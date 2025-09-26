Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Body Language Experts Break Down Trump’s Finger-Pointing ‘Scolding’ Exchange With Melania
Donald Trump and Melania walking near a helicopter, with focus on Trumpu2019s body language and finger-pointing gesture.
World

Body Language Experts Break Down Trump’s Finger-Pointing ‘Scolding’ Exchange With Melania

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Body language and lip-reading experts have weighed in after footage of Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on a helicopter sparked speculation that the couple had been involved in a heated argument.

The video was filmed after the pair returned from the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (September 24).

The US President and the First Lady were seen speaking inside the Marine One helicopter as it landed on the South Lawn. In the viral clip, Trump can be seen pointing his finger at Melania, who responds by shaking her head.

Highlights
  • Experts analyzed the helicopter exchange between Trump and Melania, during which they appeared to be arguing.
  • Lip readers offered differing interpretations of the conversation aboard Marine One.
  • The video, showing Trump pointing his finger at Melania, went viral, with one user suggesting he was “scolding” his wife “like a child.”

On X (formerly Twitter), one user remarked that it looked as if Trump was “scolding” Melania “like a child.”

RELATED:

    Donald Trump and Melania Trump at a formal event, body language experts analyzing finger-pointing and scolding interaction.

    A video of Donald Trump and Melania on the Marine One helicopter led to speculation that the couple had been arguing
    Donald Trump and Melania Trump at a formal event, body language experts analyzing finger-pointing and scolding interaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The White House

    According to forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman, the animated exchange was actually about the escalator incident at the UN headquarters the previous day. 

    As soon as Trump and Melania stepped onto the escalator ahead of his address to the General Assembly, it suddenly stopped working, prompting the president to later claim the couple had been “sabotaged.”

    “From my interpretation, I don’t think Donald Trump was having a go at Melania Trump — but at the shenanigans at the UN,” Freeman told The Daily Mail

    According to Freeman, Melania told her husband that he had “just continued” walking up the steps when the escalator suddenly stopped.

    Former President Trump and Melania step off Marine One at night while body language experts analyze his finger-pointing scolding gesture.

    Former President Trump and Melania step off Marine One at night while body language experts analyze his finger-pointing scolding gesture.

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    “It was unbelievable. How can you do that?” Freeman believes the president replied.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The former Slovenian model reportedly told her husband, “Donald, look at me” before they exited the helicopter and walked hand in hand.

    Nicola Hickling, an additional lip reader, offered a different interpretation of the exchange. She told The Daily Mail she believes Trump was comforting his wife after a group of people had tried to hurt her.

    The footage was recorded after the pair returned from the United Nations General Assembly

    Donald Trump and Melania walking near helicopter at night, with body language experts analyzing finger-pointing interaction.

    Donald Trump and Melania walking near helicopter at night, with body language experts analyzing finger-pointing interaction.

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    “I can’t forgive them, they tried to hurt you,” Trump told Melania aboard the helicopter, according to Hickling.

    Melania seemingly replied, “We can’t do this, we should stay safe, you’re not safe.”

    The president responded, “They’re done. We must challenge them.”

    Meanwhile, body language expert Beth Dawson noted that pointing a finger at someone is “rarely seen as a gesture of affection,” since it’s often associated with “accusation, instruction, or command.” However, she emphasized that context is key when interpreting such gestures.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT


    According to Dawson, Trump is known for this particular  body language expression, so  the clip shouldn’t necessarily be read as evidence of an argument.

    “Leaning forward, pointing a finger, or fist pumping his hand in victory, these are all hallmarks of his physical style, tools that he uses to underline his authority and make his presence felt,” she told Unilad.

    In the clip, Trump points his finger at Melania while she shakes her head

    Donald Trump and Melania Trump waving on airplane stairs, body language experts analyzing finger-pointing exchange.

    Donald Trump and Melania Trump waving on airplane stairs, body language experts analyzing finger-pointing exchange.

    Image credits: The White House

    “In this exchange with Melania, familiar movements are on full display: he leans in, finger extended, his hand acting as a forceful illustrator of his speech, as he points at her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It might appear aggressive to outsiders but we know that these dominance signals are part of Trump’s baseline behavior and he may be reinforcing his ideas, as opposed to chastising Melania.”

    Donald Trump and Melania Trump on an escalator with serious expressions, analyzed by body language experts for finger-pointing.

    Donald Trump and Melania Trump on an escalator with serious expressions, analyzed by body language experts for finger-pointing.

    Image credits: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

    Dawson also pointed out that the 55-year-old mom “meets [Trump’s] eye steadily” and although she doesn’t mirror his body language, she still “matches his energy and is active, expressive, and fully engaged.” In other words, Melania is not a passive listener in the conversation.

    “Trump uses expansive, emphatic movements, while Melania, though more contained, does not disengage,” the expert noted. “She matches him, not by mirroring his posture, but by meeting his energy with her own expressive hand movements and unwavering eye contact.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman said the exchange was about the escalator incident at the UN

    ADVERTISEMENT


    French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, faced similar scrutiny over their relationship in May after a video appeared to show the French First Lady pushing her husband’s face before they deboarded a plane in Vietnam.

    An official at the Élysée Palace later addressed the incident, saying the president and his wife were “relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh.”

    Macron himself also downplayed the incident when asked about it in Vietnam, stating, “There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it.”

    The president confirmed the videos were real but said people were “attributing all kinds of nonsense to them.”

