With the 68th Grammy Awards just around the corner, the excitement isn’t limited to who will take home the gilded gramophone. For many viewers, the red carpet is just as important, especially when it comes to outfits that push boundaries and leave people talking for years to come.

And if there’s one look that still dominates conversations ahead of this year’s ceremony, it’s Biana Censori’s jaw-dropping appearance at the 2025 Grammys.

Censori arrived with her husband, Kanye West, wearing a large black fur coat. A few moments later, she dropped the coat in front of the cameras, revealing a completely sheer mesh dress underneath.

Apparently, her ensemble had no lining, no coverage, and no attempt to hide anything. The moment quickly took over social media and, for many, overshadowed the night’s actual award winners.

Mature Content

By clicking this image you confirm that you're 18+ years old

Image credits: Getty/Jon Kopaloff

Several netizens called it performance art or a visual reference to Ye’s Vulture era; others felt it crossed a line.

“This isn’t fashion,” one social media user wrote, while another said the moment made them uncomfortable.

Despite the backlash, Ye doubled down on X, praising his wife. He called her “smart, talented, brave, and hot.”

“People asked how your mother feels. You don’t know my mama.” He later claimed the stunt helped them “beat the Grammys,” referencing the spike in searches for Censori’s name.

As unsettling as the moment was, it didn’t happen in a vacuum. The Grammys have always been a place where artists take risks with their fashion choices. Over the years, stars like Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and others have all turned the award function red carpet into a headline-worthy moment.

As the Grammys approach on February 1, we’re looking back at 30 of the wildest, boldest, and most unforgettable Grammy outfits of all time.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Miley Cyrus, 2024

Woman wearing a bold gold mesh outfit on the red carpet at the Grammys showcasing wild Grammys looks fashion.

Less than an hour before picking up her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers, Cyrus hit the red carpet in a custom Maison Margiela look that immediately got people talking.

The singer wore a sculptural, barely-there gown made entirely of gold safety pins. Inspired by John Galliano’s “Susy Sphinx” collection from 1997, the dress hugged her body in intricate patterns, paired with Margiela Tabi heels.

However, viewers got instantly distracted by her hair, and not in a good way.

Social media quickly zeroed in on the look as a whole, as one wrote, “Look like she stuck her finger in a plug socket and her hair stood on end lol.”

“Hate the hair on her. Aged her big time,” another wrote.

“Please, someone arrest her hairdresser,” a third joked.

Others were less amused, with one saying, “Well, she deserves something, but certainly not this outfit,” while another added, “Don’t like that look on her.”

Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

16points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cardi B, 2019

    Artist wearing a dramatic pink and black dress with pearl details at the wild Grammys looks on the red carpet.

    Getty/Steve Granitz

    14points
    POST
    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's ridiculous but I like it. Gorgeous colour, form and texture.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #3

    Britney Spears, 2017

    Pop star wearing a sparkling sheer mini dress with starburst designs, posing indoors on a dark patterned carpet.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    11points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her face looks like a 45 yr old woman, who has been waitressing all day.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Jennifer Lopez, 2000

    Jennifer Lopez wearing a sheer green tropical gown at the Grammys, showcasing one of the wild Grammys looks.

    Getty/Scott Gries

    9points
    POST
    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now days this would be considered modest.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Doja Cat, 2024

    Model with tattoos in a sheer beige dress and red platform heels posing on the red carpet at a wild Grammys look event.

    Getty/Gilbert Flores

    8points
    POST
    #6

    Ok Go, 2007

    Group of four people wearing bold patterned suits and red face coverings at the Grammys with wild Grammys looks style.

    Getty/Steve Granitz

    7points
    POST
    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dont know much about them, but if they're taking the p**s...I approve.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Charlotte Lawrence, 2024

    Blonde woman in a sheer black off-shoulder gown with sparkling details on the red carpet at a wild Grammys looks event.

