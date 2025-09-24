“Kaomojis Aren’t Cultural Appropriation”: People Share 73 Opinions That Are Way Too Woke
In many situations, being woke can be a great thing. You should definitely call out your uncle for making the same offensive jokes that he could barely get away with thirty years ago. And it’s a good idea to gently explain to your grandmother that she misgendered your partner, even if it’s hard for her to grasp the nuances of gender identity.
But we all know that it’s possible to have too much of a good thing, and apparently, that includes being woke. Leftists on TikTok have recently been sharing the most extreme progressive takes they’ve ever heard, so we’ve gathered the wildest ones down below. We are certainly all for diversity, inclusion and equity, but maybe we don’t need to overthink every single thing we say and do for fear of being canceled. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the responses that you agree were a bit too woke!
"Abolish The Police" like they got problems sure.... but we still need police
agreed. the police are mandatory for society to function.
Wanting a healthy child is ableist. God forbid I don't want them to struggle
People excusing every single bad behavior as a "trauma response"
"Walkable cities are fatphobic"
got called ableist because i said constantly being late to everything was disrespectful to other people
You're not ablest, you're just pi**ed off because they're holding up the event.
Someone once said that wanting to lose weight is fatphobic. No im not joking.
i was a 169kg i had back problems knee problems high blood pressure i lost over 40kg and i feel much better if wanting to be healthier and wanting to be able to walk more than a few steps without being exhausted or my back killing me is fatphobic then i guess i am
hairdressers asking for consent to touch their clients hair…
"we shouldn't have prisons" is a bit too woke for me
That telling people to not drink alcohol while pregnant was ableist bc you should love your child regardless if they’re disabled. That’s true but you shouldn’t put your child at risk for a completely preventable disability
A girl yelled at me for “shaming teen moms” because I said it was weird that someone I knew was PLANNING to have their SECOND kid at 17
The Sydney Sweeney ad. It was a play on words genes vs jeans. I truly don’t think it was ever meant to be harmful or advertising eugenics
That whole business was just stupid, and blown completely out of proportion.
Dont know if its "too woke" but someone told 15 y/o me that i was racist because i didnt like rap music in a comment section. i uninstalled tiktok for 3 years after that.
Try not to mistake immaturity and ignorance for a cultural trait. They are ubiquitous.
“Not liking/listening to rap is racist”
Why? I don't like rap, it's better than it was, but it's still not appealing to me. Younger generations like it fine. It's sort of like my parents liking big band and musical theater music and I'm into the Beatles and Rolling Stones. There's really no way to compare the music.
I got called racist for saying that kaomojis aren't cultural appropriation
That shaving is automatically male centric and can't be entirely for personal reasons
This! I can't understand how shaving my armpits could possibly be about men. Or in my case about looking good. If I don't shave the smell of swetting is worse and if I do my deodorant works better. That's it, just a hygiene thing.
that parents choosing to do genetic testing before having a child is eugenics
If you have a history in your family of horrible, pain-filled disablement, or such, yes, get tested. Then get sterilized so you won't pass along those genetics.
Raising the age of consent to 25. It will NOT deter creeps, 25 would just become the new “barely legal” and it would open the doors for people in their 20’s to get with teenagers. Not to mention you’d extend the time that people are trapped in abusive situations, especially for child marriage victims considering you have to be a legal adult to obtain a divorce and domestic violence shelters can’t house minors. The list of faults go on and on.
I hadn't heard of that particular stoopid talking point. Thanks.
I still don’t get why are we cancelling people over tweets made DECADES aho(especially when they were teenagers). never heard of maturation?
that aborting a fetus who has a fatal birth defect and therefore will only live a few hours in absolute agony is eugenics and ableist. i’m not talking about things like down syndrome, but conditions like anencephaly.
Yah because being born to only have your lungs collapse with your first breath awhile putting your mother's life at risk is better than a abortion/s
I got called a colonizer for being Jewish. (No member of my family has ever lived in Israel, and I've never travelled there.) By a white girl. In CANADA. She looked so proud of herself. Babe, the call is coming from inside the house.
That Anne Frank had white privilege
A 15 year old German-born Jewish girl that perished in the h*******t at the age of 15. Please explain to me where the white privilege stems from?
that a woman wanting to shave is anti-feminism... like what?
The body positivity trend shifted from saying people could be comfortable in their bodies to actively encouraging obesity just because we don't want to hurt someone's feelings.
It was about accepting people for who they are despite their appearance.
