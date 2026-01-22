Sister Of Nicola Peltz’s Ex, Takes Vicious Swipe At Actress After Brooklyn Beckham’s Scathing Rant

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of Brooklyn Beckham’s scathing six-page statement accusing his family of manipulation and mistreatment, an unexpected voice has weighed in on the ongoing drama.

Alana Hadid, the eldest of the Hadid sisters and the stepsibling of Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, who previously dated Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, appeared to hit out at the actress by allegedly branding her “fame-hungry” amid the Beckham family rift.

Highlights Alana Hadid entered the Beckham family feud with a harsh swipe at Nicola Peltz Beckham following Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive statement.

Netizens drew parallels to Anwar Hadid, resurfacing claims that Nicola’s past relationship mirrored Brooklyn’s current estrangement from his famous family.

David Beckham also appeared to subtly respond to the ongoing drama, sparking speculation as fans interpreted his remarks as being directed at his son’s allegations.

On January 19, the eldest Beckham child shared the controversial statement on his Instagram Stories, detailing a long-standing feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and requesting privacy for himself and Nicola.

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s ex, Anwar Hadid’s older sister, has unexpectedly weighed in on the Beckham family drama, taking a jab at the billionaire heiress

Woman wearing a black quilted jacket and striped sweater, involved in sister of Nicola Peltz's ex story after Brooklyn Beckham rant.

Image credits: Getty/Edward Berthelot

In his sensational six-slide social media statement, the estranged eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham accused his parents of trying to “ruin my marriage” to Nicola Peltz Beckham, whom he wed in April 2022, adding that he does “not want to reconcile with my family.”

“I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote.

Further detailing how the fallout was triggered by incidents during his wedding process, Brooklyn alleged that the night before the wedding, his parents disrespected Nicola by telling him she was “not blood” and “not family.”

Young couple seated at an event, highlighting sister of Nicola Peltz's ex amid Brooklyn Beckham’s scathing rant.

Image credits: Getty/WWD

“Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders,” he continued.

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.”

Amid these scathing accusations, Alana Hadid replied to an Instagram comment on January 20, criticizing Brooklyn’s “hypocritical request” for privacy after airing his family’s “dirty laundry.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posing on the red carpet, highlighting sister of Nicola Peltz's ex confrontation.

Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

In a post shared by popular gossip account @sainthoax discussing the ongoing Beckham family drama, New York-based fine art photographer, video director, visual artist, and founder and creative director of Plastik Magazine and Plastik Studios, Eli Rezkallah, wrote in the comments, “Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family’s dirty laundry with ‘all we want is privacy’ is all I need to know.”

Alana Hadid’s accusation against the 31-year-old actress led many to draw comparisons between the Beckham family rift and her brother Anwar Hadid’s past relationship

Instagram comments showing a public argument involving the sister of Nicola Peltz's ex after Brooklyn Beckham's rant.

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing an actress amid Brooklyn Beckham’s scathing rant and Nicola Peltz’s ex’s sister’s response.

Image credits: Blue3Carissa

Alana and Eli share a professional relationship, with the photographer being credited for launching Hadid’s modeling career in her 40s.

Reportedly, Rezkallah personally approached her with the question, “Do you want to be a model?,” a moment that led to her first-ever magazine cover for Plastik’s Winter 2024 issue.

Responding to his comment, Alana wrote, “Right and that girl doesn’t want privacy she’s been trying to be famous for a decade.”

Actress sitting on muddy ground near a car, captured in a tense moment referencing Brooklyn Beckham's scathing rant.

Image credits: IMDb/Transformers: Age of Extinction

Tweet criticizing actress from sister of Nicola Peltz’s ex following Brooklyn Beckham’s scathing rant about the family.

Image credits: Lylalovescats

Her remark was seemingly made in reference to her brother Anwar Hadid dating Nicola for roughly a year in 2017, during which multiple media outlets alleged that Anwar became increasingly distant from his parents, mirroring the pattern now being speculated in Brooklyn’s estrangement from the Beckhams.

One netizen commented on the post, writing, “Every attempt to make Nicola relevant or likable has failed and now she’s going viral for something.”