    Donald Trump and Melania share a quiet moment on balcony with Washington Monument as body language experts analyze finger-pointing exchange.

    Donald Trump and Melania share a quiet moment on balcony with Washington Monument as body language experts analyze finger-pointing exchange.

    Image credits: The White House

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trump and Melania’s relationship dynamics have long been the subject of public speculation.

    Earlier this year, the New York Times published an article titled, A Most Sensitive Subject in the White House: Where is Melania?, reporting that during Trump’s first 108 days in office, his wife had spent “less than 14 days” in the White House.

    Conspiracy theorists have even suggested that the couple employed a Melania “body double” to accompany the president at public events because they supposedly don’t get along.

    The theory, which has been debunked by both parties, first emerged in October 2017 during Trump’s first term.

    “It’s actually abnormal not having arguments when you’re married,” one user commented

    Donald Trump pointing his finger in a scolding gesture during a body language analysis with Melania Trump nearby.

    Donald Trump pointing his finger in a scolding gesture during a body language analysis with Melania Trump nearby.

    Image credits: blockxs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Donald Trump using finger-pointing body language during a tense exchange with Melania, analyzed by experts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Donald Trump using finger-pointing body language during a tense exchange with Melania, analyzed by experts.

    Image credits: MamabearK444

    Tweet from XTrends commenting on Trump’s finger-pointing exchange with Melania, highlighting body language expert analysis.

    Tweet from XTrends commenting on Trump’s finger-pointing exchange with Melania, highlighting body language expert analysis.

    Image credits: xtrends4u

    Donald Trump finger-pointing during a tense exchange with Melania analyzed by body language experts.

    Donald Trump finger-pointing during a tense exchange with Melania analyzed by body language experts.

    Image credits: WolfofLevittown

    Tweet from Marla Hohner mentioning lip readers revealing truth about Trump’s finger-pointing scolding exchange with Melania.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Marla Hohner mentioning lip readers revealing truth about Trump’s finger-pointing scolding exchange with Melania.

    Image credits: marlahohner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trump using finger-pointing gestures during a scolding exchange analyzed by body language experts with Melania.

    Trump using finger-pointing gestures during a scolding exchange analyzed by body language experts with Melania.

    Image credits: TIM_MYHER84

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing body language experts analyzing Trump’s finger-pointing scolding exchange with Melania.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing body language experts analyzing Trump’s finger-pointing scolding exchange with Melania.

    Image credits: Tmills547230

    Donald Trump pointing his finger during a body language analysis of his exchange with Melania Trump.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Donald Trump pointing his finger during a body language analysis of his exchange with Melania Trump.

    Image credits: pBinx1

    Tweet by OptimisticallyPessimistic replying to @pisklauren discussing a husband and wife conversation with body language cues analyzed.

    Tweet by OptimisticallyPessimistic replying to @pisklauren discussing a husband and wife conversation with body language cues analyzed.

    Image credits: optimistic24672

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Chandu Odiri discussing the country watching a finger-pointing scolding exchange with Melania.

    Tweet from Chandu Odiri discussing the country watching a finger-pointing scolding exchange with Melania.

    Image credits: ChanduOdiri1

    Donald Trump pointing his finger during an intense exchange with Melania, analyzed by body language experts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Donald Trump pointing his finger during an intense exchange with Melania, analyzed by body language experts.

    Image credits: merlisa

    Trump and Melania engaged in a finger-pointing scolding exchange analyzed by body language experts.

    Trump and Melania engaged in a finger-pointing scolding exchange analyzed by body language experts.

    Image credits: thomasmukandi1

    Tweet from FamilyHistorian replying to RT_com about married couples, illustrating body language experts analyzing Trump's finger-pointing scolding with Melania.

    Tweet from FamilyHistorian replying to RT_com about married couples, illustrating body language experts analyzing Trump's finger-pointing scolding with Melania.

    Image credits: FamilyHistoria4

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Relationship
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wasn’t long ago that Trump and his allies worked hard to brush accusations of corruption under a thick layer of disorienting counternarratives. Nothing was ever as it seemed, they used to insist: It was all witch hunts, or media bias, or Trump Derangement Syndrome. In this case, all that has fallen away, replaced by leering exultation in the application of power against Trump’s enemies. “JAMES COMEY IS A DIRTY COP,” Trump posted this morning. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” They want you to know they’re violating your precious norms. They relish the blowback. - Andrew Egger

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course he would scold her like a child, she's the same age as his kids.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be very surprised if she doesn't divorce him as soon as he's out of the White House. I wish she'd be bold enough to do it now, but I think she craves his power as much as he does. After his Presidency, I'm sure she'll be fine with a few hundred million in alimony.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wasn’t long ago that Trump and his allies worked hard to brush accusations of corruption under a thick layer of disorienting counternarratives. Nothing was ever as it seemed, they used to insist: It was all witch hunts, or media bias, or Trump Derangement Syndrome. In this case, all that has fallen away, replaced by leering exultation in the application of power against Trump’s enemies. “JAMES COMEY IS A DIRTY COP,” Trump posted this morning. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” They want you to know they’re violating your precious norms. They relish the blowback. - Andrew Egger

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course he would scold her like a child, she's the same age as his kids.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be very surprised if she doesn't divorce him as soon as he's out of the White House. I wish she'd be bold enough to do it now, but I think she craves his power as much as he does. After his Presidency, I'm sure she'll be fine with a few hundred million in alimony.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT