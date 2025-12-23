Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Would Do The Same”: Mass Support For Ben Affleck After Steven Spielberg’s Feud Is Exposed
Ben Affleck and Steven Spielberg shaking hands at an event, both wearing black tuxedos in a dimly lit venue.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“I Would Do The Same”: Mass Support For Ben Affleck After Steven Spielberg’s Feud Is Exposed

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
17

12

17

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck were once expected to cross paths professionally, until an awkward pool party incident allegedly put any future collaboration off the table.

The claim was recently made by director Mike Binder during a podcast appearance, in which he alleged that, in the 2000s, the celebrated Jaws filmmaker and Affleck had a falling-out following an uncomfortable encounter involving one of Spielberg’s children.

Highlights
  • Steven Spielberg allegedly refused to work with Ben Affleck following an awkward pool party incident involving his son.
  • Director Mike Binder claimed the fallout cost Spielberg’s planned involvement in the 2006 film Man About Town, which later struggled at the box office.
  • The alleged story sparked heated debate online, with many users siding with Ben and criticizing Spielberg for how he handled the situation.

“Why would he not have reprimanded his son instead of hating on Ben? I am 100% on Ben’s side,” one social media user reacted.

RELATED:

    Steven Spielberg reportedly walked away from directing a film written by Mike Binder after learning that Ben Affleck would be cast in the lead role

    Steven Spielberg in a seated interview, wearing glasses and a blazer, discussing Ben Affleck and a director's son incident.

    Steven Spielberg in a seated interview, wearing glasses and a blazer, discussing Ben Affleck and a director's son incident.

    Image credits: ColbertLateShow

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During an appearance on Stephen Baldwin’s podcast One Bad Movie, which was uploaded to YouTube on November 11, Mike Binder claimed that the alleged feud between Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck originated from his 2006 film Man About Town.

    The filmmaker revealed that while developing the project, Spielberg had initially expressed strong interest, having previously praised Binder’s film The Upside of Anger.

    Mike recalled, “[Steven] said, ‘We gotta do something together. I want you to write something for me.’”

    Ben Affleck at an Amazon Studios event, posing in a gray sweater with a trimmed beard and short hair.

    Ben Affleck at an Amazon Studios event, posing in a gray sweater with a trimmed beard and short hair.

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    Discussing the inspiration behind the script, the 67-year-old shared that the story was partially influenced by a home invasion scare at Spielberg’s house at the time.

    “At the time, we both lived up in the Palisades, and we were talking about power and struggles, and also he was going through a thing where there was a guy who broke into his house late at night, and was gonna, they found notes.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Steven Spielberg smiling at an awards event wearing a tuxedo with bow tie against a dark background.

    Steven Spielberg smiling at an awards event wearing a tuxedo with bow tie against a dark background.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    “The guy was gonna electrocute Steven, beat him up, and it was just horrible,” he added.

    According to Binder, the film was originally set to be directed by Spielberg himself and produced by his studio, DreamWorks.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Ben does seem moody, related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Ben does seem moody, related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck.

    Comment from Shawna Hicks reacting to a prank involving being pushed into a pool, shared on social media platform.

    Comment from Shawna Hicks reacting to a prank involving being pushed into a pool, shared on social media platform.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the 79-year-old famed filmmaker backed out of directing the project but initially expressed interest in producing it through his studio, prompting Binder to step in as director.

    Binder then met with the Gone Girl star, and the two reached what he described as “a deal.”

    A pool party at Spielberg’s home reportedly soured the relationship between him and Affleck after the actor allegedly made Spielberg’s son “cry”

    Ben Affleck posing with a woman at an event, highlighting Steven Spielberg refusing to work with him.

    Ben Affleck posing with a woman at an event, highlighting Steven Spielberg refusing to work with him.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

    However, upon learning that Affleck would be cast in the lead role, Spielberg allegedly withdrew from the project entirely, refusing even to produce it, and told Binder at the time, “No. Can’t do it with him.”

    The director continued, “We just bombed with a movie with him, he’s got that whole J. Lo thing going on now, and I have other problems with him.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blonde woman holding a black and white photo of Gwyn in an urban setting with graffiti background.

    Blonde woman holding a black and white photo of Gwyn in an urban setting with graffiti background.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The remark was a reference to Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s 2003 film Gigli, which was widely considered a major flop, as well as the couple’s highly publicized broken engagement in early 2004.

    However, Binder suggested that these were only part of the issue, revealing that another major factor was Steven’s claim that Affleck had mistreated his son during a family vacation while the actor was dating the director’s goddaughter, Gwyneth Paltrow.

    Ben Affleck looking wet and distressed in a close-up scene, related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with him.

