after they complain about misandry. The solution to b******t isn't more b******t, and don't try to play the victim when you're being the a*****e.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Two pairs of feet under a bed cover, showing intimacy and connection, illustrating cultural appropriation discussions. ppl who claim that cheating is the same as SA

    tarani234 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is an argument that, by having s*x with someone who thinks you're single, and who wouldn't have done so if they had known your true status, you are having s*x with someone who didn't give informed consent. I agree with that argument.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Young child with pacifier wearing a white sweatshirt with a heart and cartoon character, illustrating kaomojis concept. a teacher of mine once said pacifiers s3ggsualize babies

    sophfreeakingfunny , Jorge Barros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    maybe this isn’t woke at all but any terms like “birthing person, chestfeeding, or pregnant person” always seemed kinda odd to me ??

    giyuswife.lol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    "You don't owe people anything!" Yes, you do if you want to keep your friendships and relationships

    crews.captain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Young woman in a black top and white skirt walking in sunlit urban alley, symbolizing kaomojis cultural expression and creativity. Dressing feminine is regressive but dressing masculine is internalized misogyny

    theboondoggliest , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    someone said white people can’t “yall” because it’s aave. i try to be as sensitive as i can be but ive been saying yall since i learned how to talk. im from georgia

    mgracecoleman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm from Canada, but I've lived in the South for 55 years, and I say y'all alot. Then there's "Bless Your Heart".

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Im pregnant, expecting a girl, told a lady that I was expecting a girl and she called me ignorant for just assuming she’s going to want to be adressed as a girl..

    stineteigen8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Statistically correct? But I guess the kid will tell you if you are a good parent.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Crying baby lying on a patterned mat with toy nearby, illustrating emotional expression in daily life. Saying “having children you can’t afford is wrong” is eugenics?? hello???

    mathildaolivia , Jordan González Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Children intentionally, when you can't afford to feed them feels like child cruelty. But we can't be poverty shaming women without access to pregnancy prevention.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    that white folks using reaction gifs of famous black people was"digital blackface" (I had used the James Harden eyeroll gif)

    jealousyseven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    modern day cancel culture. people change, ruining peoples life for something small that was 10 years ago is just unnecessary.

    glaizalandpartytime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes people say/do stupid things, but most of the times, they mature and learn. Give them a chance.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Two people sitting outdoors, one comforting the other, reflecting on the topic of kaomojis and cultural appropriation. That homeless people that can barely feed themselves shouldnt be having children was eugenics

    columbinas_wing , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are you saying? That the homeless mothers out there should be killed because they are in a situation that hurts them and their children? Why is everyone throwing around the word eugenics? That's what Hitler did to the Jewish people. You want that?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    dating someone a year younger is grooming cause you shouldn't date someone who could be your brother age wise

    ceciceci020 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait until they finds out about twins! (Hint, same age 🙀) or older brothers/sisters! (But only brothers they say, sisters ok? 😬)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    “children havjng dream jobs is so dystopian"

    keirasecret.x0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    That being anti AI is classist

    salthoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s me 🙋🏻‍♂️ ( except I have less hair 😂)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Baby lying on a patterned bed while an adult changes their diaper, illustrating care and comfort with kaomojis concept. asking your newborn for consent to change their diaper

    sageeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.e , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    That wanting to be in a monogamous relationship (as opposed to polygamy) was “performing romantic colonialism and capitalism”

    whatitizzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember being young and learning lots of new words . . .

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    that it’s ableist to say you’re hoping for a healthy baby

    taylorstrophywife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilykerkstra avatar
    emlab kerba
    emlab kerba
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    respond that it's ableist to imply that alter-abled people aren't healthy

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    “i’m not gonna vote because both candidates are bad “ CLEARLY ONE IS WORSE

    dareallamarodom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then pay attention to their platforms, and their speeches. Then pick the candidate that supports your views. Third party politics is not a going thing in this country, it's like not voting at all. We need to change what we've got and the first thing is to pick candidates that are worthy of the office. Leave the "I wanna be a millionaire" candidates at home.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    That I shouldn’t listen to songs by black artists, specifically songs about discrimination and racism bc that means I’m “getting off” on a black person struggles???????????

    noxiousblood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You need to listen to rapp, but only by Eminem and Vanilla Ice?

