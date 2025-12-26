Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Odd Detail In Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas Photo Has People Calling Out Her Photoshop Skills
Jennifer Lopez in a Christmas photo sitting by a decorated tree with gifts, showcasing an odd detail sparking Photoshop talks.
Odd Detail In Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas Photo Has People Calling Out Her Photoshop Skills

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Eagle-eyed viewers are mocking Jennifer Lopez over what appears to be a major editing fail in one of her Christmas photos.

The Let’s Get Loud singer posted a mirror selfie to wish her fans a Merry Christmas.

“Merry Christmas one and all!” she captioned the photo, seemingly taken in a bathroom.

For the festive occasion, J-Lo wore her hair up with a red bow and donned a dazzling red sequin dress.

  • Fans noticed an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez's Christmas selfie, accusing the star of a Photoshop mistake.
  • Jennifer previously denied accusations of editing her photos, writing, “#WishThereWasPhotoshopForHaters."
  • The pop star spent Christmas at home with her twins and sisters.

She opted for simple makeup, featuring winged eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, and neutral lipstick.

    Jennifer Lopez taking a mirror selfie at home with an odd detail sparking Photoshop skills discussion online

    Jennifer Lopez has been accused of heavily editing her Christmas selfie
    Jennifer Lopez taking a mirror selfie at home with an odd detail sparking Photoshop skills discussion online

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    “She’s still got it,” one fan gushed in the comments.

    “Merry Christmas to the never-aging queen,” wrote someone else.

    “I’m pretty sure you’re perfect! Merry Christmas!!!!” read another comment.

    Jennifer Lopez in striped pajamas taking a selfie with a decorated Christmas tree indoors featuring Photoshop discussion.

    Jennifer Lopez in striped pajamas taking a selfie with a decorated Christmas tree indoors featuring Photoshop discussion.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    But some users fixated on a strange detail that seemed to indicate J-Lo had spent some time on her editing apps—though not enough to double-check that the image looked realistic.

    Jennifer Lopez smiling at a Christmas dinner table with holiday decorations and people calling out her Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    “Merry Christmas queen – why is your phone bendy?” one user asked.

    “The way your phone bends gives away obvious airbrushing, FaceTune, Photoshop, etc,” a separate observer shared, speculating that the star may have done so intentionally to increase engagement.

    Another viewer advised J-Lo, “I love you, girl. But you’ve got to double-check for unintended distortion in any photo you edit—before posting.” 

    One viral post said the star’s iPhone appeared “curved like a banana.”

    Festive Christmas dining table set with elegant decor and soft lighting, highlighting an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s photo.

    J-Lo shared a glimpse into her family’s Christmas dinner on social mediaFestive Christmas dining table set with elegant decor and soft lighting, highlighting an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s photo.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    “I don’t know why someone with her looks, her money, her clothes still has to use filters. What hope have any of the rest of us got,” read another comment, while others speculated that the oddly shaped phone was the result of a curved mirror. 

    Screenshot of a social media comment critiquing Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo, highlighting odd details and Photoshop skills.

    Screenshot of a social media comment critiquing Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo, highlighting odd details and Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: goodybtc

    The star also gave fans a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations by sharing an Instagram Reel of her family enjoying the festivities.

    The table at her home was adorned with grapes, candles, ribbons, and gold cutlery. At the end of the clip, Jennifer could be seen doing a toast, seemingly with eggnog.

    Jennifer Lopez taking a selfie in a red dress with an orange phone case, highlighting odd detail and Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    While celebrities typically ignore accusations of Photoshopping their social media content, J-Lo previously addressed the claims that she retouched her body in a 2017 photo.

    Tweet commenting on an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo, with people calling out her Photoshop skills.

    Tweet commenting on an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo, with people calling out her Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: azzurrochurro

    Close-up of hand holding orange phone with two large rings, highlighting odd detail prompting Photoshop skills discussion.

    Close-up of hand holding orange phone with two large rings, highlighting odd detail prompting Photoshop skills discussion.

    Image credits: Vinod_r108

    “It’s not Photoshop, it’s a smudge on my mirror!” she clapped back that year, following the message with an array of hashtags like “#LordBlessTheHaters” and “#WishThereWasPhotoshopForHaters.” The image has since been removed from her Instagram page.

    Christmas fireplace decorated with garland, pinecones, and a red stocking, highlighting odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s photo.

    The mom of two previously sparked concern with a video of herself stuffing a stocking with beauty productsChristmas fireplace decorated with garland, pinecones, and a red stocking, highlighting odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s photo.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    The alleged Photoshop fail comes after the 56-year-old was warned of a potential fire hazard in a recent Christmas video.

    Taking to Instagram, Jennifer posted an advertisement showing herself stuffing a stocking with products from her line, JLo Beauty.

    Many warned that the stocking was positioned too close to her fireplace and said it wasn’t a bright idea to stuff the knitted sock with flammable items.

    Jennifer Lopez posing near Christmas stocking with festive decorations, sparking discussion about her Photoshop skills.

