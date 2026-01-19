GlamBOT King Breaks Silence After Viral Interaction With “Rude” Jennifer Lopez At Golden Globes

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez’s viral Golden Globes interaction with GlamBOT creator Cole Walliser sparked controversy last week, with fans labeling the star “rude” and “unfriendly.”

On Sunday, January 18, the filmmaker and content creator shared his side of the story, detailing whether J.Lo was truly being disrespectful toward him or if other factors were at play.

Highlights Cole Walliser addressed the viral GlamBOT moment with Jennifer Lopez, revealing what really happened behind the chaotic Golden Globes carpet.

Despite Walliser’s explanation, social media erupted with claims that the video was a “PR move,” reigniting long-standing rumors about J.Lo’s alleged treatment of staff members.

Many fans of the content creator insisted there is “no excuse” for what they perceived as “dismissive” conduct by J.Lo, sparking a broader debate about celebrity etiquette.

Despite Cole’s account, opinions on the internet were already formed, with many labeling his latest video a “PR move” by the 56-year-old actress’s team.

“It feels that Cole is doing PR for J.Lo or anybody who seemed rude,” wrote one social media user.

Cole Walliser weighed in on the controversy surrounding his viral exchange with Jennifer Lopez while filming her GlamBOT at the 2026 Golden Globes

GlamBOT King wearing a pastel green suit, smiling and posing confidently at an event with lighting equipment behind him.

Image credits: Roger Kisby/2026GG/Getty Images

Last week, on January 14, Cole Walliser, best known as the creator and director of the GlamBOT, shared an Instagram post featuring a brief interaction he had with Jennifer Lopez on the carpet of the star-studded ceremony held on January 11.

In the clip, The Boy Next Door star was accused of “ignoring” Cole despite him greeting her warmly and attempting to strike up a conversation while filming her GlamBOT for the event.

Notably, social media users pointed out that Lopez “barely acknowledged” Walliser and, for the most part, avoided direct eye contact with him in the video.

Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes event, wearing an intricate brown patterned dress, with GlamBOT King viral interaction context.

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

One disappointed user wrote, “I know it’s part of being human, but a greeting with kind intentions doesn’t hurt anyone. Awful.”

Another commented, “That seemed rude from her. She did not acknowledge you Cole and didn’t look at you when you were talking do better JLo.”

“JLo the type to tell people on set they aren’t allowed to look her in the eyes,” added a third critic.

GlamBOT King in a light blue suit with long curly hair at the Golden Globes amid viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez.

Image credits: Glambot Official

Comment on social media post reading So the rumors are true, related to GlamBOT King viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes.

Comment on social media reading Wow she was very rude You behaved impeccably Cole referencing GlamBOT King viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes

The video also reignited past controversies and long-standing rumors of Lopez being “dismissive” toward staff, assistants, and service workers.

Amid the ongoing backlash targeting Lopez, Walliser shared a video yesterday suggesting that “the internet needs to just calm down” following the viral exchange.

The video, cryptically captioned, “Is this tea or is this just me talking about work,” featured Cole sitting at a table in a hotel room as he began by saying, “I do get asked all the time, who was the worst GlamBOT? Who was the meanest? Who was the rudest?”

J.Lo was accused of not even acknowledging Cole’s presence, with netizens describing her attitude as “cold” and “dismissive”

Jennifer Lopez in an intricate sheer dress holding an envelope during a Golden Globes event interaction with GlamBOT King.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Getty Images

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez’s vocals, related to GlamBOT King viral interaction at Golden Globes.

Comment on social media by user winningfromwithin reading He has so much more grace than her, related to GlamBOT King viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez.

He continued, “I’m not here to tell anybody how they should feel, but there was only one other person outside of JLo that was in that conversation, and that person was me. These are some things that I’ve actually wanted to say for a while, but there’s never really been a chance to sort of like talk about the world at which the GlamBOTs exist.”

“But now I guess is a great time to talk about what it’s like on the carpet. The first thing to know about doing GlamBOTs is that GlamBOTs are completely elective. Nobody’s forcing you to do these things. If you want to do it, you can.”

Cole also highlighted that if someone is “in a bad attitude,” they are not compelled to take part in the GlamBOT.

He went on to express gratitude toward all the stars “that stop,” noting that they are “taking the time to do my thing.”

Walliser further explained how “red carpets are so insane,” as celebrities are often rushed due to tightly scheduled award segments, adding, “[You’re] walking in between stuff, people are screaming at you. It’s just a really crazy environment.”

“So when people land on the glam bot… I’m not just talking about like JLo here. I’m talking about a ton of celebrities in the past that sort of like land and they’re a little like, what’s going on? It’s just because it’s just so crazy.”

Jennifer Lopez in a sheer embroidered gown at a red carpet event, related to GlamBOT King viral interaction at Golden Globes.

Image credits: Glambot Official

Comment from DianeRedRaider responding to GlamBOT King’s interaction with Jennifer Lopez, mentioning the word rude.