    Getty/Kayla Oaddams

    7points
    POST
    nanb avatar
    Nancy Bania
    Nancy Bania
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it would be stunning if it weren't see-through.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Katy Perry, 2019

    Female celebrity in a metallic and pink textured gown posing on the red carpet at a Grammys event showcasing wild Grammys looks.

    Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

    6points
    POST
    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another toilet brush cover.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    Rihanna, 2011

    Female celebrity in a sheer white ruffled gown posing on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards showcasing wild Grammys looks.

    Getty/Jason Merritt

    6points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this. She looks fresh. She can definitely pull this look off.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #10

    Blac Chyna, 2023

    Grammy red carpet look featuring a bold black feather and beaded outfit with dramatic headpiece and sheer tights.

    Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

    5points
    POST
    xqueenbee59x avatar
    Spittnimage
    Spittnimage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Auditioning for Day of the De@d?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Ceelo Green, 2017

    Person in an all-gold textured outfit and matching mask posing on the red carpet at the Grammys with wild fashion looks.

    CeeLo Green has never exactly blended into a red carpet, but at the 2017 Grammys, he took things to a whole new level.

    Arriving in his then-new musical persona, Gnarly Davidson, the performer stepped out in a full head-to-toe metallic gold outfit that immediately stole the spotlight.

    The structured, armor-like look featured exaggerated shoulders, a high collar, and a matching helmet, giving off everything from sci-fi villain to fantasy character energy.

    The outfit left social media viewers in splits as one wrote, “Ceelo had a Samsung explode in his face, then turned into an iPhone.”

    “CeeLo Green lookin like he just killed all the Power Rangers,” another wrote.

    “This guy is trying WAY too hard to be the center of attention,” someone commented bluntly.

    Others couldn’t get past the sheer absurdity, with one admitting, “I can’t stop laughing irl, imagine wtf people at the Grammys were thinking.”

    Another added, “He also looks 4 feet tall… the more you stare, the more you laugh.”

    Getty/Frazer Harrison

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Chappell Roan, 2025

    Performer in a dramatic yellow and blue gown with theatrical makeup at a wild Grammys looks red carpet event.

    Chappell Roan made sure her Grammy debut wouldn’t be forgotten. Arriving for the first time as a nominee in six major categories, the Pink Pony Club singer stepped onto the 2025 red carpet in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown from 2003.

    The pale blue and mustard tulle dress featured an Edgar Degas-inspired ballerina print and was decorated with a nest-like arrangement of sticks and blue flowers.

    Online reactions were as entertaining as her ensemble. One wrote, “I thought she had lovingly crafted one out of paper.”

    Another summed it up perfectly, “It’s bad fashion done very well.”

    Others couldn’t unsee the details, with comments like, “Her hair thing looks like shredded mozzarella,” and “I thought she had spaghetti on her head.”

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Taylor Swift, 2021

    Taylor Swift on the red carpet wearing a floral dress at the Grammys showcasing wild Grammy looks.

    Taylor Swift’s 2021 Grammys look was pure Folklore fantasy. The singer arrived in a custom Oscar de la Renta mini dress covered head to toe in pressed floral appliqués.

    Her dress quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the night, especially after a seam rip appeared under her arm. Swift handled the minor wardrobe malfunction like a pro as she smiled through photos.

    She completed her look with a matching face mask, baby pink Christian Louboutin heels, and Cathy Waterman jewelry.

    Online users had thoughts with one writing, “If only she had done a photo shoot in a field with this thing.”

    Others saw home décor potential instead, joking, “Hear me out… pillows,” followed by, “Like couch pillows or decorative pillows,” and, “Tbh I think it would make beautiful pillows.”

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Girl Crush, 2017

    Woman in a colorful ball-covered dress and pink top posing on the red carpet showcasing wild Grammys looks.

    Getty/Jon Kopaloff

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Dencia, 2016

    Woman wearing a sparkling blue and pink sequin outfit, posing on the red carpet showcasing wild Grammys looks.

