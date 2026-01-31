ADVERTISEMENT

With the 68th Grammy Awards just around the corner, the excitement isn’t limited to who will take home the gilded gramophone. For many viewers, the red carpet is just as important, especially when it comes to outfits that push boundaries and leave people talking for years to come.

And if there’s one look that still dominates conversations ahead of this year’s ceremony, it’s Biana Censori’s jaw-dropping appearance at the 2025 Grammys.

Censori arrived with her husband, Kanye West, wearing a large black fur coat. A few moments later, she dropped the coat in front of the cameras, revealing a completely sheer mesh dress underneath.

Apparently, her ensemble had no lining, no coverage, and no attempt to hide anything. The moment quickly took over social media and, for many, overshadowed the night’s actual award winners.

Mature Content

By clicking this image you confirm that you're 18+ years old

Image credits: Getty/Jon Kopaloff

Several netizens called it performance art or a visual reference to Ye’s Vulture era; others felt it crossed a line.

“This isn’t fashion,” one social media user wrote, while another said the moment made them uncomfortable.

Despite the backlash, Ye doubled down on X, praising his wife. He called her “smart, talented, brave, and hot.”

“People asked how your mother feels. You don’t know my mama.” He later claimed the stunt helped them “beat the Grammys,” referencing the spike in searches for Censori’s name.

As unsettling as the moment was, it didn’t happen in a vacuum. The Grammys have always been a place where artists take risks with their fashion choices. Over the years, stars like Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and others have all turned the award function red carpet into a headline-worthy moment.

As the Grammys approach on February 1, we’re looking back at 30 of the wildest, boldest, and most unforgettable Grammy outfits of all time.