    Ben Affleck looking wet and distressed in a close-up scene, related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with him.

    Image credits: DreamWorks Pictures

    Affleck and Paltrow dated on and off for three years between 1997 and 2000 and co-starred in films such as Shakespeare in Love and Bounce.

    Mike recalled Steven allegedly explaining the incident, saying, “My son was a little boy, he was playing in the pool, and he got out of the pool, and Ben came in fully dressed, and my son pushed Ben into the pool.”

    “Can’t do it with him,” the 79-year-old Schindler’s List director reportedly said as he refused to work with Ben for Mike’s 2006 film

    Steven Spielberg speaking at a TIME 100 event, wearing glasses and a beige sweater, discussing film industry topics.

    Steven Spielberg speaking at a TIME 100 event, wearing glasses and a beige sweater, discussing film industry topics.

    Image credits: TIME

    “And Ben got really mad at him, and he came out of the pool and picked him up and threw him back into the pool, and made my son cry.”

    Spielberg allegedly added, “I just don’t like to work with him. Plus his last two movies bombed. Find somebody else. Anyone but him. He’s cold as hell.”

    Comment by Marilyn CL reacting to Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck after incident involving director's son.

    Comment by Marilyn CL reacting to Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck after incident involving director's son.

    Comment by Bill Dee reacting to Hollywood pettiness, referencing Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck controversy with director's son.

    Comment by Bill Dee reacting to Hollywood pettiness, referencing Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck controversy with director's son.

    When Binder relayed the decision to Affleck’s agent, the Deep Water star reportedly already knew the reason.

    Mike further recalled, “Ben calls me up, he says, ‘Did Steven Spielberg tell you I threw his kid in the water? Is that what happened? Is that why I’m not on your movie?'”

    Ben Affleck shaking hands with Steven Spielberg at a formal event, both dressed in black suits and ties.

    Ben Affleck shaking hands with Steven Spielberg at a formal event, both dressed in black suits and ties.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    “I said, ‘No, he didn’t say…’ ‘Yes he did! He told you I threw his kid in the water. That’s why I’m not on the movie,’” He added.

    Social media users were surprised, and largely unimpressed, by Spielberg’s handling of the alleged pool incident, with many criticizing his parenting.

    Years later, Binder and Affleck reportedly even joked about the incident after the latter’s film beat Spielberg’s project at the 2013 Academy Awards

    Ben Affleck looking serious in a suit and tie, related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with him.

    Ben Affleck looking serious in a suit and tie, related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with him.

    Image credits: Miramax

    Commenter Ed Reid discussing Ben Affleck’s career and Steven Spielberg’s decision not to work with him.

    Commenter Ed Reid discussing Ben Affleck’s career and Steven Spielberg’s decision not to work with him.

    One netizen wrote, “If I had shoved a fully-clothed person into a pool when I was a kid, regardless of the age, and that fully-clothed person then threw me into the pool, my father would have tipped the guy and thank him for teaching me some manners.”

    Another user commented, “I would do the same thing. Lol! Fully dressed and pushed into a pool? Yeah I’m pushing you in as well.”

    Steven Spielberg in glasses and blazer, thoughtfully sitting and resting his chin on his hand during an interview.

    Steven Spielberg in glasses and blazer, thoughtfully sitting and resting his chin on his hand during an interview.

    Image credits: ColbertLateShow

    “When they say Hollywood’s morals are screwed up, this should be exhibit A. Whose kid throws a fully clothed adult in a pool? And didn’t get punished? And the adult bears the blame?”

    While Spielberg ultimately backed out of the project entirely, Binder went on to direct the film with Affleck in the lead role, and it was produced by Lionsgate.

    Man wearing glasses and a hat speaking into a microphone during a podcast about Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck.

    Man wearing glasses and a hat speaking into a microphone during a podcast about Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck.

    Image credits: OneBadMovie

    Years later, at the 2013 Academy Awards, Argo won Best Picture, beating Spielberg’s Lincoln.

    Binder, who was watching the ceremony on television, said he immediately texted Affleck, writing, “Tonight you could throw Spielberg’s whole family in the pool and get away with it.”

    The Reign Over Me director concluded by reflecting on the situation, saying, “I love both these guys, and they’re both smarter than me, but they both kinda acted like idiots, and so did I. They were great guys, but at the same time, a**holes.”

    “Oh I gotta side with Ben here. The kid was being a brat,” one displeased social media user wrote

    Comment by Kathy Cozzarelli McCann discussing Ben Affleck's incident related to director's son and Steven Spielberg's refusal.

    Comment by Kathy Cozzarelli McCann discussing Ben Affleck's incident related to director's son and Steven Spielberg's refusal.