    Getty/Denise Truscello

    3points
    POST
    #16

    Joy Villa, 2015

    Woman in a bold orange cutout dress at the Grammys showcasing one of the wild Grammys looks on the red carpet.

    Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

    3points
    POST
    xqueenbee59x avatar
    Spittnimage
    Spittnimage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like what is used for snow fences.

    5
    5points
    reply
    #17

    Noah Cyrus, 2021

    Woman in dramatic white gown with large ruffled sleeves posing on the red carpet at wild Grammys looks event.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    2points
    POST
    #18

    Annie Lenox, 1995

    Person wearing a black vinyl dress and Minnie Mouse ears, posing at the Grammys with very wild Grammys looks.

    Back in 1995, Annie Lennox reminded everyone that the Grammys red carpet doesn’t always have to take itself seriously.

    The singer showed up in a black-and-white latex French maid outfit complete with sheer stockings, towering dominatrix boots, and Minnie Mouse ears on top.

    Lennox later explained that the look was very much intentional. “What else is a girl going to wear to the Grammys?” she quipped at the time.

    "It was an ironic statement on my part — Minnie Mouse is a female cartoon character, partly innocent and partly Disney corporate. It summed up how I felt about the music industry at the time,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

    Looking back, not everyone knew what to make of it as one user questioned, “Annie Lennox baby, what are u doing?”

    Getty/Ron Davis

    1point
    POST
    #19

    Nicki Minaj, 2012

    Celebrity in a bold red gown with black beaded design at the Grammys showcasing wild Grammys looks on the red carpet.

    At the 2012 Grammys, the rapper arrived in a custom red Versace robe that looked part nun’s habit, part high-fashion Little Red Riding Hood.

    The flowing satin gown featured a giant embroidered Medusa head on the skirt. She took things a step further by arriving with an escort dressed as the Pope, instantly turning the red carpet into a visual moment.

    She paired it with red gloves.

    Social media quickly shared their reactions with one writing, “All the girls during this time were very controversial with their religious moments and illuminati moments.”

    “It's giving Roman Holiday from Shein,” wrote another,

    Getty/Jeff Vespa

    1point
    POST
    #20

    Toni Braxton, 2001

    Woman in a daring white gown holding a Grammy award at a wild Grammys looks event.

    At the 2001 Grammys, Braxton proved that sometimes less fabric really does more damage. The singer stepped out in a barely-there white halter gown by Richard Tyler.

    Her dress featured a plunging neckline, a completely open back, and two sky-high slits that left very little to the imagination.

    Braxton later admitted she knew exactly what she was doing, explaining she wanted to go risqué before settling down.

    "I decided that before I got married and had babies, I'd wear this,” per US Weekly.

    While the moment made history, the internet did not love the execution.

    “She is amazing, but what a terrible dress,” one person commented.

    Another joked, “I thought she was only wearing long tissue.”

    Getty/Scott Gries

    1point
    POST
    #21

    Tayla Parx, 2022

    Woman in spiked green outfit with matching yellow spiked boots on the Grammys red carpet showcasing wild Grammys looks.

    Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

    0points
    POST
    #22

    Cyndi Lauper, 1984 :

    Woman in a vibrant, eclectic outfit with red hair and colorful skirt showcasing wild Grammys looks.

    Getty/Ron Galella

    0points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she looks great! This was very much her style.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    Chrissy Teigen, 2025

    Woman wearing a sheer black gown with dramatic train, posing on red carpet at Grammys with wild Grammys looks.

    Getty/Frazer Harrison

    0points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, people are naked under their clothes. Do we really need to see it all the time?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Julia Fox, 2025

    Bold and wild Grammys look featuring black sheer dress, leather jacket, yellow gloves, and knee-high boots on red carpet.

    Getty/Frazer Harrison

    0points
    POST
    View more comments
    #25

    Harry Styles, 2023

    Male celebrity on the Grammys red carpet wearing a colorful, glittery harlequin jumpsuit with tattoos visible.

