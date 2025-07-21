Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Jennifer Lopez Slammed As “Cheap” For Simulating X-Rated Moves In Raunchy Show
Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a revealing outfit, simulating provocative moves during raunchy show.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Slammed As “Cheap” For Simulating X-Rated Moves In Raunchy Show

Jennifer Lopez is making headlines for her recent racy performance during a show in Spain.

The newly divorced triple threat wowed in a tight-fitting outfit while gyrating with her dancers.

Some netizens praised the 55-year-old, while others said her moves and outfit were inappropriate.

    Jennifer Lopez’s scantily clad, explicit performance is getting attention online

    Jennifer Lopez wearing glamorous fur coat and jewelry, facing camera with confident expression in stylish look.

    Image credits: jlo / Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez wearing a sparkling silver hat and outfit, posing with a confident expression in a raunchy show setting.

    Image credits: jlo / Instagram

    • Jennifer Lopez’s choice of outfit and dance routine during a recent concert in Spain is getting attention online. .
    • Lopez’s suggestive moves and barely-there outfit were just too much for some people who said the 55-year-old is too old for the look.
    • Lopez is no stranger to going viral for wearing revealing clothes
    Lopez was one of the headliners at the Cook Music Fest that took place the weekend of July 18th on Tenerife, the largest and most populous island of the Canary Islands.

    Social media has been talking about one particular part of her performance in which she seems overly explicit with some of her moves.

    Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in sparkling outfit and boots with dancers in blue, showcasing raunchy dance moves.

    Image credits: jloversjlo_ / TikTok

    In a tight white corset with a thong and glittery fishnet stockings, Lopez crawled to her dancers, who also wore white corsets.

    At one point, Lopez simulates kissing one of the male dancers before pressing her backside onto another’s groin. 

    Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a raunchy show, simulating provocative moves amid vibrant pink lighting.

    Image credits: _jlothaqueen / TikTok

    At another point, she was seen being lifted onto the shoulders of another dancer, with her crotch in his face.

    She then climbed on top of another dancer, while two others positioned themselves beside her, looping her arms around their legs and grabbing onto their waists and derrières.

    Jennifer Lopez performing raunchy dance moves with a partner on stage during a controversial show.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV / X

    Her suggestive performance comes after the singer debuted “Wreckage of You” earlier this month, a song about her former husband, Ben Affleck, saying: “’This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night. Shall we sing this one for the people?”

    “Give it a rest granny”: Netizens attacked Lopez with agist comments

    Jennifer Lopez performing raunchy dance moves with a male dancer in a controversial and provocative show.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV / X

    Comment by Maria Gutierrez criticizing Jennifer Lopez for seeking attention, related to slam over raunchy show moves.

    Comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez as cheap for simulating x-rated moves during a raunchy show.

    Comment by Brittney Staheli joking about a grandma going wild and wearing a thong in public, reacting to Jennifer Lopez raunchy show criticism.

    In comments posted to social media, people seem to think she is too old for that kind of performance, saying things like: “Grandma thinks she’s 16,” and, “Give it a rest granny.” Still another said, “Nobody wants to see grandma onstage dirty dancing.” One even called her “cheap.”

    Many people compared Lopez to Madonna, noting that the Material Girl was doing those things back in the ’80s and ’90s.

    Still others, using a younger reference, compared her to Sabrina Carpenter. “She’s trying to copy Sabrina Carpenter.”

    Jennifer Lopez performing on stage with dancers, wearing a white outfit, in a raunchy show criticized as cheap.

    Image credits: _jlothaqueen / TikTok

    Social media, in Spanish-language countries, meanwhile, did not focus so much on what she wore, or how she moved—rather, they focused on what she said.

    Known to identify as Puerto Rican, Lopez rarely, if ever, speaks Spanish in public, including during her recent shows at venues across Spain.

    Before arriving in Tenerife, some online had criticized her for not speaking Spanish while on stage. But that changed during her show in Tenerife, when Lopez told the crowd, in Spanish: “Let’s dance! We are going to make this the best night of our lives!”