    Comment by Kerem Bayraktaroglu questioning collaboration related to Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck involving director's son.

    Comment by Kerem Bayraktaroglu questioning collaboration related to Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck involving director's son.

    Comment about Ben Affleck and Steven Spielberg involving director's son dispute shown on social media post.

    Comment about Ben Affleck and Steven Spielberg involving director's son dispute shown on social media post.

    Comment from Billy McMorran about Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck after incident involving director's son.

    Comment from Billy McMorran about Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck after incident involving director's son.

    Comment from Cynthia Molak Mercadante questioning Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck after incident with director's son.

    Comment from Cynthia Molak Mercadante questioning Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck after incident with director's son.

    Comment discussing Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck due to issues involving Spielberg's son.

    Comment discussing Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck due to issues involving Spielberg's son.

    Comment by Larry Kaplan discussing an incident related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck.

    Comment by Larry Kaplan discussing an incident related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck.

    Comment by Harry Satchel discussing differing opinions about being delightful, with 29 reactions including likes and laughs.

    Comment by Harry Satchel discussing differing opinions about being delightful, with 29 reactions including likes and laughs.

    Comment by David Leaser discussing Spielberg’s son and Ben Affleck's conflict leading to Spielberg refusing to work with Affleck.

    Comment by David Leaser discussing Spielberg’s son and Ben Affleck's conflict leading to Spielberg refusing to work with Affleck.

    Comment by Scott Young saying the kid got what he deserved on a social media post about Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck.

    Comment by Scott Young saying the kid got what he deserved on a social media post about Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck.

    ALT text: Comment discussing Hollywood morals related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck over a director’s son incident

    ALT text: Comment discussing Hollywood morals related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck over a director’s son incident

    Comment on social media post about Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck after incident involving director's son.

    Comment on social media post about Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck after incident involving director's son.

    Comment about Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck due to actions involving the director's son in a social media post.

    Comment about Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck due to actions involving the director's son in a social media post.

    Comment from Steve Smith criticizing Ben Affleck, mentioning Ben’s behavior in an online discussion.

    Comment from Steve Smith criticizing Ben Affleck, mentioning Ben’s behavior in an online discussion.

    Comment discussing Ben Affleck's personal controversies related to Steven Spielberg and the director's son incident.

    Comment discussing Ben Affleck's personal controversies related to Steven Spielberg and the director's son incident.

    Comment by Tanner Oz about violence, expressing opinion on responsibility and behavior in a casual online discussion.

    Comment by Tanner Oz about violence, expressing opinion on responsibility and behavior in a casual online discussion.

    Comment by Betty Lamoreaux Berry saying your past eventually catches up with you, related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck.

    Comment by Betty Lamoreaux Berry saying your past eventually catches up with you, related to Steven Spielberg refusing to work with Ben Affleck.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Ben affleck
    celebrities
    children
    jennifer lopez

    12

    17

    12

    17

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    lilaimeec avatar
    Maim
    Maim
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anybody else have a hard time following these "articles" on BP? Took 20 minutes to get to the "feud" part of things, with some very necessary pics of Gwyneth Paltrow.

    4
    4points
    reply
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their articles are fairly useless. I usually just look at the pictures, often wondering what the photo choices have to do with the topic. BP should concentrate on listicles.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    alisonmavridis avatar
    Ali
    Ali
    Community Member
    19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First I have heard of this story, so I'm only going on what is given here- doesn't read to me like Spielberg was trying to b**b Afliks career over 1 pool side incident. Sounds to me like there was a lot going on. So Spielberg was reluctant to work closely with a guy who was mid messy public break up and now dating his god daughter? We have no idea if the son was reprimanded in private or is indeed a brat. From Afliks later comments I would infer he did not speak to either parent about the incident. If a kid pushes you in a pool and you retaliate by throwing them in, and they cry - chances are you scared the kid and you go tell the parents. I suspect it was the handling of the incident on the back of other problems which led Spielberg to simply want to stay away from someone he didn't respect. Not like he black listed the guy or spoke out about it.

    4
    4points
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Made my son cry" tell me everything I need to know about the “Reprimand” "We have no idea if the son was reprimanded in private or is indeed a brat. From Afliks later comments I would infer he did not speak to either parent about the incident." If we have no idea, then why assume Berg acted perfectly? As for the retaliation of throwing the kid in a pool, you can read the comment by kathy cozzarell.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Besides Affleck was the b**b in phantoms yo. Also this is a terrible article. Bp, condensing a story that was paraphrased in a podcast by a guy who was at the party. Not from Ben or Steven.