    Harry Styles has never been afraid to dress a little left of center, and at the 2023 Grammys, he fully leaned into that reputation.

    The pop star donned a low-cut, chest-baring jumpsuit that sat somewhere between chic fashion experiment and theatrical costume.

    Designed by Egonlab in collaboration with Swarovski, Styles ensemble featured a rainbow patchwork pattern covered in more than 250,000 crystals.

    The sparkly harlequin-style jumpsuit showed off his chest tattoos. Styled by his longtime collaborator Harry Lambert, the look was paired with white boots, chunky rings, and his signature necklace.

    Social media users weren’t exactly convinced by his looks.

    “He’s so cute, but I lowkey think he looks like a member of the circus,” one person wrote.

    “No, no, no. It’s Pepino, the clown,” another joked.

    “It’s a kindergarten quilt,” someone else commented.

    Others were more critical, with one saying, “His stylist needs to find a new profession, his outfits are never it.”

    Another added, “He puts absolutely no effort into his looks, and his stans pretend he’s breaking barriers. His style was honestly better in One Direction.”

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    -1point
    POST
    #26

    Shawn Everett, 2025

    Man with orange dreadlocks and beard wearing a red Adidas outfit and gloves on the red carpet at Grammys event.

    Getty/Frazer Harrison

    -1point
    POST
    #27

    Lady Gaga, 2011

    Models in avant-garde latex outfits carrying an oversized spoon prop at a wild Grammys fashion event.

    If there’s any celebrity who treats the Grammys like performance art, it’s Lady Gaga. After she arrived at the 2011 ceremony sealed inside a giant egg, no one was exactly surprised.

    The oversized “vessel designed by Hussein Chalayan was carried down the red carpet by models in beige latex, which instantly became one of the most bizarre entrances in Grammys history.

    Her stylist Nicola Formichetti said that the singer was “in incubation”, preparing for the debut performance of Born This Way later that night.

    Surprisingly, Gaga was inside the egg for roughly 72 hours.

    "It was a very creative experience. It was time for me to really prepare and think about the meaning of the song,” she told during an appearance on Today.

    While it was a stunt of method artistry for Gaga, the internet had other interpretations.

    “Why are you inside an egg?” one person asked bluntly.

    “I can’t wait until they roll her up on stage to get her awards,” another joked.

    “Quick! The egg market is now booming! BUY BUY BUY,” someone else wrote.

    Others found a practical upside, with one comment noting, “I must say this is the most ingenious way to avoid talking to the media on the red carpet.”

    Getty/Jason Merritt Report

    -1point
    POST
    #28

    Tierra Whack, 2019

    Woman in a colorful, wild fur coat and patterned dress posing on the red carpet at the Grammys with bold makeup and jewelry.

    Getty/Steve Granitz Report

    -1point
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the jacket, not the dress. It would have made more impact if she wore a solid color dress.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #29

    Madonna, 1999

    Woman in a bold red outfit and matching boots at a wild Grammys look event holding a can of Coca-Cola.

    At the 41st Grammy Awards, Madonna reminded everyone why reinvention is practically her brand.

    The singer stepped out in a bold red Jean Paul Gaultier kimono-style outfit while performing at the final Grammys of the 20th century.

    Her glossy red ensemble featured dramatic sleeves, a structured waist, and matching red boots.

    “I always loved it, but as our society evolves, it’s clear there were some missteps from M in appropriating certain cultures in her work as a white artist. I used to love this, but now I look back and kind of cringe,” wrote one user.

    Getty/Kevin.Mazur Report

    -1point
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Madonna always tried to set new trends. Her she sports cultural appropriation way before it was a term.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Dawn Richard, 2024

    Woman in a bold red gown with extravagant floral headpiece posing on red carpet at Grammys wild fashion event.

    Getty/Lionel Hahn Report

    -1point
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apart from the foliage, it is not an ugly dress.

    0
    0points
    reply

