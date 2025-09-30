Experts Reveal The Clues That Signaled Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Were Going To Split

ADVERTISEMENT

Several body language experts weighed in on the clues that may have hinted at Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s unexpected split.

The 58-year-old actress and her country star husband called it quits after nearly 20 years of marriage, with multiple reports confirming their separation on September 29.

Experts pointed to an “element of discomfort” as they dissected the couple’s gestures during what turned out to be their final public outing together.

“He seems down to earth and she comes across as she’s important and high maintenance,” wrote one netizen on social media.

Nicole Kidman with long blonde hair wearing a gray blazer and patterned tie, symbolizing clues of split with Keith Urban.

Nicole and Keith were last publicly seen together at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 football match between US Los Angeles FC and Tunis’ Esperance Sportive de Tunis in June of this year.

According to body language expert Louise Mahler, the now-separated couple, who usually did not shy away from PDA during public outings, appeared distant at the match.

It was a “sign of tension” between the pair, as Mahler told Daily Mail, “At one point, Nicole is fiddling with her left hand which is a sign of tension, but we do not know what it is about.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban smiling together at an event, experts revealing clues about their potential split.

She also pointed out how the Somebody Like You singer avoided direct eye contact with his wife during the outing.

“He is looking away but Nicole is looking at him, it is an odd look.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban holding hands in an emotional pose, highlighting clues of their rumored split.

As news of Kidman and Urban’s split broke, an insider told TMZ that the two “were living separately since the beginning of summer.”

This timeline coincides with the June football match, where their body language already seemed off.

Another body language and behavior expert, Scott Taylor, shared with Daily Mail that there was “some element of discomfort and we have not really seen this prior.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban standing together, experts reveal clues signaling their split, outside event setting.

“They would often mimic each other’s head tilt and even lean into each other equally. You can even see Nicole touching her thumb with her left hand which is potentially her body soothing her mind when that hand would be normally holding his in their prior photographed time together.”

He also noted a “lack of genuine emotion” between the two, pointing out how “their chins dipped a bit lower than usual.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban standing together, experts reveal clues signaling their split in a candid moment.

Facebook comment from Bec Hudson expressing surprise that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban would not stay together for many years.

Taylor also highlighted that, in the videos from the couple’s match outing, Keith appeared to be “under stress,” possibly due to high cortisol levels, the hormone released during stress.

“[He] was licking his lips quite frequently and we also see that with discomfort or stress as cortisol is released under stress and it slows saliva production so people’s mouths get drier.”

“In prior outings they would have regular eye contact and this appeared also lacking.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban embracing on red carpet, experts reveal clues signaling their split.

In the wake of their separation, Nicole has reportedly been caring for their two teenage daughters, with the trio residing in the estranged couple’s shared Nashville home.

Keith, meanwhile, has been living in a separate residence in the same city.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban embracing warmly at a formal event, highlighting clues of their split revealed by experts.

Facebook comment from Judy Wallace discussing Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's busy careers before their split.

On June 25, the 58-year-old Oscar winner celebrated the pair’s 19th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

The post featured a black-and-white image of Nicole cuddled up to her husband, seemingly in a trailer vanity, with both stars having their eyes closed.

She captioned the post, “Happy Anniversary Baby.”

Notably, this was the last time either of them shared a picture of each other on social media.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban lighting candles together at their wedding ceremony, signaling relationship clues.

While Kidman marked the milestone, Urban did not share a celebratory post of his own, a detail that, in hindsight, feels like a telling hint.

Another eyebrow-raising moment came in July, when Nicole applied for residency in Portugal without her husband.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrating, holding an award, signaling clues of their relationship split.

The Perfect Couple star submitted her paperwork to Portugal’s Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA).

At the time, it was reported that Keith planned to submit his own application later, as his busy U.S. tour schedule prevented him from doing so at the same time as his wife.

Since the start of this year, Nicole’s drastic weight loss also sparked concern among fans, with some speculating about her use of weight-loss medication.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sharing a kiss on the beach, hinting at experts revealing clues of their split.

However, it may have been linked to her marital struggles, as a TMZ source claimed, “Nicole did not want the separation and has been trying to save the marriage.”

Neither of the two has publicly addressed or confirmed their split yet.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban embracing outdoors at sunset, hinting at relationship clues experts revealed.

Facebook comment from a top fan speculating about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban moving on with someone else.

Comment by Stephen Maywhort stating she will find someone new soon, mentioning celebrities, wealth, and beauty.

Comment by Auri Gaivota expressing doubt about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's relationship lasting shared on social media.

Comment by Sandra Davis discussing divorce speculation amid clues about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split rumors.

Comment from Cindy Lee Burns Martini speculating on signs of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's possible split and struggles.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Tina Edwards discussing a down-to-earth impression and importance.

Comment from Sue Crichlow mentioning a famous couple split, highlighting clues about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Comment by Judy Ryder-Vinson discussing family talent and challenges in supporting each other during separation.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing surprise about how long Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban lasted before their split.

Comment by Rhonda Simpson stating Because he was always on the road, related to clues signaling Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split.

Comment from Kim Molish discussing the clues that signaled Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were going to split.

Facebook comment by Patricia Trevino speculating on clues that signaled Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were going to split.

Facebook comment by Darren Clack discussing signs that hinted Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split in a casual social media setting.

Comment by Mark Bowden about Keith Urban storming out of cinema, hinting clues Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Jean Thorp expressing hope that news about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split is not true.

Comment from Tina Marie Saucedo saying movie stars never last, reflecting on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split clues.

Comment by Tammy Talbot-DeLosh expressing how easy it is for strangers to judge, with a profile photo.

Comment by Damon Regal expressing neutral opinion on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split clues discussion.

Comment from Cindy Lee Burns Martini wishing the best for all, related to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split clues.