The people who say misandry isn't real
ppl who claim that cheating is the same as SA
a teacher of mine once said pacifiers s3ggsualize babies
maybe this isn’t woke at all but any terms like “birthing person, chestfeeding, or pregnant person” always seemed kinda odd to me ??
"You don't owe people anything!" Yes, you do if you want to keep your friendships and relationships
Dressing feminine is regressive but dressing masculine is internalized misogyny
someone said white people can’t “yall” because it’s aave. i try to be as sensitive as i can be but ive been saying yall since i learned how to talk. im from georgia
I'm from Canada, but I've lived in the South for 55 years, and I say y'all alot. Then there's "Bless Your Heart".
Im pregnant, expecting a girl, told a lady that I was expecting a girl and she called me ignorant for just assuming she’s going to want to be adressed as a girl..
Statistically correct? But I guess the kid will tell you if you are a good parent.
Saying “having children you can’t afford is wrong” is eugenics?? hello???
Children intentionally, when you can't afford to feed them feels like child cruelty. But we can't be poverty shaming women without access to pregnancy prevention.
that white folks using reaction gifs of famous black people was"digital blackface" (I had used the James Harden eyeroll gif)
modern day cancel culture. people change, ruining peoples life for something small that was 10 years ago is just unnecessary.
That homeless people that can barely feed themselves shouldnt be having children was eugenics
What are you saying? That the homeless mothers out there should be killed because they are in a situation that hurts them and their children? Why is everyone throwing around the word eugenics? That's what Hitler did to the Jewish people. You want that?
dating someone a year younger is grooming cause you shouldn't date someone who could be your brother age wise
Wait until they finds out about twins! (Hint, same age 🙀) or older brothers/sisters! (But only brothers they say, sisters ok? 😬)
“children havjng dream jobs is so dystopian"
That being anti AI is classist
asking your newborn for consent to change their diaper
That wanting to be in a monogamous relationship (as opposed to polygamy) was “performing romantic colonialism and capitalism”
that it’s ableist to say you’re hoping for a healthy baby
respond that it's ableist to imply that alter-abled people aren't healthy
“i’m not gonna vote because both candidates are bad “ CLEARLY ONE IS WORSE
Then pay attention to their platforms, and their speeches. Then pick the candidate that supports your views. Third party politics is not a going thing in this country, it's like not voting at all. We need to change what we've got and the first thing is to pick candidates that are worthy of the office. Leave the "I wanna be a millionaire" candidates at home.
That I shouldn’t listen to songs by black artists, specifically songs about discrimination and racism bc that means I’m “getting off” on a black person struggles???????????
You need to listen to rapp, but only by Eminem and Vanilla Ice?
encouraging me to tolerate disrespect cuz “they have autism and DID and they could get triggered if you confronted them”
"it's offensive to say 'hey guys' to people without knowing their gender" bruh
That adoption was unethical and exploitative because the parents have a “savior complex” and that we shouldn’t expect having access to children to be a “universal right” based on a family’s socioeconomic status. Meaning why are we assessing their economic worthiness when determining if they could adopt. After that conversation I had to plug out, go outside, feel the sun, breathe fresh air and touch grass.
Someone that got rejected, or only valued fetuses but not actual children?
i once had someone tell me that having a child is inherently unethical because most of life is suffering and that having a child is to condemn them to suffer. i then had to point out to her that most of life is not suffering and that she needs to be treated for depression.
If everyone stopped having children, Earth would get kinda quiet...
Cancelling celebs because they don’t speak about world issues
But as long as celeb spoke about the haters specific questions, I doubt the haters would care if celeb didn't speak about the rest..? So if celeb talked about it,but had the opposite viewpoint that you,no cancel then though cause now they talked about it?
Being anti AI is ableist because it “makes art accessible”
Just wait for a few years and being anti AI will be seen as a positive attribute.
that we NEED celebrities to speak out on every issue instead of actually elected officials…
Elected officials are paid for their opinions just like celebrities. Again, not "Woke" edit: lol at this being an unpopular comment. And you wonder how we're stuck in the mess we're in here in America.
I argued that aborting fetuses with severe disabilities that alter their quality and length of life isn’t wrong, and was told I was an ableist, eugenicist, and comparable to Hitler. This also came from someone on the left.
Not voting for Kamala bc she wasn’t pro Palestine. Like okay so trump is the better option? Bffr we live in a two party system and not voting for the better political party just allows the other a better chance to win
The "Its not my job to educate you" crowd is a little too woke for me. Sure everyone should broaden their knowledge on their own time but if you make a statement you should be able to back it up
But you watched an video on flatearth and now believe this fully? But us spheries are the problem?