    Lopez’s green Versace dress was one of her first to make headlines

    Jennifer Lopez performing raunchy show with dancers, criticized for simulating x-rated moves on stage.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV / X

    Lopez is no stranger to going viral for racy behavior or outfits.

    In fact, she kind of invented it.

    At the 2000 Grammy awards, Lopez wore the now-infamous jungle green Versace dress that had mouths gaping when she hit the red carpet.

    Performer in provocative red outfit and singer in glittery boots simulate raunchy moves during live show performance.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter / YouTube

    Comment by Britt Lynn about trying to copy Sabrina Carpenter, displayed in a social media interface.

    Comment from Ashley Nicole Piersee criticizing Jennifer Lopez for simulating x-rated moves during a raunchy show.

    The first iteration of the dress consisted of sheer material worn like a backless robe, draped strategically over Lopez’s breasts, and cinched at her belly button.

    The rest of the ensemble included pieces of fly-away material that swayed with her movements.

    20 years later, she appeared in an even more revealing version of the original that included a pair of sparkly green hip-cut underwear.

    Google Images was created as a result of the “Jennifer Lopez green dress” viral moment

    @_jlothaqueen Jennifer performing tonight at Cook Fest in Tenerife wearing a new outfit 😍 #jlo#upallnight#jlolivein2025#fyp#jenniferlopez#foryoupagе#viral#concert#festival#cookfest @JLO ♬ original sound – Chloe

    Image credits: JloversJlo / YouTube

    Lopez wearing the dress was one of the first viral moments of the internet, and actually prompted Google to create a search engine for images only.

    An article in GQ magazine, highlighting the 20th anniversary of Lopez’s Versace red carpet moment, details how Google was inspired to create its image search engine precisely because so many people were trying to search for “Jennifer Lopez green dress”.

    The article interviews Cathy Edwards, director of engineering and product for Google Images, who said that at the time, Google was only two years old, and didn’t have many employees. 

    Image credits: Scott Gries / Getty Images

    She said they all knew they needed to build an image search engine, “but weren’t sure how much priority to give it. When the Lopez dress moment happened in February of 2000, it became clear that this was important.”

    “It wasn’t overnight, but Lopez was definitely the impetus,” Edwards said.

    @.claunhdez Fair game @JLO @Samuel Díaz @Ramses @Alberto #parati#concierto#jenniferlopez#tenerife🇮🇨#cookmusicfest#jlo♬ sonido original – Clau

    Some people think Jennifer Lopez’s performance was not fitting for her age 

    Comment on social media criticizing Jennifer Lopez as cheap for simulating explicit moves during a raunchy show.

    Comment by Tony Brandy Santillan on social media saying Diddy taught her, reacting to Jennifer Lopez's raunchy show criticized as cheap.

    Comment on social media calling Jennifer Lopez cheap for simulating explicit dance moves during a raunchy show.

    Comment on social media criticizing Jennifer Lopez for simulating explicit moves during a provocative show.

    Comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez as cheap for simulating explicit dance moves during a raunchy show.

    Comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez for simulating explicit moves in a raunchy show, calling it cheap attention-seeking.

    Comment by Jessica Lynn criticizing attention-seeking behavior related to Jennifer Lopez's raunchy show performance.

    Comment from Jasmin Centeno criticizing someone’s performance with a laughing emoji in a social media post.

    Comment by Shant Boshnakian criticizing Jennifer Lopez for simulating x-rated moves, calling her performance cheap.

    Comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez for simulating explicit moves in a raunchy show, calling it cheap and provocative.

    Comment by Andrew Lloyd stating a show is spicier than Sabrina Carpenter’s performance.

    Comment on social media post criticizing Jennifer Lopez for simulating explicit moves during a raunchy show.

    Comment on social media criticizing Jennifer Lopez for simulating explicit moves during a raunchy show.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is appropriate entertainment ... for a strip club. So unnecessary and cringey!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we stop shaming women that do Xual things please ? I grew up watching music clips with men talking about sexe all the time with women in bikinis all around them and no one ever said anything about that, so when a woman do it why does it bothers people ? And if you're bothered by it, you can just not watch you know ?

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
