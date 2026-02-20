Who Is Rihanna? Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress known for her dynamic artistic reinventions and influential fashion style. Her career spans chart-topping music and a groundbreaking beauty empire. She first gained global attention with her 2005 debut single “Pon de Replay,” which quickly climbed international charts. The track established her distinctive sound and foreshadowed her rise to pop stardom.

Full Name Robyn Rihanna Fenty Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with A$AP Rocky Net Worth $1.4 billion Nationality Barbadian Ethnicity Afro-Guyanese and Afro-Barbadian Education Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary School, Combermere High School Father Ronald Fenty Mother Monica Braithwaite Siblings Rorrey Fenty, Rajad Fenty, Kandy Fenty, Samantha Fenty, Jamie Fenty Kids RZA, Riot Rose, Rocki Irish

Early Life and Education Growing up in Saint Michael, Barbados, Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s childhood was significantly shaped by her family. Her mother, Monica Braithwaite, worked as an accountant, while her father, Ronald Fenty, struggled with addiction, impacting their household. She attended Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary School and later Combermere High School, where her early musical talents began to emerge, leading to her discovery by American record producer Evan Rogers.

Notable Relationships Currently partnered with American rapper A$AP Rocky, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has had several high-profile relationships, including with recording artists Chris Brown and Drake. Their public romances frequently captured significant media attention. Fenty shares three children with A$AP Rocky: sons RZA and Riot Rose, and daughter Rocki Irish, with whom she co-parents while balancing her multifaceted career.

Career Highlights Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s music career is marked by eight successful studio albums, yielding 14 number-one singles like “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.” Her album Anti achieved critical acclaim and commercial success, solidifying her status as a global pop icon. Beyond music, she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, a cosmetics brand celebrated for its inclusive product range, and Savage X Fenty lingerie, revolutionizing the beauty and fashion industries. To date, Fenty has collected nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and 13 American Music Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.