Addressing criticism that Lopez appeared disengaged or unresponsive during their interaction, the GlamBOT director added, “These celebrities, they’re at work… They’re working… So some people, chatty at work. Some people, not so chatty at work. And it’s not really my place to be like, oh, you should be a certain way.”

“I mean, literally, I’ve never felt that people were like rude to me in that moment. The world is just so, so crazy that like when people are distracted or like less chatty or like thinking about other stuff, I don’t take it personally. And even with JLo, like I didn’t take it personally.”

Walliser shared several factors that affect how celebrities often come across during their GlamBOT sequences, citing the “crazy environment” of red carpets

GlamBOT King with long curly hair speaks indoors about viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes event.

Image credits: colewalliser

Social media comment reacting to viral interaction between GlamBOT King and Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes.

Elaborating further, he said, “I didn’t feel rude in that moment. I think there’s a couple things that sort of like added to the fuel of this idea. One, like she’s just down to business. The carpet was closed, she’s ready to go inside. She knew what she was gonna do.”

“She is looking away, but she’s getting ready for the move… I knew she was getting ready. I knew it was late. We were just like getting through it. That moment didn’t feel rude.”

GlamBOT King in a black tuxedo posing outdoors at night after viral interaction at the Golden Globes event.

Image credits: colewalliser

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing GlamBOT King’s viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

Comment on social media from user Big mama reacting to a viral interaction involving GlamBOT King and Jennifer Lopez.

Walliser concluded by highlighting how the exchange went viral for all the wrong reasons, saying that “people obviously have been going ham, making their own posts, doing their own thing… but I’m here to just tell you my experience.”

“Not only just JLo, anybody, you know what I mean? I’ve never felt anybody was like rude to me. I think people are at work, they’re rushed, the world is crazy, and I never take it personal.”

However, skeptical fans of the content creator, who has over 4.6 million followers on Instagram, remained unconvinced.

The internet was not convinced by the filmmaker’s explanation, with many dubbing it a “PR move” and arguing that there is no excuse for being “unkind”

GlamBOT King on the Golden Globes red carpet with photographers capturing moments during the viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez.

Image credits: Glambot Official

One fan wrote, “Jlo’s PR team at it again,” while another added, “She was r u d e!”

Popular content creator Jaclyn Hill commented, “You just became my favorite person on the internet. So much class & kindness. But yes, Jlo was rude to you! I’ve experienced her rudeness firsthand as well lol but life goes on!!”

Influencer Eva Marisol Gutowski also weighed in, writing, “As someone who’s been on those carpets plenty of times (I’m not jlo famous by any means lol) she was RUDE. That was not okay to not acknowledge you.”

“It takes 2 seconds to be kind, and every celebrity knows that like it or not, these events are filled with human interactions and no matter HOW stressful the day was, it’s always important to be kind.”

While many netizens continue to believe Walliser’s video was a “damage control” move by the Anaconda star’s team, Jennifer has not yet addressed the controversy.

“Nice try, Dude! We all know she’s rude. She thinks way too highly of herself,” commented one skeptical social media user

Comment on social media from user remmie discussing GlamBOT King’s viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

A social media comment discussing GlamBOT King in relation to the viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

Comment by Jacy Lee on social media, mentioning GlamBOT during a viral interaction at the Golden Globes.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the viral interaction of GlamBOT King with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

Comment from user yakdown discussing GlamBOT King’s reaction after viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes event.

Comment from travel creator Carissamonyce praising professionalism, related to GlamBOT King viral interaction at Golden Globes.

Commenter TDM discussing public reactions to GlamBOT King’s viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

Comment from user Vikkie praising manners in viral interaction involving GlamBOT King and Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes event.

Alt text: Comment from Tori King questioning rudeness in GlamBOT King viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes.

Comment on social media reading oh cole you are way too nice with a crying emoji, about GlamBOT King viral interaction at Golden Globes.

Comment on social media by Ipan Jakaria saying this video is very diplomatic, related to GlamBOT King viral interaction SEO topic.

Comment from user racheli9.6 stating she doesn't deserve a defense, related to GlamBOT King breaking silence after viral Jennifer Lopez interaction.

Comment from Astrology with Andy discussing avoiding the elephant in the room and normalizing rude behavior online.

User comment praising glamBOT videos for their kind energy in a social media interaction about GlamBOT King viral moment.

Comment by misterpreda sharing thoughts on dramatic reactions and praising uplifting energy amid stressful carpet events.

Comment defending Jennifer Lopez's courtesy amid the viral GlamBOT King interaction at the Golden Globes.

Comment stating she looked focused amid busy red carpets, referencing GlamBOT King viral interaction at Golden Globes event.

Comment on social media from user dessaroux reacting humorously to the GlamBOT King viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes.

Comment from tashalustig discussing the GlamBOT King’s viral interaction with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes event.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing agreement and support related to GlamBOT King breaking silence after viral interaction.

Alt text: Comment explaining Jennifer Lopez’s polite behavior to photographers amid GlamBOT King viral interaction at Golden Globes.