    1
    1point
    reply
    gikut avatar
    giku T
    giku T
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    good for ben. the kid should learn some manners

    1
    1point
    reply
    rossnicholson avatar
    Ross Nicholson
    Ross Nicholson
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spielberg's a friend. Afleck has still got my Oscar for writing Good Will Hunting, so, I'm with Stevie.

    0
    0points
    reply
    michaeldanhauer avatar
    Michael Danhauer
    Michael Danhauer
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just dumb. Obvious stupidity all around. Ben was wronged and overreacted. Then Spielberg defends his son because he spoils his kid and tries to justify his poor parenting. So everyone here is just an idiot.

    0
    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good lord, you push a fully dressed adult into a pool, you ask for it!

    0
    0points
    reply
    lesliebudge avatar
    les
    les
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    an adult throws a child into a pool and your blaming the childs parent. a grown man should not be throwing kids into a pool even if the kid pushed him. ben afflec sounds like a bully

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Affleck didn't just "throw a child into a pool" for no reason, like you're making it sound. What should the adult do in this case, if the child's parents apparently refuse to discipline or even admonish the child for what the CHILD did? This isn't an innocent "aww how cute" prank; Affleck could have struck his head on the edge of the pool or could have even drowned if his clothing was heavy enough when waterlogged (especially if there were no other adults nearby that could help get him out of the pool.) What if Affleck didn't know how to swim? Unless the child was a toddler, the child should have known NOT to push other people into the pool, regardless of their age. THAT is bullying too - pushing other people into the pool.

    7
    7points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    lilaimeec avatar
    Maim
    Maim
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anybody else have a hard time following these "articles" on BP? Took 20 minutes to get to the "feud" part of things, with some very necessary pics of Gwyneth Paltrow.

    4
    4points
    reply
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their articles are fairly useless. I usually just look at the pictures, often wondering what the photo choices have to do with the topic. BP should concentrate on listicles.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    alisonmavridis avatar
    Ali
    Ali
    Community Member
    19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First I have heard of this story, so I'm only going on what is given here- doesn't read to me like Spielberg was trying to b**b Afliks career over 1 pool side incident. Sounds to me like there was a lot going on. So Spielberg was reluctant to work closely with a guy who was mid messy public break up and now dating his god daughter? We have no idea if the son was reprimanded in private or is indeed a brat. From Afliks later comments I would infer he did not speak to either parent about the incident. If a kid pushes you in a pool and you retaliate by throwing them in, and they cry - chances are you scared the kid and you go tell the parents. I suspect it was the handling of the incident on the back of other problems which led Spielberg to simply want to stay away from someone he didn't respect. Not like he black listed the guy or spoke out about it.

    4
    4points
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Made my son cry" tell me everything I need to know about the “Reprimand” "We have no idea if the son was reprimanded in private or is indeed a brat. From Afliks later comments I would infer he did not speak to either parent about the incident." If we have no idea, then why assume Berg acted perfectly? As for the retaliation of throwing the kid in a pool, you can read the comment by kathy cozzarell.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Besides Affleck was the b**b in phantoms yo. Also this is a terrible article. Bp, condensing a story that was paraphrased in a podcast by a guy who was at the party. Not from Ben or Steven.

    1
    1point
    reply
    gikut avatar
    giku T
    giku T
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    good for ben. the kid should learn some manners

    1
    1point
    reply
    rossnicholson avatar
    Ross Nicholson
    Ross Nicholson
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spielberg's a friend. Afleck has still got my Oscar for writing Good Will Hunting, so, I'm with Stevie.

    0
    0points
    reply
    michaeldanhauer avatar
    Michael Danhauer
    Michael Danhauer
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just dumb. Obvious stupidity all around. Ben was wronged and overreacted. Then Spielberg defends his son because he spoils his kid and tries to justify his poor parenting. So everyone here is just an idiot.

    0
    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good lord, you push a fully dressed adult into a pool, you ask for it!

    0
    0points
    reply
    lesliebudge avatar
    les
    les
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    an adult throws a child into a pool and your blaming the childs parent. a grown man should not be throwing kids into a pool even if the kid pushed him. ben afflec sounds like a bully

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Affleck didn't just "throw a child into a pool" for no reason, like you're making it sound. What should the adult do in this case, if the child's parents apparently refuse to discipline or even admonish the child for what the CHILD did? This isn't an innocent "aww how cute" prank; Affleck could have struck his head on the edge of the pool or could have even drowned if his clothing was heavy enough when waterlogged (especially if there were no other adults nearby that could help get him out of the pool.) What if Affleck didn't know how to swim? Unless the child was a toddler, the child should have known NOT to push other people into the pool, regardless of their age. THAT is bullying too - pushing other people into the pool.

    7
    7points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT