Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jennifer Lopez Storms Off After Question About Ex-Boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Storms Off After Question About Ex-Boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez seemed to face an unwelcome blast from the past during a recent autograph signing session in Los Angeles.

The singer and actress abruptly left after being probed about her former boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently behind bars on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

He is accused by federal prosecutors of “creating a criminal enterprise,” through which he “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

Jennifer Lopez abruptly left an autograph signing session in Los Angeles after being asked about ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs

Jennifer Lopez Storms Off After Question About Ex-Boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs

Image credits: SGranitz / WireImage via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Storms Off After Question About Ex-Boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

As Diddy awaits his sex trafficking trial, his ex-girlfriend Jennifer was captured dodging a question about him hours after attending the AFI FEST 2024 screening of Unstoppable and a Q&A in LA.

“JLo, do you have any comments about P. Diddy and the allegations?” a fan was captured asking the multi-talented artist in a viral video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jenny from the Block singer then swiftly stopped signing autographs and walked away.

She continued walking without paying heed to fans shouting, “Don’t leave!”

Jennifer and Diddy famously dated briefly between 1999 and 2001. However, the singer said Diddy often asked for a “divorce” although they weren’t married.

“JLo, do you have any comments about P. Diddy and the allegations?” a fan asked

“He told me many times, ‘I want a divorce,’” J.Lo was quoted by Rolling Stone in a 2001 interview.

After their breakup, she recalled her time with the artist as a “scary” period in her life.

“It wasn’t a great time in my life. It was scary. And we broke up many times before that, and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it. It was very tempestuous,” she told Vanity Fair.

“Towards the end it was emotionally exhausting,” she added. “It was good that I was young.”

On the other hand, Diddy once said that she was “without a doubt” one of his great loves.

The songstress briefly dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001, which she described as a “scary” time in her life

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez Storms Off After Question About Ex-Boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

“It wasn’t a great time in my life. It was scary. And we broke up many times before that, and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it. It was very tempestuous,” she told Vanity Fair.

Jennifer’s first husband, Ojani Noa, blamed Diddy for the end of their marriage, which lasted less than a year from February 1997 to January 1998.

“It wasn’t a great time in my life. It was scary. And we broke up many times before that,” the hitmaker said about her early 2000s romance with the Grammy winner

Jennifer Lopez Storms Off After Question About Ex-Boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

“Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” he told Spanish-language talk show Despierta América in an episode last month.

“I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album,” he told the outlet. “When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

23

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
roy_zobel avatar
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the rumours are true, that she fondled underage Justin Bieber - she should be in jail, too.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With all these celeb c**p (sorry, but) it makes it easier and easier just not returning, especially after the Premium and 'DarkMode'... 😵‍💫🤷‍♂️

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
roy_zobel avatar
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the rumours are true, that she fondled underage Justin Bieber - she should be in jail, too.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With all these celeb c**p (sorry, but) it makes it easier and easier just not returning, especially after the Premium and 'DarkMode'... 😵‍💫🤷‍♂️

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda