Timothée Chalamet’s Appearance At Hotel With Anamaria Vartolomei Reignites Conspiracy Theories

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship is once again under intense scrutiny after the actor was reportedly spotted arriving at a Parisian hotel with French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei.

In now-viral clips and images circulating across social media, the 30-year-old star and Vartolomei were allegedly filmed trying to dodge cameras.

The duo’s latest appearance sparked wild conspiracy theories online, as netizens heavily debated whether Chalamet’s romance with Jenner was merely a “PR stunt” or a “transactional situationship.”

One person commented, “Let’s be honest with ourselves… Kylie is not in love with Timothy. Kylie and Tim are using each other mutually as the next stepping stone in their careers.”

Timothée Chalamet’s late-night hotel appearance with Anamaria Vartolomei in Paris has sparked conspiracy theories about his romance with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet at event in a black suit, sparking conspiracy theories after hotel appearance with Anamaria Vartolomei.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Timothée Chalamet has been in the French capital for the past few days to promote his 2025 award-winning film, Marty Supreme.

Chalamet brought to life the character of table tennis hustler Marty Reisman, inspired by the 1950s sports world, a role that even earned him his first Golden Globe last month for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Moreover, the film has received significant awards buzz, with an impressive nine nominations, including the Best Picture category for the upcoming Oscars ceremony next month.

Timothée Chalamet and Anamaria Vartolomei smiling at an event, sparking conspiracy theories about their hotel appearance.

Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Amid this promotional tour, the actor was unexpectedly spotted by several fans and paparazzi leaving an ultra-exclusive luxury sports and lifestyle club called 21 Blanche, located in the city’s 9th arrondissement, with Mickey 17 actress Anamaria Vartolomei.

In a brief clip, the two were seen making their way toward the exit together, but upon spotting photographers, Vartolomei allegedly became hesitant to walk out.

Text post stating Kylie is just a PR relationship, posted by user Tues Ox with a profile picture.

Comment on social media discussing a conspiracy theory related to Timothée Chalamet's appearance at a hotel with Anamaria Vartolomei.

The actress was then seen stepping aside for Chalamet and letting him walk out solo first, following behind him with another man, who many assumed was a member of their team.

One viral Reddit post claimed, “The pair had suddenly realized they were being filmed as they seemed to shy away from the cameras and returned to their hotel around 10:30 PM.”

In viral clips, the French-Romanian actress was allegedly seen trying to distance herself from Timothée upon spotting paparazzi and fans

Timothée Chalamet dressed in black at an event, sparking conspiracy theories about his hotel appearance with Anamaria Vartolomei.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Comment by Franny Hemann-wiechert expressing concern about Timothée Chalamet's loyalty to Kylie on social media platform.

“Later, around 11:30 PM, it seemed the pair wanted to go out quietly together as they requested a large security detail, including tarpaulins to prevent them from being seen getting into the same vehicle.”

Moreover, it was alleged that “they then drove around Paris for an hour… but ultimately decided to return to the hotel because too many people allegedly were watching them.”

Anamaria Vartolomei posing at 50 César Awards event with Timothée Chalamet conspiracy theories surrounding their hotel appearance.

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Many viewers flooded the comments section with the conclusion that the two were romantically involved, with some even accusing Timothée of “cheating” on Kylie.

One person said, “Poor Kylie, she got cheated on again!”

A second user commented, “Tim is going to di* when Kylie finds out lol.”

Anamaria Vartolomei wearing a black dress at a public event with photographers in the background.

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

“God. The amount of logistics and keeping track of lies upon lies to everyone about everything when having an affair looks exhausting. How do people do it?!”

Many were also of the opinion that the Dune star’s romance with Kylie was “just a PR relationship,” while others were even supportive and happy about his appearance with Anamaria.

From Oscar “smear campaign” claims to “open relationship” accusations involving the reality TV star, the viral sighting has wildly reignited the rumor mill

Facebook comment by Alexandria Rodriguez stating that a person shown is not Kylie, related to Timothée Chalamet appearance conspiracy theories.

Comment about Timothée Chalamet's appearance discussing moving on from Kylie Jenner's shadow in a social media post.

One viewer wrote, “I’d take anything atp for him to get out of kylie jenner’s shadow lol,” while another added, “Maybe Timmy is a paid ‘boyfriend’ after all.”

A third netizen quipped, “Poor Kylie… Thank you to my partner of 3 years – I couldn’t have done this without you – his speech at the Globes said.”

“Social climbers the lot of them to even be involved with the karTRASHians. Honestly tho i’m not sure why Timothy needed this? to help promote marty supreme?” questioned one confused fan of the actor.

Timothée Chalamet and Anamaria Vartolomei leaving a hotel, sparking conspiracy theories about their appearance together.

Image credits: BACKGRID UK

Rumors of the lovebirds’ three-year-long relationship being a “paid transactional situationship” have been circulating since Chalamet’s Critics’ Choice Awards shoutout to Kylie last month, when he cryptically, for the first time, publicly acknowledged her as his “partner.”

Several social media users slammed his public declaration of love for The Kardashians star, pointing out that Chalamet did not mention her name directly.

Timothée Chalamet and Anamaria Vartolomei walking outside a hotel, sparking renewed conspiracy theories.

Image credits: BACKGRID UK

Comments like, “I couldn’t afford this [award] without you,” “Thank you for mommy dearest having bought this for me,” “Kris is actually behind the camera with a g*n in one hand and a cue card in the other,” and others flooded online.

While Timothée and Anamaria have not addressed the exact nature of their relationship, or the outing in question, some fans defended them in light of his Oscars nomination, calling the “cheating” allegations a “smear campaign” against him.

While the majority were convinced that the 30-year-old star was “cheating,” a coincidental connection between him and Vartolomei has reportedly emerged

Comment by Kaelin Elizabeth Ripley questioning photo quality and identity, related to Timothée Chalamet appearance at hotel.

Person named Suha Waheed commenting that it's extra hard to cheat when someone is famous in a social media post.

“The story circulating online is made up… The original post was… hoping to smear his Oscar campaign… You guys are falling for fake tea,” argued one supporter.

Another wrote in his defense, “Probably just creating movie buzz, are they working together in something do we know?”

“Sorry this is nonsense, the video looks like he is with a group of people and they knew they were photographed, there’s tons of people at the door.”

Timothée Chalamet and woman in matching orange outfits at event, sparking hotel appearance conspiracy theories.

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed film project linking the two, but there does appear to be a luxury designer brand connection between Chalamet and Vartolomei.

Reportedly, the Call Me By Your Name star is the global ambassador for the Bleu de Chanel fragrance, while Anamaria is a long-standing House Ambassador for Chanel, specifically for fashion and beauty.

Given their shared ties to the brand, their recent appearance together in Paris may have been related to a Chanel work-related meet-up.

However, until the two address the cheating rumors directly or announce a project together, their meeting remains a wild mystery, as fans keep guessing.

“They got that ‘just got caught on the Coldplay Jumbo screen’ look lol,” joked one user, while a second echoed the sentiment, writing, “Reminds me of an incident at a concert not that long ago.”

“He is absolutely cheating. That woman is not part of his entourage… He is sneaking around with that woman and finally got caught,” wrote one netizen

Comment mentioning Kylie with laughing emoji reacting to Timothée Chalamet appearance and conspiracy theories.

Comment by Gabryelle Grieshop expressing disbelief in a conspiracy theory related to Timothée Chalamet's appearance.

Timothée Chalamet and Anamaria Vartolomei seen together at hotel, sparking fresh conspiracy theories online.

Text message conversation with a comment about someone walking behind another person, sparking Timothée Chalamet conspiracy theories.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Timothée Chalamet's appearance at hotel with Anamaria Vartolomei.

Comment on social media about Timothée Chalamet's appearance at hotel sparking conspiracy theories online.

Timothée Chalamet and Anamaria Vartolomei at hotel, sparking renewed conspiracy theories and fan discussions about their appearance.

Comment on social media mentioning Timothée Chalamet as a possible paid boyfriend sparking speculation.

Timothée Chalamet and Anamaria Vartolomei at hotel sparking new conspiracy theories online discussion.

Timothée Chalamet and Anamaria Vartolomei at hotel, sparking conspiracy theories about their appearance together.

Timothée Chalamet and Anamaria Vartolomei leaving a hotel together, sparking renewed conspiracy theories online.

Comment on social media about Timothée Chalamet's appearance at hotel sparking conspiracy theories.

Comment by Sue Orbe discussing blurry image and doubting Timothée Chalamet’s hotel appearance with Anamaria Vartolomei.

Comment by Mondragón Kristina saying Busted with a laughing emoji, reacting to Timothée Chalamet and Anamaria Vartolomei conspiracy theories.

