“Doesn’t Help Her Reputation”: Jennifer Lopez’s “Rude” Interaction At Golden Globes Sparks Backlash

Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes appearance was anything but glamorous, as a recently surfaced clip from the event has once again put her under social media scrutiny.

The new wave of criticism centers on a viral interaction in which the pop icon and actress appeared to give the “cold shoulder” to high-speed camera director Cole Walliser while attending the ceremony on January 11.

Highlights Jennifer Lopez sparked online backlash after fans accused her of appearing “rude” and “dismissive” toward GlamBOT creator Cole Walliser during a red-carpet moment.

The incident reignited long-standing rumors about Lopez’s alleged treatment of staff, including claims of an “unfriendly” attitude and a strict no-eye-contact rule.

The brief exchange ignited intense debate online, with fans dissecting every second and questioning whether her reaction was justified.

Critics labeled her “rude” and “unfriendly” after noticing certain details, which surfaced shortly after J.Lo was also dragged over her risqué fashion choice at the event.

“This doesn’t help her reputation of being rude lol,” reacted one social media user.

Cole Walliser shared the now-viral “rude” interaction he had with Jennifer Lopez at the 83rd Golden Globes on his Instagram account

Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes in an intricate dress, facing backlash over her rude interaction affecting her reputation.

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On Wednesday, January 14, Cole Walliser, best known as the creator and director of the GlamBOT, a high-speed, slow-motion camera system used on major red carpets, shared an Instagram post featuring a brief interaction he had with Jennifer Lopez on the carpet of the star-studded event.

Since 2016, Walliser has operated the GlamBOT for E! Entertainment at prestigious events such as the Oscars, Grammys, and Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a detailed gown and fur coat, linked to a rude interaction sparking Golden Globes backlash.

Image credits: jlo

He uses a robotic arm known as “The Bolt” to capture celebrities in high definition at 1,000 frames per second.

During the 2026 Golden Globes, the On the Floor singer was seen arriving at the GlamBOT station in a long-sleeved, vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stéphane Rolland mermaid-silhouette gown.

As she approached the machine, Walliser greeted her warmly, saying, “Hi, my dear.”

Social media comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction sparking backlash at the Golden Globes event.

Text comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez's behavior, referencing her rude interaction at the Golden Globes and sparking backlash.

Lopez reportedly looked up for only a split second before muttering a brief “Hi” and looking back down.

Walliser then added, “Lovely to see you again, you look amazing!”

Still looking down, the Gigli actress replied, “Nice to see you,” without making eye contact.

The 56-year-old star was posing for the GlamBOT sequence on the red carpet but appeared to many viewers not to acknowledge Walliser’s presence

Jennifer Lopez in a detailed gown at the Golden Globes, amid an event stirring backlash over her rude interaction.

Image credits: GlambotOfficial

As is customary before filming his guests, Walliser asked her, “Do you have an idea of a move, or [are you] just gonna give a little look or pose?”

J.Lo did not appear to verbally acknowledge his question, though she did show him her intended pose.

Walliser then replied, pointing to his camera angles, “Perfect, great. Camera’s going to end right here. We’re gonna start at the top.”

Jennifer Lopez in a detailed gown at the Golden Globes during a controversial moment sparking backlash for her interaction.

Image credits: GlambotOfficial

However, Jennifer was already turned with her back towards him and the equipment, likely waiting for the camera to start recording.

Cole then gave her a countdown, after which she struck her pose, prompting him to exclaim, “Slayed it as usual. Thank you so much!”

To netizens’ disappointment, even after finishing the sequence, Lopez did not pause to respond or further interact with Walliser and instead exited the carpet, waving to other photographers at the venue.

Social media reactions to Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction sparking backlash at the Golden Globes event in 2026.

Image credits: Mxliibu

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction that sparked backlash at the Golden Globes event.

Image credits: jmo_pez

Many social media users commented that she failed to show basic courtesy or acknowledgment toward the crew member.

