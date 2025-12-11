“The One She Loves Most”: Jennifer Lopez Fans Notice “Depressing” Detail In New Christmas Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez used the holiday season to promote products from her beauty line, but there were other details in her video that caught viewers’ attention instead.

The pop star and actress, who has recently been linked to Keith Urban, posted a clip of herself using JLo Beauty items as stocking stuffers.

Dressed in black leggings, sneakers, and a cropped beige hoodie, Jennifer walked toward a red stocking hanging above her fireplace and filled it with three products from her line.

Jennifer Lopez decorating fireplace with festive Christmas stocking as fans notice depressing detail in new video.

Jennifer Lopez shared a festive video that quickly stirred up online chatter



Image credits: jlo

“Glow gifts for the ones I love. 🎁✨ @jlobeauty Stocking Stuffers 🎄,” she captioned the post on Wednesday (December 10).



People had a lot to say about the video, with some taking notice of a detail they found odd and “depressing”: the fact that she had only put up one stocking instead of three.

“For the one she loves… Herself!!!” wrote one critic.

“Probably for herself. There should be 3 – her 2 kids,” noted someone else.

Jennifer Lopez hanging a Christmas stocking by a decorated fireplace in a festive holiday setting.

Image credits: jlo

Comment on social media post reading shes filling her own stocking with laughing emoji, related to Jennifer Lopez fans noticing a depressing detail in new Christmas video.

Instagram comment by user natassakarastamati reacting with laughter emojis to a Christmas video featuring Jennifer Lopez fans noticing a depressing detail.

“Stockings are for candyyyyyy,” remarked an additional user.

Others defended the star, reminding haters, “It’s an advertisement!”

The 56-year-old shares fraternal twins Max and Emme Muniz, 17, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Viewers zeroed in on a single stocking hanging above J-Lo’s fireplace

Jennifer Lopez fans notice a depressing detail as she hangs a Christmas stocking by the festive fireplace mantel.

Image credits: jlo

Many users also pointed out that the placement of the large Christmas stocking didn’t seem safe, as the knitted sock appeared to be too close to the fire.

If J-Lo exposed perfumes or other highly flammable products to the open fire, a minor issue could turn into a hazard within seconds.

“Yes let put flammables in a stocking in front of the fireplace,” one person quipped.

“Don’t put the beauty stuff in the knitted socks close to the fireplace :))))” recommended a separate commenter.

Comment highlighting a large fireplace in Jennifer Lopez fans noticing a depressing detail in new Christmas video.

Jennifer Lopez decorating a Christmas tree in a satin dress with warm lights in a cozy festive living room.

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

Another group was more focused on the Let’s Get Loud singer’s glowy makeup look and chic, athletic outfit.

“Who she dressing for inside like that?” questioned another Facebook user.

“I only wish to go round my house like that….my back hurts just by looking at you,” shared one fan.

“I would love to put her under my tree! 🎄🔥😍” joked a different commenter.



Last Christmas, J-Lo spoke with People magazine about her holiday plans following her surprising split from Ben Affleck.

The actress and singer said she loves creating a “storybook” Christmas experience for her children

Jennifer Lopez posing in a satin dress and embellished heels in a festive living room setting for a Christmas video.

Image credits: jlo

The star filed for divorce from the Batman actor after two years of marriage, ending their second romance (They had previously been together in the early 2000s.)

She said she would be spending the holidays with her sister Lynda and her mother Guadalupe, who would be visiting from the East Coast, as well as with her twins.

“The holidays are such a special time for us and they’ve always been since I was a little girl,” Jennifer shared. “And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories.”

Jennifer Lopez poses in a black dress with sequins in front of a decorated Christmas tree, highlighting fan reactions.

Image credits: jlo

The Selena actress revealed that she loves planning every detail, from decorations and hot chocolate to festive music and food, and creating a “storybook” Christmas experience for her children.

“I’m a sucker for the holidays,” she said.

Viewers also sounded the alarm over the knitted stocking hanging dangerously close to an open flame

Jennifer Lopez decorating a Christmas tree with festive lights and ornaments in a holiday video noticed by fans.

Image credits: jlo

While it’s unknown whether she will bring a special someone to the dinner table this year, reports suggest Jennifer is open to a new relationship after the Bennifer split.

Sources say the mom of two could soon be adding some country music to her playlist.

According to Heat World UK, friends of J-Lo and Keith Urban, who recently separated from Nicole Kidman, have been trying to play matchmaker to see if there’s a spark between them.

Christmas fireplace decorated with garland and red stocking, highlighting Jennifer Lopez fans noticing a depressing detail.

Image credits: jlo

A source told the outlet that Jennifer reached out to Keith “as soon as she found out he and Nicole had split up” to offer her support and “check in.”

Keith sat beside J-Lo as an American Idol judge in the mid-2010s.

“It’s been more than a year now, and she’s still hurting over her divorce [from Ben], so she’s very sensitive to anyone going through the end of a marriage,” the source said. “And when you add in all the awful accusations Keith has had to deal with, she feels that much worse for him.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)



Her kind words were said to be well-received by the Grammy-winning country star.

“Keith has been so grateful for her support; a lot of people have shunned him in favor of Nicole, so J.Lo’s kindness is highlighted.”

People had harsh words for the star in the comments of her promotional Christmas video

Comment from Jennifer Lopez fan saying "For the one she loves... Herself" with 89 likes, highlighting a depressing detail.

Comment by Buddy Smith noting a lonely looking Christmas stocking in Jennifer Lopez fans' discussion of video details.

User comment on social media mentioning one stocking as a depressing detail fans notice related to Jennifer Lopez Christmas video.

Facebook comment from a user joking about Santa bringing Jennifer Lopez a top that fits, referencing a shrunken shirt.

Social media comment highlighting a depressing detail noticed by Jennifer Lopez fans in a new Christmas video.

A social media comment by Jennifer Boston asking if the bottom of a shirt caught on fire, with 13 likes.

Comment by Darran McCabe saying your fireplace is huge, with three likes, in an online discussion thread.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising a festive room with a taupe color scheme and a spectacular fireplace.

Comment on social media by Yasna Correa questioning if running low on funds, with 2 likes on a white background.

Comment by Lisa Podlesney on social media noticing a detail fans find depressing in Jennifer Lopez Christmas video.

Comment on social media by Felecia Cruz questioning the choice of wearing sneakers inside during a holiday video, noticed by Jennifer Lopez fans.

Comment by Vanessa Smith noting one stocking in Jennifer Lopez Christmas video, highlighting fans' observation of a depressing detail.

Comment by Jodie Maree mentioning putting flammables in a stocking in front of the fireplace, receiving 95 likes.

Facebook comment by Eileen Burr Morgenstern reacting to a stocking in a festive Christmas video, noted by Jennifer Lopez fans.

Comment on social media post about giving loved ones personal items, highlighted by Jennifer Lopez fans noticing a depressing detail in new Christmas video.

Comment on Jennifer Lopez fans' reaction to a subtle detail in her new Christmas video referencing one stocking.

