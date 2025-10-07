Rage And Confusion From Fans After Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Cozy Up On The Red Carpet

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles and whispers during their first public sighting together since the divorce.

The former husband and wife reunited for the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere in New York City on Monday, October 6.

Both the stars gushed over each other with praises during the appearance.

Image credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“They are going home together,” one commented after their exchange.

The upcoming musical Kiss of the Spider Woman has Jennifer Lopez starring in the lead, while Ben Affleck filled the role of executive producer.

Ben and Matt Damon’s production company Artist Equity co-produced the film.

The Bill Condon-directed musical also stars actors Tonatiuh and Diego Luna, two prisoners who fantasize about a Hollywood starlet (played by Jennifer Lopez) to get through their jail sentence.

Image credits: Access Hollywood

Image credits: Zarmena

Image credits: George94041853

For the premiere, J.Lo appeared to channel a spider with her sculptural gown from Harris Reed’s spring 2026 collection.

Her ex-husband posed beside her in a navy blue suit.

“I wouldn’t dream of not being here,” Ben said before praising Jennifer for her performance in the film.

Image credits: Access Hollywood

“This is an incredible story. This is the kind of role I think that Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career and she’s fabulous in it,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “ … She’s great.”

Ahead of the screening, the Jenny from the Block singer also expressed her gratitude to the Oscar winner for his contribution to the film.

“Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity,” she said.

“I read the script, if you know, I was in bed and I was just floored,” she continued. “I was just like could this be happening right now. I get to sing, I get to dance, I get to act. I get to be an old-time Hollywood movie star.”

Image credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Image credits: shyamaniac

Image credits: P00P_CRAVE

Netizens had wild reactions to their encounter at the premiere, with one saying, “There’s some interesting body language going on there!”

“Lord…they’re gonna start this all over again,” one groaned, while another quipped, “They look much happier divorced.”

The former couple was even compared to Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, who were married and divorced each other twice.

“There are the equivalent of the modern day Elizabeth Taylor, and Richard Burton,” read one comment.

“Ben there done that!” one said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dressed elegantly, creating buzz among fans with their cozy red carpet appearance.

Image credits: RoadsideFlix

While speaking to TODAY ahead of the premiere, Jennifer said the movie “wouldn’t have” been made “if it wasn’t for Ben.”

She said making the film was healing for her as she dealt with her own personal struggles amid her divorce.

“Things happen. You have to keep going,” she said. “But, it’s funny. The movie is about escapism.”

“It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives,” she told the outlet. “And doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through, to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life, as well.”

Jennifer Lopez in a dramatic look with dark lipstick and bold eyeshadow, capturing fan rage and confusion on red carpet.

Image credits: RoadsideFlix

Jennifer admitted it was “really tough” to balance filming Kiss of the Spider Woman when things at home were “not great.”

“It was tough. It was a really tough time,” she told CBS Sunday Morning last month.

“It was hard not to think about stuff. It was the best and the worst of times, in a way,” Lopez continued. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. It was just like, how do I reconcile this? But you get through it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The process helped her grow and transform into a “different person,” she added.

“Honestly, I have to say it was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it changed me… it didn’t change me, it helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow,” she added. “Become more self-aware. I’m a different person now than I was last year, I think.”

Jennifer and Ben, dubbed Bennifer in the early 2000s, were one of the most quintessential pop culture couples before they broke off their first engagement in 2002.

They rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot the very next year. However, the Unstoppable actress filed for divorce in August 2024, and their divorce was finalized in January.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck posing on the red carpet, sparking rage and confusion among fans at the event.

Share icon

Image credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

During an interview with GQ in March this year, he said Jennifer is someone he has “a lot of respect for.”

“I have nothing but respect. I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting,” he said.

He added that there was “no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue” in their split.

