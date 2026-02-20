Rihanna smiling confidently with long curly hair, wearing a pink off-shoulder top, showcasing her bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Rihanna

Born

February 20, 1988

Died
Birthplace

Saint Michael, Barbados

Age

38 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Rihanna?

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress known for her dynamic artistic reinventions and influential fashion style. Her career spans chart-topping music and a groundbreaking beauty empire.

She first gained global attention with her 2005 debut single “Pon de Replay,” which quickly climbed international charts. The track established her distinctive sound and foreshadowed her rise to pop stardom.

Full NameRobyn Rihanna Fenty
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
Relationship StatusPartnered with A$AP Rocky
Net Worth$1.4 billion
NationalityBarbadian
EthnicityAfro-Guyanese and Afro-Barbadian
EducationCharles F. Broome Memorial Primary School, Combermere High School
FatherRonald Fenty
MotherMonica Braithwaite
SiblingsRorrey Fenty, Rajad Fenty, Kandy Fenty, Samantha Fenty, Jamie Fenty
KidsRZA, Riot Rose, Rocki Irish

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Saint Michael, Barbados, Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s childhood was significantly shaped by her family. Her mother, Monica Braithwaite, worked as an accountant, while her father, Ronald Fenty, struggled with addiction, impacting their household.

She attended Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary School and later Combermere High School, where her early musical talents began to emerge, leading to her discovery by American record producer Evan Rogers.

Notable Relationships

Currently partnered with American rapper A$AP Rocky, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has had several high-profile relationships, including with recording artists Chris Brown and Drake. Their public romances frequently captured significant media attention.

Fenty shares three children with A$AP Rocky: sons RZA and Riot Rose, and daughter Rocki Irish, with whom she co-parents while balancing her multifaceted career.

Career Highlights

Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s music career is marked by eight successful studio albums, yielding 14 number-one singles like “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.” Her album Anti achieved critical acclaim and commercial success, solidifying her status as a global pop icon.

Beyond music, she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, a cosmetics brand celebrated for its inclusive product range, and Savage X Fenty lingerie, revolutionizing the beauty and fashion industries.

To date, Fenty has collected nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and 13 American Music Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.

Signature Quote

“The minute you learn to love yourself you won’t want to be anyone else.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.