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    encouraging me to tolerate disrespect cuz “they have autism and DID and they could get triggered if you confronted them”

    ellie._.fant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    "it's offensive to say 'hey guys' to people without knowing their gender" bruh

    starkystank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my day it might have been, but today 'guys' is used in this context synonymously with 'people'. 'Hey people'

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    That adoption was unethical and exploitative because the parents have a “savior complex” and that we shouldn’t expect having access to children to be a “universal right” based on a family’s socioeconomic status. Meaning why are we assessing their economic worthiness when determining if they could adopt. After that conversation I had to plug out, go outside, feel the sun, breathe fresh air and touch grass.

    britishdeportee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone that got rejected, or only valued fetuses but not actual children?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    i once had someone tell me that having a child is inherently unethical because most of life is suffering and that having a child is to condemn them to suffer. i then had to point out to her that most of life is not suffering and that she needs to be treated for depression.

    kcain98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Young woman with long dark hair sitting on a couch in a modern living room, smiling during a casual interview about kaomojis. Cancelling celebs because they don’t speak about world issues

    ria.priv3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But as long as celeb spoke about the haters specific questions, I doubt the haters would care if celeb didn't speak about the rest..? So if celeb talked about it,but had the opposite viewpoint that you,no cancel then though cause now they talked about it?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    OpenAI website displayed on a laptop screen, focusing on AI research and development content. Being anti AI is ableist because it “makes art accessible”🫩

    b0ng.resin , Jonathan Kemper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wait for a few years and being anti AI will be seen as a positive attribute.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    that we NEED celebrities to speak out on every issue instead of actually elected officials…

    brynnleighw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    constantstranger17 avatar
    No thankyou
    No thankyou
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elected officials are paid for their opinions just like celebrities. Again, not "Woke" edit: lol at this being an unpopular comment. And you wonder how we're stuck in the mess we're in here in America.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    I argued that aborting fetuses with severe disabilities that alter their quality and length of life isn’t wrong, and was told I was an ableist, eugenicist, and comparable to Hitler. This also came from someone on the left.

    iamunweii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Not voting for Kamala bc she wasn’t pro Palestine. Like okay so trump is the better option? Bffr we live in a two party system and not voting for the better political party just allows the other a better chance to win

    shylah_the_pit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    The "Its not my job to educate you" crowd is a little too woke for me. Sure everyone should broaden their knowledge on their own time but if you make a statement you should be able to back it up

    electric.hamster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But you watched an video on flatearth and now believe this fully? But us spheries are the problem?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    That every kid belongs with their bio parents and that should always be the priority to reunite them

    p0urpre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kid is the priority!! Not a*****e parents! FU if you only care about the parents! That have worked so great here in Sweden when abiding to that.. there is now a law named after the kid that her "mother" killed. So don't talk about parents to rights here!

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #55

    i was called fatphobic while working out because i want to lose weight and thats anti-fat. idc im still gonna try and lose weight

    bread_fiend99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People need to learn to keep their opinions to themselves. There's no need to open your mouth to say something disrespecful. "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all", was a phrase I was raised with.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Three friends in colorful pajamas lying in bed, smiling and relaxed while enjoying each other's company, representing cultural harmony. Polyamory

    morgretteblart , LightFieldStudios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    Person with purple hair wearing a trans pride flag among a crowd at an outdoor event, symbolizing cultural expression and identity. “i’m a trans man who’s a lesbian” i fear i’m not woke enough..