That every kid belongs with their bio parents and that should always be the priority to reunite them
The kid is the priority!! Not a*****e parents! FU if you only care about the parents! That have worked so great here in Sweden when abiding to that.. there is now a law named after the kid that her "mother" killed. So don't talk about parents to rights here!
i was called fatphobic while working out because i want to lose weight and thats anti-fat. idc im still gonna try and lose weight
People need to learn to keep their opinions to themselves. There's no need to open your mouth to say something disrespecful. "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all", was a phrase I was raised with.
Polyamory
“i’m a trans man who’s a lesbian” i fear i’m not woke enough..
Misandry, wanting your child to be healthy is ableist, doctors telling you you’re weight is unhealthy is “fatphobic”
People trying to shame pregnant women for deciding to keep the baby and trying to bully them into getting abortions. They forget that being pro-choice means that you get to CHOOSE whether or not you should get an abortion. Meaning, it can go BOTH ways.
i saw a woman say the patriarchy “haulted human evolution by allowing genetically inferior men to have children” and i’m like i kind of get it but it also kind of sounds like eugenics
those people who genuinely believe you’re a terrible person if you consume “problematic” media and that only the good, healthy and pure media should be made. it’s a conservative take wrapped in a woke bow
Good, healthy and pure media? Is that Fox News and Kennedy's Department of Health?
Cancel culture is COMPLETELY going out of hand
Cancel culture is a red herring, we should all be worried about the fascism.
Voting third party because “both leading parties are bad”
That Sabrina Carpenter was the fall of feminism….
Huh, forgot about Madonna, eh? Sabrina is just rolling with the same schtick. P**s off bible thumpers by being overly sexual.
Being againts ALL types of AI. Its more than just generative AI. Literally Siri, the Tiktok algorithm, MINECRAFT WORLD BUILDING is AI.
Actually, it's not AI. None of it is. There's no intelligence involved. I hate every advanced algorithm getting called AI these days...
“Nobody owes you education or information” … then how is anyone going to learn? Isn’t that the point of being left…? To educate each other and learn?
the social acceptance of gingers and left handed people
Satire, because sometimes people here don't seem to get it
i always understand cancelling certain brands/stores (elf, target, amazon, etc) because of their political stance or who they collab with but shaming others for still shopping or buying those brands is wild to me
“TW food” “TW time spent with my dad” “TW cat” WHAT IS HAPPENING
“People can apologize all they want and that’s cool but they still did it and they can never truly become a better person no matter what they do”
Of its p**o then i can't really disagree. Most other depending on subject and reason. Not always one way?
I’m a special needs aide and y’all need to stop demonizing sugar. Yes giving your kid excessive sugar is awful for their behavior but low blood sugar is also awful for their behavior - stop forcing diet culture on your children!!!!
Anytime someone mentions Christianity people say “DoNt sHoVe YoUr ReLiGioN On mE” but when people mention any other religion it’s praised
that the planet is more important than humanity. like yeah its important to recycle but cmon now.
Well, if you want to continue to live on it, you should probably pay attention to not only recycling, but the people responsible for most of the pollution. When we were experiencing Covid, they showed pictures of a city in India during regular times and a picture of Covid times. You couldn't see anything for the grey skies in the regular picture, but the same shot during Covid, when everyone was on lock-down, was beautiful. You could see the Himalayas, the sky was blue, and the air was clear of smog. That should be our goal for the whole world.
Not sure if it fails in the same category, but I was called homophobic for turning a guy's advances down. Dude, if that's you, that's you. It ain't men, plus I'm married so even if it was me, I'm already taken XD
That's certainly a unique viewpoint. Would they then try to claim that you're, I don't know, "polyphobic" for not indulging them even though you're married? Honestly, I think that squarely falls in the same category as most of this list.Load More Replies...
Most of these opinions are just bad takes... I'm pretty sure once you overcorrect it doesn't really count as "woke" any more. "Woke", in the non-pejorative sense, is a sweet spot.(For example , misogyny = not woke, gender equality = woke, misandry = whoops, back into not woke.) Of course the term is so loaded now, anyway... hence why we end up with lists like this! Bah... forget this noise, I'm going to go look at some Tiger Quolls...
Sweet spot, perfectly described. Unfortunately pendulums are famous for swinging. Now where did I see those tiger quolls...Load More Replies...
I get the impression that being 'ablist' is now being used so that other people can't be held accountable for their own bad choices. It's not ablist to want a healthy child. Children born with disabilities have a hard life ahead of them due to their disability and sometimes that's exacerbated by their parents not having enough money to provide the right care and kind of education. Why would you with that on a child?
