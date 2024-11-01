Jennifer Lopez Storms Off After Question About Ex-Boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez seemed to face an unwelcome blast from the past during a recent autograph signing session in Los Angeles.

The singer and actress abruptly left after being probed about her former boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently behind bars on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

He is accused by federal prosecutors of “creating a criminal enterprise,” through which he “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

Image credits: SGranitz / WireImage via Getty Images

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

As Diddy awaits his sex trafficking trial, his ex-girlfriend Jennifer was captured dodging a question about him hours after attending the AFI FEST 2024 screening of Unstoppable and a Q&A in LA.

“JLo, do you have any comments about P. Diddy and the allegations?” a fan was captured asking the multi-talented artist in a viral video.

The Jenny from the Block singer then swiftly stopped signing autographs and walked away.

She continued walking without paying heed to fans shouting, “Don’t leave!”

Jennifer and Diddy famously dated briefly between 1999 and 2001. However, the singer said Diddy often asked for a “divorce” although they weren’t married.

Jennifer Lopez hit with Diddy questions while signing autographs! 👀 pic.twitter.com/aA8D4eOEf4 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 31, 2024

“He told me many times, ‘I want a divorce,’” J.Lo was quoted by Rolling Stone in a 2001 interview.

After their breakup, she recalled her time with the artist as a “scary” period in her life.

“It wasn’t a great time in my life. It was scary. And we broke up many times before that, and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it. It was very tempestuous,” she told Vanity Fair.

“Towards the end it was emotionally exhausting,” she added. “It was good that I was young.”

On the other hand, Diddy once said that she was “without a doubt” one of his great loves.

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer’s first husband, Ojani Noa, blamed Diddy for the end of their marriage, which lasted less than a year from February 1997 to January 1998.

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

“Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” he told Spanish-language talk show Despierta América in an episode last month.

“I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album,” he told the outlet. “When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started.”