Blonde woman and man wearing white shirts, posing closely indoors with soft natural light in casual setting.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

A second added, “It’s giving Harry & Meghan 2.0! This spoiled nepo-baby should drop his last name if he’s so unhappy with being a Beckham… He never had a problem with the Beckham brand when Victoria used all her industry connections to secure him the job as a photographer for a Burberry campaign and several Vogue editorials.”

“Didn’t she do the same exact thing she’s doing with Brooklyn to your brother?” questioned one netizen in response to the 40-year-old model’s remarks

Black and white image showing the back of a person's head with a cap and a tattoo of eyes and coordinates on the neck, sister of Nicola Peltz's ex.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

“Brooklyn’s social media post does feel like Nicola wrote it though!” expressed a third user.

Some netizens also pointed out perceived similarities between Nicola’s past relationship with Anwar and her current marriage to Brooklyn, particularly highlighting the age gaps involved.

At the time she dated Anwar, the Holidate star was 22, while Hadid was around 18. Nicola is now 31, with Brooklyn currently 26.

Couple in intimate pose with woman wearing black strapless top and man kissing her cheek, highlighting sister of Nicola Peltz's ex.

Image credits: Glamour

Allegedly, Anwar’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, was believed to be upset with the age difference between Nicola and her son.

The strained relationship was reportedly mirrored when Nicola unfollowed the entire Hadid family on social media following the couple’s split in 2018.

Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of trying to “ruin my marriage” to Nicola in his scathing six-slide statement, adding that he does “not want to reconcile with my family”

Young woman with long dark hair and green eyes wearing a black netted top in a dimly lit indoor setting, sister of Nicola Peltz's ex.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Shortly after Brooklyn’s explosive statements sent the internet into a frenzy, David Beckham appeared to subtly address the situation while appearing live on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box on January 20.

While emphasizing parental restraint and forgiveness, many online sleuths believed his remarks were directed at Brooklyn.

Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham pose with Nicola Peltz at a Netflix event, highlighting sister of Nicola Peltz's ex incident.

Image credits: Getty/Gareth Cattermole

He said, “They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

Woman in a red strapless leather dress posing confidently against a blue background, linked to Nicola Peltz's ex sister.

Image credits: Glamour

“Brooklyn was lucky to have a nice dad…” reacted one user to David’s comments, while another added, “Brooklyn just an entitled [child], he should be thankful he is a Beckham.”

“[Brooklyn] is a peak man child. Cutting off his parents, but won’t cut off their name or all the money it brings him – tough stance there champ,” wrote one netizen

Comment by Delilah on social media discussing fame, family patterns, and trust related to Nicola Peltz's ex sister.

Comment reading sounds like another Markle in response to Brooklyn Beckham's scathing rant involving Nicola Peltz's ex.

Comment text on a white background discussing the Hadid family and Nicola Peltz in a social media style format.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the sister of Nicola Peltz's ex taking a vicious swipe after Brooklyn Beckham's rant.

Screenshot of a comment criticizing Brooklyn Beckham’s intelligence amid drama involving Nicola Peltz’s ex’s sister’s online attack.

Comment from sister of Nicola Peltz's ex takes a vicious swipe at actress after Brooklyn Beckham's rant.

Alt text: Online comment about sister of Nicola Peltz’s ex taking a vicious swipe after Brooklyn Beckham’s scathing rant.

Comment reading Nicola is clearly poison in black text on a white background from a user named Sun King.

Comment referencing Brooklyn Beckham's scathing rant and sister of Nicola Peltz's ex involved in social media dispute.

Comment discussing Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham, and the impact of Beckham family fame on her privacy.

Comment criticizing actress Nicola Peltz by sister of her ex, following Brooklyn Beckham's scathing social media rant.

Screenshot of a comment criticizing behavior amid sister of Nicola Peltz's ex taking a vicious swipe at actress after Brooklyn Beckham rant.

Comment from Sister of Nicola Peltz’s ex taking a vicious swipe at actress after Brooklyn Beckham’s rant.

Comment about narcissists controlling partners, related to sister of Nicola Peltz's ex and Brooklyn Beckham’s rants.

Commenter Bizzy reacts to Brooklyn Beckham's scathing rant involving Nicola Peltz's ex and actress feud.

Comment from Sascha about Nicola Peltz, referencing toxicity and Markle comparison in an online discussion.