    iz.loves.iz , Karollyne Videira Hubert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Misandry, wanting your child to be healthy is ableist, doctors telling you you’re weight is unhealthy is “fatphobic”

    tininarindo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    People trying to shame pregnant women for deciding to keep the baby and trying to bully them into getting abortions. They forget that being pro-choice means that you get to CHOOSE whether or not you should get an abortion. Meaning, it can go BOTH ways.

    leslyvillatoroo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? Who is going round trying to shame and bully all pregnant women into having abortions?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    i saw a woman say the patriarchy “haulted human evolution by allowing genetically inferior men to have children” and i’m like i kind of get it but it also kind of sounds like eugenics

    t0tebagband1t Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What would constitute a ‘genetically inferior’ man anyway?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #61

    those people who genuinely believe you’re a terrible person if you consume “problematic” media and that only the good, healthy and pure media should be made. it’s a conservative take wrapped in a woke bow

    magicalyad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good, healthy and pure media? Is that Fox News and Kennedy's Department of Health?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Angry woman in a green sweater clenches fists, expressing frustration outdoors with blurred background of trees and benches. Cancel culture is COMPLETELY going out of hand

    maskedmen96 , engin akyurt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    constantstranger17 avatar
    No thankyou
    No thankyou
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cancel culture is a red herring, we should all be worried about the fascism.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Voting third party because “both leading parties are bad”

    jennylikestowrite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #64

    Young woman with tousled blonde hair and dark makeup posing indoors, related to kaomojis cultural appropriation discussion. That Sabrina Carpenter was the fall of feminism….

    marsy_maggsy , sabrinacarpenter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huh, forgot about Madonna, eh? Sabrina is just rolling with the same schtick. P**s off bible thumpers by being overly sexual.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    Being againts ALL types of AI. Its more than just generative AI. Literally Siri, the Tiktok algorithm, MINECRAFT WORLD BUILDING is AI.

    emogoly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, it's not AI. None of it is. There's no intelligence involved. I hate every advanced algorithm getting called AI these days...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    “Nobody owes you education or information” … then how is anyone going to learn? Isn’t that the point of being left…? To educate each other and learn?

    pronounpirate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    the social acceptance of gingers and left handed people

    something5018 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #68

    i always understand cancelling certain brands/stores (elf, target, amazon, etc) because of their political stance or who they collab with but shaming others for still shopping or buying those brands is wild to me

    elena_loves_pizza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the exception: Nestlé. 11M dead infants in Africa..?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #69

    “TW food” “TW time spent with my dad” “TW cat” WHAT IS HAPPENING

    ratfarm3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    “People can apologize all they want and that’s cool but they still did it and they can never truly become a better person no matter what they do”

    sistercain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of its p**o then i can't really disagree. Most other depending on subject and reason. Not always one way?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #71

    I’m a special needs aide and y’all need to stop demonizing sugar. Yes giving your kid excessive sugar is awful for their behavior but low blood sugar is also awful for their behavior - stop forcing diet culture on your children!!!!

    strongcocktails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emma_57 avatar
    RCW139
    RCW139
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ofsted needs to be told this. It's ridiculous what they've banned

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #72

    Anytime someone mentions Christianity people say “DoNt sHoVe YoUr ReLiGioN On mE” but when people mention any other religion it’s praised

    zoepxpa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have only ever had people try to convert me to Christianity or try to involve me in the Church. No other religion has ever done that. So, yes, keep your Christianity to yourself, thank you.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    that the planet is more important than humanity. like yeah its important to recycle but cmon now.

    lavi_g224 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if you want to continue to live on it, you should probably pay attention to not only recycling, but the people responsible for most of the pollution. When we were experiencing Covid, they showed pictures of a city in India during regular times and a picture of Covid times. You couldn't see anything for the grey skies in the regular picture, but the same shot during Covid, when everyone was on lock-down, was beautiful. You could see the Himalayas, the sky was blue, and the air was clear of smog. That should be our goal for the whole world.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!