Jennifer Lopez Slammed As “Cheap” For Simulating X-Rated Moves In Raunchy Show

Jennifer Lopez is making headlines for her recent racy performance during a show in Spain.

The newly divorced triple threat wowed in a tight-fitting outfit while gyrating with her dancers.

Some netizens praised the 55-year-old, while others said her moves and outfit were inappropriate.

Jennifer Lopez’s scantily clad, explicit performance is getting attention online

Image credits: jlo / Instagram

Image credits: jlo / Instagram

Lopez was one of the headliners at the Cook Music Fest that took place the weekend of July 18th on Tenerife, the largest and most populous island of the Canary Islands.

Social media has been talking about one particular part of her performance in which she seems overly explicit with some of her moves.

Image credits: jloversjlo_ / TikTok

In a tight white corset with a thong and glittery fishnet stockings, Lopez crawled to her dancers, who also wore white corsets.

At one point, Lopez simulates kissing one of the male dancers before pressing her backside onto another’s groin.

Image credits: _jlothaqueen / TikTok

At another point, she was seen being lifted onto the shoulders of another dancer, with her crotch in his face.

She then climbed on top of another dancer, while two others positioned themselves beside her, looping her arms around their legs and grabbing onto their waists and derrières.

Image credits: OliLondonTV / X

Her suggestive performance comes after the singer debuted “Wreckage of You” earlier this month, a song about her former husband, Ben Affleck, saying: “’This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night. Shall we sing this one for the people?”

“Give it a rest granny”: Netizens attacked Lopez with agist comments

Image credits: OliLondonTV / X

In comments posted to social media, people seem to think she is too old for that kind of performance, saying things like: “Grandma thinks she’s 16,” and, “Give it a rest granny.” Still another said, “Nobody wants to see grandma onstage dirty dancing.” One even called her “cheap.”

Many people compared Lopez to Madonna, noting that the Material Girl was doing those things back in the ’80s and ’90s.

Still others, using a younger reference, compared her to Sabrina Carpenter. “She’s trying to copy Sabrina Carpenter.”

55 year old Jennifer Lopez puts on shocking raunchy performance while crawling on all fours with male dancers. pic.twitter.com/ZMXx7oaXud — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 20, 2025

Image credits: _jlothaqueen / TikTok

Social media, in Spanish-language countries, meanwhile, did not focus so much on what she wore, or how she moved—rather, they focused on what she said.

Known to identify as Puerto Rican, Lopez rarely, if ever, speaks Spanish in public, including during her recent shows at venues across Spain.

Before arriving in Tenerife, some online had criticized her for not speaking Spanish while on stage. But that changed during her show in Tenerife, when Lopez told the crowd, in Spanish: “Let’s dance! We are going to make this the best night of our lives!”

Lopez’s green Versace dress was one of her first to make headlines

Image credits: OliLondonTV / X

Lopez is no stranger to going viral for racy behavior or outfits.

In fact, she kind of invented it.

At the 2000 Grammy awards, Lopez wore the now-infamous jungle green Versace dress that had mouths gaping when she hit the red carpet.

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter / YouTube

The first iteration of the dress consisted of sheer material worn like a backless robe, draped strategically over Lopez’s breasts, and cinched at her belly button.

The rest of the ensemble included pieces of fly-away material that swayed with her movements.

20 years later, she appeared in an even more revealing version of the original that included a pair of sparkly green hip-cut underwear.

Google Images was created as a result of the “Jennifer Lopez green dress” viral moment

Image credits: JloversJlo / YouTube

Lopez wearing the dress was one of the first viral moments of the internet, and actually prompted Google to create a search engine for images only.

An article in GQ magazine, highlighting the 20th anniversary of Lopez’s Versace red carpet moment, details how Google was inspired to create its image search engine precisely because so many people were trying to search for “Jennifer Lopez green dress”.

The article interviews Cathy Edwards, director of engineering and product for Google Images, who said that at the time, Google was only two years old, and didn’t have many employees.

Image credits: Scott Gries / Getty Images

She said they all knew they needed to build an image search engine, “but weren’t sure how much priority to give it. When the Lopez dress moment happened in February of 2000, it became clear that this was important.”

“It wasn’t overnight, but Lopez was definitely the impetus,” Edwards said.

Some people think Jennifer Lopez’s performance was not fitting for her age

