Happy birthday to Rihanna , Olivia Rodrigo , and Cindy Crawford ! February 20 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Barbadian Singer, Songwriter and Actress Rihanna, 38 An influential Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna is celebrated for her artistic versatility and groundbreaking entrepreneurial ventures. She rose to global fame with numerous chart-topping hits and has since built a billion-dollar beauty and fashion empire. Fenty is also recognized for her philanthropic efforts through the Clara Lionel Foundation.



Little-known fact: During her teenage years in Barbados, Rihanna was an army cadet in a sub-military program.

#2 American Actress and Singer Olivia Rodrigo, 23 With a knack for honest storytelling, American singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo quickly captivated a global audience with her heartfelt pop anthems. Her debut album, Sour, earned three Grammy Awards and produced chart-topping singles that resonated with a generation. Outside of music, Rodrigo also starred in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.



Little-known fact: Olivia Rodrigo was born partially deaf in her left ear.

#3 American Model and Businesswoman Cindy Crawford, 60 Iconic American model, actress, and businesswoman Cynthia Ann Crawford shaped the fashion industry during the supermodel era. She is renowned for her distinctive beauty mark and entrepreneurial ventures, including Meaningful Beauty skincare. Crawford also champions various philanthropic causes.



Little-known fact: She earned an academic scholarship to study chemical engineering at Northwestern University before pursuing modeling.

#4 American Actor Miles Teller, 39 An American actor recognized for his compelling performances, Miles Teller rose to prominence with his critically acclaimed role in the 2014 drama Whiplash. Teller's filmography spans diverse genres, including the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. He is also a talented musician, playing drums, piano, and saxophone.



Little-known fact: Miles Teller's distinctive facial scars are the result of a near-fatal car accident he experienced in 2007.

#5 South African Comedian, Actor, and Television Host Trevor Noah, 42 Renowned for his astute observations and comedic genius, Trevor Noah is a South African comedian and television host who gained international acclaim as the host of The Daily Show. Noah also became a New York Times bestselling author with his memoir Born a Crime, sharing his unique upbringing. He is fluent in multiple languages, including English, Xhosa, Zulu, and German.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing comedy, Trevor Noah had a small role in the South African soap opera Isidingo when he was 18 years old.

#6 American Lawyer and Politician Mitch Mcconnell, 84 An influential American politician, Mitch McConnell rose to prominence after being elected to the US Senate in 1984. He is best known for his long tenure as a Senate leader, including serving as Senate Majority Leader. McConnell significantly impacted the federal judiciary through his appointments and legislative strategies.



Little-known fact: Mitch McConnell attended the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

#7 American Actress, Comedian, Writer, and Singer-Songwriter Chelsea Peretti, 48 American comedian Chelsea Peretti rose to prominence for her sharp wit and distinctive comedic presence across stand-up, acting, and writing. She is widely recognized for her memorable role as Gina Linetti in the television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Peretti has also penned material for shows like Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live, showcasing her multifaceted talent.



Little-known fact: Chelsea Peretti attended elementary school with her future Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Andy Samberg.

#8 American Actor Jay Hernandez, 48 An American actor known for his charismatic roles, Jay Hernandez gained early recognition in the romantic drama Crazy/Beautiful. He has since become a familiar face in Hollywood, starring in the action-packed Magnum P.I. series and the superhero film Suicide Squad. His career highlights reflect a dedication to diverse storytelling.



Little-known fact: Jay Hernandez was discovered by a talent manager in an elevator in Los Angeles when he was 18 years old.

#9 American Singer-Songwriter and Actor Brian Littrell, 51 Known for his powerful tenor voice, American singer Brian Littrell rose to international fame as a core member of the Backstreet Boys, selling over 130 million albums worldwide. Littrell has also cultivated a successful solo career in contemporary Christian music, releasing the acclaimed album Welcome Home.



Little-known fact: Before joining the Backstreet Boys, Brian Littrell considered pursuing a career as a music minister.

#10 American Actress Lauren Ambrose, 48 An American actress and singer with a distinctive screen presence, Lauren Ambrose first captivated audiences as Claire Fisher in the acclaimed HBO drama Six Feet Under. Her versatility extends to Broadway, earning a Tony nomination for My Fair Lady. She also fronts the ragtime band Lauren Ambrose and the Leisure Class.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Lauren Ambrose was a trained opera singer, studying at the Boston University Tanglewood Institute.

