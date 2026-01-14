Despite all the creativity that goes into the Academy Awards, one thing remains completely untouchable, the Oscar statuette itself.



The iconic gold figure is governed by some of the strictest rules in award show history, and the rigidity of these rules were revealed by Conan O’Brien, who hosted the 2025 Oscars in March last year.



In an episode of his Conan Needs a Friend podcast, the 61-year-old comedian shared that several of his humorous promo ideas were swiftly rejected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).



“At one point, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if it’s just on the couch?’” Conan recalled, explaining a bit where he imagined vacuuming around a lounging Oscar.



“Let’s lay it on a really big couch and I’ll be vacuuming and say, ‘Could you at least lift your feet? Or could you at least get up and help? Load the dishwasher?’”



The response from the Academy was immediate.



“One of the people from the Academy came forward and said, ‘Oscar can never be horizontal,’” Conan said, admitting the seriousness of the rule “blew my mind.”



That wasn’t the only idea shut down.



When Conan’s team suggested dressing the statue as a housewife in an apron, the Academy shut that down just as quickly.



“No clothing on Oscar,” Conan added. “Oscar is always n*ked.”



According to AMPAS’ official brand guidelines, the Oscar statuette is treated as a protected symbol of the film industry.



It must always appear in an upright, vertical position and cannot be dressed, altered, rotated, stretched, or embellished in any way.



The statue may only appear in its authorized colors, Academy gold, white, or black, and cannot be used as a prop or set decoration without explicit approval from the Academy.



In short, no matter how funny the bit or creative the idea, Oscar is sacred - standing tall, untouched, and eternally unclothed.

