Jennifer Lopez Goes Viral After Brutally Responding To People Telling Her To “Dress Her Age”

Jennifer Lopez has gone viral after clapping back at online criticism over her “inappropriate” looks during the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency, which kicked off on December 30 and runs through January 3.

For those unfamiliar, a residency is when an artist performs a series of scheduled shows at the same venue over an extended period.

Highlights Jennifer Lopez addressed the recurring online criticism regarding her "age-appropriate" wardrobe during the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency.

The pop icon delivered a bold, viral retort to haters.

Fans rallied behind the 56-year-old singer, praising her confidence and sense of humor.

Critics voiced their disapproval, sparking a heated debate over celebrity fashion and traditional norms.

Taking the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the opening day, the 56-year-old pop icon addressed the nonstop commentary about her appearance, age, and stage wardrobe.

Lopez’s latest run, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live, marks her return to Las Vegas following her record-breaking All I Have residency, which ran from 2016 to 2018 and grossed more than $100 million.

RELATED:

Jennifer Lopez’s “iconic” response to critics goes viral

Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a sparkling outfit, showcasing confidence amid dress her age comments.

Image credits: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Midway through her debut show, Jennifer Lopez paused the performance to address the constant scrutiny she faces online.

“Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can just ignore a lot of it,” Lopez told the crowd in a moment that has since been captured on TikTok. “It really doesn’t mean anything.”

She went on to joke about the recurring comments she sees online, “Why does she always dress that way? Why doesn’t she dress her age? Why is she always naked?”

Jennifer Lopez on stage wearing a sparkling green outfit, confidently responding to people telling her to dress her age.

Image credits: jenjlo3

Then, she delivered a suggestive response, which apparently set the internet on fire.

“And I said, ‘If you had this b**ty, you’d be n*ked too,’” Lopez quipped, briefly turning around to show off her barely-there sequin fringe minidress before covering it with a feathery skirt.

Her punchline drew loud cheers from the audience and quickly garnered praise from fans.

Netizens shared divided reactions as fans cheer Lopez’s confidence while critics roll their eyes

Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a green fringe outfit, going viral after responding to dress her age comments.

Image credits: jenjlo3

Tweet showing Alexis Rivera supporting Jennifer Lopez's clothing choices amid age-related comments, trending viral response online.

Image credits: alexismba47

Tweet reply praising Jennifer Lopez's confident response to critics telling her to dress her age, posted in 2025.

Image credits: Wolvesinthstown

As the clip of the moment spread across social media platforms, reactions poured in fast. J.Lo’s supporters dominated the comment section, praising her confidence and sense of humor.

One wrote, “If I had her body, I’d be showing it off too,” while another said, “Girl, I’d be shaking it too if I looked like that.”

Jennifer Lopez performing on stage wearing a sparkling outfit, surrounded by dancers during a live show.

Image credits: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Third added, “The old saying still applies: if you’ve got it, flaunt it.”

Others leaned into the joke, dubbing Lopez a comedian. “She found her calling — comedy,” one wrote, while another added, “Didn’t know J. Lo was doing stand-up now.”

Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a sparkly outfit, going viral for responding to dress her age comments.

Image credits: jennifer_jilo

However, not everyone was impressed. Several critics accused her of trying too hard for attention.

“I think these ladies are competing to see who can get closest to being naked without actually being naked,” one detractor commented.

Jennifer Lopez’s outfits had already sparked backlash at other global events

Tweet replying to Jennifer Lopez update, discussing her viral response to critics about dressing her age, displayed on a social media interface.

Image credits: glitterfairypro

Tweet praising Jennifer Lopez for her amazing gym body, muscle, strength, and discipline in response to age-related comments.

Image credits: CocineraMayor

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Jennifer Lopez amid viral responses about dressing her age.

Image credits: JamesLeslie123

The viral residency moment wasn’t Lopez’s first run-in with outfit-related criticism this year.

Back in June 2025, she faced intense scrutiny after a clip from her performance at the World Pride Music Festival resurfaced online.

In the footage, the Boy Next Door star appeared onstage in a black two-piece outfit with flame embellishments and a sheer mesh overlay. Her outfit prompted a heated debate over whether her look was “age-appropriate”.

Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a glamorous outfit, going viral for her response about dressing age-appropriately.

Image credits: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a sparkling outfit with backup dancers during a viral moment dressing her age debate.

Image credits: jloversjlo_

As reported by Bored Panda, Lopez also made headlines during a lavish Indian wedding in November, where she performed for billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and her groom, Vamsi Gadiraju.

Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a pink bodysuit, going viral after responding to people telling her to dress her age.

Image credits: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

While her crystal-studded Manish Malhotra saree paired with an emerald necklace was widely admired, her more revealing performance outfits drew criticism from viewers who felt they didn’t align with traditional wedding norms.

Despite the criticism, Lopez has shown little interest in toning down her style to appease online critics.

“If I looked that great I’d dress however I darn well wanted,” said one netizen

Comment from a top fan defending Jennifer Lopez’s style, responding to criticism about dressing her age.

Comment from Tammie Woodall-Hitsman expressing support for dressing freely regardless of age in a social media post.

Comment by Thuy B Vo in a social media chat, emphasizing confidence and responding to dressing age expectations.

Comment by Lucy Morales defending Jennifer Lopez’s style in response to age-related fashion criticism online.

Comment from Doris Douglin praising Jennifer Lopez’s body in response to critics telling her to dress her age.

Comment praising Jennifer Lopez for maintaining her shape and responding to people telling her to dress her age.

Comment praising Jennifer Lopez for her confident response to critics telling her to dress her age.

Comment from Pete Regal reacting to Jennifer Lopez going viral after responding to age-related dress comments.

Comment by Jerine Vincent discussing artistic expression and age expectations in performance and fashion.

Comment from Alt O. Aleihs encouraging Jennifer Lopez to ignore critics telling her to dress her age.

Comment praising Jennifer Lopez for confidently dressing however she wants despite age-related criticism on social media.

Comment from Sarah Carter Zerhusen praising Jennifer Lopez for her confidence and style after having twins.

Commenter Lill-Tove Knutsen discusses stage performers' light dresses and dancing, relating to Jennifer Lopez dress her age debate.

Comment by Tammy Brackett-Ausby saying where’s the lie in response to Jennifer Lopez goes viral debate about dressing her age.