Some noted that the interaction reinforced her long-standing reputation for being “dismissive” toward staff and reporters.

One critic questioned, “Jesus Cole, did Jlo even speak a word to you?”

“J.Lo is the type to tell people on set they aren’t allowed to look her in the eyes, lmao,” wrote one critic after watching the “cold” interaction unfold

Man with long curly hair smiling at an event highlighting Jennifer Lopez rude interaction backlash at the Golden Globes.

Image credits: John Shearer/WireImage

Another sarcastically commented, “My favorite part was when she didn’t look at, speak to, or smile at you.”

“I know it’s part of being human, but a greeting with kind intentions doesn’t hurt anyone. Awful,” a third added.

“That seemed rude from her. She did not acknowledge you Cole and didn’t look at you when you were talking do better JLo.”

Jennifer Lopez wearing a detailed gown at the Golden Globes, amid backlash over her rude interaction reputation.

Image credits: PopCrave

The Marry Me star has long been the subject of rumors regarding her treatment of staff, assistants, and service workers.

Multiple reports over the years have claimed Lopez enforces a strict rule forbidding staff from making direct eye contact with her, with some allegedly instructed not to look at or approach her unless spoken to first.

Comment highlighting Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction and its impact on her reputation at the Golden Globes event.

Comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction sparking backlash and affecting her reputation at Golden Globes.

Several flight attendants and hotel employees have also claimed she refuses to speak to them directly, instead using her personal assistant as an intermediary for basic requests, such as ordering a drink.

Even public figures like Meghan McCain described Lopez as “deeply unpleasant” and “not very nice” during a 2024 appearance on The View.

Jennifer’s recent behavior also reignited past allegations surrounding her treatment of staff, with some claiming she enforces a strict no-eye-contact policy

Jennifer Lopez in an elaborate gown at Golden Globes with a man gesturing, a moment sparking backlash over rude interaction.

Image credits: GlambotOfficial

In light of these claims, one critic commented on the “unfriendly” interaction between Lopez and Walliser, writing, “So the rumors are true.”

“Glad I’m not the only one that didn’t like this attitude. Just skip her next time.”

However, Cole explained in the caption of his post that the red carpet was “so close to it closing (it might have technically been closed at that point).”

Jennifer Lopez in an intricate gown at the Golden Globes amid backlash over her alleged rude interaction.

Image credits: PopCrave

He added, “I was happy she was able to quickly stop. No messing around — just wham, bam, thank you, GLAM!”

Days before sparking this controversy, Jennifer’s fashion choice at the Golden Globes had already drawn backlash, with critics commenting on her age and the sheer, barely-there illusion of the dress.

The gown, sourced from Beverly Hills vintage store Lily et Cie and previously sold for £1,100 at Kerry Taylor Auctions in 2019, prompted strong reactions from viewers.

“I think these ladies are competing to see who can get closest to being n*ked without actually being n*ked,” one person wrote.

Another remarked, “So happy she can worry about her outfit and not about winning anything at this show.”

“You can tell ALOT by someone by just the way they say hello to you, and this interaction just confirms JLO is an uppity a**,” reacted one netizen

Comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction at Golden Globes, sparking backlash and affecting her reputation.

Comment on social media expressing disapproval of Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction that affects her reputation at the Golden Globes.

Comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction at Golden Globes, expressing disapproval of her attitude.

Comment on Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction at Golden Globes criticizing her behavior and reputation online.

Comment on social media reacting to Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction at Golden Globes sparking backlash.

Comment on social media reading So the rumors are true, related to Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction backlash at Golden Globes.

Comment on social media screen saying he has so much more grace than her, referencing Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction backlash.

User comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction at Golden Globes, sparking backlash about her reputation.

Social media comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez for rude interaction, sparking backlash at Golden Globes event.

Comment on social media criticizing Jennifer Lopez's rude interaction at Golden Globes, sparking backlash over her reputation.