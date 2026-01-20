Brooklyn Beckham’s Biting Accusations Against Parents Under Fire As Fans Spot Major Contradiction

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooklyn Beckham may have tried to set the record straight in a scathing six-page statement accusing his family of manipulation and mistreatment, but fans aren’t buying it.

As the statement circulated widely online after being posted to the eldest Beckham’s Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, social media sleuths were quick to accuse him of lying, insisting his own words don’t add up.

Highlights Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive statement accusing his parents of sabotaging his marriage is now under scrutiny, as fans claim key details don’t add up.

A major contradiction emerged over Nicola Peltz Beckham’s wedding dress, fueling claims that Brooklyn’s account may not align with past reports.

As online sleuths dissected screenshots and past interviews, the Beckham family feud reached new heights, splitting public opinion over who’s telling the truth.

The 26-year-old revealed that the ongoing public rift between his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, has been brewing since around his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham in April 2022.

“Within hours after he lets his truth be known, we’re exposed to the real truth, which is… that he’s being manipulated into hating his parents over lies…lies that he’s embracing…” reacted one social media user.

Brooklyn Beckham has been accused of being a “liar” following his scathing statement against his family, after netizens noticed that his own words don’t add up to certain details

Brooklyn Beckham posing with a woman, both wearing plaid outfits, amid controversy over accusations against parents.

Image credits: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Yesterday, the estranged eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham detailed the years-long tension between family members.

Brooklyn Beckham alleged that his mother was the main reason for the fallout, accusing her and his father of trying to “ruin my marriage.”

“I do not want to reconcile with my family… I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he said in his statement, cryptically alluding to accusations that sources close to the Beckhams made last year.

David and Victoria Beckham posing together at a red carpet event, related to Brooklyn Beckham's accusations controversy.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

In a series of “nasty” media briefings regarding Nicola Peltz Beckham, those sources allegedly depicted Brooklyn as a “hostage” who was being “controlled” by his wife.

Brooklyn also alleged that Victoria cancelled making Nicola’s wedding dress at the “eleventh hour,” writing in his statement, “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

Text on black background showing Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents about family disrespect and discomfort.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Text excerpt highlighting Brooklyn Beckham's claims of parental control and anxiety relief after distancing from parents.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

This claim, in particular, did not sit well with the internet, with many pointing out that multiple media outlets had previously reported that Nicola herself decided not to wear her mother-in-law’s design and instead opted for a Valentino wedding gown.

One user on X highlighted what they called contradicting information, sharing screenshots of Vogue’s coverage of Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding, which detailed how her wedding dress actually came to be in a story published on April 11, 2022.

“My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped,” claimed the 26-year-old aspiring chef

Brooklyn Beckham in formal wear with partner in wedding gown, amid luxurious indoor decor, reflecting contradiction fans discuss.

Image credits: Vogue

In the Vogue report, it was stated that, “Peltz’s custom wedding look is the culmination of a year’s worth of conversations with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team, two trips to the Rome HQ and two US fittings…”

The original poster labelled Brooklyn a “liar” over his claims, writing in the caption, “Lie. Liars will be caught out, Brooklyn!”

Another user echoed the same sentiment, commenting, “These two are as useless and boring as Harry and Meghan. All spoiled brats who have nothing better to do than leak to the press to whine about their privileged lives.”

Screenshot of a tweet accusing parents of keeping children like hostages, related to Brooklyn Beckham’s biting accusations controversy.

Image credits: PaolaCastro1703

Screenshot of a tweet accusing Victoria and David Beckham of being nasty bullies amid Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents controversy.

Image credits: TrendingFB

“At Vogue it said she had 1 year to prepare her dress. So, who is lying,” added a third.

“The statement said they ‘urgently’ found another designer in the ‘11th hour.’ They met with this designer for over a year- it’s a lie!”

However, some users gave the benefit of the doubt to the 26-year-old chef, noting that celebrity weddings often involve multiple dress changes.

Two women smiling and posing together indoors, highlighting Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents under fire controversy.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

One person defended Brooklyn against the “lie” accusations, writing, “Maybe he wasn’t referring to the ceremony dress; brides often have multiple dresses.”

Another added, “Bruh you don’t understand weddings of that caliber do you? The bride wears multiple different dresses… I get that most ppl don’t get that and it might seem unimportant but just bc you’re not familiar with something or you don’t understand something doesn’t make it any less important.”

Skeptical netizens dragged Brooklyn and Nicola as “liars” over what they called contradicting details in the couple’s 2022 Vogue wedding cover story

Text post showing Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents, highlighting family and social media contradictions.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

“I doubt it. His mother hijacked the wedding; she’s a vile creature.”

Brooklyn further alleged that during the wedding planning process, his mother went so far as to call him “evil” for wanting to seat his grandmother Sandra and Nicola’s grandmother Naunni at the couple’s table, explaining that he wanted to do so because both women had lost their husbands.

He also claimed that the night before the wedding, his parents disrespected Nicola by telling him she was “not blood” and “not family.”

Brooklyn Beckham and family dressed formally at a Netflix event amid biting accusations against parents controversy.

Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders,” he continued.

The statement came on the heels of a Daily Mail report published on January 8, which revealed that Brooklyn had sent his parents a scathing legal notice in the summer of 2025.

Tweet by user Kay Begreen responding to another user, referencing Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents contradiction.

Image credits: BegreenKay

Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham’s accusations against parents, highlighting perceived victimhood and family issues online.

Image credits: AnneLeonardPta

According to reports, the aspiring chef asked his parents not to contact him directly and to communicate only through their lawyers.

He also requested that they refrain from making public statements about him on social media or tagging him in posts.

The move appeared to coincide with reports that Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations and other family events in May last year.

The latest accusations came just weeks after it was alleged that Brooklyn had sent his parents a legal letter, as the family feud reportedly reached its breaking point

Couple relaxing on a boat at sunset, with ocean and cliffs in the background, amid Brooklyn Beckham family accusations controversy.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

Moreover, in August 2025, the pair renewed their vows in a ceremony from which Brooklyn’s family was completely absent.

Addressing the decision to renew his vows with Nicola just three years into their marriage, Brooklyn alleged in his recent statement that it was done to “create new memories,” claiming that during the couple’s 2022 wedding, his mother had “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone” at a moment meant to be a “romantic dance” with his wife instead.

Couple in casual gray loungewear relaxing on a couch, illustrating Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents controversy.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first,” he wrote.

One supporter echoed his claims, commenting, “i mean they’ve been telling the same story for literally 3 years now so i don’t think it’s a lie and they’ve been trying to keep this beef private until now.”

At the time of writing, David and Victoria Beckham have not issued a formal response to their son’s public accusations.

One critic speculated, “The beckhams will stay silent I think. No complain, no explain. Brooklyn down fall is coming…”

“Lies will be found out, and malicious stories will be refuted not by his family but the public. He is playing a dangerous game…” wrote one netizen

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents and fan contradictions.

Image credits: diana_dukic

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents amid fans spotting contradictions.

Image credits: ohwellmeh

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s biting accusations against parents and fans spotting contradictions online.

Image credits: roy4lf4n

Social media post discussing betrayal, reflecting on Brooklyn Beckham’s accusations against parents amid fan scrutiny.

Image credits: grotsky_byotch

Screenshot of a social media post discussing Brooklyn Beckham's accusations and public reactions highlighting contradictions and backlash.

Image credits: madis87681

Tweet supporting Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents, sparking controversy and fans spotting contradiction.

Image credits: HindMalik81

Screenshot of a tweet replying to @ZandiSussex discussing fame and designer dresses amidst Brooklyn Beckham accusations.

Image credits: lanasranch

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents and fan reactions to contradictions.

Image credits: timemaster41

Tweet from Princess Bijoux Deluxe claiming Brooklyn confirmed wedding leaks from his PR, linking to Brooklyn Beckham accusations controversy.

Image credits: bijouxdeluxehk

Tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents, fan reactions, and spotted contradictions in the family feud.

Image credits: myateif

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Brooklyn Beckham’s behavior amid accusations against parents.

Image credits: mesquita_rachel

Screenshot of a social media reply highlighting the contradiction in Brooklyn Beckham's accusations against his parents.

Image credits: fashionistaera

User reply on social media platform expressing opinion on Brooklyn Beckham's accusations against parents during a public discussion.

Image credits: Peacock2828

Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham's family drama claims, highlighting contradictions in his accusations against parents.

Image credits: timunnmas

Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents, highlighting fans spotting major contradictions online.

Image credits: Seraph7953

Screenshot of a tweet reply discussing Brooklyn Beckham's biting accusations against parents, highlighting fan reactions and controversy.

Image credits: Yomi_YYH

Twitter reply criticizing nepotism with a comment about nepo babies and low IQ, related to Brooklyn Beckham accusations.

Image credits: gajuspedas