    Jennifer Lopez posing near Christmas stocking with festive decorations, sparking discussion about her Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    Side-by-side photos showing age 55 with an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo sparking Photoshop claims.

    Side-by-side photos showing age 55 with an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo sparking Photoshop claims.

    Image credits: Vinod_r108

    Fans also questioned why she had hung only one stocking instead of three, given that she has two children—twins Max and Emme Muniz, whom she shares with Marc Anthony.

    The mom told People that she’s been a “sucker” for the holiday season ever since she was a child, adding that she typically spends time with her sisters, who visit from the East Coast.

    “I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories,” she told the magazine.

    Jennifer Lopez taking a mirror selfie in a red dress with an odd detail sparking Photoshop skills discussion.

    J-Lo spends Christmas with her twins, Max and Emme, and her sisters
    Jennifer Lopez taking a mirror selfie in a red dress with an odd detail sparking Photoshop skills discussion.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    The actress shared that she loves planning every single detail, from decorations and hot chocolate to festive music and food, to create a “storybook” Christmas experience for her children.

    This year, fans were surprised to see Jennifer going Christmas shopping with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, after filing for divorce from him in August 2024.

    Group of people wearing matching striped pajamas in a Christmas photo with an odd detail sparking Photoshop skills debate.

    Group of people wearing matching striped pajamas in a Christmas photo with an odd detail sparking Photoshop skills debate.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    On Sunday (December 21), the exes reunited alongside the actor’s son, Samuel, for shopping and lunch at Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles.

    “He was excited and chatty. They shopped for gifts in several high-end stores,” a source told People.

    “Jen asked a lot of questions and picked up gifts for Ben’s kids. They arrived and left separately.”

    While Jennifer and Ben, who were married for two years, do not share children together, the source said their kids—the actor is a dad to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—are still “really close.”

    Jennifer Lopez sitting in striped pajamas by a decorated Christmas tree with lights and ornaments.

    The On The Floor hitmaker went Christmas shopping with her ex, Ben AffleckJennifer Lopez sitting in striped pajamas by a decorated Christmas tree with lights and ornaments.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    “The most important thing to both of them is raising their kids in a supportive environment, so they plan to stay in each other’s lives,” the insider explained.

    Jennifer and Ben previously dated in the early 2000s. Years later, they rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2022. Their divorce was finalized last January.

    “She’s a great mom and always gave Ben’s kids the same love,” a source close to the Selena actress told People.

    “Even though her contact with Ben is now more sporadic, they make sure the kids can spend time together whenever they want.”

    “Even her phone got curves,” one fan joked

    User tweet pointing out an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo, sparking Photoshop skill debates.

    User tweet pointing out an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo, sparking Photoshop skill debates.

    Image credits: arlekin_julia

    Twitter user commenting humorously on Jennifer Lopez's Christmas photo, noting odd detail and Photoshop skills critique.

    Twitter user commenting humorously on Jennifer Lopez's Christmas photo, noting odd detail and Photoshop skills critique.

    Image credits: doranmaul

    Tweet from MrDwein reacting with surprise to an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo sparking Photoshop discussions.

    Tweet from MrDwein reacting with surprise to an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo sparking Photoshop discussions.

    Image credits: MrDwein

    Tweet from user reacting to odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo with comments on her Photoshop skills.

    Tweet from user reacting to odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo with comments on her Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: notkassia

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo and her Photoshop skills.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo and her Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: ogbame_justus

    Twitter user commenting on Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo, sparking discussion about her Photoshop skills.

    Twitter user commenting on Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo, sparking discussion about her Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: sativaonx

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo and her Photoshop skills.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo and her Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: AG_knocks

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo and Photoshop skills.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo and Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: _Fx_Queen

    Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo showing an odd detail that sparked calls about her Photoshop skills.

    Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo showing an odd detail that sparked calls about her Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: ShreyaBerry2

    Tweet from Cristina Fox commenting on an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo sparking Photoshop skills debate.

    Tweet from Cristina Fox commenting on an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo sparking Photoshop skills debate.

    Image credits: cristinafoxtv

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo and her Photoshop skills.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo and her Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: re4mat0r

    Tweet discussing odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo with people questioning her Photoshop skills.

    Tweet discussing odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo with people questioning her Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: EorzeanNinjaX

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo and questioning Photoshop skills.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing an odd detail in Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas photo and questioning Photoshop skills.

    Image credits: PauluzRFRM

    Tweet discussing a curved iPhone 17 Pro Max, with users questioning Apple, linked to Photoshop skills debate.

    Tweet discussing a curved iPhone 17 Pro Max, with users questioning Apple, linked to Photoshop skills debate.

    Image credits: Deucesofweb3

    Jennifer Lopez Christmas photo showing a possible Photoshop odd detail causing people to question the editing skills.

    Jennifer Lopez Christmas photo showing a possible Photoshop odd detail causing people to question the editing skills.

    Image credits: wordslikerad

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

