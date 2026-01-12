Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Go Home Granny”: Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Ageist Backlash
Jennifer Lopez posing in a sheer embellished gown at the Golden Globes amidst an ageist backlash controversy.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

“Go Home Granny”: Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Ageist Backlash

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards only to once again find herself the target of hostile comments.

The 56-year-old star stepped onto the red carpet wearing a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stéphane Rolland gown originally designed in 2003.

The long-sleeved mermaid silhouette featured a bare illusion base with glittering brown lace appliqués arranged in a baroque pattern, clinging to her figure before flowing into a voluminous tulle hem.

Highlights
  • Jennifer Lopez was targeted with ageist comments after wearing a sheer vintage gown to the Golden Globes.
  • Fans praised her confidence and fitness, while critics questioned her presence and appearance.
  • The backlash comes as Lopez openly pushes back against age-based criticism during her Las Vegas shows.

While her fans praised her look as “elegant” and “artistic,” others went for harsher, outright ageist remarks.

“Go home granny,” a netizen wrote.

RELATED:

    Jennifer Lopez became the target of ageist online comments following her Golden Globe red carpet appearance

    Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes wearing an intricate sheer gown, sparking ageist backlash over her bold fashion choice.

    Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes wearing an intricate sheer gown, sparking ageist backlash over her bold fashion choice.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    The dress, sourced from Beverly Hills vintage store Lily et Cie, previously sold for £1,100 at Kerry Taylor Auctions in 2019, making it a relatively modest acquisition by red carpet standards.

    Lopez completed the look with a sleek French twist updo and jewelry by Sabyasachi, including morganite and diamond earrings, as well as a diamond and tourmaline ring.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look, highlighting ageist backlash online.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look, highlighting ageist backlash online.

    Image credits: its_Rockel_

    Tweet showing ageist backlash with phrase go home granny in response to Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look.

    Tweet showing ageist backlash with phrase go home granny in response to Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look.

    Image credits: maychelek

    While the two-time Golden Globes nominee was not up for any trophies this year, she was scheduled to present during the ceremony.

    Almost immediately, social media reactions began pouring in, revealing a sharp divide in how viewers interpreted Lopez’s look. Some praised her confidence and physical presence, arguing she remains one of the most striking figures on any red carpet.

    “Jenny from the block don’t never miss!” a fan wrote.

    Jennifer Lopez in a detailed lace gown on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, sparking ageist backlash online.

    Jennifer Lopez in a detailed lace gown on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, sparking ageist backlash online.

    Image credits: PopCrave 

    Others were far less forgiving.

    “She still looks amazing honestly, but is she even acting anymore?” one viewer wrote. “Nobody wants her there,” another added,

    “Makeup looks bad. I like the idea of the dress, but the colors and body-stalking don’t work,” a critic wrote. “She looks great, but I think she p**sed off her makeup artist and the designer.”

    The age-based criticism against Lopez has intensified in recent months, with the artist openly acknowledging them during a show

    Tweet praising Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look, referencing the ageist backlash and “Go Home Granny” controversy.

    Tweet praising Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look, referencing the ageist backlash and “Go Home Granny” controversy.

    Image credits: NiyahKhy4L

    Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes wearing a golden dress amid ageist backlash over her "Go Home Granny" look.

    Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes wearing a golden dress amid ageist backlash over her "Go Home Granny" look.

    Image credits: 3NVYTH3LEAV3S

    The reaction to Lopez’s Golden Globes look echoed the same age-based criticism she has been pushing back against in recent months, particularly from viewers who argue that her style is no longer “appropriate” for a woman in her mid-50s.

    Rather than softening her image, Lopez has repeatedly addressed those comments head-on, making it clear that she has no intention of dressing differently to satisfy online expectations about age.

    Jennifer Lopez in a sheer lace and tulle gown at the Golden Globes, sparking ageist backlash over her red carpet look.

    Jennifer Lopez in a sheer lace and tulle gown at the Golden Globes, sparking ageist backlash over her red carpet look.

    Image credits: PopCrave 

    For instance, during her Las Vegas show, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live, the singer directly addressed the constant commentary surrounding her appearance, pausing mid-performance to speak to the audience.

    “Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can just ignore a lot of it,” she told the crowd. “It really doesn’t mean anything.”

    “Why does she always dress that way? Why doesn’t she dress her age? Why is she always n*ked?” she said, referencing familiar remarks she sees online.

    “And I said, ‘If you had this b**ty, you’d be n*ked too.’”

    Fans congratulated Lopez for her refusal to back down and praised her style and fitness

    Jennifer Lopez posing at an event in an ornate gown, highlighting her Golden Globes look and ageist backlash discussion.

    Jennifer Lopez posing at an event in an ornate gown, highlighting her Golden Globes look and ageist backlash discussion.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    “If I had her body, I’d be showing it off too,” one fan wrote. “The old saying still applies: if you’ve got it, flaunt it,” another added.

    “I think these ladies are competing to see who can get closest to being n*ked without actually being n*ked,” a critic replied.

    The criticism, however, has done little to slow Lopez professionally.

    Even as some viewers question whether she is “still acting,” the singer and actress is preparing to return to screens later this year with Office Romance, an upcoming romantic comedy slated for release on Netflix.

    The film is directed by Ol Parker and written by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly, with Lopez starring opposite Goldstein.

    The cast includes Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Rick Hoffman, Jodie Whittaker, among others.

    The project also marks a reunion between Lopez and Edward James Olmos, who previously appeared alongside her in Selena in 1997.

    “Still looks amazing.” Fans shared their reactions to Lopez’s look on social media

    Social media comment discussing Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash online.

    Social media comment discussing Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash online.

    Image credits: cosmos_atom_

    Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes wearing a glamorous outfit amid ageist backlash over her style choice.

    Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes wearing a glamorous outfit amid ageist backlash over her style choice.

    Image credits: stayfloz

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look, highlighting the ageist backlash over her makeup.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look, highlighting the ageist backlash over her makeup.

    Image credits: rolphbabycakes

    Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes wearing a glamorous dress amid ageist backlash online.

    Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes wearing a glamorous dress amid ageist backlash online.

    Image credits: dis608

    Tweet reply from J. Gatsby with text No, commenting on Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look ageist backlash discussion.

    Tweet reply from J. Gatsby with text No, commenting on Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look ageist backlash discussion.

    Image credits: jondls76

    Social media user commenting on Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash online.

    Social media user commenting on Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash online.

    Image credits: AbdelArc

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash on social media.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash on social media.

    Image credits: roelhtx

    Twitter user comments on Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash mentioning makeup critique.

    Twitter user comments on Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash mentioning makeup critique.

    Image credits: KelliMarieeee

    Social media comment praising Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash discussion.

    Social media comment praising Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash discussion.

    Image credits: JavaTheJuice

    Screenshot of a tweet critiquing Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash on social media.

    Screenshot of a tweet critiquing Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash on social media.

    Image credits: axhleighlouise

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look, highlighting ageist backlash and posing comments.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look, highlighting ageist backlash and posing comments.

    Image credits: Susan28674359

    Comment on Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look sparking ageist backlash, highlighting public reactions on social media.

    Comment on Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look sparking ageist backlash, highlighting public reactions on social media.

    Image credits: ChristieChistie

    Twitter user commenting on Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash discussion.

    Twitter user commenting on Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes look amid ageist backlash discussion.

    Image credits: WebTech2025

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

