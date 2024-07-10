ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez faced a string of high-profile rejections for her ambitious film, This Is Me...Now.



The On the Floor singer’s team reached out to stars like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and others for the musical project, but many turned down the invitation and said they were unavailable to participate in the movie.



The feature film—released in February—was packed with star power, including appearances by Jane Fonda, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Post Malone, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Jenifer Lewis, and more. Yet, it could have been even more extravagant.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis

It was revealed in a behind-the-scenes documentary called The Greatest Love Story Never Told that the team considered an impressive array of celebrities, who turned down the invitation to be a part of the film’s cast list.



Nevertheless, the Atlas actress was unperturbed by the final result. She said there weren’t any “stars who got away” in playing the star-studded Zodiac Council of the movie.

Image credits: Prime Video

"They were giving me a list of all these amazing people, and I was like, 'Yes, I like all of those people, but that's not what I want,'" she told Entertainment Weekly. "My first people were Jenifer Lewis and Jane Fonda, and they were like, 'Wait, we don't get it. This is like music. This is young.'" And I was like, 'No. This is a council of people who I want to be very diverse. I want all different kinds of people.''



"These are people with all different personality traits from all different walks of life," she continued. "But they all have something that affected me in some way — their philosophy on life, on love, on the universe, on music. That was the list that I made."



